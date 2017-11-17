Defense Department Spied On Social Media, Left All Its Collected Data Exposed To Anyone
There are two big WTFs in this story. First, the Defense Departments Central Command (Centcom) was collecting tons of data on social media posts... and then the bigger one, they somehow left all the data they collected open on an Amazon AWS server. This was discovered -- as so many examples of careless data exposure on Amazon servers -- by Chris Vickery and UpGuard, who have their own post about the mess. You may recall Vickery from such previous stories as when the GOP left personal data on 200 million voters on an open Amazon server. Or when Verizon left private data available on millions of customers. Or when a terrorist watch list was left (you guessed it) on an open server. Or when he discovered that Hollywood studios were leaving their own screeners available on an open server. In short, this is what Vickery seems particularly good at: finding large organizations leaving sensitive data exposed on a server.
You would think (wouldn't you?) that Centcom would be better about these things than, say, Verizon or the GOP or Hollywood. But, nope.
"[It's] a pretty serious leak when you're talking about intelligence information being stored in an Amazon cloud service and not properly safeguarded," said Timothy Edgar, a former White House official in the Obama administration and former U.S. intelligence official.
Centcom's response is... sketchy. It uses the important term "unauthorized access," which suggests that it may be pushing for CFAA charges against Vickery/Upguard, since "unauthorized access" is a key part of the CFAA:
"We determined that the data was accessed via unauthorized means by employing methods to circumvent security protocols," said Maj. Josh Jacques, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command. "Once alerted to the unauthorized access, Centcom implemented additional security measures to prevent unauthorized access."
But if it was truly left open, then the access was not "unauthorized." Indeed, it appears that Centcom went for convenience over security by making its Amazon S3 bucket open for access, and hoping obscurity would hide it.
Amazon servers where data is stored, called S3 buckets, are private by default. Private means only authorized users can access them. For one to be made more widely accessible, someone would have to configure it to be available to all Amazon Web Services users, but users would need to know or find the name of the bucket in order to access it.
By searching specific keywords, Vickery identifies information that companies and organizations inadvertently expose. In this case, he looked for buckets containing the word "com."
Three S3 buckets were configured to allow anyone with an Amazon Web Services account to access them. They were labeled "centcom-backup," "centcom-archive" and "pacom-archive," Vickery said.
As for just what Centcom was doing here -- it does appear that it was publicly available social media content, so that's less of a direct concern, but it still does make you wonder why Centcom was storing all of this social media info. There are also, of course, related concerns about the US Defense Department conducting surveillance on Americans. This is from Upguard's post on the matter (linked above):
The data exposed in one of the three buckets is estimated to contain at least 1.8 billion posts of scraped internet content over the past 8 years, including content captured from news sites, comment sections, web forums, and social media sites like Facebook, featuring multiple languages and originating from countries around the world. Among those are many apparently benign public internet and social media posts by Americans, collected in an apparent Pentagon intelligence-gathering operation, raising serious questions of privacy and civil liberties.
While a cursory examination of the data reveals loose correlations of some of the scraped data to regional US security concerns, such as with posts concerning Iraqi and Pakistani politics, the apparently benign nature of the vast number of captured global posts, as well as the origination of many of them from within the US, raises serious concerns about the extent and legality of known Pentagon surveillance against US citizens. In addition, it remains unclear why and for what reasons the data was accumulated, presenting the overwhelming likelihood that the majority of posts captured originate from law-abiding civilians across the world.
I know that the US government still has this "collect it all" mentality, but as we've discussed over and over again, adding more hay to the haystack doesn't make it easier to find the needles.
The only winning move is not to play.
Re: The only winning move is not to play.
like Equifax... just having done anything will get you tracked in some manor or another. Every person, business, website, government agency you interact with are sharing your information without your permission or knowledge.
We know who you are...
If you want to fool the system... make the haystack bigger, not smaller!
The word is "published"
By placing this data where they did, and leaving it open to access by anyone, and not making any attempt whatsoever to secure it, they published it.
They may not have wanted to publish it, they may not have known they published it, but they did.
And if you publish something to the planet, you can't really complain that people read it.
Re: The word is "published"
Re: The word is "published"
Consider how that view applies to citizens and not just the state. Most people make zero effort to secure digital data.
IMHO the guy did was a public service. In his case it could be argued that such an approach was just modern investigative reporting. Not that it will keep him out of the klink. But it would at least start people talking about where the line actually is.
But they wont.
My guess is it would just be one more double-speak precedent that confounds both the law, and systems engineering. It would be an interesting case to follow if you weren't compelled to wretch every time a lawyer tried to analogize data concepts.
Truth is state. Data is accumulated state. Law is an attempt to understand data. Law is therefore more abstract than data, yet it presumes to precede it in all matters. Such arrogance makes for bad code. Digital and legal.
Re: The word is "published"
Because OF COURSE THEY DID.
We already knew that we're being spied on.
We also already knew that our government's agencies are totally inept when it comes to net and data security (on account of the many, many successful hacks).\
2 + 2 = Oh fuck!
Does this really count as spying?
This doesn't seem like a big deal
And this doesn't raise any civil-liberties questions at all. If you post something on the internet for all to see, then there's no civil-liberties implications to the government including themselves as part of "all". They can use this data for whatever purposes they like, just like you, citizen, can.
Re: unauthorized access
-cringe-. How about, "intelligence data shouldn't have been on a non-federal server to begin with."
Not sure who the intel official is, or even if he is, but what he said more than indicates that he is part of the problem.
Second, we already know what unauthorized access means. It means whatever the federal government says it does at this time and place without any consideration for stare decisis.
You can't know your right if you don't understand the context in which you speak. The lack of understanding therefore resolves to "right" simply as a matter of declaration.
Given that the courts can not resolve the modern data driven concept of truth in any practical way; perhaps we should do away with precedent? There are western countries that do. And a shot in the dark may be better than the progressively accumulating "because I said so" precedents with random and laughable justifications.
One in the Same
... raises serious concerns about the extent and legality of known Pentagon surveillance against US citizens.
To place things in proper context the National Security Agency (NSA) is actually is part of the US Department of Defense (ie the Pentagon).
Whether the criminal/unconstitutional surveillance against US citizens occurs within NSA, NRO, NGA, etal they all operate within the Pentagon's chain of command.
The italicized/bold text below was excerpted from the website NSA.gov:
The National Security Agency is part of the U.S. Department of Defense, serving as a combat support agency.
https://www.nsa.gov/what-we-do/support-the-military/
The italicized/bold text below was excerpted from the website NGA.mil:
In its multiple roles, NGA receives guidance and oversight from DOD, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and Congress.
https://www.nga.mil/About/Pages/Default.aspx
The italicized/bold text below was excerpted from the website NRO.gov
The Director of the NRO is appointed by the Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) with concurrence of the Director of National Intelligence.
http://www.nro.gov/about/leadership/index.html
Re:
