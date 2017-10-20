Daily Deal: Hi-Res Car DashCam >>
Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Oct 20th 2017 9:23am


Filed Under:
blocks, doj, donald trump, first amendment, free speech, tweets

Companies:
knight first amendment institute



Lawyers: Trump's Twitter Account Not Presidential; Also: Trump Is President, Can't Be Sued

from the block-chain dept

A lawsuit filed against President Trump alleges a host of First Amendment violations stemming from Trump's Twitter blocklist. According to the suit filed by the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, an official government account shouldn't be allowed to block users from reading tweets. Sure, there's an actual official presidential Twitter account, but nothing of interest happens there. Everything from retweets of questionable GIFs to arguable threats of nuclear war happen at Donald Trump's personal account. But everything's all mixed together because the president insists on using his personal account (and its blocklist) to communicate a majority of his thoughts and opinions.

The government's lawyers are now forced to defend the president (and his blocklist) from these allegations. It's not an easy job. In fact, as Alison Frankel reports, it requires a significant amount of cognitive dissonance.

First, the government has argued the Twitter account President Trump uses most is not a publicly-owned (read: government) Twitter account.

The brief’s primary argument is that @realdonaldtrump is not a public forum. It’s a private platform governed by the rules of a private company, the Justice Department said. The president opened his account before he was an elected official, the brief said, and his continued operation of the account is not a right conferred by his election to the presidency. “The president does not operate his personal Twitter account by virtue of federal law, nor is blocking made possible because the President is clothed in Article II powers,” the brief said.

This makes some sense, even if Trump's use of this account to announce positions on issues and potential government action undermine the "not a public forum" argument. He did have this account prior to the presidency, but perhaps he should have abandoned it for the official presidential account once he took office. Even though this argument is somewhat credible, the next argument from the government almost completely undermines it.

President Trump, in other words, is not flexing his presidential power when he tweets as @realdonaldtrump, according to the Justice Department. But at the same time, Justice argued in the summary judgment brief, the president can’t be sued for posting to his private account because he’s acting as the president.

He's not the president (so to speak) when he tweets from his personal account. But he is the president, so he can't be sued. No matter how many accounts he blocks. The president, according to White House counsel, is able to occupy two states simultaneously thanks to the magical powers of Twitter.

It sounds ridiculous (and it is), but as Frankel points out, seemingly contradictory arguments are made all the time at this point in the pleadings. The judge is one that decides which arguments move forward -- sometimes even without calling out lawyers for arguing against their own arguments.

Stripping the case of all legalese, the account Trump prefers to use should be considered an official account. And if it's an official account, Trump needs to lay off the "block" button. You can't force citizens to jump through hoops to view proclamations made in a de facto public square. Even if Trump can't be sued, he should at least lift the blocks. It's not very presidential to pointedly lock certain people out of public discussions.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 8:57am

    It's not contradictory

    What I hear is the DoJ saying "Whatever works for us, now go away, we have assets to seize and your petty squabble is costing us money".

    Also, doesn't Twitter own all Twitter accounts and the user rents the ability (not right) to control a particular account? It appears that the DoJ lawyers have confused themselves.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:27am

    Trump's Twitter Account certainly is not Presidential.

    Berenerd (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:32am

    So, when the "non-official" account causes millions to die because it got us into a nuclear war, Can Trump be tried for war crimes? Mass genocide of his own people.

    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:32am

    Ahh the US legal system.
    We'll lie to Judges, make up law, and because we said so is all it should require.

    Schrödinger's President.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:33am

    The president, according to White House counsel, is able to occupy two states simultaneously thanks to the magical powers of Twitter.

    This seems to be the same mathematics they're using to try and undermine encryption.

    Welcome to the future of Quantum Legislation.

    Pixelation, 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:37am

    They should be grateful

    How did they get so lucky as to be blocked from Trumps tweets?

    Hopefully every journalist will be blocked next so I don't have to hear what nonsensical thing Trump will say next.

    Jason, 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:41am

    It's not very presidential to pointedly lock certain people out of public discussions.

    But it seems to be, to borrow a phrase, "modern-day presidential"...

    Roger Strong (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:44am

    Sure, there's an actual official presidential Twitter account...

    Start tweeting at Trump that the official account is only for those who won the popular vote, then watch what happens.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:47am

    "Lawyers: Trump's Twitter Account Not Presidential; Also: Trump Is President, Can't Be Sued"

    The same can also be said for Hillary if she was President. Oh wait...

    • identicon
      JEDIDIAH, 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:51am

      Not quite.

      She was a Senator and Secretary of State.

      I would have no problems with Cruz moderating for off topic nonsense.

      It's silly to get butt hurt about being filtered in someone else's peanut gallery when you have your own soap box on the same website.

    orbitalinsertion (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 9:48am

    Schrödinger's Trump (Twitter account): A superposition of presidential and non-presidential states. Wavefunction only collapses when observed by the DOJ.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2017 @ 10:13am

    "As discussed in Section II, infra, Defendants contest the premise that the President acted in his official capacity, but even accepting Plaintiff's premise as true, this Court would lack jurisdiction to grant the relief requested."

    That's not contradictory. That's not ridiculous. When discussing a matter of law (not fact), it's perfectly valid to contemplate that the court might not agree with your legal conclusions, and prepare another legal argument.

    Baron von Robber, 20 Oct 2017 @ 10:17am

    Appointments by the President is a reflection of the President's demeanor, will and agenda. And as one appointed person so succinctly and eloquently pointed out, the President is "a fucking moron!"

    JimTell (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 10:40am

    Twitter is Not a Public Forum

    Twitter, Facebook, etc. are private forums run by private companies, they are not public forums. The companies can cancel accounts and change the rules whenever they want.

    The first amendment guarantees the right to speak not the right to hear speech. If you can't get to location of a speech you do not have first amendment grounds to sue.

    Everyone wanting to and actually suing over Trump blocking should be yelling at Twitter instead. Twitter should take away the ability to block or mute other users from anyone they deem to be a public official.

    AnonCow, 20 Oct 2017 @ 10:47am

    If it is not considered to be an official Twitter account of the President and it is truly an individual account only, it should not be given any latitude on content and therefore be banned for hate speech and threats.

    Which is it?

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 11:26am

      Re:

      Wait for it....

      A single Trump tweet shaved off about $1.2 billion of Lockheed Martin's market value. But that's OK, because he was Making America Great Again.

      Meanwhile China aims to become the world's leading economic power. It's not at all far-fetched. And a Chinese President has far more control than an American one. There's ever more investment in China by American companies.

      Before long a calculated tweet by President Xi could shave a $billion off an American company's market value. That's when the government, the courts and everyone else will demand that Something Be Done about presidents and Twitter.

    • icon
      JimTell (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 11:40am

      Re:

      Doesn't matter if it is official or not, still not a public forum. Twitter should treat it however they want, it's their application.

      • identicon
        Thad, 20 Oct 2017 @ 2:46pm

        Re: Re:

        Everyone wanting to and actually suing over Trump blocking should be yelling at Twitter instead. Twitter should take away the ability to block or mute other users from anyone they deem to be a public official.

        (one hour later)

        Twitter should treat it however they want, it's their application.

        So which is it, Jim?

        • icon
          JimTell (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 2:55pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Both.

          People should be upset with Twitter and demand they change the way public officials are treated on Twitter by removing block and mute. I support this position and think it makes sense.

          Twitter as a private business can ignore these demands if they think its in their best interest. Twitter can also censor or delete Trumps account if they believe he has violated their rules. Twitter could also implement the suggestion and make everyone but the President happy.

          Bottom line Twitter can do what it wants. The public can yell for change and if Twitter ignores them the public can stop using Twitter. Free enterprise at it's best.

    Whoever, 20 Oct 2017 @ 10:55am

    Spicer already sunk the "not official" argument

    http://time.com/4808270/sean-spicer-donald-trump-twitter-statements/

    Sean Spicer Says President Trump Considers His Tweets 'Official' White House Statements

    And let's use the correct word for the contradictory arguments: doublethink.

    "Cognitive dissonance" implies that there is conflict in the mind of the person with contradictory views. Clearly with Trump and his supporters, there is no conflict in their minds.

    hiroshimarrow (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 11:13am

    Private or Public?

    Is twitter privately owned, or is there public capital invested in it?

    Shouldn't officials use publicly available services, instead of privately owned? Email should be run through the government services, so why does twitter have to be different?

    • icon
      JimTell (profile), 20 Oct 2017 @ 11:43am

      Re: Private or Public?

      Good point. If mandated by law then yes government officials should only use government services. Until then it's open season.

    umar Tanu, 20 Oct 2017 @ 1:33pm

    Not Official

    The same can also be said for Hillary if she was President.

    Anonymous Coward, 20 Oct 2017 @ 2:10pm

    President Trump has set policy from his Twitter account, how can it possibly be considered an unofficial, personal account?

    Anonymous Coward, 21 Oct 2017 @ 3:52am

    People will die! LOL Who is it that won't die?

    PaulT (profile), 21 Oct 2017 @ 4:04am

    Strange decision, considering the White House is literally on record as stating that his personal account should be treated as official government communication.

    Padpaw (profile), 21 Oct 2017 @ 4:04am

    I am sorry what? People are trying to sue Trump because he has blocked them from posting on his twitter account?

    I would think any such lawsuit would be thrown out as laughable to begin with. What happens if we make the rule you cannot block anyone from your twitter account because that violates their rights somehow to read or harass you on it.

    It is not the only place to see what Trumps posts, if it was they may have a leg to stand on.

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 21 Oct 2017 @ 4:32am

      Re:

      It actually makes complete sense when you think of the bigger picture. Trump insists on conducting official communication through his Twitter account, which makes it a de facto government forum. Trump is blocking people from that forum based both on personal grudges and for their political views. This means that groups of people do not have their voices heard equally, since while you can read the insane idiocy spouted without an unblocked account, you cannot participate in the public forum.

      If this were a physical medium, and political opponents were being loudly excluded, there would rightly be an outcry. I see no reason why this should be different just because Trump prefers to communicate in sound bytes from his phone.

    John85851 (profile), 21 Oct 2017 @ 9:43am

    Real-world comparison

    Suppose Trump decided to give his State of the Union address at Trump Tower instead of in the Capitol Building.
    The Capitol is a government building which is open the public, but Trump Tower is privately owned.
    Now suppose Trump told the manager of Trump Tower not to let certain people inside.
    Could these people sue because they were blocked from hearing Trump's State of the Union address?

