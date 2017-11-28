Uber Waymo Trial Delayed After Justice... >>
Tue, Nov 28th 2017 10:37am


Daily Deal: FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds Price Drop

Listen to your music and take calls without the hassle of cords. The FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds connect automatically to your device via Bluetooth as soon as you pull apart the magnetic earbuds. They are sweat and water resistant, feature a battery that lasts for up to 10 hours of playtime, fully charge in 90 minutes, and are designed to be comfortably lightweight and secure in your ears. They were $29.95 but have dropped to $23.95 for this week.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

