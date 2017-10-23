Judge Bars News Station From Showing Pictures In News Story, Admits It's Prior Restraint, Shrugs
Amid an uptick in stories about courts issuing restraining orders that amount to prior restraint on speech, it's worth remembering that prior restraint is generally viewed as plainly unconstitutional except if it is applied narrowly and for dire reasons such as national security concerns. Despite that, prior restraint has come up quite a bit as of late, in cases ranging from trademark disputes between comic conventions to mattress review sites to anti-abortion activism. These expansions of prior restraint should concern anyone interested in free speech, of course, but it takes a special kind of judge to not only issue a prior restraint order against a news organization, but to admit it and say he doesn't care.
Michigan's WXYZ Channel 7 news team were contacted by Mila Kapusta and several other families asking that attention be paid to issues in the probate guardianship system. These families were frustrated with outcomes and procedures in the probate court as family's battle over custody of loved ones amid family disputes. Kapusta, for instance, had sought guardianship over her parents, which is currently held by Kapusta's sisters, Sandy and Lorrie. As part of its reporting on the story, WXYZ was going to include photos of the parents, Janet and Milan Kapp, provided by Mila Kapusta.
That is, until a judge stepped in and issued a restraining order preventing the footage from airing.
Just hours before the story was supposed to air last Thursday, Lorrie and Sandy Kapp got a judge to issue a Temporary Restraining Order, preventing us from showing you old family pictures that had been provided to us by their other sister, Mila.
Tuesday during a show cause hearing, Judge Daniel A. O'Brien continued that restraining order, saying his job was to protect Mr. and Mrs. Kapp, who are now in their 90s.
Perhaps you are thinking that Judge O'Brien didn't realize how grossly he had overstepped his legal authority. Perhaps, you may be thinking, even judges have bad days, make mistakes, perhaps with the best of intentions in mind. Perhaps, however, you should have a look at Judge O'Brien's comments on the matter.
"I am granting the injunction against Channel 7 and they are restrained. It is in fact a prior restraint I gotta admit, but they are not to use any photos or video of Milan and Janet Kapp in any broadcast," said Judge O’Brien.
Whatever the narrow scope for prior restraint you might think is acceptable, this situation simply doesn't fit the bill. Preventing a news organization, of all entities, from airing pictures of two key subjects in a story that absolutely is of the public interest, all in the name of protecting two elderly people, is without any legal justification that I can think of.
For its part, WXYZ isn't simply going to take this laying down.
WXYZ's attorney Jim Stewart argued that Judge O'Brien's initial restraining order was unconstitutional.
“A court cannot order someone not to publish something. It’s called a prior restraint of speech and it’s been held to be presumptively unconstitutional,” said Stewart. “You can’t have the government telling somebody what they can and can’t say when they’re covering a newsworthy event,” said Stewart.
Because WXYZ cannot allow Judge O’Brien’s order to set a precedent for other government officials limiting our news coverage – as protected by the First Amendment – we are appealing his order.
For the sake of our most basic freedoms, here's to that appeal (embedded below) succeeding with speed.
Well at least the judge did one thing right...
By flat out admitting that even they know it's prior restraint, and basing their ruling on what looks like very shaky ground('it's justified because having the images shown might stress the individuals shown enough to kill them', pg 16-17) they all but ensured that the appeals should be over really quick.
Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
no one...
You can find plenty of folks here that don't care about it or even understand it either.
Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
ftfy
Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
I have yet to find a single human other than myself that actually believes the law should follow the constitution to the letter that means 100%. Sure they like "some" parts of it, but are more that willing to destroy other parts for political expediency.
If you are okay with sacrificing just one liberty for expediency then you are okay with sacrificing them all, because... why should you be the only one allowed to sacrifice liberty for your politics?
Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
On the 1st
Can the government put a citizen or contractor in jail for giving the media classified information?
On the 2nd
Does a citizen have the right to own a fully automatic weapon?
On the 4rd
Are the police allowed seize anything without a warrant?
On the 5th
Are the police able to take your property permanently without a trial?
On the 6th
When was the last time you ever heard of a speedy trial? When is speedy? Long enough for you to lose your job but still get out to see your home foreclosed?
On the 7th
Are people still able to constitutionally sign away their right to trial by jury?
8th Amendment
Excessive Bail is set the vast majority of the time. Excessive Fines are used to bilk citizens at all levels of government. Traffic, Court, Regulatory, and Criminal... pretty much all are excessive.
9th...
"The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." --- DAYUM... we totes missed that one.
I guarantee you will fail at least one of these, because you are too afraid to stand for rights, out of fear that someone is going to call you crazy, for actually standing for liberty!
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
The First Amendment says the government cannot make a law that abridges speech. If the law followed the Constitution to the letter, the government could not make a law that punishes someone for what we today would call “illegal speech” (e.g., threats of violence, defamation).
Perhaps you believe that all speech should be legal. Perhaps you believe the government should not have the right to ban or punish any kind of speech. You are free to do so. But you will find few other people who share that view. The laws of the United States—including the Constitution—will often abridge some of our freedoms to protect the rights of all others. Society could not function without that compromise.
Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
We probably crossed the slippery slope a long time ago and are already in the process of sliding down right now. We will reach the bottom eventually. At some point everyone (who could change things) will wake up and flail around trying to fix it. But it may be too late. We could end up with a madman in power with no checks and balances. Or mad courts. Or mad legislature.
It's the three ring circus of government:
1. Legislative ring
2. Judicial ring
3. Executive ring
Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...
When there's no penalty for violating it, the Constitution ceases being the supreme law of the land and becomes a mere "suggestion" instead.
Hang the Judge
Re: Hang the Judge
Freedom of speech
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
So, apparently, they have to at least attempt to appeal - but if the courts delay the appeal, they can take their chances and hope it's found unconstitutional.
Re: Re: Re:
In the First Circuit.
Matter of Providence Journal (1988)
I'm especially sick of hearing presidents say that they have a duty to protect the American people. This is absolutely and unequivocally wrong. The president's oath of office is to protect and defend the CONSTITUTION. It says nothing of the American people. The American people can protect ourselves. That's why we have a citizen military and a second amendment right to bear arms.
For reasons like prior restraint being shrugged off with a "meh"; presidents, congresspeople, and judges ignoring their oaths of office; and the fact that concepts like civil asset forfeiture even exist in U.S. law, our founding fathers must be spinning in their graves.
Re:
LOL - and Santa Claus is real, there is an Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy is also real - Hahahahahaha
Ok ... no duty to protect the people written within their oaths of office - I'll take your word for it. If there were no people left to represent, because you do not care what happens to them, then you are a president of what?
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
.... a duty to protect the people.
I agree. Even if it is not included in their oath of office. (as if they keep their oaths)
Re: Re: Re: Re:
The government has a duty to uphold the laws of the land. It does not have a duty to protect every last person in the land. It could neither do so with expedience nor foresee every possible danger from which people need protection.
Re: Re:
The result? A response argument consisting entirely of a bizarre series of nonsense 'what ifs' and references to fairy tale characters presented in the context of upholding government protectionist ideology. Meanwhile, in the real world, this very mindset is precisely what is employed by such as the judge in this story as justification of ends justifying the means.
If I failed at any aspect of my job as grotesquely as this judge did at upholding the law and the Constitution (HIS job), I would be summarily dismissed and escorted from the premises by security.
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
In fairness, marginalized people should not experience discrimination based on who they are—e.g., because they are gay—so passing laws that punish such discrimination and protect the civil rights of those people does not create a burden for anyone but bigots.
Re:
Not to be confused with the burnout marks leading to the lawyer.
Deeper issues in this case
On top of this the evidence for asking elderly to go into guardianship is often presented with out the elder present in court, and is often shoddy and lacking and would often not pass a deep inspection. Also, wealthy elderly are the primary target of guardianship.
The result is that the courts have been just as involved in this illegal activity as other groups making it highly likely that they will protect themselves.
The problem is probate court
Based on my fortunately limited experience with probate court, it seems judges there have the attitude of "fxxx the law, fxxx the family, here's your ad litem, fxxx the family again and go away before I get angry". I suspect the ad litem is usually one of their friends or is somehow giving kickbacks to the judge, and is mainly placed there to transfer funds from the bank accounts of those they are supposed to be guarding to their own. They seem to have no accountability and there is no recourse for misbehavior. From the article:
In the case involving my relatives, attempts to get some accountability of the ad litem were met with rebuke, the the point where they are now afraid to complain, and can only hope there's some funds left in the account when they turn 18. The whole system is a disgrace. I would suspect exaggeration on the part of my relatives, except there are multiple websites dedicated to exposing this problem.
He admitted what he did was unconstitutional, and somehow we are still going to have to give him his due process. A judge who knowingly does something unconstitutional really should get a time out while people go over his rulings. Hes willing to say what he wants trumps the constiution... much like the drug lab workers who faked tests while getting high on the drugs... everything he's touched should be reviewed.
