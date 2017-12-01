Navy Officer Working For The NSA Caught Trying... >>
Fri, Dec 1st 2017 10:41am


Daily Deal: Windscribe VPN

Windscribe VPN is a VPN desktop application and browser extension that work together to protect your online privacy, unblock websites, and remove ads and trackers that follow you across the websites you visit every day. There are 4 subscription lengths of access with unlimited data available for an unlimited number of devices: $19 for 1 year, $22.49 for 3 years, $40 for 5 years, and $49 for lifetime access. Windscribe's privacy policy can be found here for more information.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:50am

    Windscribe also offers a non-expiring free trial (originally 50GB/month, later cut down to 10GB/mo.) that does not require submitting any credit card or other payment info and you can use it month after month. It was the best totally free VPN service I've ever used, 100% reliable and fast. Strongly recommend trying out the free service (requires software install) before buying a subscription.

    Your web browsing habits are being sold, however, at least in free mode.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology


