FCC Releases Net Neutrality Killing Order, Hopes You're Too Busy Cooking Turkey To Read It
As we noted yesterday, the FCC is trying to use the Thanksgiving holiday to distract the press and public from its blatant handout to one of the least liked and least competitive industries in America. As we also noted yesterday, trying to bury such an epic middle finger to consumers behind the cranberry sauce is an obvious underestimation of just how unpopular this plan is, and the policy, political, and cultural backlash it's going to generate for years.
That said, all six of you not currently driving long distances, buying turkeys and potatoes, or otherwise distracted by holiday preparation can now read a fact sheet provided by the FCC (pdf) explaining what Ajit Pai and his lobbying friends in the telecom industry have planned for you.
To Ajit Pai's credit (and I'm using that term loosely here), the rules do pretty much everything he promised they would, including rolling back the Title II classification of ISPs as common carriers that gives the FCC its ability to enforce net neutrality. Without that authority, the FCC can't really protect you as giant broadband providers abuse the lack of competition in the last mile (a lack of competition Ajit Pai refuses to acknowledge, much less actually fix). ISPs have been very busy trying to claim that gutting this authority doesn't kill net neutrality protections, though we've already explained at length why that's nonsense.
Throughout the order, the FCC repeatedly tries to claim that the very real harms we've seen in the broadband sector thanks to a lack of healthy competition are entirely "speculative" and "hypothetical":
"Because of the paucity of concrete evidence of harms to the openness of the Internet, the Title II Order and its proponents have heavily relied on purely speculative threats. We do not believe hypothetical harms, unsupported by empirical data, economic theory, or even recent anecdotes, provide a basis for public-utility regulation of ISPs.428 Indeed, economic theory demonstrates that many of the practices prohibited by the Title II Order can sometimes harm consumers and sometimes benefit consumers; therefore, it is not accurate to presume that all hypothetical effects are harmful."
You know, speculative instances like that time AT&T blocked customer access to Facetime in order to drive them to more expensive mobile data plans. Or the time AT&T throttled users then lied about it (something AT&T's still fighting a lawsuit over). Or that time Comcast applied arbitrary and completely unnecessary usage caps and overage fees to its broadband service (again, thanks to a lack of competition), then exempted the company's own content from those caps while still penalizing competitors. Or how about that time Verizon blocked competing mobile wallets from even working on its phones to give its own payment platform an advantage?
There's plenty more very real, very non-speculative examples where that came from, and the problem gets worse if you look at the bad behavior by ISPs on the privacy front (also caused by a lack of competition). Like when AT&T decided to charge users hundreds of extra dollars a month just to opt out of snoopvertising, or the time Verizon was busted covertly modifying user packets to track users around the internet without telling them -- or letting them opt out.
If you think these very real market harms are "speculative" you've been in a coma for the last decade. Yet this argument that net neutrality is an entirely theoretical problem sits at the heart of the FCC's order. It's an order that makes it abundantly clear that the real goal is to completely dismantle the FCC's authority over broadband mono/duopolies, then shovel any remaining authority to an FTC that's technically incapable of actually policing abuses in the sector. Anybody framing this as anything other than a grotesque example of crony capitalism is either viciously misinformed -- or intentionally lying to you for personal financial benefit.
One thing of particular note in the Orwellian-named "Restoring Internet Freedom" order is the fact that the FCC wants to ban states that try to protect net neutrality and consumer welfare in the wake of the federal handout to industry. The agency doesn't specifically spell out how it intends to do this, but it's something ISPs like Comcast have been lobbying for for several months. ISPs have similarly been lobbying the government to ban states from protecting your broadband privacy after the GOP and Trump administration rushed to kill fairly basic broadband privacy protections earlier this year.
For years, ISPs have quite literally been allowed to write awful protectionist state laws that prohibit towns and cities from building their own broadband networks, or even striking public/private partnerships with companies like Google Fiber. Even in cases where the private sector refuses to. When folks pointed out that maybe giant uncompetitive duopolies shouldn't be allowed to write shitty state law, ISPs and their pay-to-play allies insisted this was an assault on states' rights. But when these same states try to protect consumers, you'll notice these concerns magically disappear.
Another thing to note: the FCC's original net neutrality order contained some very useful transparency rules that required that ISPs be entirely candid about what kind of traffic management they're using on your connection. And while Pai and his friends at Comcast have made a big deal about how they'll be retaining some of these protections, the order itself makes it abundantly clear that they intend to strip out most of the enforcement mechanisms that actually make these transparency protections work. For example, the order proclaims:
"Our enforcement changes will ensure that ISPs will be held accountable for any violations of the transparency rule.
But then proceeds to point out how it intends to eliminate most of the safeguards in place to ensure these requirements are actually adhered to:
"We eliminate the formal complaint procedures because the informal complaint procedure, in conjunction with other redress options including consumer protection laws, will sufficiently protect consumers. Additionally, we eliminate the position of Open Internet Ombudsperson because the staff from the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau—other than the Ombudsperson—have been performing the Ombudsperson functions envisioned by the Title II Order. We also eliminate the issuance of enforcement advisory opinions, because enforcement advisory opinions do not diminish regulatory uncertainty, particularly for small providers. Instead, they add costs and uncertain timelines since there is no specific timeframe within which to act, which can also inhibit innovation."
The FCC's order also makes it clear that it wants to do away with protections governing interconnection. You'll recall that as people got wise to how ISPs were trying to throttle or otherwise hamstring competitors, ISPs got more creative -- and began intentionally letting interconnection points with transit operators and companies like Netflix get congested. Why? ISPs like Comcast and Verizon hoped to 1) kill the common practice of settlement-free peering, and 2) force companies like Netflix to pay an additional toll if they wanted video packets to reach subscribers on time, and intact (aka "double dipping" or more bluntly, extortion).
Unnoticed by many in the lawsuit by New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman against Charter over slow speeds was the fact that Charter executives were busted candidly discussing this strategy to drive up costs for competitors and transit operators. When the FCC passed its 2015 net neutrality rules, this behavior mysteriously and magically ceased. Not surprisingly, the FCC is eager to eliminate any protections for this kind of anti-competitive behavior, insisting said protections were "unnecessary" and could magically be resolved by "market forces":
"We believe that applying Title II to Internet traffic exchange arrangements was unnecessary and is likely to inhibit competition and innovation. We find that freeing Internet traffic exchange arrangements from burdensome government regulation, and allowing market forces to discipline this emerging market is the better course. Indeed, the cost of Internet transit fell over 99 percent on a cost-per-megabit basis from 2005 to 2015.
In short, the FCC's plan to dismantle net neutrality rules is every bit as bad as most people expected it to be, and potentially a little bit worse. It opens the door to all manner of anti-competitive behavior by AT&T, Verizon, Charter and Comcast, while mindlessly dismissing the very real harms a lack of broadband competition is having on numerous industries. It tries to ban states from stepping in and filling the void in the face of obvious federal regulatory capture, and opens the door to giant, unaccountable ISPs to do pretty much whatever they'd like as they take full advantage of the broken residential and business broadband markets.
It's easy to be disheartened by this grotesque handout to duopolists, but users should take heart in the fact that this FCC order is so aggressively vile and obnoxious as to be potentially legally indefensible. In court, the FCC will have to prove that the broadband market has changed so substantially in the last two years as to justify such a brutal reversal of consumer-friendly policies. It will also have to defend the fact that it ignored 22 million, largely oppositional public comments on the FCC effort, and turned a blind eye to numerous instances of fraud and abuse of the comment system in order to downplay the massive backlash to its plan.
Even if the FCC does manage to win in the courts, it then has to stop the inevitable political backlash that is likely to eject Ajit Pai and friends from power. That's why you'll likely see an ISP effort in the new year to try and pass a new net neutrality law ISP lackeys and sockpuppets will breathlessly claim "solves" this problem once and for all, but will be integrated with so many loopholes as to be effectively useless. It's real purpose: to prevent the FCC from revisiting this subject down the road under the guise of "putting this issue to bed once and for all."
The problem for ISP lobbyists is that we're entering an election season, and countless politicians are going to be tripping over themselves to distance themselves from the unpopular policies of the current administration. You're not going to find a more unpopular policy than this myopic assault on net neutrality and the health of the internet.
That said, it's important to remember that net neutrality isn't a fight that magically ends with the passage or elimination of consumer protections, strong, weak, or otherwise. Since net neutrality violations are just a symptom of a lack of competition in the broadband market, it's a battle we're going to have to fight in perpetuity -- or at least until somebody in the United States government discovers the fortitude and courage to actually stand up to AT&T, Verizon, Charter and Comcast and begins implementing policies that finally attempt to actually fix our obvious competitive logjam.
If there's any reason for an internet boycott, this would be it.
Re: If there's any reason for an internet boycott, this would be it.
ha ha ha... go ahead and try it champ. You will lose, you have already given away all of your bargaining power in the economy for the safety of regulation.
regulation is your ONLY recourse now, hope you enjoy the bed you helped make... snuggle up buttercup!
Re: Re: If there's any reason for an internet boycott, this would be it.
Here is a question that I have not heard answered by Pai, the FCC in general, or people supportive of this move: What problem is killing Network Neutrality trying to solve?
regulation is not going away like you claim, it just being used to protect them instead of you... kinda like many have told you repeatedly would happen.
How would allowing the major media conglomerates and major ISPs to control all Internet traffic—up to and including the ability to control what sites we can go to and what services we can use—be a net benefit for the American people?
I don't need corporations to "protect me" when I'm online. I can do that very well on my own thank you very much.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: what problem
therefore, it's imperative that the totally trustworthy Federal government closely police the private sector
but now that "FCC Releases Net Neutrality Killing Order" -- the world will end by Monday
somehow the Federal government must have become untrustworthy
Net neutrality is the principle that Internet service providers and governments regulating most of the Internet must treat all data on the Internet the same, and not discriminate or charge differently by user, content, website, platform, application, type of attached equipment, or method of communication.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Net_neutrality
... you confuse the abstract "principle" of Net Neutrality with the actual "FCC Open Internet Order" of June 12, 2015.
That FCC Order substantially restricted internet freedom by sharply increasing FCC powers.
But we can just wait til Monday and see if the world ends, as you expect.
It does nothing to increase the powers of the FCC, merely exercises their existing powers to prevent ISPs from destroying net neutrality.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: what problem
The fact that they were ever classified as an information service is just wrong. Internet service can in no way be an information service, it is solely a telecommunications service. Thus the reclassification is a better fit. ISP's can offer information services over the top of internet service but their base offering of internet access is strictly a telecommunications service.
Also, please actually read the "FCC Open Internet Order" of June 12, 2015.
Re: Re: Re: Re: what problem
Which is absolutely fascinating, but again fails to answer the question of "What problem is killing Network Neutrality trying to solve?"
Re: Re: Re: what problem
Re: Re: Re: Re: what problem
The only problem with this argument is there's no evidence of reduced investment.
Ah, yes, the “trickle down” theory.
When has that ever worked?
Re:
Re:
The closest they get is Netflix trying to buy their way onto ISPs networks with direct connections.
NN (as implemented) was a flea on the dog's tail wagging the dog. It's burning down the house to try to kill that flea, dog be damned.
It's also trying to fix the real issues (how much connectivity an ISP has versus customer connection speeds) by teaching them how to stand up straight. It will never really work out.
It also entirely failed to work to create new competition or to encourage new players to enter the market. This is the bigger overall issue. Supporters of NN seem to think it is magic, but in reality it may be nothing more than setting whatever the current situation is into stone.
Google (one of the worlds biggest companies with a huge cash hoard) tried to be an ISP and discovered that high costs and low returns, even in their cherry picked markets meant it's not worth investing in under the current circumstances. Few others are lining up even to give it a go. The lack of competition is a real problem, one that needs to be addressed on a national, and not local level.
NN fixes what wasn't really broken. it does seem to at least somewhat impair what was actually working. It's not a win, except on paper in a theoretical universe.
Re: Re:
Something just occurred to me, and it might explain a lot, so I figured I'd ask: Are you colorblind such that you can't actually differentiate between the colors blue and black? If so do you assume that everyone else lacks the ability to tell these two colors apart as well?
I ask because for anyone else the article above is littered with links, many of them leading to other articles highlighting the 'actual problems' that you seem to be saying simply don't exist, such that you are likely fooling absolutely no-one by parroting the 'Those problems don't exist' FCC argument.
It also entirely failed to work to create new competition or to encourage new players to enter the market.
... Or cause gas prices to drop down to 1950's levels, smog to clear up in at least 60% of affected cities, and summer allergies to be reduced by at least 75%. The reason these other failures of network neutrality rules aren't often mentioned is because they, much like 'create new competition' and 'encourage new players to enter the market' are not, and were not, the goals of the rules. Rather they are designed to reign in the current players and force them to show the slightest bit of restraint when they go about screwing over their customers.
Supporters of NN seem to think it is magic, but in reality it may be nothing more than setting whatever the current situation is into stone.
Yes, curse those straw-man supporters of network neutrality rules for their naivety in thinking that the rules are all that's needed in order to foster a more competitive market and address the root cause of the problem. If only they understood that the rules are meant mostly as a bandaid, something to keep the more blatant abuses in check while the core issue is addressed through other means.
Google (one of the worlds biggest companies with a huge cash hoard) tried to be an ISP and discovered that high costs and low returns, even in their cherry picked markets meant it's not worth investing in under the current circumstances.
I find it funny that you keep bringing up Google as though it helps your case to do so. Google is a huge company, yet the roadblocks/lawsuits the entrenched players threw at them was enough to dissuade them from entering the market in any real scale. If the current players have that much of a stranglehold such that even Google struggles to make any headway, the idea that the market is even remotely open or that a company raising it's prices would provide the perfect opportunity for some competition to step in(as I seem to recall you saying in a previous article's comment section) because downright laughable.
Google's case highlighted just how bad the situation is, and how insanely difficult and expensive the current players have made it for anyone to seriously compete.
Re: Re:
There are some problems with your theory. Net Neutrality is regulation, let's get that out of the way right now. It is regulation because the markets are FUBAR. We NEED Net Neutrality in the same sense that we need Long distance and standard phone neutrality rules. We NEED Net Neutrality BECAUSE there is no competition. Having lack of competition is NOT Net Neutrality's fault, it is the fault of ISP's not wanting to invade on another ISP's territory.
That leads us to the second point, Google found it prohibitive to invest in broadband mostly because incumbent ISP's have made it prohibitively so. By buying state laws, and buying state and federal legislatures. I do agree with your point halfway though, Competition needs to be at the local level, but also ISP's need to overlap each other and start competing for services.
IMO, This whole problem was created in the early 80's with the breakup of AT&T/Bell. Which led to the Baby Bells, regional phone companies, all 7 of which are now part of 3 companies, AT&T being the largest, then Verizon, and CenturyLink. No the problem needs to be addressed both at the National AND Local level.
Re: Re:
"It also entirely failed to work to create new competition or to encourage new players to enter the market. This is the bigger overall issue. Supporters of NN seem to think it is magic, but in reality it may be nothing more than setting whatever the current situation is into stone."
We know that lack of competition is the bigger overall issue. We also know that the competition issue won't be solved any time soon. In either case, whether the market is competitive or not, net neutrality is a good thing because it prevents ISPs from deciding what we can and can't view online or from making it prohibitively expensive for small startups to break into the internet scene. Whether the market is competitive or not, net neutrality is what made the internet what it is today and we want to keep that in place, permanently.
"NN fixes what wasn't really broken."
Yes and no. Up to this point yes, the internet has been relatively open and free. However ISP's want to change that. Net Neutrality prevents them from doing so, it's more a preventative measure than fixing a problem.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Net neutrality is good. There is no disputing this fact. Even ISPs "claim" they "support" net neutrality. Even if we had competition, we would still want there to be net neutrality. Competition would just be the best way to make sure net neutrality stays without any kind of regulation.
So no, this current net neutrality regulation is not designed to to fix competition, it is merely meant to keep the status quo until we CAN fix the competition.
Would you rather keep the internet free and open until true competition returns? Or would you rather have the internet devolve into paid for tiers where you have to pay extra just to get access to Netflix and Facebook, while new startups are shot down before they even start because they can't afford the extortion fees ISP's will charge to make sure their content actually gets to the end users?
"Why would any ISP exploit a lack of competition?"
Net neutrality keeps ISPs from diversifying their offers
With diversified offers, you could have 50 actually existing items billed to you for the same service, and a 20-item bill would be just as affordable as a 12-item bill is now.
It's like having a car with a separate gas tank for each shopping center you might want to visit.
So 'hypothetical' translates to 'evidence that counters my position' in FCC speak, good to know
We do not believe hypothetical harms, unsupported by empirical data, economic theory, or even recent anecdotes, provide a basis for public-utility regulation of ISPs.
Funny, I'm pretty sure that that's the reason anyone paying attention doesn't take Pai and friends seriously when they go on and on about how utterly devastating Title II has been to telecom companies.
"We eliminate the formal complaint procedures because the informal complaint procedure, in conjunction with other redress options including consumer protection laws, will sufficiently protect consumers.
Translation: "We're really tired of having all those 'hypothetical harms' pointed out to us in a manner that forces us to at least pretend to look at them, so instead we're replacing that with a system where we can simply shrug our shoulders and run you through a maze until you get tired and realize we could not possible care less. Also a formal complaint system creates records that might be problematic for the ones who own us, so that goes right out."
Just reading the summary it sounds like the only way this could have been more obviously a handout to Comcast and company was if it was subtitled 'Sponsored By Comcast, AT&T and Verizon'.
Re: So 'hypothetical' translates to 'evidence that counters my position' in FCC speak, good to know
Hypothetical and anecdotal harms are wrong.
Hypocritical and fictitious justifications are right.
Election no problem
Why? Most American voters have the attention span of a gnat. A candidate could cook and eat a baby on stage in September and most of the voters would have forgotten it by November.
And that doesn't even account for the those voters who might remember the baby eating, but would vote for the candidate anyway because, "A baby eater is better than a Democrat."
I think we should be ready for history to repeat itself.
Re: Election no problem
Re: Re: Election no problem
Re: Election no problem
While all those things are true, it's also true that the opposition party almost always gains seats in a midterm election, no President has ever polled this low this early in his administration, and Democrats have consistently outperformed fundamentals-based forecasts in elections this year. (They haven't always won, but when they've lost they've come closer than expected.)
Most Republicans' seats are safe in next year's elections, it's true. Most. But not all.
Specific Examples Where Net Neutrality Stopped or Slowed Innovation from ISPs
Erosion and complete elimination of consumer rights and free press
The government always knows what's best for you and me, and is insisting that we don't need a free and open internet. Instead we should just be happy to have any internet at all and open our wallets up to the cable and
telecom companies, since we obviously haven't been paying our fair share and have been hurting those big poorly treated monopolies like Time Warner, Cox Communications, ATT, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, Netflix, Microsoft, Amazon, and many more.
