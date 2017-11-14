Daily Deal: UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight 2-Pack
See more in the dark with these UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlights. Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these elite flashlights will help you find your way through any dark place. Bright, lower bright, and SOS modes let you choose the right mode for any situation. Normally the Techdirt Deals Store sells these for $29.99 but there's been a recent price drop for the holidays to $14.99 for a limited time.
Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.
Looks like junk
- price reduced from $100 to $15!
- runs on a single AA, so low power, so not much light output
- no info on the LED used
- is it even an LED flashlight? who knows?
Weaksauce.
The key to brightness is that while it will work with an AA battery, it really wants a 14500 (3.7V) Li-ion battery. Then it's very bright. And they do eat batteries, but if the batteries are rechargeable you don't care much.
Re:
The cheap batteries that tend to come with cheap flashlights like these don't have the protection circuit, and can explode like a certain Samsung phone if you leave them in the charger for too long.
