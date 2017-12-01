Australian State Wants To Let Tech Companies... >>
Privacy

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Dec 1st 2017 10:47am


Filed Under:
audits, nsa, spying, surveillance



Navy Officer Working For The NSA Caught Trying To Search Her Boyfriend's Son's Phone

from the self-starter-goes-for-illegal-snooping-right-out-of-the-gate dept

The NSA often makes statements following document leaks about its undying interest in protecting the rights of Americans, no matter how much might be swept up intentionally/incidentally by its surveillance programs. Undoubtedly, there is some sincerity in this statement. But the following story, based on information liberated by a Jason Leopold FOIA request, shows the NSA can be sincere about its desire to protect Americans' privacy while still doing very little to uphold that ideal.

A Navy officer stationed in Iraq “deliberately and without authorization” used an NSA database to try to pry into the mobile phone of her boyfriend’s son, according to a top secret NSA inspector general report obtained by BuzzFeed News.

The NSA discovered the violation about a month after it happened. The officer was undergoing training and had already taken two courses pertaining to the search and use NSA collections. But when this violation occurred, she had been given full access to NSA data stores to complete her final course.

During a training exercise, she entered her boyfriend’s son’s telephone number into a search field and tried to access data covering the span of a month on the prepaid telephone number. That phone was also used by other members of her boyfriend’s family, the report said.

But the officer had an excuse: according to the report [PDF], she said it was the "only telephone number she could think of at the time." The Inspector General found this excuse to be dubious at best.

"She could not explain why this telephone number came to mind instead of her own telephone number or any other number."

Now, here's where we get to the NSA's professed respect for Americans' Fourth Amendment rights. The level of respect will vary from person to person. Obviously, the Navy officer had zero respect for her boyfriend's son's rights. More troubling, her instructor apparently felt this violation wasn't a big deal.

When she entered the phone number, the system displayed a "bright red warning sign." This scared the officer but her instructor's response showed little concern about the violation the officer was attempting to engage in.

[H]er trainer, an Army officer, told her “not to worry” and to just clear out the various search fields on the database.

Neither the Navy officer nor her trainer reported the incident.

The NSA discovered the violation during an audit and reported it. This is good, but it's also limited to what the NSA chooses to report.

The Inspector General has noted in the past it is limited in its oversight abilities by the NSA and its reporting systems. The IG often has trouble compiling the information needed to make a determination about potential violations and there have been times where the NSA has actually destroyed information the IG has needed for investigations.

Much of what we know about the NSA's violations is self-reported. But this relies on the agency being forthcoming -- something it's not particularly known for. The gap between what's discovered and what's handed over by the agency has been noticed by its Congressional oversight and the FISA court. The latter, in particular, has noted the agency often delivers notification of violations months or years after the violations occur and has been routinely unwilling to clarify technical issues when discussing violations with the court.

In this case, the Navy officer claimed the violation was an "accident" that occurred during training. The Inspector General's office, however, viewed it as a deliberate misuse of highly-sensitive data. It appears the NSA sided with the officer. The only "punishment" handed out was another round of training. So, when the NSA claims it's doing everything it can to protect Americans from unlawful surveillance, it's a half-truth at best. If it was doing everything it could, it would have pushed this officer out of the rotation and replaced her with someone more likely to uphold the ideals the NSA claims it holds.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 10:54am

    The son was displaying the indicia of terrorists.

    Y'know the one: breathing in and out. So she had to investigate.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:00am

      Re: The son was displaying the indicia of terrorists.

      It's kinda sad when you joke but it doesn't sound funny because we were joking about NSA abusive, unconstitutional surveillance not too long ago...

      Still, have my funny vote.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:21am

    selective enforcement

    When these disciplinary actions happen, it's usually because the person is already on someone's shitlist and they're just waiting for the first opportunity to write this person up.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JoeCool (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:21am

    Maybe plausible

    "She could not explain why this telephone number came to mind instead of her own telephone number or any other number."

    I can't remember my own number (I keep it on a slip of paper in my wallet) because I never call it. I don't remember friend's numbers because they're in my contact list. I can easily see this as being one of the only numbers she could recall if she had been there when they got the phone, or if she had to call that phone without contact info.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:28am

    From the NSA report pdf, the phone was used by her boyfriend's son, boyfriend, her daughter, and her sister.

    I can believe that if that many folks that she knew and likely lived with used the same phone, it would be a number easily recalled.

    I don't remember my cell number, never call it.

    The NSA training class should either provide a list of approved training test numbers or an instruction to use a number ONLY used by the trainee.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:38am

    And Why...

    ... was the US citizens phone information in the NSA database in the first place? Oh yeah... ALL phones EVERYWHERE are monitored, tracked, traced, and logged.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:40am

    When she entered the phone number, the system displayed a "bright red warning sign."

    "Cell phone located. Tasking MQ-9 Reaper, armament two GBU-12 Paveway II bombs, two AGM-114 Hellfire II missiles. ETA twenty-seven minutes."

    [H]er trainer, an Army officer, told her “not to worry” and to just clear out the various search fields on the database.

    "Defaulting to nearest Verizon device."

    Neither the Navy officer nor her trainer reported the incident.

    The problem was later reported to Verizon customer support, and logged as a probable exploding 3rd-party battery.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2017 @ 11:40am

    Sheesh, minion. Internets full of scandal, and you run this?

    You (ALL but "Tom" so far!) somehow skip over this one key point: TRAINING.

    Google violates my privacy more than this every day.

    And doesn't get to do a tenth of what wants.

    This week tried to get a manual for an old monitor with odd features.

    Soon ran into javascript / captcha by guess who? Yes, 3rd party: Google Analytics.

    So I got no manual. If don't agree to the surveillance, the web is more restricted every day.

    And what right has Google, the NSA's commercial front, to surveil me? ... NONE! Just can get away with it, for now.

    ---
    Oh, did I wander off this DULL topic? Well, I'm aware of that, so now YOU can show interest in it by long detailed comment ON-topic!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Dec 2017 @ 12:28pm

    The son now can surf for all the hardcore furry scat ass to mouth donkey on sheep on squirrel lubricant action he wants and she'd be too scared to even mention it even if she saw the squirrelgasms on screen, for fear people would think she's been spying again!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    peter, 1 Dec 2017 @ 12:40pm

    Well I never

    Spy getting taught how spys can spy did not realise that spys get spy'd on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Dec 2017 @ 2:15pm

    It's almost like there is an atmosphere where they know there are rules, but even the bright red warning results in a just delete stuff and keep going. Rules without meaningful punishment are worthless. Creating "good faith" exceptions so they have an out that must be accepted worked out so well with police.

    We have to stop pretending that because we declare they are wearing white hats, that we don't need to keep an eye on them. Being a good guy doesn't force you to follow all of the rules, but giving them the benefit of the doubt over and over shows them they can get away with most anything because they are one of the "good guys".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


