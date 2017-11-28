Court Says Cop's Theft Of Evidence... >>
<< Judge Backs AT&T, Comcast Nuisance Suit...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 144: The Perils Of...
 

Broadband

by Leigh Beadon

Tue, Nov 28th 2017 1:30pm


Filed Under:
ajit pai, donald trump, fcc, gigi sohn, net neutrality, podcast, tom wheeler



Techdirt Podcast Episode 145: Tom Wheeler Reacts To Trump's FCC

from the special-guests dept

If you're a Techdirt reader or just a general regular on the ol' internet, our topic this week — the current situation with net neutrality and the FCC — needs little introduction. And we've got two very special guests joining us to discuss it: former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler (author of the rules that Ajit Pai is currently undoing) and his former advisor Gigi Sohn (who joined us on the podcast in February to predict pretty much exactly what is now happening). There are few people as qualified to talk about these issues, so enjoy this week's episode looking at Trump's FCC and the future of the internet as we know it.

Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    icon
    Richard Bennett (profile), 28 Nov 2017 @ 1:58pm

    Respect My Authoritah!!!

    Wheeler sounds more like Eric Cartman every day.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 28 Nov 2017 @ 2:09pm

      Re: Respect My Authoritah!!!

      You sound more like an apology letter from the condom company every day.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 28 Nov 2017 @ 3:38pm

      Re: Respect My Authoritah!!!

      Funny. I've now relistened to the podcast, and I don't hear him suggesting that at all. Indeed, I hear him discuss the research and studies that they did that show why the order they made was good for the public, and provided a better internet for everyone -- and how Pai's order... doesn't.

      Meanwhile, just a few hours ago you told me that I was responsible for death threats to Pai's family because I showed where Pai was wrong (while similarly telling people not to attack Pai personally). You responded that your comments were "moderate" and fair. And, yet, now here you are, not even 24 hours later, insulting former chair Pai with a false ad hominem.

      Funny that.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Nov 2017 @ 2:59pm

    It's Ajit Pai's FCC, not "Trumps"....

    Ajit Pai and Trump are no more one and the same than you are your mama. It's painfully obvious that you are simply using anything and everything you can to bash Trump any chance you can as you have ever since he ran for office. I don't even like Trump, yet I can see that's exactly what you're doing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Court Says Cop's Theft Of Evidence... >>
<< Judge Backs AT&T, Comcast Nuisance Suit...
 tdicon 
 
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 144: The Perils Of...
 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 145: Tom Wheeler Reacts To Trump's FCC (4)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 144: The Perils Of Internet Platform Regulation (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.