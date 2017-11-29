The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality Is... >>
<< Activision Considering An Opposition To...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Tim Cushing

Wed, Nov 29th 2017 3:44am


Filed Under:
driving, insurance, oklahome, traffic cameras



Oklahoma Looks To Clamp Down On Uninsured Driving With Traffic Cams And Perverse Incentives

from the like-an-ATM,-but-with-zero-end-user-interaction dept

Oklahoma is home to a large percentage of uninsured drivers. Nearly a quarter of the state's drivers get behind the wheel as latent threats to insured drivers' insurance rates. The state thinks it's found a solution to this problem -- one that will net a private company and the state's district attorney offices lots of money.

Oklahoma has finalized a deal with a Massachusetts company to use license-plate scanners to catch uninsured drivers, and the firm expects to issue 20,000 citations a month starting as early as next year.

The program, believed to be the first of its kind in the nation, involves setting up automated high-speed cameras on highways around the state to detect uninsured vehicles and mailing their owners a citation with a fine of $184, according to the District Attorneys Council.

The problem isn't so much the solution -- although the solution has its own issues, like the mass collection of plate/location data. The problem is the incentives. First off, there's the company involved: Gatso USA will receive more than 40% of the revenue ($84 for each paid citation) for the first couple of years. Its percentage of the take will decline over the next several years but will never drop below $68/ticket. The company hopes to make more than $1.6 million a month through its work with the state of Oklahoma.

The more problematic incentive is this:

It will be overseen by the District Attorneys Council rather than law enforcement, and the state’s 27 district attorneys’ offices are expected to receive millions of dollars in citation revenue a year, although no estimates were provided.

Why would this go to DAs? Maybe it's the state is throwing the DAs Council a bone to shut it up.

District attorneys have complained that their revenue sources are diminishing because of state budget cuts and the drop in bounced-check fines.

I guess the DAs Council is already counting on this system to make up for lost income. There's not much worse than a tool like this in the hands of a government entity that firmly believes it will return it to its former, cash-heavy glory. The state's DAs appear to be ready to rely heavily on a revenue stream/camera system sold as a foolproof, cost-effective remedy. But the history of automatic plate readers and traffic cams is littered with tech failures. As Scott Greenfield points out, there's a good chance the DA (and Gatso) will still get paid, even if the tech is error-prone.

Tech fails all the time because we have unwarranted faith in it even though it lets us down constantly. Dirt on a plate, a cover, a bent plate, or just random errors, could turn that miraculous scanner into a weapon for the unwary. And Gatso, not to mention the cops, has a huge incentive to collect as much money as possible, because money is good.

What to do? Hire a lawyer to fight a $184 ticket? Lose a day of work, maybe lose a job because you lost a day of work, fighting city hall? The innocent will be swept into the mix along with the guilty, and it will be your problem to fix their problem at your expense.

And if a driver doesn't pay Gatso fast enough (the company issues the tickets and collects the fines), the ticket -- right or wrong -- heads to the DA's office for prosecution. Given the statements made by the DAs Council, offices will have every incentive to pursue non-payers vigorously and tack on as many additional fees and fines as possible.

A better solution would be to pay for the system upfront, releasing the state from worrying about contract breaches or mission creep pressure should the cameras fail to deliver millions of dollars to Gatso USA. And the fines should go into a general fund, rather than directly to an office with the power to prosecute. Once you strip out the perverted incentives, it's a cost-effective deterrent for uninsured drivers, give or take the system's margin of error.

19 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 4:39am

    I wonder how this system will handle out-of-state registrations, in particular the varying grace periods that insurance companies allow tardy owners to renew their insurance without being hit with a penalty.

    We can be sure the automated enforcement actions won't end when the bill is mailed to the owner of an allegedly uninsured vehicle.

    What happens when the ticket is not paid? ALPRs are already widely used to hunt down suspected ticket scofflaws, arrest the drivers and/or and impound their vehicles. In the "good old days" the DMV would simply tack on unpaid tickets whenever the car registration was renewed, but now there's a big incentive to impound the car, charge outrageous storage fees, and then commandeer ownership of the car. It's a very lucrative racket.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:32am

    Red Light Loopholes apply?

    At least in my state, the mail you get for a red light or speeding ticket camera are just idle threats. You have to be served in person for these before you are obligated to pay the fine (which they tack on a $30 fee for the serving process). There is also a 90-day window in which they can serve these tickets. After that, they are null and void.

    Will the same rules apply to these? I don't see how you could reasonably expect 'standard mail' to be a good stand-in for proof-of-receipt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 5:47am

    So susceptible to manipulation

    Wouldn't it be fun to go through an apartment complex parking lot overnight and paper over all the license plates with photos of non-existent ones? None of the owners would be likely to notice immediately -- who checks that?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:29am

      Re: So susceptible to manipulation

      o_O

      Noob.

      "with photos of non-existent ones"

      LMFTFY

      "with photos of plates gathered at the next meeting of the District Attorneys Council"

      If you're going to screw with a system, go all in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:49am

        Re: Re: So susceptible to manipulation

        Oh, believe me, I considered that option. Among other ones, such as "license plates on vehicles that are already in the impound lot" and "the DA's license plate" (that is: same plate on all of them) and "each vehicle's own license plate, but upside-down".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Oblate (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:19am

        Re: Re: So susceptible to manipulation

        Those are the license plate photos you use before going on a red light and speed camera spree.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:44am

        Re: Re: So susceptible to manipulation

        This plan doesn't make any sense either. If it's the DA's license plate on the car, and the DA has car insurance, it will look his plate up, determine he's not driving uninsured and not send a ticket to anyone. The only thing this or the guy you replied to's plan would do is open up the driver to driving with fake plates charges should a real cop see the fake plate.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:41am

      Re: So susceptible to manipulation

      This plan doesn't make any sense. If the license plate numbers you paste on don't exist, the cameras won't be able to look up anyone to send the ticket to....

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tweetiepooh (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:12am

    On this side of the pond

    Driving without insurance will usually lead to your car being seized and maybe crushed. There is no grace period, you are insured or you are not. It is possible there is an error somewhere so you may get 7 days to produce the documents but you may still not be able to carry on driving.

    And if your number plate isn't readable (by the machine) that could also lead to a fine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Oblate (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:21am

    There's a market opportunity here

    ...detect uninsured vehicles and mailing their owners a citation with a fine of $184...

    Cue some cheap insurance company offering car insurance for $183...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:50am

      Re: There's a market opportunity here

      This doesn't make any sense. If some car insurance company could meet the minimum requirements for the law as far as what and for how much is covered, they're already offering such a plan for about as cheap as they can. They still have to actually cover their costs on what they have to pay out when people make claims. The only way to bring down their own costs would be to cover less things or lower the payout maximum, but if it doesn't meet legal requirements, then having that insurance means legally, you're *not* insured and are still subject to fine.

      Unless you're suggesting that some really shady company who's begging for a class action suit against them would sell insurance for that price that *isn't* meeting legal requirements for the state and misleading customers that it does.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jed, 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:22am

    abolish License-Plates

    > " -- although the solution has its own issues, like the mass collection of plate/location data. The problem is the incentives. "



    ...No, the solution is easy -- abolish vehicle License-Plates.

    The primary purpose of License-Plates has always been government tracking of vehicles, but Plates are totally unnecessary otherwise.

    Plates merely show that a vehicle is properly registered for use on government roads, but that purpose is also met by the vehicle-registration form (that all vehicles must carry) and the vehicle-identification-number (VIN) (readily visible to anyone thru the windshield). A non-unique decal or plate would also easily fulfill the registration requirement -- without creating "surveillance" problems.

    Americans are so used to being serfs... they can't even imagine living/driving with fewer government shackles.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:37am

      Re: abolish License-Plates

      "Americans are so used to being serfs... they can't even imagine living/driving with fewer government shackles."

      It's called Stockholm syndrome. If government is not in control they think they have no protections. But they still have the nerve to bitch about their pathetic lives after giving up their liberties for theatrical safety.

      People just want to FEEL safe, it does not matter if they are safe or not in actuality.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:40am

      Re: abolish License-Plates

      Yes, because turning all vehicle descriptions into some variant of "it's a blue four-door sedan!" will be *totally* helpful, and let us really assert the hell out of our freedoms.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:35am

    And there is no way someone will sell the information of where plates were spotted to anyone willing to pay.
    I mean a whole network of cameras you could track citizens around the whole area & build profiles of who goes where.
    Query the database to track someone you think is a drug dealer or banging your ex-wife.

    Of course there is no incentive to make sure the insurance payment records are updated quickly in the system, because the fine is small enough most people will just pay.

    This sounds like a wonderful program, and I hope the citizens get their pitchforks polished before heading out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:41am

    "expected to receive millions of dollars in citation revenue"

    The REAL reason this exists. There is a vast untapped reservoir holding billions in cash called the tax payers and they can't wait to get their hands on it!

    They voted for this, hope they get fucked HARD by it!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Haywood (profile), 29 Nov 2017 @ 6:53am

    The real problem I see is when compliance drains the revenue stream. Government tend to freak out when everyone just gives up and complies, they were counting on all that fine money. I seen cities have fines for good Samaritans who plug other folks parking meters. the meter money is chump change compared to the fines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Ed Hurst, 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:02am

    Not as bad as it looks on the surface

    I'm not defending this, just offering a bigger picture. I'm an Okie by birth and have worked in law enforcement and technology fields, and taught social sciences in this state, but it's still just my opinion.

    I'm glad someone is shining the light on this from outside the state. Given how Oklahoma government works, this is probably not as bad as it seems. We still have a pretty strong element of public accountability on issues of this nature, and the extra attention helps. The DAs won't get away with much, and our state's budget really is hurting (like many other states). I think a much bigger worry is the deal with Gatso itself, because it smells like some kind of backroom favoritism. This is a typical folly of OK government. On the other hand, we frankly lack the expertise in-house to do it better, and I'm not sure Gatso should be ranked good or bad among likely competitors.

    I won't be surprised if some enterprising soul tries to come up with a website that tracks where these cameras are placed, and maybe even codes a smartphone app for it. You can bet the resistance to this program will be very loud.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Nov 2017 @ 7:50am

    "Hire a lawyer to fight a $184 ticket? . . . . . . . . and it will be your problem to fix their problem at your expense."

    Yet again I am drawn to the proposal that the government pays for your (reasonable) court costs if they loose. That will give them an incentive to do a reality check every time a ticket is disputed

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality Is... >>
<< Activision Considering An Opposition To...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

06:45 The FCC's Attack On Net Neutrality Is Based Entirely On Debunked Lobbyist Garbage Data (7)
03:44 Oklahoma Looks To Clamp Down On Uninsured Driving With Traffic Cams And Perverse Incentives (19)

Tuesday

19:45 Activision Considering An Opposition To Trademark For Dog-Curbing Company 'Call Of Doodee' (7)
15:46 Court Says Cop's Theft Of Evidence Shouldn't Have Any Effect On Man's 15-Year Drug Sentence (37)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 145: Tom Wheeler Reacts To Trump's FCC (7)
12:08 Judge Backs AT&T, Comcast Nuisance Suit Against Google Fiber In Nashville (26)
10:43 Uber Waymo Trial Delayed After Justice Department Jumps In, Unprompted, To Tell Judge That Uber Was Withholding Evidence (19)
10:37 Daily Deal: FRESHeBUDS Pro Magnetic Bluetooth Earbuds Price Drop (0)
09:34 How Patents Have Contributed To The Opioid Crisis (37)
06:24 Comcast Spent Millions Repealing Net Neutrality, Now Wants You To Believe It Won't Take Full, Brutal Advantage (81)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.