Alabama Media Group Isn't Messing Around... >>
<< Investigation Finds Google Collected Location...
 tdicon 

Say That Again

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Nov 21st 2017 1:34pm


Filed Under:
automation, bots, dhs, extreme vetting, ice, immigration, social media



Dozens Of Tech Experts Tell DHS & ICE That Its Social Media Surveillance And Extreme Vetting Should Be Stopped

from the bad-policies dept

Last week dozens of well known technologists sent a letter to Homeland Security arguing that Immigration & Customs Enforcement's (ICE) plans to use technology for "extreme vetting" is a really, really dumb idea.

According to its Statement of Objectives, the Extreme Vetting Initiative seeks to make “determinations via automation” about whether an individual will become a “positively contributing member of society” and will “contribute to the national interests.” As far as we are aware, neither the federal government nor anyone else has defined, much less attempted to quantify, these characteristics. Algorithms designed to predict these undefined qualities could be used to arbitrarily flag groups of immigrants under a veneer of objectivity.

Inevitably, because these characteristics are difficult (if not impossible) to define and measure, any algorithm will depend on “proxies” that are more easily observed and may bear little or no relationship to the characteristics of interest. For example, developers could stipulate that a Facebook post criticizing U.S. foreign policy would identify a visa applicant as a threat to national interests. They could also treat income as a proxy for a person’s contributions to society, despite the fact that financial compensation fails to adequately capture people’s roles in their communities or the economy.

The Extreme Vetting Initiative also aims to make automated determinations about whether an immigrant “intends to commit” terrorism or other crime. However, there is a wealth of literature demonstrating that even the “best” automated decisionmaking models generate an unacceptable number of errors when predicting rare events. On the scale of the American population and immigration rates, criminal acts are relatively rare, and terrorist acts are extremely rare. The frequency of individuals’ “contribut[ing] to national interests” is unknown. As a result, even the most accurate possible model would generate a very large number of false positives - innocent individuals falsely identified as presenting a risk of crime or terr

In short, this is the tech world telling DHS and ICE that its belief that there's a "nerd harder" solution to using computers and algorithms to sniff out terrorists is a load of pure hooey. It may be true, as Arthur C. Clarke once stated, that "any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic," but the corollary does not apply: not all magical solutions can be implemented in technology. It's kind of ridiculous that actual technologists were needed to explain this to DHS, but that's where things are these days.

4 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Machin Shin, 21 Nov 2017 @ 2:03pm

    This kind of thing really makes me worried for my ability to travel in the future. I don't have social media accounts, so what happens when I try to cross a boarder and these idiots demand that I tell them the name on my account?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 21 Nov 2017 @ 2:17pm

    It was never going to work

    Social media sites contain millions to hundreds of millions of fake profiles. Facebook recently admitted that it has 200 million:

    http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/358757-facebook-estimates-200-million-users-may- be-fake-report

    I think that's low by at least a factor of two, possibly low by a factor of four.

    Twitter and the others are no different. A combination of automated and manual strategies make it trivially easy for anybody to create an arbitrary number at a high rate.

    Given that, and given the DHS's history of conflating people with each other based on name similarities, it would be a nearly-trivial task to create, let's say, 50 million fake profiles carrying the same names as 50 million real people and then stuff those profiles full of data suggesting connections to terrorist organizations. DHS will acquire all this data, feed it into automated analysis, and draw 50 million wrong conclusions.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dariusz "darkhog" G. Jagielski, 21 Nov 2017 @ 2:33pm

    When discussing this topic in future, please remember that EVI is only one letter short of EVIL.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 21 Nov 2017 @ 3:54pm

    I have no social media accounts, unless you count posting comments on YouTube. Yes, technically I have a YouTube "channel" since you need to have an account to post comments and it assigns you a channel automatically, but there's nothing on it. There's also nothing on my obligatory Google+ account, which is under the name Ben Dover.

    I don't use Facebook or Twitter. I post on a couple forums dedicated to retro video game and computer systems, but that's about it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Alabama Media Group Isn't Messing Around... >>
<< Investigation Finds Google Collected Location...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

15:32 Alabama Media Group Isn't Messing Around With Ray Moore's Silly Threat (28)
13:34 Dozens Of Tech Experts Tell DHS & ICE That Its Social Media Surveillance And Extreme Vetting Should Be Stopped (4)
12:05 Investigation Finds Google Collected Location Data Even With Location Services Turned Off (29)
10:43 NSA Section 702 Q&A Glosses Over Incidental Collection Problems, Domestic Surveillance (3)
10:38 Daily Deal: Droplr Pro Price Drop (0)
09:31 Nobel Prize Winning Economist Says Non-US Countries Have Unique Opportunity To Reform Intellectual Property (13)
06:25 The Right Choice For The Wrong Reasons? DOJ Sues To Kill The AT&T Time Warner Merger (11)
03:24 FCC Plan To Use Thanksgiving To 'Hide' Its Attack On Net Neutrality Vastly Underestimates The Looming Backlash (99)

Monday

19:44 Top German Judges Slam EU Plans To Create Global Court To Enforce Corporate Sovereignty (12)
15:43 Drone-Maker DJI Offers Bug Bounty Program, Then Threatens Bug-Finder With The CFAA (17)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.