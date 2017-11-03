Some Thoughts On Gag Rules And Government... >>
by Tim Cushing

Fri, Nov 3rd 2017 11:58am


Dianne Feinstein Wants Twitter To Just Hand Her A Bunch Of Private Communications

from the wtf dept

I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is, but she's going after Twitter users' private communications. As part of the ongoing hearings into Russian interference in the election process (specifically marketing efforts by Russian troll armies), Feinstein has asked Twitter [PDF] to hand over a bunch of information.

Most of the demands target Twitter itself: documents related to ad campaigns, investigative work by Twitter to uncover bot accounts, communications between Twitter and Russian-connected entities, etc. Then there's this demand, which doesn't ask Twitter to turn over communications from Twitter, but rather users' private messages.

All content of each Direct Message greater than 180 days old between each Requested Account contained in Attachment A and any of the following accounts:

A. @wikileaks (https://twitter.com/wikileaks, 16589206);

B. @WLTaskForce (https://twitter.com/WLTaskforce, 783041834599780352);

C. @GUCCIFER_2 (https://twitter.com/GUCCIFER_2, 744912907515854848);

D. @JulianAssange_ (https://twitter.com/JulianAssange, 181199293);

E. @JulianAssange (https://twitter.com/JulianAssange, 388983706): or

F. @granmarga (https://twitter.com/granmarga, 262873196).

15. For each Direct Message identified in response to the preceding requests, documents sufficient to identify the sender. receiver, date, and time each message was sent.

Feinstein's acting like she can use the ECPA's "older than 180 days" trick -- most commonly applied to emails -- to obtain private communications between Twitter users. That's not really how this works. Law enforcement can demand these with a subpoena, but a non-law enforcement entity can't. Feinstein isn't a law enforcement officer. She's a Senator. There's no reason for Twitter to comply with this part of the order.

In fact, it may be illegal for Twitter to turn these communications over. The Stored Communications Act forbids service providers from handing out this information to anyone without a warrant. If Feinstein really wants these communications, she'd better turn this into a law enforcement investigation and have someone obtain the proper judicial permission slip.

Feinstein knows this part of the request is a bit off. That's why she attempts to minimize the multitude of problems in her request with this:

While I recognize that this type of information is not routinely shared with Congress, we have sought to limit the requests to communications only with those entities identified as responsible for distribution of material that was unlawfully obtained through Russian cyberattacks on US computer systems.

This would seem to indicate an actual investigation involving actual law enforcement agencies is a possibility. If so, demands for private communications with these accounts can wait for an actual search warrant. If not, Twitter is well within its rights to refuse her request. This request will sweep up all sorts of communications from accounts not currently under investigation, either by the Senate subcommittee or any US law enforcement agency.

It's more than just the six accounts listed -- even though each of those may have received hundreds of Direct Messages. There's another list -- Exhibit A -- that hasn't been made public. Any perceived violations of privacy laws witnessed here have the chance to grow exponentially should Feinstein somehow coax Twitter into turning over these messages. This is a stupid and dangerous request from a public servant who should know better.

    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:02pm

    VOTE HER OUT!

    Speaking of Feinstein, [Alison Hartson](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkQQy6cWBTc) seems like a great choice to replace Feinstein once and for all. If you're from California please participate in the primary and vote for Alison Hartson!

      ShadowNinja (profile), 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:21pm

      Re: VOTE HER OUT!

      It's disgraceful that Silicon Valley has her a representative in the senate, when she so constantly tries to fuck them over in the name of national security.

      It would be like Texas electing an environmental activist to the senate who purposely tried to screw over their state's oil industry in the name of solar and wind energy.

    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:22pm

    "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

    I bet you know more about her than I do, and I'm CERTAIN that she's a sitting United States Senator. You'd better Google it before LIE any more.

    >>> "going after Twitter users' private communications"??? -- Those are property of Twitter. Users are irrelevant here. (Or so you'd argue if were useful. I'm sure you hold that Twitter has Right to control mere users, though. -- YUP, you soon state: "If not, Twitter is well within its rights to refuse her request." -- IN FACT, Twitter is a corporaion and has NO rights. You are flatly a corporatist if believe any legal fiction has any rights.)

    >>> "In fact, it may be illegal for Twitter to turn these communications over." -- NO, it's NOT. Congress has the Public's Authority to get ANY information from a mere corporation. -- Congress doesn't use that power often or ruthlessly enough. In the Old Days, Congress routinely sent Federal Marshalls out to bring persons / documents, and had its own JAIL for the recalcitrant.

      Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:22pm

      Re: "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

      >>> "violations of privacy laws"... Hmm. None such come to top of my mind in the current topic besides cultural milieu. Would you please list those? -- It'd be useful to put out because surely Google / Facebook / Twitter are violating any such somehow! -- I suspect that's just a handy phrase you wrote, though.

      Techdirt is really only alarmed when "invasion of privacy" might lead to disclosing information that Americans need to know.

        stderric (profile), 3 Nov 2017 @ 1:40pm

        Re: Re: "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

        Techdirt is really only alarmed when "invasion of privacy" might lead to disclosing information that Americans need to know.

        Is this saying that if, e.g., 'Google does it' then it's always wrong, but if 'Americans need to know' then it doesn't matter how information is obtained, even if it invades one's privacy and violates the law?

        (BTW, the correct answer to 'Who does Diane Feinstein think she is?' is obviously 'Theresa May'.)

          Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 8:50pm

          Re: Re: Re: "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

          Consider that out_of_the_blue and MyNameHere have both advocated against the actions of Snowden. They support surveillance regimes because it's the only way copyright can be enforced to the extent they desire.

        Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 1:41pm

        Re: Re: "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

        How can you be so wrong on so many things?

        Twitter users' private communications belong to the users, not Twitter, Twitter has to get permission to do anything with them unless compelled by judicial or law enforcement agencies.

        Congress may have at one point had (or abused) power such as you describe, but I don't remember it any of my history books and they certainly do not have that power today. Citation needed.

        As for privacy laws? You could start with the ECPA for one, I'm sure there are others.

      ANON, 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:34pm

      Re: "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

      Whaaaaat...?

      A corporation, like a person, cannot be subject to search or confiscation by the state.

      What bothers me more is - where was this request coming from? Was this DF going Lone Wolf, or was this from a committee with powers to investigate? AFAIK a plain senator can ask questions, but only Senate committees can issue subpoenas for material on behalf of the senate. What rock did Diane crawl out from under if she thinks a company (or a real boy) would actually hand over private, sensitive material just because she asked?

        Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 1:24pm

        Her Royal Majesty Feinstein

        Letter to Twitter was on official Senate Judiciary Committee letterhead ... signed by Feinstein as US Senator.


        As such, it was effectively an official Federal Government "demand" for private data from a private party.

        Feinstein illegally used the "color of law" and her official position for an end-run around formal judicial due process and the 4th Amendment. Feinstein employed some polite language, but nowhere specified this was just a personal request, nor that compliance was purely voluntary, nor that non-compliance would have no consequence.

        "Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.)sent total of five letters to various entities "requesting" information related to the Russia investigation. Additional "requests" are expected to be sent in the coming weeks.

        Lock Her Up

          Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 2:12pm

          Re: Her Royal Majesty Feinstein

          If I was among those Twitter users named in her demand for private data I would sue the crap out of the government.

      Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 1:56pm

      Re: "I'm not sure who Dianne Feinstein thinks she is," -- REALLY?

      I bet you know more about her than I do, and I'm CERTAIN that she's a sitting United States Senator.

      US Senators don't have the authority that she is trying to exert. So it would see that she sees herself as something else.

      You'd better Google it before LIE any more.

      Typo alert. You left out the "I" before "LIE".

    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:23pm

    When you're a senator, they let you do it.

    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 12:38pm

    Feinstein's acting like she can use the ECPA's "older than 180 days" trick -- most commonly applied to emails -- to obtain private communications between Twitter users.

    US v Warshak (6th Cir. 2010)

    Warshak argues that the government's warrantless, ex parte seizure of approximately 27,000 of his private emails constituted a violation of the Fourth Amendment's prohibition on unreasonable searches and seizures [Note 12]. . . . We find that the government did violate Warshak's Fourth Amendment rights by compelling his Internet Service Provider ("ISP") to turn over the contents of his emails.

    [Note 12] This is not the first time Warshak has raised this argument. . . .

    And further:

    Moreover, to the extent that the SCA purports to permit the government to obtain such emails warrantlessly, the SCA is unconstitutional.

    Ryunosuke (profile), 3 Nov 2017 @ 1:12pm

    I agree with this....

    one one condition: Twitter releases Feinstein's office (herself, her aides, etc) private communications as well.

      Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 2:14pm

      Re: I agree with this....

      You agree with it because you're among the named parties whose information Feinstein is interested in?

    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 1:44pm

    ECPA / SCA

    …the ECPA's "older than 180 days" trick… The Stored Communications Act…

    Wikipedia: Stored Communications Act

    The Stored Communications Act (SCA…)… was enacted as Title II of the Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986 (ECPA).

    Pub. L. 99-508

    This Act may be cited as the "Electronic Communications Privacy Act of 1986".

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 2:16pm

      Re: ECPA / SCA

      ped·ant·ry
      [ˈped(ə)ntrē]
      NOUN
      excessive concern with minor details and rules:
      "to object to this is not mere pedantry"
      synonyms: dogmatism · purism · literalism · formalism · overscrupulousness · scrupulousness · perfectionism · fastidiousness · punctiliousness · meticulousness · captiousness · quibbling

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 2:30pm

        Re: Re: ECPA / SCA

        excessive concern with minor details and rules

        Look, perhaps you already understand that 18 USC § 2703(a)'s “one hundred and eighty days” distinction was enacted under Title II of the ECPA, which is known as the SCA.

        I thought Cushing's article would most probably lead unsophisticated readers to erroneously believe that the SCA was a completely separate enactment from the ECPA.

    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 2:56pm

    She needs to retire

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Capitol Police, 3 Nov 2017 @ 3:49pm

    But what if...

    V jbaqre vs gung vqvbg Frangbe vf tbvat gb or noyr gb qrpelcg gubfr cevingr zrffntrf.

  • icon
    David (profile), 3 Nov 2017 @ 5:28pm

    What do you mean?

    Feinstein has only one viewpoint of herself.

    And, trust me, it is ego writ large.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Nov 2017 @ 6:24pm

    Authoritarian witch.

  • icon
    Padpaw (profile), 4 Nov 2017 @ 1:36pm

    She is someone that should have been hospitalized months ago.

    Ample evidence that she is losing her mind to something. It is troubling that no one really seems to care she needs serious medical help, and prefers instead to keep her propped up at her job.

