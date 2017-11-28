Techdirt Podcast Episode 145: Tom Wheeler Reacts To Trump's FCC
from the special-guests dept
If you're a Techdirt reader or just a general regular on the ol' internet, our topic this week — the current situation with net neutrality and the FCC — needs little introduction. And we've got two very special guests joining us to discuss it: former FCC Chair Tom Wheeler (author of the rules that Ajit Pai is currently undoing) and his former advisor Gigi Sohn (who joined us on the podcast in February to predict pretty much exactly what is now happening). There are few people as qualified to talk about these issues, so enjoy this week's episode looking at Trump's FCC and the future of the internet as we know it.
Follow the Techdirt Podcast on Soundcloud, subscribe via iTunes or Google Play, or grab the RSS feed. You can also keep up with all the latest episodes right here on Techdirt.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Respect My Authoritah!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Respect My Authoritah!!!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Respect My Authoritah!!!
Meanwhile, just a few hours ago you told me that I was responsible for death threats to Pai's family because I showed where Pai was wrong (while similarly telling people not to attack Pai personally). You responded that your comments were "moderate" and fair. And, yet, now here you are, not even 24 hours later, insulting former chair Pai with a false ad hominem.
Funny that.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It's Ajit Pai's FCC, not "Trumps"....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment