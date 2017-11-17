Judge Halts Copyright Troll's Lawsuit Against A Now-Deceased Elderly Man With Dementia And An IP Address
from the stop-stop-he's-already-dead dept
Stories about copyright trolls issuing questionable settlement demands and lawsuits using laughably flimsy evidence with no regard to mitigating circumstances are somewhat common around here. The most egregious cases range from trolls sending threat letters to the elderly to flat out suing the innocent. This sort of thing is essentially inherent in a business model that closely apes an extortion ring, and here's another quintessential example of that.
It all started when Venice PI sued a man for being part of a torrent swarm offering the movie Once Upon a Time in Venice. The judge in the case has put the proceedings on hold, noting rather harshly that Venice PI's evidence sucks, and that the man in question had severe enough dementia that his family says he couldn't even have operated a computer as described in the lawsuit and, at age 91, has died.
The man’s wife informed a federal court in Seattle that he passed away recently, at the respectable age of 91. While age doesn’t prove innocence, the widow also mentioned that her husband suffered from dementia and was both mentally and physically incapable of operating a computer at the time of the alleged offense.
These circumstances raised doubt with US District Court Judge Thomas Zilly, who brought them up in a recent order (citations omitted).
“In two different cases, plaintiff sued the same, now deceased, defendant, namely Wilbur Miller. Mr. Miller’s widow submitted a declaration indicating that, for about five years prior to his death at the age of 91, Mr. Miller suffered from dementia and was both mentally and physically incapable of operating a computer."
Oops. Still, the condition of the copyright troll's victim wasn't the topic which received Judy Zilly's harshest criticism. That distinction goes to the quality and quantity of evidence Venice PI produced in its lawsuit. The Judge notes that this evidence amounts essentially to nothing more than an IP address. He then goes on to suggest that any tracking of IP addresses that pointed to Mr. Miller being a torrent-y type of guy should have its accuracy immediately questioned. Beyond that, the judge indicated that Venice PI can't use that IP address to try to find, you know, actual evidence.
Moreover, plaintiff may not, based solely on IP addresses, launch a fishing expedition aimed at coercing individuals into either admitting to copyright infringement or pointing a finger at family members, friends, tenants, or neighbors.
To that end, lawyers for Venice PI are barred from having any contact with Miller's family or any other unnamed defendant in this case. In addition, Zilly is demanding any other evidence the plaintiff's can produce -- likely none --, as well as information on how IP addresses in bittorrent swarms might be spoofed. The judge goes on to say that if no further evidence can be presented, the claims will be dismissed with prejudice.
It's simply great to see a court get this so correct in a copyright troll case. Too often trolls are allowed to skate by in presenting evidence that isn't evidence at all, with no ground given to the sort of mitigating testimony offered by Miller's widow. That Venice IP hasn't dismissed their case against the now-deceased man is an added stain on its trollish soul.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
OMFG! It's the end of not just "trolling" but ALL copyright!
Rounds off another stellar week here.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMFG! It's the end of not just "trolling" but ALL copyright!
...
Crap. Too late. Damn shills work fast ._.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMFG! It's the end of not just "trolling" but ALL copyright!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: OMFG! It's the end of not just "trolling" but ALL copyright!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
From a single grain, these trolls have grown large pearls.
As regular readers know we've seen Judges demand that the accused turn over access to computers, electronics, & online passwords so the troll can look for evidence to support their claims. (And then hysterically claim the lack of evidence was evidence.)
Because we said so is the biggest failure in copyright cases.
All of the evidence boils down to...
1 millisecond of observed data transfer to an ip address.
From this tiny grain they try to infer the entire file was transferred to a device owned by the name on the bill.
They can't prove what device got the grain, but claim it must be a device owned & controlled by the name on the bill.
They ask the courts to allow them to use this single grain to depose neighbors, asking if they used the connection of the name on the bill to acquire the complete content.
They ask the courts to accept that because the name on the bill has a social media account & expressed any remote interest in a topic covered by the content, they must have done it.
They ask the courts to allow them to collect all of the information on all digital devices & turn them over to a 3rd party (usually of questionable character, anyone ever seen if they are licensed & bonded against harm if they leak the data?) who will then scour looking for anything that can be leveraged. Judge tells them to limit to the content, they will produce a list of other things they gathered in violation of the order to gain 1% more true than not.
They drag their feet on filing, working on having the most time possible to stay in contact with the name on the bill and threaten them with HUGE liabilities (that they would never actually seek because the $150K ends using that content in court), make the name on the bill incur huge costs & when the con starts to fall apart they walk away leaving nothing but bills & wreckage for the name on the bill.
Thousands of people have faced this same con game, sometimes with the bonus of actual fraud upon the courts, and are left with huge legal bills or having paid the extortionists off, or being lucky enough to have the troll cut & run dropping the current case... but leaving the door open to darken their doorstep again.
It really shouldn't take years of dementia & death to provide enough evidence to counter a single grain of "proof" in the courts eyes.
These cases are flawed.
The courts remain blind to huge abuses of the courts & laws.
Of course the industry has a answer, "small claims" copyright court with even LOWER levels of proof required, less filing fees, and high enough settlements to make it worthwhile for them to "educate" the public that a single grain means you owe them hundreds or thousands of dollars.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Or is it, indeed, a Venice PI for Venice IP?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
commercial office space in pune
Commercial office space for rent in Pune. Find Pune office spaces IT Parks , Ip Tower offer fully furnished office space for log term & short term hire. Hinjwadi, Pune being one of the most famous It Parks in Pune. Office space in Talawade Pune Regardless of whether you are planing to begin another business or wish to take a current organization to an unheard of level, Ip Tower Pune is the place you ought to be.
Office space in Pune , maharashta India with adaptable bundles. completely outfitted and prepared to utilize workplaces. Pune office space and adjusted business accomodation in different urban areas all through India or calls us @9212338300
Find office space for rent in Pune office space suitable to your Business available in pune at competitive rants.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Oh, and a side question: How does a 91 year old with dementia manage to get and maintain internet service, when so many American are underserved? Guessing there is a "sweet little grandson" who takes care of everything for him!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If his phone was used to make all sorts of long distance calls, he would be liable to pay. His internet connection is used to pirate, and he's not?
His physical or mental condition would not change the phone bill. Why anything else?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
Why would you ever be this adamant about forcing a 91-year-old man with dementia to pay for something he could not do himself and likely did not know was done in his name?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment