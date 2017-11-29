Oklahoma Looks To Clamp Down On Uninsured Driving With Traffic Cams And Perverse Incentives
from the like-an-ATM,-but-with-zero-end-user-interaction dept
Oklahoma is home to a large percentage of uninsured drivers. Nearly a quarter of the state's drivers get behind the wheel as latent threats to insured drivers' insurance rates. The state thinks it's found a solution to this problem -- one that will net a private company and the state's district attorney offices lots of money.
Oklahoma has finalized a deal with a Massachusetts company to use license-plate scanners to catch uninsured drivers, and the firm expects to issue 20,000 citations a month starting as early as next year.
The program, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, involves setting up automated high-speed cameras on highways around the state to detect uninsured vehicles and mailing their owners a citation with a fine of $184, according to the District Attorneys Council.
The problem isn't so much the solution -- although the solution has its own issues, like the mass collection of plate/location data. The problem is the incentives. First off, there's the company involved: Gatso USA will receive more than 40% of the revenue ($84 for each paid citation) for the first couple of years. Its percentage of the take will decline over the next several years but will never drop below $68/ticket. The company hopes to make more than $1.6 million a month through its work with the state of Oklahoma.
The more problematic incentive is this:
It will be overseen by the District Attorneys Council rather than law enforcement, and the state’s 27 district attorneys’ offices are expected to receive millions of dollars in citation revenue a year, although no estimates were provided.
Why would this go to DAs? Maybe it's the state is throwing the DAs Council a bone to shut it up.
District attorneys have complained that their revenue sources are diminishing because of state budget cuts and the drop in bounced-check fines.
I guess the DAs Council is already counting on this system to make up for lost income. There's not much worse than a tool like this in the hands of a government entity that firmly believes it will return it to its former, cash-heavy glory. The state's DAs appear to be ready to rely heavily on a revenue stream/camera system sold as a foolproof, cost-effective remedy. But the history of automatic plate readers and traffic cams is littered with tech failures. As Scott Greenfield points out, there's a good chance the DA (and Gatso) will still get paid, even if the tech is error-prone.
Tech fails all the time because we have unwarranted faith in it even though it lets us down constantly. Dirt on a plate, a cover, a bent plate, or just random errors, could turn that miraculous scanner into a weapon for the unwary. And Gatso, not to mention the cops, has a huge incentive to collect as much money as possible, because money is good.
What to do? Hire a lawyer to fight a $184 ticket? Lose a day of work, maybe lose a job because you lost a day of work, fighting city hall? The innocent will be swept into the mix along with the guilty, and it will be your problem to fix their problem at your expense.
And if a driver doesn't pay Gatso fast enough (the company issues the tickets and collects the fines), the ticket -- right or wrong -- heads to the DA's office for prosecution. Given the statements made by the DAs Council, offices will have every incentive to pursue non-payers vigorously and tack on as many additional fees and fines as possible.
A better solution would be to pay for the system upfront, releasing the state from worrying about contract breaches or mission creep pressure should the cameras fail to deliver millions of dollars to Gatso USA. And the fines should go into a general fund, rather than directly to an office with the power to prosecute. Once you strip out the perverted incentives, it's a cost-effective deterrent for uninsured drivers, give or take the system's margin of error.
Reader Comments
We can be sure the automated enforcement actions won't end when the bill is mailed to the owner of an allegedly uninsured vehicle.
What happens when the ticket is not paid? ALPRs are already widely used to hunt down suspected ticket scofflaws, arrest the drivers and/or and impound their vehicles. In the "good old days" the DMV would simply tack on unpaid tickets whenever the car registration was renewed, but now there's a big incentive to impound the car, charge outrageous storage fees, and then commandeer ownership of the car. It's a very lucrative racket.
Red Light Loopholes apply?
Will the same rules apply to these? I don't see how you could reasonably expect 'standard mail' to be a good stand-in for proof-of-receipt.
So susceptible to manipulation
Re: So susceptible to manipulation
Noob.
"with photos of non-existent ones"
LMFTFY
"with photos of plates gathered at the next meeting of the District Attorneys Council"
If you're going to screw with a system, go all in.
Re: Re: So susceptible to manipulation
Re: Re: So susceptible to manipulation
Re: Re: So susceptible to manipulation
Re: So susceptible to manipulation
On this side of the pond
And if your number plate isn't readable (by the machine) that could also lead to a fine.
There's a market opportunity here
Cue some cheap insurance company offering car insurance for $183...
Re: There's a market opportunity here
Unless you're suggesting that some really shady company who's begging for a class action suit against them would sell insurance for that price that *isn't* meeting legal requirements for the state and misleading customers that it does.
abolish License-Plates
...No, the solution is easy -- abolish vehicle License-Plates.
The primary purpose of License-Plates has always been government tracking of vehicles, but Plates are totally unnecessary otherwise.
Plates merely show that a vehicle is properly registered for use on government roads, but that purpose is also met by the vehicle-registration form (that all vehicles must carry) and the vehicle-identification-number (VIN) (readily visible to anyone thru the windshield). A non-unique decal or plate would also easily fulfill the registration requirement -- without creating "surveillance" problems.
Americans are so used to being serfs... they can't even imagine living/driving with fewer government shackles.
Re: abolish License-Plates
It's called Stockholm syndrome. If government is not in control they think they have no protections. But they still have the nerve to bitch about their pathetic lives after giving up their liberties for theatrical safety.
People just want to FEEL safe, it does not matter if they are safe or not in actuality.
Re: abolish License-Plates
I mean a whole network of cameras you could track citizens around the whole area & build profiles of who goes where.
Query the database to track someone you think is a drug dealer or banging your ex-wife.
Of course there is no incentive to make sure the insurance payment records are updated quickly in the system, because the fine is small enough most people will just pay.
This sounds like a wonderful program, and I hope the citizens get their pitchforks polished before heading out.
The REAL reason this exists. There is a vast untapped reservoir holding billions in cash called the tax payers and they can't wait to get their hands on it!
They voted for this, hope they get fucked HARD by it!
Not as bad as it looks on the surface
I'm glad someone is shining the light on this from outside the state. Given how Oklahoma government works, this is probably not as bad as it seems. We still have a pretty strong element of public accountability on issues of this nature, and the extra attention helps. The DAs won't get away with much, and our state's budget really is hurting (like many other states). I think a much bigger worry is the deal with Gatso itself, because it smells like some kind of backroom favoritism. This is a typical folly of OK government. On the other hand, we frankly lack the expertise in-house to do it better, and I'm not sure Gatso should be ranked good or bad among likely competitors.
I won't be surprised if some enterprising soul tries to come up with a website that tracks where these cameras are placed, and maybe even codes a smartphone app for it. You can bet the resistance to this program will be very loud.
Yet again I am drawn to the proposal that the government pays for your (reasonable) court costs if they loose. That will give them an incentive to do a reality check every time a ticket is disputed
