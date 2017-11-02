The Google Docs Lockout Fiasco & The... >>
Thu, Nov 2nd 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: ZeroLemon 75W Desktop Charger with Quick Charge 3.0

You spend a lot of your day at your desk while your devices just continue to lose power. Keep them powered up so you won't have to think about it when you leave work with this ZeroLemon 75W Desktop Charger. It includes a USB Type-C port, 2 standard USB-A ports, and a PD/QC3.0 compatible port, and its built-in intelligent chip allows simultaneous multi-device charging at high speed. It is on sale for $37.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    Bergman (profile), 2 Nov 2017 @ 7:17pm

    D'oh!

    Too bad you didn't list this three weeks ago when I was in the market for a charger with exactly those specs and form factor.

    I wound up buying one for almost the same price with slightly fewer features, with a short (6") extension cord to replicate the form factor the one I found lacks.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


