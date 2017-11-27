Ajit Pai's Big Lie
I want to start out this post by making a key point: I know that it's become fashionable to launch into personal and ad hominem attacks on people we disagree with politically of late. We've sought to avoid doing that here on Techdirt, even if we often will criticize people and their positions in stark terms. Over the past few days, however, the ad hominem attacks on FCC chair Ajit Pai by some have been absolutely disgraceful -- and absolutely counterproductive. I disagree with Pai quite a lot (as you'll see below). But the venom and attacks he's received from many are not just unfair and misguided, but only serve to bolster the idea that the people arguing against him are unhinged from reality. I've met Pai a few times and have found him to be both thoughtful and intelligent. I still believe that he is deeply misguided about multiple important issues, but we can debate those issues without resorting to personal attacks. I hope that others will follow suit.
Ever since Ajit Pai became chair of the FCC he's been systematically undoing more or less everything his predecessor, Tom Wheeler, accomplished during his (perhaps surprisingly) effective chairmanship. To do that, Pai has engaged in a series of statements and positions that, at best, have involved misrepresentations of reality. There are a number of these that may be worth exploring, but I want to focus on one that I'll refer to as Ajit Pai's Big Lie, because it's the key argument he's made, underlining his reasoning for chucking out the existing net neutrality rules. Here is the opening paragraph from the FAQ that Pai released last week, setting out his reasoning... and also succinctly presenting Ajit Pai's Big Lie:
Over twenty years ago, President Clinton and a Republican Congress established the policy of the United States “to preserve the vibrant and competitive free market that presently exists for the Internet . . . unfettered by Federal or State regulation.” For decades, Commission policies encouraged broadband deployment and the development of the Internet. That ended two years ago. In 2015, the Commission imposed heavy-handed, utility-style regulation on Internet service providers (ISPs). Since then, broadband investment has fallen for two years in a row—the first time that that’s happened outside a recession in the Internet era. And new services have been delayed or scuttled by a regulatory environment that stifles innovation.
You might think that the "Big Lie" is the idea that the 2015 rules killed investment. And that is a lie. Actual evidence from financial reports has proven that completely false repeatedly. But, that's a smaller lie here. Ajit Pai's Big Lie is the idea that gutting all net neutrality protections is somehow returning FCC policy to the way things were two years ago, and that "for decades" the FCC kept out of this debate. All of that is wrong. And, unlike the other lie concerning investment -- where Pai and others can fiddle with numbers to make his claims look right -- Ajit Pai knows that the Big Lie is false.
Pai likes to point back to the Telecommunications Act of 1996 as his starting point in claiming that the internet is free from regulations, and suggests that things just changed with the 2015 FCC order. But he literally knows this is wrong. First of all, for all his talk of using 1996 as the starting date to show "decades" of supposedly unchanged FCC positions on this, he conveniently leaves out that the FCC didn't actually classify cable broadband as an information service... until 2002. That's from the FCC's own announcement about it. And this was fought out in court, eventually leading to the Brand X Supreme Court ruling in 2005 that said the FCC had the right to determine if broadband was an information service or a telco service (which is why the 2015 order has been upheld).
And, even then, telco (i.e., DSL) based broadband was still classified under Title II. It was only in 2005 that the FCC officially reclassified telco-based broadband as an information service, rather than a Title II covered telco service. This move actually stripped broadband of the one feature that had created the most competitive markets: the requirement to share their lines.
So, as a starting point, the idea that there's been a consistent policy position from 1996 until 2015 is simply wrong. The FCC itself changed the classification of broadband providers in 2002 and again in 2005.
Next, the idea that "net neutrality" itself is a new concept that only came about with the 2015 order is complete and utter hogwash. And, again, this is something that Pai knows well. If you go back through the previous four FCC chairs -- under both Democrat and Republican administrations -- they all supported net neutrality. They just struggled with how to implement it. In 2004, then FCC chair Michael Powell presented his "guiding principles" for "preserving internet freedom." In that document, Powell laid out an early argument for net neutrality (before the term had really caught on), noting that it was important that broadband providers offer up full access to the entire internet equally.
In that speech, he actually warned of why it would be dangerous for an internet access provider to block a competing VoIP service, and that the FCC "must keep a sharp eye on market practices that will continue to evolve rapidly." And, indeed, a year later, when Powell discovered that a small ISP named Madison River was blocking VoIP calls via Vonage, Powell's FCC fined Madison River using Title II as the justification (the consent decree refers to 47 USC 208, which is part of Title II).
So we had a Republican FCC chair who clearly supported net neutrality and used Title II to make it happen. How the hell can Ajit Pai square this with his claim of no one using Title II or supporting net neutrality until Tom Wheeler's 2015 order?
And we're just getting started. Powell's successor was Kevin Martin -- another Republican under President George W. Bush. Martin also strongly supported net neutrality and, in many ways, kicked off the process that eventually resulted in Wheeler's order. It was under Martin's watch that it was discovered that Comcast was throttling BitTorrent and the FCC issued an order telling Comcast to knock it off. By that point, the FCC had already (see above) made it clear that broadband was not a Title II service, so it relied on other parts of its claimed mandate to issue the order.
That went to court and the court said that the FCC did not have the proper authority to police such a net neutrality violation under the existing rules. The court said that the FCC was trying to stretch its ancillary authority too far -- that even though the FCC wanted to, it could not enforce net neutrality requirements on information services. Basically, the court was telling the FCC it fucked up in reclassifying broadband away from Title II, even as it still believed in the importance of net neutrality (and, yes, again, as a reminder, this was under a Republican FCC).
That's why the next FCC chair, Julius Genachowski, proposed a different set of rules for net neutrality in 2010. However, under tremendous pressure from the broadband providers, Genachowski punted and tried to craft net neutrality rules without reclassifying broadband companies under Title II. Verizon (who helped write the rules) still sued over these new rules... and won. Basically, the court said (again) "Hey, FCC, you clearly want net neutrality, but the only way to do that is to reclassify broadband under Title II."
It was only then, with the next FCC chair, Tom Wheeler, that the FCC actually did so. And that's why Wheeler's Open Internet order has been held up in court already.
But read through all of this carefully, and try to square this with Ajit Pai's Big Lie -- that since 1996, broadband has been treated one way, and there's been no FCC push for net neutrality. The FCC considered broadband covered by Title II for nearly a decade after the Communications Act of 1996, and even as it was reclassifying broadband to be an information service, every single FCC chair expressed strong support for net neutrality and tried to enforce it against those who violated those principles. It was only because the courts pushed back, and noted that if the FCC wanted to enforce net neutrality, broadband needed to be Title II, that the FCC made that switch, supported with both the backing of the court (in those earlier rulings and following the order) and plenty of evidence for why it was necessary.
For Pai to argue that he's trying to bring things back to how they were from 1996 to 2015, he has to ignore all of that history. He's not taking us back to that era. He's doing something worse. He's wiping out the rules that courts said were necessary to enforce the FCC's long-held position on net neutrality. And, more importantly, he's reversed course on the FCC's long-held position on net neutrality.
And he's doing so with his Big Lie that he's merely reverting back to where things used to be.
Also Mike: Pai is a liar! A big liar! He's lying!
So childish.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
The technicality of falsehood.
It may be that rather Anonymous Coward is suggesting Mr. Pai is under the thrall of misinformation, spurious logic and an unwillingness to actually do his job and research the snot out of the situation before making policy that actually serves the public, instead being willfully deceptive thanks to sweet, sweet incentives (and bribery) by corporate interests.
Lying only covers the latter, where sheer incompetence covers the former.
The thing is Techdirt has long established that Pai is well, well in love with Verizon and Comcast and believes they are trustworthy and can do no wrong. Whether that is due to the thrall of hard cash, sweet drugs, future employment or vampire powers has yet to be specifically determined.
Re:
Re: Re:
Because while the flagged comment is an ad him/personal attack('So childish'), saying that Pai is lying and backing that up with evidence to show that he is is not.
There's nothing 'hypocritical' in saying that people shouldn't be personally attacking someone and pointing out that someone is lying. Had Mike simply said 'Pai is a liar and as such you shouldn't believe anything he says' after chiding people for personal attacks that might have been hypocritical as it would have been an accusation/insult without basis, but saying that he's lying on a particular subject and backing that up with evidence to support it is notably different.
Re: Re: Re:
So he is eloquent and impressive, in the way that an elephant fart is more impressive than one of a house fly.
Re:
Re: Re:
And yet... he still takes the positions he does.
Hate warranted.
Re:
A person can be thoughtful and intelligent and still be bought off.
If I were in his position I would do the same. You want to be a hero to a bunch of people that would sacrifice you in an instant go ahead, be our guest. You can either get the the momentary adoration of the public or you can get cold hard cash selling a bunch of ungrateful idiots out.
I will take the cash, every time! no one has any reason to do the right thing when when all we are going to do is shit on them.
Re: Re:
Hate warranted.
"I will take the cash, every time!"
Thats you and thank our lucky stars not everyone has that twisted point of view. I was brought up to do the right thing... because it's the right thing to do. I sleep well at night with my life's decisions.
Re: Re: Re:
Hate warranted."
I agree with that if that was the intent but your words did not imply it.
"Thats you and thank our lucky stars not everyone has that twisted point of view."
MOST have that point of view and almost ALL politicians. You know it, which is why you don't share your account and private information with random people you are not forced to share them with to participate in the economy.
"I was brought up to do the right thing... because it's the right thing to do. I sleep well at night with my life's decisions."
So was I, but I do not waste time giving my time and efforts to those that do not deserve it either. You think the same way as well... unless I am mistaken and you spend a lot of time defending pedophiles, rapists, and murderers... just in case they are innocent.
I can assure you that you are no more special than Pai in this regard. If you were in his position you would find a way to "work it out in favor" of the constituents that helped get you into power. One thing I can count on with the TD crowd here is that most are hypocrites about these sorts of things. Most of the complaints here support Big monopolistic business while claiming to be against them!
It is more believable that you are just jealous of him getting all this $$$ for selling the citizens out. And the best way to show it, is to make him look so evil no one else see's your own.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Too bad you decided to change.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So was I, means I was brought up to do the right thing too. It does not mean what I consider to be the right thing is the SAME as what you consider to be the right thing.
Without a higher authority at play, what is right for you is wrong for another. You an stand anywhere at any time and claim what is right... but the only thing that does matter is your ability to "make right through might". Those with the power to enforce their will are the ones that are right. Rule of the jungle 101.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So if I understand you correctly.
Your morals allow you to take bribes since people will hate you either way?
Don't have a problem with that but if you are in a non elected public position you are likely not going to get praise for doing a great job. If people are hating you, most likely your are doing something wrong. So really the only two options are either being ignored or hated. If you don't like either of those options, then maybe look at doing something else.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Think about more like the "right" thing being what is morally and ethically "right."
Hope that cleared it up for you.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
except for a few things, even though I am not a Lawyer, there are some OBVIOUS 1st amendment issues alone. Namely Freedom of Speech, but more importantly Freedom of the Press.
A regulatory agency, should be doing that, regulating the industries that they are in charge of regulating. Removing those regulations defeats the purpose of actually HAVING that regulatory agency, in this case, the FCC. That is why it is called the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION, not the "Let's let the communications corporations do what the fuck they want commission".
IF these rules pass, you can bet that they can, and will, be used against those constituents, and then they will cry foul on the rules that they themselves wanted implemented.
I am also of the thought group that content carriers cannot be content providers. It is a Vertical Integration problem. In other words, a few companies are controlling the entire supply chain. From production of content, to distribution of content, to carrying said content. An analogy would be if UP or BNSF owned several coal and iron mines, some steel mills, AND the rail lines. Obviously there are a lot of anti-trust laws that it would be breaking, but here we are with the internet industry in the US.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
You say they are obvious, what 1st amendment rights are suppressed by the FCC getting rid of NN?
"A regulatory agency, should be doing that, regulating the industries that they are in charge of regulating."
Actually according to the Constitution, agencies only have the power to enforce regulations, only congress is allowed to regulate.
"Removing those regulations defeats the purpose of actually HAVING that regulatory agency, in this case, the FCC."
those regulations.... well which ones... there are a large number of them on the books. NN is not the only laws the FCC has on the books.
"That is why it is called the FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION, not the "Let's let the communications corporations do what the fuck they want commission"."
Well history would like a word with you because it disgree's. Regulatory capture has been warned about long enough to make it an egg of everyone's faces that support the type of regulation that is NN. But the game of the day is to erroneously blame a non-existent free-market for the failures of regulation. There is a political reason for this as well, but goes beyond the scope of this response.
"IF these rules pass, you can bet that they can, and will, be used against those constituents, and then they will cry foul on the rules that they themselves wanted implemented."
This requires clarification. Which rules against which constituents?
"I am also of the thought group that content carriers cannot be content providers."
I am as well, but those are just anti-monopoly and anti-trust regulations which I do support. The problem is many like you have spent so much time fighting against the likes of me you will never get it. If we do regulation is needs to be of this kind only, otherwise you are going to get capture at some level.
"Obviously there are a lot of anti-trust laws that it would be breaking,"
The root problem... anti-trust laws are already being broken, but since no one cares about those they are ignored to the point where it does not matter that they exist or not... kinda like how much the constitution matters when a cops decides it does not in the heat of the moment and takes your property, arrests you for resisting arrest, and makes up laws you just broke on the spot.
How about we fix that shit first instead of creating more rules for them to fuck up and NOT enforce?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I.T. Guy: I was brought up to do the right thing
Anonymous Coward: So was I, but I do not waste time giving my time and efforts to those that do not deserve it either.
And that is how our commons, one by one, fall to ruin.
When enough of us lose faith in the community, then it fails and the tigers make short work of us.
And they will this time too.
Re:
Keep up the delusions.
Re:
If the ISP service is classified as a telecommunications service, they are not allowed to decide which sites you use, but if they are classified as infomation services they can obviously control what infomation they allow over their networks.
Re: Re:
It is regulating content plain and simple, so you are either grossly ignorant or lying.
"It is about preventing the ISP's from taking over the Internet, and controlling what sites you can visit and for how much, so that they can turn the Internet into cable T.V. version 2."
In other words, regulating content.
"If the ISP service is classified as a telecommunications service, they are not allowed to decide which sites you use, but if they are classified as infomation services they can obviously control what infomation they allow over their networks."
They already do control what information they allow over their networks and will not change with NN either. Zero Rating is still possible and all the tricks they have been using to throttle things were in place before NN was conceived.
Re: Re: Re:
It is regulating content plain and simple, so you are either grossly ignorant or lying.
See if you can spot the difference between the following:
1) 'You will treat traffic/content differently based upon what it is, whether that be preferential treatment for the content we tell you is good, or negative treatment for content we tell you is bad.'
2) 'You will not treat certain traffic/content differently, and are instead required to treat all traffic/content equally, with no preferential or detrimental treatment based upon what the content is or who's offering it.'
Figure out the difference between those two and you'll be able to understand why telling the telecom companies not to 'regulate content' by treating some of it better or worse is not the government regulating the traffic/content itself.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
I think you need to figure it out.
Government telling someone that they what they can or cannot do is regulation. The subject is content, government telling ISP what they cannot do with content... ergo content regulation. Just because this regulation is intended to have a net positive effect for consumers does not mean it is magically NOT content regulation just because you want it to sound that way. Words have meaning in the English language... use and understand them properly or you will become easy to fool and trick by word play.
Here is the definition for your edification.
reg·u·la·tion
ˌreɡ(y)əˈlāSH(ə)n/
noun
noun: regulation; plural noun: regulations
1.
a rule or directive made and maintained by an authority.
"planning regulations"
synonyms: rule, ruling, order, directive, act, law, bylaw, statute, edict, canon, pronouncement, dictate, dictum, decree, fiat, command, precept
"they obey all the regulations"
in accordance with regulations; of the correct type.
modifier noun: regulation
"regulation army footwear"
synonyms: official, prescribed, set, fixed, mandatory, compulsory, obligatory, de rigueur
"regulation dress"
antonyms: unofficial
informal
of a familiar or predictable type; formulaic; standardized.
"a regulation Western parody"
2.
the action or process of regulating or being regulated.
TLDR: a rule regulating what ISP "cannot" do with content is STILL content regulation!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
why can't you just accept that I am right? Is it so important that you twist and yoink what things mean to avoid having to say... okay... you are right... this is content regulation, but the regulation we want because it benefits us consumers!
Honesty is a good policy!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Yes, it's regulation. Yes, it's about content. But no, it's not about regulating content, it's about regulating that content may not be interfered with. Calling this content regulation is disingenuous.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
So you are unhappy that the government tells the phone companies that they cannot decide who you can phone?
Sometimes when a company is in a position to control what other companies you do business with, and especially when some of those businesses are in competition with another part of their business, regulation of how the treat connections to those other businesses is required.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I am okay with that... but lets not twist what it means.
I am okay with regulations the "benefit" the consumers. I am just not okay with regulations that "benefit" the businesses against consumers... which NN also has in the vein of Zero Rating.
You are not going to get NN without a little poison in the mix, and because the problem is NOT with NN it is with the FCC blessing and securing monopolies we have bigger fish to fry, but instead here we are getting tricked by the Telco's to focus on NN when they still get to keep their monopolies! They CANT LOSE!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
But you seem hell-bent on making sure things get even worse for no other reason that "Regulations is a bad word! WARRABRGARBLE!"
Either you're a liar or a twit.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you want to advance the cause of NN, stop lying first, everyone else will begin to think that you have ulterior motives when you feel the need to lie to advance your cause!
What are you hiding?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If you are gleeful about being lame, don't let me stop ya champ! I am sure you are going on to bigger and better things!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Goodness, a dictionary definition?! Alas, you have totally slain me with your amazing citation to the definition of 'regulation', and your masterful argument as to why telling the telecom companies not to regulate content is absolutely the same thing as the government regulating the content itself was a brilliant example of logic rarely seen on this site or any other.
Truly, your superb argument has bested me and shown me the error of my ways.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It helps if you try to stick to the facts instead of feelings about things.
next time I will "try" to cut you some slack if you really want to be that wrong about things.... but no promises!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
(Note so self: Sarcasm does not work on The Chosen One.)
Well, try not to pat yourself on the back for your amazing 'win' too much, don't want you to strain a muscle and be unable to boast about how you are totally right due to everyone around you being just so wrong on everything because you said they were.
Regulations
Answer me this, Anonymous Coward...
Regulations are bad because...?
Last I checked I like clean meat and smooth AC current without surges and brown outs. I get those because of regulation.
How is net neutrality different?
Re: Regulations
Every Nation eats the Paint chips it Sedserves!
Re: Re: Regulations
Re: Re: Re:
And therefore they are responsible for it ... they are not going to like this.
Re:
Re: Re:
So really, that was just a dumb thing to say.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
RE: ""regulate" the media as utility."
You are correct, that is a stupid thing to say. Perhaps that is why the poster to which you responded did not say that.
The media (many sources of information for you to choose from in a variety of ways) is not the same as the internet (one system providing access to many sources of information, some of which might be media, available via a very limited set of monopolies).
Re: Re: Re:
Yes, we increase the restrictions by 1 but it prevents a bunch of other harmful/terrible restrictions the ISPs would like to implement. This restriction prevents ISPs from creating restriction on which sites you get to see, which sites are fast, which sites cost extra. ONE restriction to prevent 3 just off the top of my head. Tell me how that trade off isn't a good deal?
Re:
Re:
The further shame is that after the people in the US who are afraid of their own government have finally agreed to sign their vital infrastructure over to private corporate interests, it will take an actual government takeover to return your rights and freedoms back to you.
Lesson still not learned. I have my political deck of cards to use and use them I shall. No matter who they are, once they say something I disagree with my only job is is to twist, misrepresent, or lie about their position as much as I possibly can. Or call them troll, comrade, names, or act self-righteous while complaining about their self-righteousness.
De-Legitimize, De-humanize, and Insulting the competition is job #1!
Signed
~Democrats & Republicans
Re:
The only way I see forward is to take ALL the money out of campaigns. Each candidate gets (let's say) $1M, period. And they have to spend it on campaigning PERSONALLY. No help, no company support, no ads by ANYONE else other than the candidate. The only thing a third party can organize is a debate among candidates that is open to EVERY candidate.
Re: Re:
Well said! Could not agree more. I am independent but the first thing many people here at TD tries to do is put me in one of the parties and do just what you say when I post something they disagree with.
"The only way I see forward is to take ALL the money out of campaigns."
I don't believe it is possible to take money out of the campaigns. They will always have a way to make money a major component because everyone wants it.
The root problem will remain the same eternal one...
Eternal Vigilance
The voters must remain eternally vigilant against corruption in their governments, and since we mostly approve of corruption so long as it gets us what we politically want, we invite corruption through the front door. Both parties use corruption to get things done and their voters applaud them for it.
Once voters decide that they will no longer vote a person that corrupt back into office the tides will begin to change... but NEVER before then.
Re: Re: Re: What 'election'?
My wife and i have run poling precincts for decades.
In November 2016, She was a Clerk at a multiple precinct within USC, i was Inspector at two precincts in Compton.
20% of the people who walked in to vote were not on my paperwork, and were forced to use a 'Provisional' ballot.
80% of the students and staff who showed up at her precincts were forced onto a 'Provisional' ballot.
She got up and walked away after 11 hours of such crap, forgoing her paycheck.
Re: Re: Re:
Your use of the word "we" seems a bit presumptuous.
"Once voters decide that they will no longer vote a person that corrupt "
And how will these voters know about this corruption when the fake media has been silenced?
Thoughtful and Intelligent
I'm sorry isn't this like calling Trump thoughtful and intelligent?
Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
Something tells me you don't understand the difference between thoughtful and intelligent and people able to trick you stupid.
You have to be thoughtful and intelligent to be able to constantly trick people into supporting you. Goes with the job of "politician".
Re: Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
ROFL. You got me there. Funny stuff.
Re: Re: Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
Re: Re: Re: Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
How thoughtful and/or intelligent they are means absolutely nothing. They're all (or a sufficiently large percentage of them to justify using the word "all", it's a rounding error) corrupt through and through.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
Trump was as obvious to me as Obama and Bush were. The breath of fresh air is the bluntness. Bush and Obama spend a lot of time figuring out ways to tell people to go fuck themselves and leaving them still wanting to shake their hands.
"How thoughtful and/or intelligent they are means absolutely nothing."
It does have meaning, just because you choose to disregard them does not mute them effects on things.
"They're all (or a sufficiently large percentage of them to justify using the word "all", it's a rounding error) corrupt through and through."
Agree, the problem is that far too many of the voters appreciate that corruption when it serves their politics.
Re: Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
Re: Re: Re: Thoughtful and Intelligent
Thoughtful
Too bad the FCC won't bother reading this since it isn't a [Serious Legal Claim]... (https://www.theverge.com/2017/11/22/16689838/fcc-net-neutrality-comments-were-largely-ignored)
Has to be said tho, that they don't seem to care about this, I included links to the FCC orders in my comments (both original comment and comment-reply) and there's zero interest in it.
To make it about the man instead of the rules, makes it easier to be dismissed. People should have expected this & planned accordingly. After being called out about fake letters in peoples names & the names of the dead who didn't send any comment... he shared the handful of letters with racist comments.
Giving them more ammo to distract with is harmful & no amount of hateful glee in your heart is worth it here.
What they are doing is harmful & does nothing to benefit the public despite promises from corporations who gleefully tell you the price is $99 but your first bill comes and its $299 with extra charges they never mentioned.
Don't add to the distraction.
Call him out for being a sell out.
Call him out for lying about history.
Call him out for putting corporations wishes above public good.
Shelve the racist BS & ordering pizzas.
Re:
To win elections, better would be to have the kind of "big tent" the GOP has, where poor bible thumpers vote in alignment with rich oligarchs for fuck-knows-what shared goals. But they align and accept their allies' flaws, like, I dunno, pedophilia, as they pull the lever.
So, that said, I want to vote for the "least worst" option, every time. Because that actually matters. And I am willing to align with people with very different views on an issue-by-issue basis to make coalitions to get the policy wins I seek.
But there are some groups with whom I would never align. Nazis and pedophiles are in this category. This used to be obvious, but there you go. A big tent can be too big, too. Gotta leave some scum out in the sun to dry up.
Fuck the racism lobbed against Pai. It's cruel, wrong, and counter productive all at once. Folks, if you want to get angry at Pai, or you want to shout him down, there are readily available valid concerns one could address. It's not hard to find something to get angry about which is policy-based.
That said, Net Neutrality is NOT a partisan issue, it's The People versus the Oligopolists. There are just three categories of interested people: The sellouts, those rightly against, and those duped.
Re: Re:
How bad will the demise of NN be? I think somewhat less than people here think, much like Trump becoming president. I mean, really think about it, what has Trump done?
But I digress, if NN goes out, doesn't that just encourage Google Fiber and other initiatives? We will survive and there really is no need for the hysterics.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
AT&T & Comcast were dragging their feet to try and piss off Google Fiber, it should not take more than 6 months to prepare a pole for another line, but that was the min time they were doing it in.
We won't survive, the incumbents were handed control over a majority of the poles, so they can make sure no one can run new lines for their service offering. They have legal deals locking residents into just 1 service, even if they managed to have 15 providers... the buildings locked into a multi-decade contract saying you only get provider X. You are captive income & they can raise prices as much as they want because what is your other choice?
NN just makes them treat all the packets the same & not slow down other services to make theirs look better.
The line is run, the bandwidth is paid for, but trying to keep people from using more is a stupid game. Bandwidth costs are very low, but because they have underprovisioned their network they have to make everyone use less.
Look at the games they play, one of the providers refused to pay for another connection to Level 3 & yelled and screamed that it was Level 3 that was at fault... until Level 3 showed the switch running at 100% for the single connection they had. They want us to think it would be billions to make another connection, it wasn't because after they were called out... they made another connection.
We offer GIG service!!! But your data limit is 150GB a month, extra costs you $50 for another 10. It doesn't cost them $50 to get another 10GB, but they like making more money where they can and convince people the companies zero-rated service is much better. Oh our meter is often wrong, but there is no government oversight of it so suck it up and pay. The website might show you have access to 3 providers but 1 isn't in your state and the other one wants you to pay them $10K to run the line.
The government has given the big providers monopolies & passed laws keeping them the only game in town... NN being in or out won't change that. NN just keeps them from saying you need to pay an extra $5 a month to access FB, another $5 for Twitter, $15 to access Gmail.
We have no competition in the markets, if NN goes away... they can and will break the entire net into ala-carte pieces to get a few more coins from the same shitty service offerings.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
30% of households have 0 broadband providers available
48% have one provider
19% have two
3% have 3+
Re: Re: Re:
If you're against murdering babies you'll have a problem with rolling back the entitlement programs that didn't make mothers-to-be choose between feeding the kids she has and caring for a newborn. You'd be mad as hell about attempts to frame healthcare as a partisan issue in which only the rich deserve it because they can afford it; poor foetus-carriers can't afford healthcare. And I'm sure you'd also agree that letting foetus-carriers die in childbirth or from complications in pregnancy is also unacceptable.
You do agree with me on the above, don't you? Or are you merely of the "Sex must have a consequence," AKA "Wimmin be ho's" persuasion?
If there's anything I can't abide it's a sanctimonious hypocrite. I sure hope you're not one of those. We've got more than enough as it is.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
So do you think that people should not take responsibility for their actions? Sex shouldn't have a consequence? Hey, I like that, I can be loose with guns and if someone gets shot, lets blame the manufacturer.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
"Maybe having multiple kids from multiple fathers out of wedlock isn't all that great an idea."
...and all people who ask for an abortion are doing that? No rape victims? No victims of incest? Nobody making the decision on purely medical grounds? Nobody facing single parenthood due to a death or other misfortune that didn't exist when they decided to have children? Hell, nobody who's had a child from a previous marriage, or doesn't wish to get married is worth your time if they fall on hard times?
That's the problem when you go for moronic oversimplifcation. You miss out on the complexities of reality - and when you do that, people suffer.
If you actually want to avoid abortions and suffering, you provide help for those who need it despite bad choices - the main people who will suffer are the children, not the brood mares you fantasise about being the only recipients. Provide comprehensive sex education, contraception, accessible medical care and adoption services along with help for those who struggle to care for their children and you'll stop damaging and abusing children.
If not, you support policies that actively attack children because you disapprove of who their parents are. Thus, the cycle continues. That's the problem with people like you - you pretend to be superior because you oppose "murdering babies", even though it's scientifically nothing of the sort, yet you demand that the children who are born suffer needlessly.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
If we made it legal for everyone that faced those few and far between issues but banned it for everyone else, would you accept that?
I didn't think so, you just build a straw man on less than 5% of the cases to justify it all.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
No, I argue that banning abortion outright leads to unintended consequences, while providing support, education and other services actually help prevent the need for abortion in the first place. Mine is an overall argument, a common one which is that abortion should be rare, but that it is a necessary but undesirable need in some cases, illegal abortions still happen even with outright bans, and the other fixes have the benefit of helping those children who have already born.
You, on the other hand are apparently arguing that it should be completely outlawed despite those horrific consequence, as you've convinced yourself that the only people wishing to do so are unmarried whores, and you apparently pay no mind to the children who have been born already to such mothers.
"I didn't think so, you just build a straw man on less than 5% of the cases to justify it all."
I await your obviously impeccable evidence for this figure.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Where in any of my posts have I mentioned anything of the sort? Why do you deserve evidence when you provide none yourself?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Here:
"Maybe having multiple kids from multiple fathers out of wedlock isn't all that great an idea."
Why jump to that cliche rather than the needs of rape victims, women with serious medical conditions, even the needs of the existing children, if not because you think they're the more numerous/important group to consider?
"Why do you deserve evidence when you provide none yourself?"
Because you're the one pulling figures out of your ass, I just want you to back them up.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Rape victims, maybe, medical conditions, of course, all others? No. Would you agree with that? Make it legal for those cases, illegal for other cases?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I don't see why not. I've seen plenty of abusive relationships and children with unhappy childhoods where the parents have been married for decades. I've seen plenty of happy children of single parents, people who have remarried and even gay couples.
Why are you so obsessed with it as necessary?
"Make it legal for those cases, illegal for other cases?"
I'd rather make the necessary social and legal measures to reduce the need for abortions in the first place. Outlawing abortions doesn't prevent them, but education, access to medical care and other services vastly reduce the need for them, while also improving life for others who share the same society.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Here is the problem when talking about abortion. One side believes that you are killing a living person. The other side doesn't. There are cases where it becomes necessary, but convenience isn't one of them.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
This is where I call bullshit, sorry.
"One side believes that you are killing a living person. The other side doesn't."
There are times where an abortion is necessary to prevent killing a living person. But, what I find strange is that the people against abortions are also usually against the medical and societal methods of preventing the pregnancy in the first place.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
The Catholic church is against abortion. They also run hospitals, run schools, provide soup kitchens and other social services.
People who donate to the church provide the funds for this, so what do you do for those people? Anything beyond lip service?
You don't care about any of that stuff, you just don't want to be inconvenienced.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm sorry your points depend on simplistic lies rather than facing complex reality. People like you are the ones destroying society, not those who try to prevent the suffering that you people cause.
"The Catholic church is against abortion. They also run hospitals, run schools, provide soup kitchens and other social services."
They have also been responsible for vast suffering among those children who have been born for centuries in various ways. Not just the pedo stuff either. Sorry, that's an extremely poor example.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
It isn't really all that complex, kids do better with parents, families do better with two parents. Doesn't matter if it is a man and a woman, two men, two women, but kids with single parents don't do as well. That is a fact.
You can rail all you want about it, but you are actually wrong.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I'm dealing with today's problem. Using solutions that are shown to work, not depending on whether people have sat through an expensive fake ceremony to sign a piece of paper that only lasts a few months for some of them anyway (or alternatively may trap a person in an abusive relationship if it is taken seriously).
"kids with single parents don't do as well"
Due partly to the attitude from people like you, frankly. You'd rather punish them for daring to be a single parent than provide the social and financial support they need to do the work of two people, even if they're in the situation through no direct fault of their own. I personally know 2 women who were widowed in their 30s, and I'd take either of them as parents over and above some of the deadbeats and abusive assholes I've seen wearing a ring.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
In general, kids are better off with two parents. You can deny that, but you would of course be wrong.
The greater good of society. That is what we should look for.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Derek Kerton liberals and leftists don't have anyone they can vote for in the election. The Democrats are to the right of center, and we liberals (you know, who believe in liberty) have to make do with whatever the slightly-less-right group throws at us.
There isn't a no drone strikes candidate.
There isn't a robust public domain candidate.
There isn't an internet serves the public candidate.
This is an indication not that we're unwilling to compromise, but of failure of government
In the case of the FCC, this is a textbook case of regulatory capture in which the regulatory agency has ceased serving the public interest and is blatantly serving the interests of stakeholders in an industry it's supposed to regulate.
We know how to fix this: change from FPTP and wait a century as new parties form. But our current parties are invested in making sure the people get as few options as possible.
So there isn't an electoral reform candidate either.
And there won't be until the people crack out the guillotines and execute a million Americans.
Re: Re: Re:
http://on-t-internet.blogspot.co.uk/2016/02/come-revolution-good-luck-with-that.html
The revolution has happened and we lost. Just as they won via the electoral process, we could win if we organised and got the numbers. I know the game is rigged but it doesn't mean we shouldn't try. You know what causes this kind of failure? That all-American dread of collectivism. Learn to work together with other people even if you disagree with them. Set small goals and work towards them one at a time till you've got what you want. If you could get same-sex marriage you can get this.
And will somebody PLEASE take responsibility for the new "via democratic process" revolution instead of waiting for some messianic figure to come forth riding on the clouds? Ain't. Gonna. Happen. No new party, no new leader. You're going to have to step up to the plate and slog it out door to door till you've got enough votes to make a difference. Aim for the lower-level offices first, then work your way up. If it means you caucus with a larger party for now, do it.
I'm in the UK, there's sod all I can do but I do what I can, and trying to influence people is one of them. Sometimes it works.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
And that is the foundation of political parties and corruption of the system. That is the eternal dilemma, to control the power seekers requires organization, and that provides the structure for the power seekers to use for their own ends.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
However - recently this has started to get more difficult due to better and faster communication amongst the proles (wage slaves) so they seem to be attacking from several vectors in a meager attempt to put the genie back in the bottle. They are failing miserably and this is pissing them off.
Life in the fast lane
Re: Life in the fast lane
Look at the idiocies of Linus Pauling who claimed that DNA was three stranded, Vit C could stop the human rhinovirus. And the biggest whopper was what any 1st year chem student made, was that the Watson and Crick model was impossible because it had the Phosphorous forcing each outward, when everyone knew similar charges attract (they do not.) Yet Pauling was a brilliant atomic scientist as long as he stayed in his own field
Re:
"Pai is set to destroy one of the most marvelous libraries and means of communication ever invented..."
You seem to be suffering from the same misunderstanding as the "don't let the government control the internet" clowns. If Pai succeeds in his goals US ISP customers will suffer and the rest of the world will barely notice. The internet is not going anywhere.
Re: Re:
Except underground. I think you going to find that if they do what they say, black market nets are going to start popping up. That and bolt cutter sales are going to go way up. Both for the cutting of old fiber, and for the stealing of new.
Re: Re: Re:
So, yeah - the USA will suffer while the world points and laughs.
Re: Linus Pauling
They were convinced that Pauling was just weeks or months behind them. And stated so publicly, decades later.
Pauling didn't screw up. He was just a little too late.
Re: Re: Linus Pauling
https://www.dnalc.org/view/15512-linus-pauling-s-triple-dna-helix-model-3d-animation-with-ba sic-narration.html
The point I am making here is that No matter how brilliant anyone is, they can make disastrous errors. Especially when they are out of their field. Castigating this guy is meaningless. It is his decision that should be buried, not his mind that should be slandered.
"We've sought to avoid doing that here on Techdirt" -- HA, HA!
"There are white people, and then there are ignorant motherfuckers like you...."
http://www.techdirt.com/articles/20110621/16071614792/misconceptions-free-abound-why-do-brai ns-stop-zero.shtml#c1869
The comment was never even hidden.
YOU (after several years of ignoring my compliants) stated it was "a joke".
But NOW you admit ad hominem is bad in all ways.
You BURNED good will of everyone reasonable LONG ago.
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE, Masnick.
Re: "We've sought to avoid doing that here on Techdirt" -- HA, HA!
And yet he has a solid community following his site, he got overwhelming support when attacked by Shiva, he is regularly invited to events with experts...
Well, okay then.
Get help
Did you just admit to who you are and make a fool of yourself for obsessing over what everyone other than you clearly realized was a joke from a comment six years ago? Not to mentioned tried to make your point by linking to a comment section where anyone who scrolls up or down can see just how nuts/demented you were acting?
Seriously, as enjoyable as the schadenfreude is you really need to see a shrink, the level of obsession you are displaying is not healthy.
Re: Get help
Re: "We've sought to avoid doing that here on Techdirt" -- HA, HA!
Re:
Re:
Newsflash the FCC is the legislative solution and it was working okay until we let regulatory capture get so out of control. https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/47/151
Pretty sure the new "legislative solution" to this is to end corporate campaign donations and other "free speech" that sure looks like bribery.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Hmm, I think your definition of never and mine are slightly different.
If the FCC "never worked", then how is it that my cell phone, router, TV, game console, etc... can all be on and working without interfering with each other? Because, I mean, it's not like the FCC has a rule about how much EMF interference a device can accept and what bands/frequencies certain devices have to use so they don't interfere with each other. Right?
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Context man... CONTEXT!!! It matters!
"he FCC is the legislative solution and it was working okay until we let regulatory capture get so out of control."
What I said was in the context of his statement... get a CLUE!
And to drive the point home..
"If the FCC "never worked", then how is it that my cell phone, router, TV, game console, etc... can all be on and working without interfering with each other?"
Because your phone, router, TV, game console, etc worked... that is why they worked... the FCC does not magically make them work with rules and laws. When they break or malfunction the FCC is not going to make them fixed for you. The FCC just makes rules that MFG's need to follow so that your electronics can be taken over or interfered with by the Government or "more important" things... example FCC part 15.
I would support the FCC if it only performed anti-trust and anti monopoly regulation. But it does not now does it? IT has been busy creating that which is was created to destroy! Which means, it is a cancer that should be cut out, not screwed around with!
Re: Re: Re:
Take off those blinders man.
Re: Re:
We have a lot of posters that don't seem to be familiar with American government.
Since Ajit is not elected, this solution would not only be totally ineffective, but would divert resources from other less-totally-ineffective approaches.
In the bureaucracy, "bribes" are implemented by companies (frequently including, of course, nonprofit companies) offering remunerative sinecures to bureaucrats who spent their career being "useful tools."
There hasn't BEEN any bribe--YET. And so there's nothing to prosecute.
The solution isn't more laws, but more honest people: that is, people who want to be fair, not rich.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
I think we'll be seeing a judicial solution well before we see a legislative one.
But still, call your reps; it can't hurt.
Re: Re:
And that's not even touching the fact that any moron in a hurry could read Wikipedia and get history right unlike he is doing. He's corrupt plain and simple.
Re:
Yeah, I'd have to agree there, he's not 'mistaken', he's corrupt and dishonest. He knows that what he's pushing are lies, he just doesn't care.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The real disgrace is not the hate heaped upon Pai...
Re: The real disgrace is not the hate heaped upon Pai...
They are accountable when Congress decides to make them accountable. Since this requires the collective agreement of the electorate good luck with that.
"There is simply nothing we can do legally to have Ajit pai prosecuted and imprisoned for selling out"
and would you hold that standard for people you do agree with? I thought so... They all are selling out, just to different degrees and constituents.
Re: Re: The real disgrace is not the hate heaped upon Pai...
That or an angry mob. I'd happily help carry the rail that runs that motherfucker out of town.
While I agree that losing ones cool and attacking someone's character is counterproductive, one must have a molecule of character to begin with... Asking people to maintain their composure is almost contrary to human nature.
This guy invites hate and oozes the same slimy coolness of any and every sleazy salesman and ripoff artist that we have ever seen, in real life or fiction.
The consequences were inevitable.
Whatever hatred and anger he has accrued, he invited it upon himself by selling out consumers to satisfy his own greed.
I'd like to save sympathy for someone who at least thought they were doing the right thing and not someone who thought they were slick enough to screw a nation and get away with it.
The rest of the article was fine, but I couldn't care less about Pai's problems.
Inflamatory headline
Headline makes news: The headline is what people see and it is what makes people react to, by reading, sharing or otherwise supplying the contageon-machine for the piece. But it also sets the tone for discussing it!
You are on very solid ground in the facts you are citing in the article. But exposing a lie is glorious. Calling it out is petty. It is difficult to find this piece anything but fuel for emotional responses and hence personal attacks from the more actively engaged.
That is not leading by example, sir Masnick! Even if the preample is to avoid further ad hominem, The discrepancy between the headline and the plea easily comes off as hypocricy and it makes the article look petty.
No, it really isn't
Calling it out is petty.
What exactly is 'petty' in pointing out 'That person is lying to you'? That is exactly the sort of thing that should be pointed out, because it shows they are not to be trusted and that what they are claiming is false.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Inflamatory headline
Re: Re: Re: Inflamatory headline
History
The Smaller Lie
Trying to figure out where the numbers were coming from that claimed a drop of less than 6% in investment, I found his recent WSJ column cited this analysis which ultimately drew on Hal Singer.
And Doug Brake notes right there that correlation doesn't equal causation, and two years is far too short a period to conclude anything from.
Did he actually read the website he cited?
Re: The Smaller Lie
Lets open this up...
Corporate ideal of competitive is to SUCK UP everything in its way, and Make it PART of 1 WHOLE.,.
FREE MARKET?? no such thing in this country..Parts made in other countries, Put together in the USA(no tariffs), To make 6 different NAMES that 1 company builds..6 company names made by 1 Corp, for all your refrig, washers and dryers.. How do you compete?? you dont have to..
Commissions Old policy was to GIVE MONEY to the Major ISP'S to UPDATE the internet system..the LAST mile to give EVERYONE Fiber, in the cities and towns..and Little was/is done..only the Main sections are finished that have the MOST people/business access. YES, WE ALREADY PAID THEM TO DO THE WORK.. The Telephone service has ALWAYS been updated and Supported by the Government..its an EMERGENCY SERVICE..YOU PAID for the old copper lines to be Placed EVERYWHERE..and to RUN even when there was a catastrophic incident.(cellphones cant even do that)
2015?? didnt CHANGE anything, it reinforced the THAT ISP and telephone service WAS/IS a Utility..its is AN EMERGENCY SERVICE..
Broadband investment?? SUPPOSEDLY, our Gov has paid 2 times to GET IT DONE...as a utility ITS SUBSIDIZED...
Re: Lets open this up...
But yeah, it's definitely not a free market with government subsidies in the picture. There should really be lobbying for an end to those instead, since the private companies never seem to deliver anyway. What's the point of subsidizing laziness?
Re: Re: Lets open this up...
NOW they just keep the money and DONT do anything..
BUT, even if Net Neutral was passed...THERE IS A BACK DOOR..
You move OFF the ISP being the server company, and make it a Different service...
Like ATT saying they dont give an EMAIL address, that you must go someplace else..
AND ISP only supplies ACCESS to the net, and the SECOND company, gives SPEED ACCESS to the net..
LOVE the holes..
Pai is sincerely wrong
1 - Pai hasn't been bought. He believes what he says. I think he's wrong (and Mike is right here), but he's sincere.
2 - The whole Net Neutrality thing is way overblown.
As long as we have protectionist regulations (federal, state, and local) that restrict entry into the ISP business, I support Net Neutrality.
I'd rather get rid of the protectionism and have free competition - then NN would be unnecessary.
3 - Even if Pai succeeds in dismantling NN, the damage will be minor and isolated to a few areas and special circumstances, and fixed pretty soon by either competition, public pressure/embarrassment, or legislation.
So everybody calm down.
Re: Pai is sincerely wrong
You seem to be suggesting that there shouldn't be such a public outcry, because any abuses will be quickly fixed, because of the public outcry.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
a) The sky isn't falling, the world's not about to end, and the "Internet as we know it" is not going to disappear.
The panic and hyperbole I see in the comments seems vastly disproportionate to the reality. People are overreacting.
The world has far more important problems, and greater injustices, to get excited about.
b) Public outcry is appropriate now, but it ought to be proportionate to the problem.
c) Public outcry is completely necessary if and when ISPs start abusing the lack of NN. If and when.
Re: Re: Re: Pai is sincerely wrong
Strawman.
Fallacy of relative privation.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Pai is sincerely wrong
That panic *is* appropriate?
I favor NN. I just think people here are going overboard with hyperbole.
Re: Pai is sincerely wrong
They own the poles, they keep competition out.
Comcast was rated the shittiest provider ever for years & years... still aren't any better.
Ummm maybe you haven't seen all of the protectionist legislation they gave donations to get voted on.
They own the system lock, stock, and barrel.
No one is coming to save us, our only weapon is NN making them play fair.
Re: Pai is sincerely wrong
HOw old are you?? REALLY..
Im almost 60, and SOME of the stuff iv seen in my life is strange and weird..
The Original CABLE wanted to give FREE TV to everyone without Commercials, and the CORPS said, NOPE, we dont want it..
Until they were allowed to show Commercials THEY didnt join up..
NOW the Cable industry PAYS/SELLS channels to anyone..and SUPPOSEDLY PAYS for the major channels.
In the OLD days, you Paid for Batches of channels..and if you COULD afford $20, you PAID $20 and only got a few channels.
NOW you CANT pay $20-30-40...and get anything from them..
And WHO is in charge of TV/Phones/CELLPHONES/INTERNET...
But does not want to UPDATE IT..even after being subsidized for YEARS... The Original Phone services WERE/ARE SUBSIDIZED.. Its PART AND PARCEL of the emergency system..
WHICH in my eyes tells me ALL of these corps are SUBSIDIZED..
Re: Pai is sincerely wrong
As head of the FCC his position makes sincerity and competence mutually exclusive.
No I will not calm down. Usurpation of the bill of rights is simply not acceptable. If they choose to continue down this road, people will escalate the fight. And I will stand with them when they do. Frankly I'm looking forward to being in the front rank when the teargas starts flying.
I built networks in my youth when many of my peers were joining up and serving abroad. Perhaps this is my time to serve my country, preserving the freedoms that we gave to the world.
Building networks was fascinating at the time, but looking back, what we created was freedom, not networks. We gave people a degree of freedom of speech, and a reach that mankind had never had before. It is my lifes work. And if Pai thinks he can fuck that up with the stroke of a pen, he is mistaken.
We all have a responsibility to oversee the good things that we have done and preserve them for posterity. The Internet, is unequivocally the responsibility of everyone who has worked on it. And if we let this guy do this, we are betraying ourselves, and our children.
This is a time for good men to come to the service of their country. This issue is the keystone of a hundreds of future tyrannies to come. Deal with it now for the price of some bruises, or deal with it later when your sons and daughters are obliged to arm themselves in the defense of the Constitution.
It's your choice.
Re:
I know this blog understands many complex legal issues, so it always pains me to see such ignorance regarding how the APA works. The APA requires a comment period. Nothing more, nothing less. The agency has no obligation to read the comments, incorporate them, or address them. It must simply solicit them. All of the things you demand, like looking into false comments could only jeopardize the rule under the APA process in a legal challenge, so the agency will never do them. Please stop pretending that the comment proccess is anything other than a bureaucratic checkbox that the FCC (and every other agency) go through the motions with to satisfy the APA and do whatever they wanted to do in the first place.
Not a single thing in this post is about the comment process. You are perhaps replying to the wrong post?
Re: Re:
Couldn't happen to a nicer guy
As far as I am concerned, Pai deserves all the bad names that can be flung at him. What is unhinged is this idea that anything good comes from turning the internet into a gigantic cable tv network.
They might as well just have banned peer to peer technology if this was the big plan.
Re: Couldn't happen to a nicer guy
Because they must dismantle everything obama did, sort of like a petulant child throwing a tantrum at the store because they can not have that candy or toy or ice cream (two scoops).
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
One of the primary points of Mike's article is that there has been (and is) broad support for net neutrality among members of both major parties. To bring Barack Obama into it muddies the waters, as the “Obama-FCC power grab!” brigade well knows.
Re: Re: Re: Couldn't happen to a nicer guy
Well, curiously the GOP did let his guy throw out the moderately-NN guy for the fiercely-Anti-NN guy, and no one even flinched about it.
So yeah, the GOP's inaction and lack of effort stopping their undo-anything-Obama-did president from making that switch seems to suggest they didn't really care all that much about net neutrality after all.
Remember, Ajit Pai had written numerous bits trying to convince Wheeler to kill net neutrality and avoid Title-2 designation for telecommunications. He was then a known quantity.
Re: Re: Re: Couldn't happen to a nicer guy
Like they had not already happened
Laughing at the poor life of Pai:
Pai said in a statement, “Internet regulation activists have crossed the line by threatening and harassing my family. They should leave my family out of this and focus on debating the merits of the issue.”
This guy actually has the balls to say this, knowing full well that what he is proposing will allow carriers to implement corporate versions of Jim Crow laws in their respective districts.
Diagnosis of clinical depression is up 60% in teens in the past decade. It is only a matter of time before this is statistically linked to mindfarms like facebook, twitter, and the unholy trinity. That and all the highly engineered mind bending used by carriers and ad-tracking providers. Which is what he proposes to make worse.
Which is to say that the private institutions this guy is endowing with sovereign authority over the 1st, 3rd, 4th, and 13th amendments, HAVE ALREADY been broadly invested in the psychological battery of ALL of the children in this nation. Including HIS incidentally.
The line that is being crossed here was drawn in 1791. If Pai wants to talk about lines, perhaps he should retreat back onto the safe side of that one before opening his gob again.
I mean it is just terrible that he gets to read some mean signs, and ugly emails, while real America gets its head busted, and face pepper sprayed at protests. And if another Kent State Massacre comes out of it, well that isn't such a price to pay for his cushy contractor job once he leaves the FCC.
People are going to get hurt because of this motherfucker, for no reason but to elevate the legend he presumes himself to be. Intelligent and considerate men do not assume that they are precluded from such debts.
Re: Laughing at the poor life of Pai:
Whoa! - I think they are building a system to gaslight the entire nation.
Re: Re: Laughing at the poor life of Pai:
How dare he say "please, no death threats"?!?
Re:
Iv looked at this site long ago, and ya know what??
The Gov, pays no Attention to it..
For allot of reasons, LIKE there is TO MUCH to wade thru to do anything..
On a rather different subject...
Ever since congress blocked judicial appointments (at the expense of impacting the courts and overworking the remaining justices) and then won the gamble and got Gorsuch onto the SCOTUS bench, I've been wondering if this isn't going to play out violently in the future.
Given it is now an optimal strategy to, once your side has control of the presidency and legislature, identifying justices that have a history of adjudicating along enemy ideological positions, and killing them, probably with guns or bombs or handfuls of guys with clubs.
I'm not saying I'm endorsing such a strategy, but I imagine that when the courts start leaning to much in one way or another, when it becomes evident that some people have no friends or even rational minds in the legal system, the US might suffer through an epidemic of targeted rage.
We're not at that position yet, and until I read this article, I was unaware of any harassment campaign against FCC Chairman Ajit Pai. I don't endorse it either.
But it is noteworthy, and when the people have no peaceful recourse, when the FCC chooses to completely ignore public interest, and even sabotages communication, it does encourage continuing policy by other means. This looks like the step before horse-head-on-the-bed level communications.
I get it. Mr. Pai just wants to be rich and carve his niche out for himself and his family. It's too bad he has chosen to do it in a way that causes the rest of us to suffer. I don't think I'm going to cry if he gets shanked in the street.
Slippery slope
You're the liar here. Please stop blogging.
Re: Slippery slope
Mike, you don't get the fact that calling Pai a liar fuels the fire that ends up burning his wife and children.
Wait. Let's back up a second. Me explaining in careful and detailed terms, with numerous links to sources about why Pai is lying -- while also urging people to not attack Pai personally, and noting that the attacks against him are uncalled for and disgusting -- is the slippery slope.
Yet, when you attack me with false ad homs on a near daily basis, make blatantly false statements about me (such as claiming I support piracy) or making other misleading statements about me... that's fair game?
You're hilarious.
Re: Re: Slippery slope
Second, you're opposed to all forms of piracy enforcement, especially those like SOPA that would have made a difference.
And third, I don't have an angry mob that I feed red meat every day raring to go attack somebody. I'm a calm, polite, and moderate analyst who values sound policy over traffic, impressions, and web sales.
So yes, my moderate comments are very different from your inflammatory ones.
But I will grant that you may not know about the Common Carrier Report, the MFJ, and Computer II. If that's the case, you're not lying, you're simply negligent.
So which is it?
Re: Re: Re: Slippery slope
It's the gentlemanly way to roll, dog.
Re: Re: Re: Slippery slope
Naahhhh - just spew more crapola
you should have seen this coming, I did..
The little lives here are so quaint to quantify here, honestly, I like TechDirt, its informative and mostly intelligent input from subscribers. But I gotta honestly evaluate the 'pro' part of your protest.
The dystopium conundrum that is net neutrality is the result of alot of prior dysfunction slightly related. It all really boils down to money. I can make all kind of arguments and comparisons for reality's sake therefore I can boil this down to one simple fact.
If every single member of the US of A called their his/her congressman/congresswoman and voiced their opinion on net neutrality, and every single call was for retaining Title II application, I guarantee the FCC would still vote to dismantle it.
tldr; money is going to screw you out of your privacy. and the voice of the people can go fuck themselves.
Re: you should have seen this coming, I did..
I was thinking of jumping in to voice a REAL comment..
But there ARE some added strange facts..
ASK CABLE/SAT TV..What the hell is happening? With their business. ASK why I have to pay for ESPN, sports channels, religious channels, and TONS of channels I dont even watch..
Then get Every customer to ASK the same thing.
Then ask the PARENTS, how much they would LIKE to pay for a cellphone..NOT a smart phone.
Suggest that they could SAVE over $100 per month(its true) if they could be satisfied with watching LOCAL channels already GIVING away free TV..
Suggest to them that WHEN enough people CUT the cord, that Prices will drop, Things WILL CHANGE..But we all have to SAVE the $100..EVERY MONTH..(done this already to a few people, and they LOVE ME..
The Inductry DOES have a recourse..and its not nice..to CUT ALL LOCAL BROADCASTS...and NOT make money..for a time..
Can you see a Bunch of RICH people going Without PAY for a few months, while people DECIDE what to do??
Slippery words at best
However, your anger is more than a little misdirected.
The whole Brand X thing is a red herring. It's not about net neutrality or content or anything like that, it is strictly about the question of can a cable company be forced to share it's network with third party ISPs who want access to their customers but who do not want to build their own network. The answer from SCOTUS was no.
Classifying cable internet as an information service exempted them from that requirement. Many years later, the FCC also classified internet services provided by a phone company in the same manner, equaling up what had been a somewhat uneven playing field.
Other than the move by Wheeler to put internet services under Title II, there really hasn't been a whole lot much of anything from the FCC in regards to the internet in terms of regulation. There has been a lot of poking and prodding, a lot of discussion and public ridicule, but generally things have been pretty quiet without too much in the way of actual regulation. Lots of talk, little real action.
Aside from pitching money at the problem, Congress has been equally quiet.
Ajit Pai certainly glosses over that there has been discussion back and forth over the years. The concept of Net Neutrality has been around since at least June 2002 as a term.
Now, there is the question of investment by the major companies in their networks. ARS Technica has a pretty long article on the subject.
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2017/05/title-ii-hasnt-hurt-network-investment-accord ing-to-the-isps-themselves/
I do find they are working very hard to ignore a few things and twist some words. While they show a "2013-2014 v 2015-2016" increase overall of 5.3%, it doesn't consider a couple of major things. Existing players with large networks must maintain and upgrade them from time to time to keep with the current technology. Comcast, as an example, is making significant investments related to their rolling out of the X1 box and platform for their cable side product. That is IPTV, so it requires that investment is made in many areas to build out their network to support that. It's not specifically internet related, except to say that they are piggy backing their cable product onto their IP network.
ARS Technica also ignores that many of the smaller companies have had significant cutbacks in their investments. A third of the companies reporting had a drop in investment.
So while investment is on the increase (slightly), much of it can be attributed to issues not related to internet service. In fact, the top two "increasing" represent nearly 65% of the net increase.
What you aren't seeing is huge investments from new players. That list they have doesn't show Google (who never reports details in this sort of thing) who went from hell bent for leather investing in fiber to "taking a break, thanks".
So I think that you are being a little melodramatic in saying the Pai is a liar. He is a political guy who is very good at choosing his words and battles. Just like you do from time to time, he leaves out things that don't support his point of view or that could create a point of debate, and highlights the information that he wants you to consume and accept as fact. He is talented in that manner.
I also agree with some posters that personal level attacks on Pai are both counter productive and appear to be leading to nutjobs coming out of the woodwork to create real problems. Pizza bombing his house is amusing but pointless, putting up information about his family is evil and I think deserves a post here on Techdirt to explain just how stupid it really is. It's not about you, me, or Pai as a person, it's about the ideas and the concepts. When you get down to personally labeling him a liar, you have stopped debating concepts and started to debate people. NN isn't about any of that.
Re: Slippery words at best
The FCC adopted a "hands-off" approach for a long while (when they classified ISPs as service providers instead of using Title II) which lead to this mess.
The ISPs themselves (as per force of regulations) publish financial reports and all reports basically say the opposite.
As for Google, you are either mentally impaired or you are a complete idiot. Google with all their might got stuck into the incumbent ISPs regulatory capture, lawsuits and general assholishness and you have PLENTY of examples of people that got fed up and went municipal broadband and got a much, much better service.
And Pai said things that are historically wrong. Either he is a liar or he is ignorant. Pic the best. Either way he should be out of his job.
"It's not about you, me, or Pai as a person, it's about the ideas and the concepts. When you get down to personally labeling him a liar, you have stopped debating concepts and started to debate people. NN isn't about any of that."
Have you looked at any mirror recently?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
