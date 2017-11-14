Latest DOJ WTFness: Encryption Is Like A... >>
Tue, Nov 14th 2017 10:39am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlight 2-Pack

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

See more in the dark with these UltraBright 500-Lumen Tactical Military Flashlights. Powered with 500 lumens and an adjustable zoom that provides up to one mile of range, these elite flashlights will help you find your way through any dark place. Bright, lower bright, and SOS modes let you choose the right mode for any situation. Normally the Techdirt Deals Store sells these for $29.99 but there's been a recent price drop for the holidays to $14.99 for a limited time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

4 Comments

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Canuck, 14 Nov 2017 @ 5:30pm

    Looks like junk

    Lots of warning signs:

    - price reduced from $100 to $15!

    - runs on a single AA, so low power, so not much light output

    - no info on the LED used

    - is it even an LED flashlight? who knows?


    Weaksauce.

    reply to this

  • icon
    Atkray (profile), 14 Nov 2017 @ 6:05pm

    Pretty sure these are the same ones sold at more reputable sites for 5 bucks each.

    reply to this

  • icon
    Alphonse Tomato (profile), 14 Nov 2017 @ 8:19pm

    Eh, under two bucks apiece postpaid from China, if you're willing to wait 3-6 weeks for delivery. Those don't come with a plastic box, though, and they may or may not be ones that didn't meet spec (some are brighter than others). One vendor's illustrations show the brand as "LOGO", suggesting that the factory will print whatever logo you want. I've bought them imprinted with various logos (including Ultrafire) and no brands. The Chinese vendors claim 2000 lumens, 500 sounds like a more realistic rating. Allegedly it's a Cree XM-L Q5 LED, the vendors all make a point of saying "Cree".

    The key to brightness is that while it will work with an AA battery, it really wants a 14500 (3.7V) Li-ion battery. Then it's very bright. And they do eat batteries, but if the batteries are rechargeable you don't care much.

    reply to this

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 15 Nov 2017 @ 4:53am

      Re:

      And be sure to get the protected kind of lithium-ion battery, or be EXTREMELY careful when charging them.

      The cheap batteries that tend to come with cheap flashlights like these don't have the protection circuit, and can explode like a certain Samsung phone if you leave them in the charger for too long.

      reply to this


Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.