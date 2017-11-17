Defense Department Spied On Social Media, Left... >>
Fri, Nov 17th 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: The Complete Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle

Struggling to understand how the blockchain works? This comprehensive Ethereum Blockchain Mastery Bundle has what you need to start understanding blockchain technology and the ecosystem. The four course bundle takes you through the basics through to more advanced levels of working with blockchain technology. You'll go step-by-step through building a decentralized blockchain app, you'll learn how to successfully build a complex, real-world, Ethereum-based distributed application using Solidity, and more. The bundle has over 20 hours of content and 272 lessons and is on sale for $21.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

