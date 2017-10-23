Is Hollywood 'Exploiting'... >>
Judge Bars News Station From Showing Pictures In News Story, Admits It's Prior Restraint, Shrugs

from the you-kinda-can't-do-that dept

Amid an uptick in stories about courts issuing restraining orders that amount to prior restraint on speech, it's worth remembering that prior restraint is generally viewed as plainly unconstitutional except if it is applied narrowly and for dire reasons such as national security concerns. Despite that, prior restraint has come up quite a bit as of late, in cases ranging from trademark disputes between comic conventions to mattress review sites to anti-abortion activism. These expansions of prior restraint should concern anyone interested in free speech, of course, but it takes a special kind of judge to not only issue a prior restraint order against a news organization, but to admit it and say he doesn't care.

Michigan's WXYZ Channel 7 news team were contacted by Mila Kapusta and several other families asking that attention be paid to issues in the probate guardianship system. These families were frustrated with outcomes and procedures in the probate court as family's battle over custody of loved ones amid family disputes. Kapusta, for instance, had sought guardianship over her parents, which is currently held by Kapusta's sisters, Sandy and Lorrie. As part of its reporting on the story, WXYZ was going to include photos of the parents, Janet and Milan Kapp, provided by Mila Kapusta.

That is, until a judge stepped in and issued a restraining order preventing the footage from airing.

Just hours before the story was supposed to air last Thursday, Lorrie and Sandy Kapp got a judge to issue a Temporary Restraining Order, preventing us from showing you old family pictures that had been provided to us by their other sister, Mila.

Tuesday during a show cause hearing, Judge Daniel A. O'Brien continued that restraining order, saying his job was to protect Mr. and Mrs. Kapp, who are now in their 90s.

Perhaps you are thinking that Judge O'Brien didn't realize how grossly he had overstepped his legal authority. Perhaps, you may be thinking, even judges have bad days, make mistakes, perhaps with the best of intentions in mind. Perhaps, however, you should have a look at Judge O'Brien's comments on the matter.

"I am granting the injunction against Channel 7 and they are restrained. It is in fact a prior restraint I gotta admit, but they are not to use any photos or video of Milan and Janet Kapp in any broadcast," said Judge O’Brien.

Whatever the narrow scope for prior restraint you might think is acceptable, this situation simply doesn't fit the bill. Preventing a news organization, of all entities, from airing pictures of two key subjects in a story that absolutely is of the public interest, all in the name of protecting two elderly people, is without any legal justification that I can think of.

For its part, WXYZ isn't simply going to take this laying down.

WXYZ's attorney Jim Stewart argued that Judge O'Brien's initial restraining order was unconstitutional.

“A court cannot order someone not to publish something. It’s called a prior restraint of speech and it’s been held to be presumptively unconstitutional,” said Stewart. “You can’t have the government telling somebody what they can and can’t say when they’re covering a newsworthy event,” said Stewart.

Because WXYZ cannot allow Judge O’Brien’s order to set a precedent for other government officials limiting our news coverage – as protected by the First Amendment – we are appealing his order.

For the sake of our most basic freedoms, here's to that appeal (embedded below) succeeding with speed.

    That One Guy (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 4:52am

    Well at least the judge did one thing right...

    By flat out admitting that even they know it's prior restraint, and basing their ruling on what looks like very shaky ground('it's justified because having the images shown might stress the individuals shown enough to kill them', pg 16-17) they all but ensured that the appeals should be over really quick.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    McGyver (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:02am

    Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

    "I am in fact violating the constitution, I gotta admit... but it's the friggin constitution... Who cares... free speech is an annoyance anyway"... Which is basically what his response comes across as. Where do they get these guys from?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:45am

      Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

      "but it's the friggin constitution... Who cares... "

      no one...

      You can find plenty of folks here that don't care about it or even understand it either.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:58am

        Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

        no one with any influence

        ftfy

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 11:02am

          Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

          nope, pretty much no one.

          I have yet to find a single human other than myself that actually believes the law should follow the constitution to the letter that means 100%. Sure they like "some" parts of it, but are more that willing to destroy other parts for political expediency.

          If you are okay with sacrificing just one liberty for expediency then you are okay with sacrificing them all, because... why should you be the only one allowed to sacrifice liberty for your politics?

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 12:24pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

            Except you

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 12:50pm

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

              Care to put it to the test? Answer some of these questions.

              On the 1st
              Can the government put a citizen or contractor in jail for giving the media classified information?
              On the 2nd
              Does a citizen have the right to own a fully automatic weapon?
              On the 4rd
              Are the police allowed seize anything without a warrant?
              On the 5th
              Are the police able to take your property permanently without a trial?
              On the 6th
              When was the last time you ever heard of a speedy trial? When is speedy? Long enough for you to lose your job but still get out to see your home foreclosed?
              On the 7th
              Are people still able to constitutionally sign away their right to trial by jury?
              8th Amendment
              Excessive Bail is set the vast majority of the time. Excessive Fines are used to bilk citizens at all levels of government. Traffic, Court, Regulatory, and Criminal... pretty much all are excessive.
              9th...
              "The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people." --- DAYUM... we totes missed that one.

              I guarantee you will fail at least one of these, because you are too afraid to stand for rights, out of fear that someone is going to call you crazy, for actually standing for liberty!

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

                Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 3:23pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

                Not sure what you are going on about as I was simply commenting on how you are the only one in the known universe who understands all this.

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 4:34pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

            I have yet to find a single human other than myself that actually believes the law should follow the constitution to the letter that means 100%.

            The First Amendment says the government cannot make a law that abridges speech. If the law followed the Constitution to the letter, the government could not make a law that punishes someone for what we today would call “illegal speech” (e.g., threats of violence, defamation).

            Perhaps you believe that all speech should be legal. Perhaps you believe the government should not have the right to ban or punish any kind of speech. You are free to do so. But you will find few other people who share that view. The laws of the United States—including the Constitution—will often abridge some of our freedoms to protect the rights of all others. Society could not function without that compromise.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      DannyB (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 8:56am

      Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

      The reason this (and the previous TD article) is happening is because we are gradually turning into a police state. We don't want that to happen. The people making it happen probably don't actually want that to happen. They are just too focused on their short term wants without considering the long term consequences as this gradually slides down the slippery slope.

      We probably crossed the slippery slope a long time ago and are already in the process of sliding down right now. We will reach the bottom eventually. At some point everyone (who could change things) will wake up and flail around trying to fix it. But it may be too late. We could end up with a madman in power with no checks and balances. Or mad courts. Or mad legislature.

      It's the three ring circus of government:
      1. Legislative ring
      2. Judicial ring
      3. Executive ring

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 10:47am

      Re: Constitution, Constismooshion... Who cares...

      but it's the friggin constitution... Who cares...

      When there's no penalty for violating it, the Constitution ceases being the supreme law of the land and becomes a mere "suggestion" instead.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:11am

    Hang the Judge

    When a judge clearly makes a bad call, the courts lose the trust of the people and the authority granted to them by people.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Toom1275 (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:34am

    Aaron Walker knows a bit about what happens to judges who think it's fine to give out such blatant prior restraints.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    onthewaterfront, 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:41am

    Freedom of speech

    "Freedom of Speech... Just Watch What You Say!" - Ice-T

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Machin Shin, 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:42am

    That is the kind of case where I wonder what would have happened if they just ignored the judge and aired the photos. I'm sure the judge would have blown his lid, but then you just go to court and point to the judges own written statement on the matter and walk out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 8:10am

      Re:

      That is the kind of case where I wonder what would have happened if they just ignored the judge and aired the photos.

      This appeal presents an apparent conflict between two fundamental legal principles: the hallowed First Amendment principle that the press shall not be subjected to prior restraints; the other, the sine qua non of orderly government, that, until modified or vacated, a court order must be obeyed.

      [W]e issue the attached en banc opinion as an addendum to, and modification of, said panel opinion; and as so modified said panel opinion and order may stand as reflecting the opinion of the en banc court.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Machin Shin, 23 Oct 2017 @ 8:44am

        Re: Re:

        That is sadly about what I expected. They can issue an order violating your rights, knowingly doing so, and it stands until you can waste time and money getting that thrown out. In the mean time absolutely noting will happen to the judge who will keep issuing these kinds of orders. Our legal system is really screwed up.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 10:49am

        Re: Re:

        It is not asking much, beyond some additional expense and time, to require a publisher, even when it thinks it is the subject of a transparently unconstitutional order of prior restraint, to make a good faith effort to seek emergency relief from the appellate court. If timely access to the appellate court is not available or if timely decision is not forthcoming, the publisher may then proceed to publish and challenge the constitutionality of the order in the contempt proceedings.

        So, apparently, they have to at least attempt to appeal - but if the courts delay the appeal, they can take their chances and hope it's found unconstitutional.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Re: Re: Re:

          … if the courts delay the appeal, they can take their chances…

          In the First Circuit.

          Matter of Providence Journal (1988)

          Having concluded that the court-appointed prosecutor who sought certiorari and briefed and argued the case without the authorization of the Solicitor General may not represent the United States before this Court, we dismiss the writ of certiorari.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 7:56am

    I'm so sick of hearing judges say they have a duty to protect people. They do NOT. Their duty is to UPHOLD THE LAW. Protection for people in a court of law is provided by the law itself, their attorneys and, if necessary, guardians ad litem.

    I'm especially sick of hearing presidents say that they have a duty to protect the American people. This is absolutely and unequivocally wrong. The president's oath of office is to protect and defend the CONSTITUTION. It says nothing of the American people. The American people can protect ourselves. That's why we have a citizen military and a second amendment right to bear arms.

    For reasons like prior restraint being shrugged off with a "meh"; presidents, congresspeople, and judges ignoring their oaths of office; and the fact that concepts like civil asset forfeiture even exist in U.S. law, our founding fathers must be spinning in their graves.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 8:05am

      Re:

      "Protection for people in a court of law is provided by the law itself, their attorneys and, if necessary, guardians ad litem."


      LOL - and Santa Claus is real, there is an Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy is also real - Hahahahahaha


      Ok ... no duty to protect the people written within their oaths of office - I'll take your word for it. If there were no people left to represent, because you do not care what happens to them, then you are a president of what?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 8:27am

        Re: Re:

        When judges ignore the law, and the president ignores protecting the constitution, you have no protection from the government doing whatever they want to you, because the laws, including the constitution, are what protect you from the government.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 10:43am

          Re: Re: Re:

          So, what you are saying is - that the government has
          .... a duty to protect the people.

          I agree. Even if it is not included in their oath of office. (as if they keep their oaths)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • icon
            Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 4:41pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re:

            The government has a duty to uphold the laws of the land. It does not have a duty to protect every last person in the land. It could neither do so with expedience nor foresee every possible danger from which people need protection.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        TenderBabyMeat (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 9:47am

        Re: Re:

        And really, I think this very response goes to illustrate the very naive and infantile understanding and expectation that the American people have come to with respect to government as a whole. This just shows how it is becoming more widely accepted that the government should fit the role of a protectionist nanny leaning increasingly towards authoritarianism. Every passing year yields the addition of another group or interest clamoring for their own special protections. The very concept of 'freedom' is being twisted and bastardized; where once it was intended and understood to mean personal agency and independence, it seems to be more and more contorted to mean 'freedom to not have to experience things I don't like'. It really feels like people are willing to employ government to undercut their own liberty and agency if the immediate aim of avoiding even a modicum of strife is met.

        The result? A response argument consisting entirely of a bizarre series of nonsense 'what ifs' and references to fairy tale characters presented in the context of upholding government protectionist ideology. Meanwhile, in the real world, this very mindset is precisely what is employed by such as the judge in this story as justification of ends justifying the means.

        If I failed at any aspect of my job as grotesquely as this judge did at upholding the law and the Constitution (HIS job), I would be summarily dismissed and escorted from the premises by security.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 10:45am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Way to miss the point, good job.

        • icon
          Toom1275 (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 12:50pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "You don't need any personal weapons, the police are there to protect you."

        • icon
          Stephen T. Stone (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 4:44pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          The very concept of 'freedom' is being twisted and bastardized; where once it was intended and understood to mean personal agency and independence, it seems to be more and more contorted to mean 'freedom to not have to experience things I don't like'.

          In fairness, marginalized people should not experience discrimination based on who they are—e.g., because they are gay—so passing laws that punish such discrimination and protect the civil rights of those people does not create a burden for anyone but bigots.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 9:21am

    What is the difference between a dead deer in the road and a dead lawyer in the road? There are skid marks in front of the deer. And they wonder why Teflon Don is POTUS.

  • identicon
    Paul Brinker, 23 Oct 2017 @ 9:39am

    Deeper issues in this case

    If you look into the details of this case, you will find out that the laws have been abused to the point that judges are choosing "Special people" over family even when family are unified in asking for guardianship over elderly loved ones.

    On top of this the evidence for asking elderly to go into guardianship is often presented with out the elder present in court, and is often shoddy and lacking and would often not pass a deep inspection. Also, wealthy elderly are the primary target of guardianship.

    The result is that the courts have been just as involved in this illegal activity as other groups making it highly likely that they will protect themselves.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 10:17am

    The problem is probate court

    Based on my fortunately limited experience with probate court, it seems judges there have the attitude of "fxxx the law, fxxx the family, here's your ad litem, fxxx the family again and go away before I get angry". I suspect the ad litem is usually one of their friends or is somehow giving kickbacks to the judge, and is mainly placed there to transfer funds from the bank accounts of those they are supposed to be guarding to their own. They seem to have no accountability and there is no recourse for misbehavior. From the article:

    Those who asked us to investigate say they’ve lost control of their loved ones to court-appointed guardians.

    In the case involving my relatives, attempts to get some accountability of the ad litem were met with rebuke, the the point where they are now afraid to complain, and can only hope there's some funds left in the account when they turn 18. The whole system is a disgrace. I would suspect exaggeration on the part of my relatives, except there are multiple websites dedicated to exposing this problem.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Oct 2017 @ 10:59am

    It is a bit confusing how guardianship requests are brought before the court. Is it the DA, social services, family members, ... who is petitioning the court? Who is asking for control over the lives of others and why.

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Oct 2017 @ 3:54pm

    The fact that Judge Daniel A. O'Brien is on the probate court obviously has no bearing on his desire to keep a media outlet from reporting on questionable things happening in probate cases, where the courts have handed the care & money of the elderly who stuff them in substandard care & enjoy the cash for themselves.

    He admitted what he did was unconstitutional, and somehow we are still going to have to give him his due process. A judge who knowingly does something unconstitutional really should get a time out while people go over his rulings. Hes willing to say what he wants trumps the constiution... much like the drug lab workers who faked tests while getting high on the drugs... everything he's touched should be reviewed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


