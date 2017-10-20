A Joke Tweet Leads To 'Child Trafficking' Investigation, Providing More Evidence Of Why SESTA Would Be Abused
Think we're unduly worried about how "trafficking" charges will get used to punish legitimate online speech? We're not.
A few weeks ago a Mississippi mom posted an obviously joking tweet offering to sell her three-year old for $12.
I tweeted a funny conversation I had with him about using the potty, followed by an equally-as-funny offer to my followers: 3-year-old for sale. $12 or best offer.
The next thing she knew, Mississippi authorities decided to investigate her for child trafficking.
The saga began when a caseworker and supervisor from Child Protection Services dropped by my office with a Lafayette County sheriff’s deputy. You know, a typical Monday afternoon.
They told me an anonymous male tipster called Mississippi’s child abuse hotline days earlier to report me for attempting to sell my 3-year-old son, citing a history of mental illness that probably drove me to do it.
Beyond notifying me of the charges, they said I’d have to take my son out of school so they could see him and talk to him that day, presumably protocol to ensure children aren’t in immediate danger. So I went to his preschool, pulled my son out of a deep sleep during naptime, and did everything in my power not to cry in front of him on the drive back to my office.
All of this for a joke tweet.
This story is bad enough on its own. As it stands now, actions by the Mississippi authorities will chill other Mississippi parents from blowing off steam with facetious remarks on social media. But at least the chilling harm is contained within Mississippi's borders. If SESTA passes, that chill will spread throughout the country.
If SESTA were on the books, the Mississippi authorities would not have had to stop with the mom. Its next stop could be Twitter itself. No matter how unreasonable its suspicions, it could threaten criminal investigation on Twitter for having facilitated this allegedly trafficking-related speech.
The unlimited legal exposure these potential prosecutions pose will force platforms to pre-emptively remove not just the speech of parents from Mississippi but any speech from any parent anywhere that might inflame the humorless judgment of overzealous Mississippi authorities – or authorities from anywhere else where humor and judicious sense is also impaired. In fact, it won't even be limited to parents. Authorities anywhere could come after anyone who posted anything that they decided to misinterpret as a credible threat.
These warnings might sound like hyperbole, but that's what hangs in the balance: hyperbole. The ability to say ridiculous things because sometimes we need to say ridiculous things. If anything that gets said can be so willfully misconstrued as evidence of a crime it will chill a lot of speech, and to an exponentially unlimited extent far beyond any authority's jurisdictional boundaries if it can force platforms to fear enabling any such speech that might happen to set any of them off.
Reader Comments
Need's got nothin' to do with it either.
Re:
How much you wanna bet no case worker shows up to interview him and Kristen Bell?
Not only is this crap ridiculous, it's also unevenly applied only to people who can't fight back.
Try joking "Any Traffic Ticket Fixed $500" and see what "the bar" does to YOU!
What happens in practice is that filthy Rich Weinsteins brag for decade while nobodies get investigated. To do good, you should focus on reducing money and POWER -- instead of the opposite you're doing right here: arguing that internet mega-corps shouldn't be at all regulated.
Re: Try joking "Any Traffic Ticket Fixed $500" and see what "the bar" does to YOU!
Re: Try joking "Any Traffic Ticket Fixed $500" and see what "the bar" does to YOU!
First, he's not saying law enforcement shouldn't act on legitimate tips, he's asking HOW COULD ANYONE INTERPRET WHAT SHE SAID TO BE ANYTHING OTHER THAN A JOKE. In other words, not only should the "concerned citizen" have realized the mother was joking and not reported it (because, come on, that's blatantly obvious it's a joke), but law enforcement should have taken one look at the tweet and realized it wasn't a legitimate tip.
Second, he's not arguing for less regulation of internet mega-corps, he's arguing for less regulation and restriction on private citizen speech. The mom put her speech (again, it was a joke) on twitter, under Mississippi law, she was then investigated for child trafficking. If SESTA becomes law, then Twitter could be charged with facilitating child trafficking. If Twitter then suddenly has to worry about being criminally charged for every joke tweet their users put up, then they will start aggressively taking down every joke tweet that could possibly be misconstrued as a crime.
If that happens then private citizens have lost a public forum where they can express their First Amendment rights to free speech. Expand that to any other internet company being worried about being criminally charged and now you have effectively censored freedom of speech on the internet because no company is going to be willing to face multiple criminal charges for the joke tweets of their users.
Third, contact me to get out of jail for free. *waits for the 'bar' to do something to me, nothing happens* There are very few restrictions on what people legally can't say. What I said could be taken literally, it could be a joke, or I could be offering you a get out of jail free card for Monopoly. That's why we have Freedom of Speech.
Re: Re: Try joking "Any Traffic Ticket Fixed $500" and see what "the bar" does to YOU!
You deserved this because of your views that bug me.
This happens to other conservative parents all the time NBD.
Just don't say these things!
I have no problem with CPS being able to offer anonymity to tipsters, but the person who called this in refused to give any information. Shouldn't this be a red flag?
As we saw with the failure of Trumps turn in your neighbors tipline, if the target doesn't know who called it in they will use it to try and settle all sorts of scores.
We waste so much time looking for more haystacks, we've forgotten we're trying to find needles.
A single tweet was all of the "evidence" required.
As we all know, people remember the allegations, not the outcomes.
With SESTA opening up Twitters wallet, we expect they won't go after those dollars?
From states that set up speed traps to make people forfeit cash and cool cars?
Who use $2 testing kits that are notoriously bad?
We really need to stop believing the hype.
We need to require facts that meet standards, not just emotional needs.
Yes there are some children being trafficked, but trying to expand liability to somehow force private companies to act as an extension of the police or pay the price is wrong.
Trafficking is SOOOO horrible... how much was the last bill funding it for & where did the money end up?
Re:
Then there is the fact that our current politics are a joke. I mean seriously, TRUMP IS PRESIDENT. You really think some stupid comments on social media will hurt a future candidate? Our current president can't go 5 minutes without saying something stupid on twitter.
Re:
Go take a long walk off a short pier
Damm Id be in jail since I was 12 and going to summer camp
if you had those assholes around back then
When you realize...
They can come talk too and/or take your kids without even a warrant. Usually they are "supposed" to have one... but it's not like we require the government to follow the law now do we?
http://www.mlive.com/news/detroit/index.ssf/2011/03/was_a_detroit_mother_right_to.html
You better dance to the governments tune or else!
Re: When you realize...
With rising pitch
Re: With rising pitch
Did she forget the /sarc tag?
Re: Did she forget the /sarc tag?
These people can't protect children
DCFS Must Investigate ALL Reports
He's reported her to DCFS twice on transparently bogus charges in order to hassle her (because sociopathy). Both times the DCFS said that they were legally required to investigate, no matter how many times her husband might file a complaint. Each investigation involved interviewing all named adults and the children. One time a uniformed officer pulled her son out of 1st grade class to ask him all kinds of ugly questions (because the husband had alleged sexual abuse). All DCFS can do is make a note in her file that all previous investigations were proven bogus, but they still have to follow up on any new accusations.
In a just world, a false reporter would receive some sort of penalty for acting in bad faith. In reality, neither the police nor DCFS have the resources to clapback at him for it.
So, the point of my post is that DCFS had no choice, they did not make a bad judgment call, their hands are tied by the law. I don't know enough about the details of SESTA to say how it would interact with DCFS. I just wanted to give more background on how DCFS works.
i read an article the other day regarding the updating of the old red baseball cap for army parachute riggers. therein it described the replacement: a bright red stetson with excellent aerodynamic properties. as silly as that was, my blood pressure was pegging the needle.
Sad it's come to this
"Hi Jack!"
You may have totally innnocent grounds to say it, but everyone else will completely freak out, with good reason.
Oh, and the story isn't SESTA related at all, except in your mind.
Re:
He still manages to get a dig in at the end, but at least starting with a joke means I'm more likely to read his posts than skip them automatically.
Re:
Re:
Re:
If one official treats it as serious, then a DA with a hard on for company will treat similar jokes as serious.
When politics and decisions as to who to prosecute get mixed together, the politicians will grandstand at the expense of innocent third parties.
Re:
First, it was Big Brother......
Re: First, it was Big Brother......
Save Evaporating Slushfunds and Troughs Act
When Techdirt covered the case of Jeffrey Kantor's lawsuit, it was the perfect opportunity to examine the ADL behind the scenes spy rings, because they are the ones doing that stuff.
And, the Intercept has started to cover the "informant recruitment schemes" and the BIZARRE methods the FBI DHS uses to target people it wants to turn into rats.
There goes my business model of sleeping with blonde blue eyed Amazonian women , then during childbirth tell her
it was still born and then sell the blue eyed baby overseas to people who want blue eyed Amazonion babies
DAMM YOU CPS
What's the going rate for a 3 year-old?
I'm going to jail for encouraging child trafficking, aren't I?
/sarc
