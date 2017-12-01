Epic Sues 14 Year Old It Accuses Of Cheating In Videogames After He Counternotices a DMCA On His YouTube Video
We called it. When Blizzard decided several years ago to try to twist copyright law into one hell of a pretzel in the name of going after video game cheaters, we said it was going to open the the door to other developers and publishers abusing the law in the same way. Blizzard's theory is that using a cheat in its games, particularly in its multiplayer games, was a violation of the EULA and created a copyright violation when the cheater continued to play the game he or she only "licensed." A deep dive into the actual substance of the copyright claims reveals them to be laughable, except Blizzard is rarely joined in court by its defendants, so no challenge to its pretzel-theory of copyright is ever put forward. Shortly after all of this, Riot Games joined in on this fun, deciding to apply the well-salted pretzel copyright logic to groups making cheats for League of Legends.
And, since it's not a real party until you have a third, now Epic Games is getting in on the action. And Epic went big for its first go around, deciding to actually sue a fourteen year old child who didn't make a cheat for Epic's Fortnite, but simply used a cheat. The fourteen year old was swept up in lawsuits filed against several cheaters for copyright infringement and, by all accounts, this fourteen year old was something of a pain in the ass for Epic.
One of the accused is a young man, who was banned at least 14 times since he started playing. Every time Epic took action, he simply created new accounts under false names and continued to play and cheat at Fortnite. What Epic Games probably didn’t know is that the cheater in question is a minor. The company likely obtained his name via YouTube or elsewhere, without knowing his real age.
This is the danger of suing end users using illicit cheats rather than going after the groups and sites that make those cheats available: kids play games. Kids also, apparently, agree to the very EULA that Epic is asserting triggers copyright infringement through the use of the cheat. Kids also occasionally have awesome moms, who angrily inform the court of all the reasons that this copyright suit is bullshit. The whole letter from the fourteen year old's mother is worth a read, but here are the most relevant portions.
Please note parental consent was not issued to [my son] to play this free game produced by Epic Games, INC,” the mother writes in her letter.
Epic claims that cheaters cause the company to lose money, but the mother doesn’t buy this since it’s a free game. Instead, she believes that the company is trying to blame her son for its failure to curb cheaters.
“It is my belief that due to their lack of ability to curve cheat codes and others from modifying their game, they are using a 14-year-old child as a scape goat to make an example of him.”
On top of all of this, a lawsuit against a fourteen year old simply for using a cheat for a video game is a public relations nightmare. On the other hand, Epic is in a horrible position. It would look odd to simply drop the suit against the fourteen year old because he's fourteen and still pursue the suits against the non-minor parties. Either what was done was either copyright infringement or it wasn't (it wasn't, but that's besides the point). The whole thing just looks... petty.
Meanwhile, as pointed out first by Torrentfreak, Epic has responded to the Mom's letter, which you can read here. The key argument that Epic makes is that it did not violate the law against naming a minor because it didn't know the kid was only 14 -- but then says that the mother's letter waived the teen's privacy anyway -- and thus asks the court for guidance on whether to ask the court to seal the information (which is already widely distributed) or not.
We did not violate Rule 5.2(a) or Local Civil Rule 17.2 because we did not know when we filed the papers that Defendant was a minor. Although there is an argument that by submitting the Letter to the Court containing Defendant's name and address, Defendant's mother waived this protection.... we plan to include only Defendant's initials or redact his name entirely in all future filings with the Court, including this letter.
This letter is to request the Court's guidance on whether the Court would like us to file a motion to seal the papers currently on the docekt that include Defendant's full name, re-file versions of those papers with Defendant's name redacted, or take any other remedial action.
Of course, another option would be not to abuse copyright law this way. Then Epic wouldn't have this problem.
Reader Comments
Oh, but he's 14! -- SO?
Re: Oh, but he's 14! -- SO?
Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
And I'm against any company that thinks it's necessary to sue 14-year-olds in order to do business.
Re: Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
I think that regardless of age, if the activity isn't acceptable, then it isn't acceptable.
If the guy was PewDiePie instead, would you feel the same way? Or is he old enough that he would deserve it?
For that matter, let's reverse it. Why can a 14 year old upload to YouTube? Can he in fact enter into the contract without his parents permission? If the parents have to give permission, would they be liable?
It goes both ways.
Think carefully about your answer!
Re: Re: Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
Re: Re: Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
"I think that regardless of age, if the activity isn't acceptable, then it isn't acceptable. "
There's "I don't think you should do that" unacceptable, and there's "subject of a lawsuit" unacceptable. There's also unintended consequences of going the lawsuit route at a drop of a hat. The author simply believes that it's not lawsuit-worth and that they deserve those consequences.
"If the guy was PewDiePie instead, would you feel the same way?"
If you utilised the underpowered melon on top of your shoulders, it would be obvious. There are several views stated in the article, one of which is that it's dumb and counter-productive to be suing random people. Another is that while cheating is not a good thing, lawsuits are not the tool to use to stop it. Another is that even if lawsuits were necessary, they should be used against the people *making* the cheats, not the ones *using* them.
So, yes, they would feel the same way. Only instead of the folly of suing a 14-year old, there would in that case be the folly of suing a lucrative free marketing outlet.
Strange how all your questions are easily answered by not being a moron, huh?
Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
One does have to wonder how cheats are copyright infringement & how much damage they are actually causing to the free game.
Re: Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
The copyright infringement thing is very shaky, while the lost money thing is presumably based on the same "logic" that's used to calculate piracy losses. Basically, if people cheat, they don't have to buy things through microtransactions (assuming that the game is based on a play to win model). Cheats being available means that people don't buy lootboxes or whatever, therefore represent lost money. Of course, that assumes that the type of person cheating would be the sort of person buying things with real money, which I'd personally state is unlikely.
Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
Wow, 2 bare-faced lies in one subject line!
There does seem to be a lot of AC whining about mentioning the kid's age. I wonder if our regular idiots share that trait with the kid. That would make some sense.
Re: Now you're for cheaters, besides pirates.
Ramifications??
What is/would be a good reason for cheaters??
Find 1 good reason..
The Ability to FIND HOLES IN PROGRAMMING.. mosT CHEATS ARE SIMPLE. The easier to cheat the DUMBER the programming..
This is the same thing with your LOCKS on your front door..WHO has the better ones?? Do yo think a corp whould use the SAME ones as a HOUSEHOLD??
WHY NOT??
Think a Corp would do very well, with Hollow doors?? Like at your home??
Or Should be Sue companies because they make Hollow doors that people can break into our homes..
Do you install better windows so they cant be broken?
Protection on windows, doors, and soforth?? Or do you Arrest a person Because you didnt protect your property??
Leave your car door unlocked in a BAD location, See what happens..
cheaters and pirates.
Game companies are renowned for condemning as cheaters and punishing any player that fails to play the game as intended. So I wouldn't trust such an agreement, since the company now has incentive to redefine what is or isn't cheating without forewarning.
In my case, I just avoid MMOs and MMO-lites since inevitably they turn into either nasty slogs or games that only cater to the elite veteran players. Regarding 100% of such games, I've either experienced this trend myself, or found multiple anecdotes for each.
It's a bad way to market games, and it actually depends on the audience base being inexperienced with authoritarian companies. Id est, young.
So it's totally not surprising that minors would fall into litigious nets they cast. Epic Games set up its own legal department.
mr geigier i am so disapproved of u
It's gonna be funny as hell to watch this mom mop the floor with BigLaw....
This must have been sitting in the queue for too long. They've already settled:
https://torrentfreak.com/epic-games-settles-first-copyright-case-against-fortnite-cheater-1 71201/
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
I almost wish I still played games, so I could boycott them.
Instead, I suppose I'll have to make do with "Child-suing petty shitheads Epic Games..." to talk about them in the future.
They WILL be getting by with this, even if they lose the suit.
At worse a minor hiccup in the road. I don't think gamers will give enough of a fuck to damage them in any meaningful way. They don't just make games, they make gaming engines too, and they are partially owned by China with more than enough financial muscle to weather the storm.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just one question...
What's a docekt?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Just one question...
EPIC FAIL
We did not violate Rule 5.2(a) or Local Civil Rule 17.2 because we did not know when we filed the papers that Defendant was a minor.
Uh, isn't it your job, EPIC, to get your facts straight before you filed the lawsuit or do you just randomly file lawsuits against people you never looked into or investigate?
ROTFL
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Re:
Just because you didn't know should not be a valid argument.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Or a big company picking on a little kid. Then it totally is.
Can you sue a minor for breach of contract?
I thought minors were not allowed to enter into a contract.
Is a EULA actually a contract? Looks to be just an agreement, it is in the title of the damn thing.
Re:
You can sue their parents, but if the parents didn't sign the contract on the minor's behalf, well, we're back to minors can't sign contracts. Same goes for settlements -- if a minor violates a settlement deal their parents signed, then that sucks for the parents but the minor can't be bound to settlement agreements.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
He counterclaimed DMCA, so....
Some finer points about this lawsuit:
- The kid streamed videos of himself playing and cheating on fortnite, while promoting and demonstrating the cheat, and provided a link to donate and get the cheat program.
- The 14 year old kid was warned numerous times by Epic Games, and had videos and channels removed, and his fortnite account banned.
- This didn't take, and the kid created numerous fake accounts to circumvent the ban, and also created new youtube channels to keep streaming, and kept providing links for the cheat and donations.
- The kid even went to the extent as to taunt and insult Epic in his videos and social media, and even doxxed the personal details of one of Epic’s legal team.
- In the US, a 14 year old child can enter into a contract and be responsible for the rights and damages within that contract (might vary state to state), so this might show that the EULA is binding.
- When suing someone in court, they must declare who they're suing (although this probably protects minors)
- Plenty of precedence in the 80's/90's where a person who broke the EULA has been brought to court and successfully sued.
- This case might set a new precedent regarding underaged persons being bound by EULAs even when it comes into F2P games
- It's not about how it affects other people playing the game, but also the employees of the developers who rely on their jobs to provide for themselves and their families.
- A letter from mom wouldn't undo the repeated offences of the child, considering Epic did take numerous steps in order to control the situation, but were pushed to further action due to the child's idiocy.
In a nutshell, because the child filed a counterclaim, Epic either had to accept and withdraw the DMCA action, or escalate the suit to court. These were the only two options they had according to law.
So he really forced the issue.
No Contract With a Minor.
For non-necessaries, the seller under contract has no recourse, even if the child has wasted or destroyed the goods tendered. The seller is expected to realize that a child is not a safe custodian. You sell a car on installment payments to a fourteen-year-old, and he drives off and immediately gets into a smash, totaling the car, that's just your tough luck. If it isn't worse, of course.
By no stretch of the imagination can a video-game be considered a necessity. Nor was there any kind of "valuable consideration" that a judge would accept as wages or salary. The "income" would have to be something that the recipient could use to buy food and shelter. In-game "coin" would not qualify, or else the game producer would be obliged to bankrupt itself reimbursing _all_ its customers, apart from being convicted of federal racketeering charges involving illegal gambling. Like it or not, the game producer has to stick to it's stipulated insistence that "coin" is not money. Given that the kid probably spent hundreds of hours messing around with the game, minimum-wage law would oblige the company to pay him thousands of dollars. If you attempt to enter into a contract with a child, you do so at your own risk.
The internet practically did not exist in the 1980's, or, at least, so few people had access that it was unimportant. There was nothing like TouTube. In 1985-86, I actually had a modem, a "Volksmodem." It was only capable of 300 bits/sec, and it didn't have a phone dialer. Establishing a connection involved doing a series of things in rapid sequence: dialing the telephone, listening for the modem tone, throwing a switch on the modem, and hitting the return key on the computer (with the terminal software already up and running). Practically speaking, I must be a member of fairly small club. Anyone who talks about EULA's in the 1980's as if they were relevant to present conditions is profoundly ill-informed. A 1980's software-pirating case tended to involve a big corporation which bought one copy of, say, Lotus 1-2-3, the early spreadsheet, installed it on a hundred unconnected computers, and got turned in by a "disgruntled employee." By its nature, such a case did not involve fourteen-year-old kids. The big software companies used to put ads in the newspaper, "fink out your boss!"
At that date, an EULA would have been a shrink-wrap license, in which one supposedly consented by the act of opening the package. These were always legally suspect. It was pointed out at the time that a shrink-wrap license constituted conditions presented after purchase, and was therefore fraudulent per se. This was long before downloading software became common. It was also before installer programs became common. You read the instructions, and copied over the individual files.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: No Contract With a Minor.
Re: No Contract With a Minor.
Re: Re: No Contract With a Minor.
Claiming ignorance that they did not know the evidence was illegal is no excuse and the court was forced to not allow that evidence at trial.
EPIC claiming that they did not know that the videogamer wasn't 14 years old is not a valid excuse. EPIC has a responsibility to ensure that their games cannot use 'game cheats' and these are game functions where their developers allow such of their games to be used with cheats.
The thing, this is EPIC's own fault. First, they released a game that is free to download, free to install and free to play. Second, they didn't do anything to curb cheating. Many MMO games have employees that look for cheaters in their online games and they ban players accordingly. Third, EPIC decided they didn't want to keep playing 'whac-a-mole' with online cheaters so they file a copyright violation lawsuit against their players and don't even do their due diligence and figure out if 'the person they are suing is the same person who is cheating' and 'if the person is a minor or an adult'.
What EPIC did was find out the name of 'gamer', they printed his or her name on the lawsuit, and let it get filed. I don't see any judge allowing EPIC to get around what they obviously should have never been allowed to do in the first place.
Why isn't this considered a derivative work?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Why isn't this considered a derivative work?
Re: Why isn't this considered a derivative work?
Re: Why isn't this considered a derivative work?
But there's another layer too: DRM can be used to close the "loophole" (in their eyes) of fair use. As long as they place a protection measure of some kind on the code to prevent modification, then bypassing that becomes copyright infringement regardless of purpose. Which, yes, is absurd and unjust and a fairly blatant way of depriving people of their basic right to modify what they own.
WHO has the rights..
1. Corps
2. Government
3. police officers..
True cheating should be regarded as a security problem.
And I suspect that the causes behind online games suffering from cheaters are similar to the causes behind IoT devices suffering from hacking epidemics.
(Our government's problems with hackers probably follow the same paradigm.)
I would put the responsibility on the companies to manage cheaters not from a legal standpoint, but from a security one: provide bounties for finding and reporting exploits and then close them. Heck, bounties can likely be payed in in-game awards, and aesthetic ones (such as character skins) at that.
Re: True cheating should be regarded as a security problem.
But the game is missing something...
A BUTTON..to report and RECORD the episode..
AFTER:
DONT BAN..LOCK the game they can play to ALL CHEATERS..
Gun cheats
Life cheats
Wall cheats, can see everyone on the map, at range..and thru walls..
GOD cheat..
LET them cheat..
Re: True cheating should be regarded as a security problem.
Certainly, some things are much harder to prevent (or patch) than others, and personally, i think there is a lot of value in games that are easily and/or intentionally mod-able. But if you are a big company, you should definitely have the resources to keep cheats and mods out of the official main game servers. Strange thing is, multiplayer games with mods running on their own fan community servers seem to do OK with kicking off those not abiding by the social contract of that community.
I have sympathy for neither this 14yo wanker nor Epic's stupid behavior. And if one really must sue someone to cease and desist, or for some sort of real damages, there are better avenues to do that than by distorting copyright law beyond recognition and then having that become the new standard when some equally stupid court allows it.
Add Your Comment