Fired Cop's Attorney Argues His Client Is Being Punished Unfairly Because The Public Got To See His Misconduct
A little over a month ago, body cam footage of a police officer trying to bully a nurse into breaking the law went viral. Salt Lake City police detective Jeff Payne wrapped up his failed intimidation attempt by arresting nurse Alex Wubbels for following her hospital's policy on blood draws. If there are no exigent circumstances and the person not suspected of criminal activity, police need a warrant to draw blood.
None of those factors were present when Detective Payne demanded the hospital draw blood from an accident victim. The victim was, in fact, a reserve police officer from an Idaho law enforcement agency, who had been hit head-on by a fleeing suspect. This officer later died from his injuries. He was in a coma when Detective Payne began demanding the hospital hand over some blood, obviously in no condition to consent to the search.
The entire bodycam video of the incident can be seen below.
Payne argued, after being fired for violating department blood draw policies (and for violating a Supreme Court decision, but Payne isn't expected to know the laws directly affecting his position on the PD's blood draw team), he arrested Wubbels because he "didn't want to create a scene" in the emergency room. If he hadn't arrested her, or demanded she violate both the law and hospital policy, there would have been no scene to be concerned about.
Instead, Payne thought he could intimidate his way through this. Now he's out of a job and attempting to sue his way back in. (Side note: Payne also lost his moonlighting gig as a paramedic as the body cam footage also caught him saying he would start routing "good patients" to another hospital and bring Wubbels' ER "transients.")
His lawyer is making a hell of an argument: Payne was unfairly fired because the public saw him violating department policies.
Attorney Greg Skordas, who represents Payne, said his client plans to appeal a firing he considers unfair and over the top. Skordas said Payne would still be employed if the body camera footage hadn't generated so much attention and blown the events out of proportion.
There are (at least) two ridiculous implications contained in this statement.
First is the implication that the only "proper "investigation is one that clears the officer of wrongdoing and/or results in the most minimal of discipline. The second follows the first: Skordas is basically affirming law enforcement agencies rarely hand out proportionate discipline unless forced to by public outcry. Neither are good looks for Skordas, his client, or his former employer.
The internal investigation reached the same conclusions anyone would have after viewing the body camera footage: both Payne and his supervisor, Lt. James Tracy, acted in bad faith during the incident, using both intimidation and a profound -- perhaps even deliberate -- misconstruing of applicable laws in hopes of taking blood from an accident victim (and fellow police officer).
Beneath Skordas' argument is another ugly assertion: his client feels he's being unfairly treated because a police camera captured him behaving exactly the way he behaved when he arrested a nurse for following hospital policy and a Supreme Court decision. Detective Payne deprived someone of their liberty -- albeit briefly -- for daring to stand up for the rights of her patient. That's about as ugly as it gets.
Reader Comments
Authority will violence
Re: Authority will violence
Re: Re: Authority will violence
Black Flags Matter
Re: Re: Re: Authority will violence
if you wave a black one... they keep shooting
Waah! Not fair! I didn't win!
Re: Waah! Not fair! I didn't win!
Since that is pretty much the core principle of our entire legal system, that evidence of wrongdoing is evidence of wrongdoing, then any criminal could use the same defense, and denying it to them would make them a less privileged class of citizen.
If it can be destroyed by the truth, it deserves to be destroyed by the truth.
It's called accountability. Deal with it!!
Re:
They'd still have the jobs they lost from not showing up for work due to being in prison, too.
Re:
Re: Re:
Think about this way, You're the getaway driver for people robbing a bank, and those people shoot and kill someone. YOU as the drive as just as guilty as the others!!! So if that kind of thing applies, so those other PIGS watching this illegal arrest, which is really a kidnapping going down right in front of their facees and didn't do a single thing to stop it. They ALL should have been fired. Hell they all should get some jail time and in fact they all should be SUED.
The Nurse didn't do anything wrong. The PIGS do what they always do, step all over everyone's rights because they don't give a crap. This is why they're so much against camera's. The Camera doesn't lie, ALL PIGS lie their asses off all the time.
You're 9 times more likely to be murdered by a PIG then a terrorist!!!
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
His comment almost seems like the end of every Scooby Doo episode. And I would have gotten away with it too if it weren't for those meddeling nurses/press!
The camera footage blew the events INTO proportion. It prevented the officer's actions from being exaggerated OR diminished.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It would also probably help if they knew something of the law, and had room for less authoritarian type of people in law enforcement.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What .. like give them some training or something?
We dont need no stinkin training
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Well, that is out of the usual proportion that would be one highly competent witness' word being pitted against the hearsay of someone without law enforcement training.
An objectively objective observer like a dashcam severely distorts the proportions of reliability to weigh for judge and jury.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The statement that video evidence blows things out of proportion is beyond ridiculous, it's something I would expect to find on the Onion.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If it was simply a press release of Cop vs Civilian then of course the Cop would be the correct story. But here, here we get to see what happened, not the story the Cops wanted to tell.
Moral of this.
If you don't want to be held accountable for the shitty things you do and say, stop doing and saying them.
Soon enough, civilian body camera's will be around enough that none of the Departments and FOP obfuscation against FOIA for video will matter very much.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
It stinks to me like the police were insistent because they were hoping to get evidence that Gray was in fault in the collision.
The suspect was fleeing from the police when he collided with Gray. My guess is that the pursuit was against policy, so Gray's death would have been the fault of the police...unless of course he was drunk...
I wonder if they would have resorted to a little evidence tampering, if the blood test didn't turn out "right"... ("...but first we've got to get that %$@*%$!!! nurse to draw the blood.")
Misconduct piled on misconduct...
Re: Two for the price of one
I wonder how this all would have flown if he had managed to get a blood sample through someone more easily frightened into submission, and the victim officer had survived...
Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Is a lab blood test for alcohol able to detect if alcohol was added to the blood sample after it was taken from the subject?
If it can't then that's certainly the kind of thing a lawyer would want to argue over.
Re: Two for the price of one
Your “guess”, although perhaps widely shared with many other uninformed commenters, nevertheless seems at this point to be entirely without foundation and completely meritless.
“Police identify man who died in fiery crash and praises trooper's actions”, by Will Feelright, Cache Valley Daily, Jul 27, 2010
Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Everyone makes mistakes. Obviously.
Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Re: Re: Two for the price of one
And that's where it would have ended, back slaps all around, if it hadn't been for the fact the chase ended in an accident that killed someone. We heard the radio calls only because the ensuing lawsuit forced them to be revealed.
Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
“Police investigating fatal accident after UHP trooper's pursuit”, byWill Feelright, Cache Valley Daily, July 27, 2017
Approximate location of fatal crash near Wellsville, Utah.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Approximate beginning of pursuit along U.S. Highway 89/91 at intersection of Utah State Highway 101.
“Attempted police stop leads to fiery crash: 1 fatality, 1 critical injury near Wellsville”, by Amy Macavinta, HJnews.com, Jul 26, 2017
YouTube video: “Dash camera video released by the Utah Highway Patrol, of a fatal crash on Highway 89 / 91 in Wellsville, Utah” (:32), posted by KUTV2News, July 31, 2017
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Better map — showing route of pursuit southbound along U.S. Highway 89 / 91, near Wellsville, Utah, from approximate start to end.
(Note: Dash Cam video compared to Google Street View.)
Re: Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
Explain: What part of that event required a blood sample from Gray? With such urgency that a nurse who won't produce it must be arrested? Can you think of any reason other than an urgent desire to arrest Gray for DUI?
Remember, Gray was hit by a fleeing suspect, who died and would unquestionably be legally responsible...unless there was some other "party" who might be responsible if Gray was not...and who might that be?
I tell you, it reeks of cover-up.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
The Logan City Police Department, assigned to investigate the fatal crash, requested assistance to obtain a blood sample from the surviving driver. This request is not out of the ordinary.
(Now-former) Salt Lake City Police Detective Jeff Payne, was dispatched to the University of Utah Hospital to provide the requested assistance to the Logan City Police. During the course of this assignment, (former-) Det Payne received instructions from his watch commander, (now-former) Salt Lake City Police Lieutenant James Tracy.
(Former-) Det Payne understood his orders from (former-) Lt Tracy as—
(From report by Salt Lake Tribune of dialogue audible on body camera video.)
In the Oct 10, 2017 Memorandum to Jeff Payne, “Re: Notice of Decision — Internal Affairs Case # C17-0062 Termination of Employment”, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown writes (p.13):
Watch Command instructed (former-) Det Payne, and Payne carried out his orders.
Re: Two for the price of one
“Utah officer told not to worry about blood sample, chief says”, by Dan Simon and Darran Simon, CNN, Sep 7, 2017
Re: Re: Two for the price of one
“Detective’s body camera confirms that Logan police asked him to back off blood draw before nurse’s arrest”, by Luke Ramseth, Salt Lake Tribune, Sep 08, 2017
YouTube video: “SLC police body cam footage shows officers discussing nurse confrontation, how to move forward” (3:37), posted by The Salt Lake Tribune, Sep 7, 2017.
Re: Re: Re: Two for the price of one
I don't know the "civil remedies", but it appears that the other officers thought she wouldn't fare better in such a trial as long as she was only escorted to the car.
The guy talking to her while she was in the car seemed to know they were in the wrong, given how he started the conversation. His arguments to her were more in the line of "we have had problems with this place before.", which he would know is an admission of them being frustrated and thus probably set a mitigating circumstance defence on the sanctions for his colleague.
The use of intimidation from officers side is a known tactic even though it is often bordering on abuse. In this case they didn't have any leg to stand on, but some nurses would have budged and given the police what they wanted. Now, arresting her was pure stupidity, since it doesn't accomplish their goal, but threatening an arrest and several other actions was probably their plan all along.
those pesky laws
* kidnapping and conspiracy to commit same
* conspiracy to commit assault
Re: those pesky laws
There's the conspiracy to violate a statutory right (HIPAA), which is a felony.
Then there's the conspiracy to violate fourth amendment rights by forcing a blood draw without a warrant, also a felony.
The arrest of the nurse is also a violation of her fourth amendment rights as well as her rights to due process, and since it was done while armed with a deadly weapon, the federal rule about possessing a firearm while committing a deadly crime comes into play, and makes what might normally be a misdemeanor into yet another felony.
But the felons just get fired and that's the end of it, because the FBI is too busy making paranoid schizophrenics dreams come true to do the rest of their job.
Re: Re: those pesky laws
Re: Re: Re: those pesky laws
The problem isn't that the video went viral.
The reason the video went viral is the actual problem. The video went viral for a reason. That reason is the problem.
Ordinary interactions with the police do not lead to viral videos. When the police are fully justified in using force that does not lead to a viral video. It is misconduct that leads to viral videos. Misconduct that anyone can see for themselves.
Re: Re: those pesky laws
He's right.
The publicity forced the city and the police department to do something that it would not have otherwise done.
And that's the real problem. Not this one cop, but the systematic cover up and acceptance of bad and illegal behaviour by cops.
His boss, who went along with the arrest, yet should be expected to know better is still on the force. A demotion isn't enough.
Re: He's right, but only because everyone else is wrong.
However, that means there's a lot more unpunished criminals wearing dark blue, not that he should has any right to be made whole for the reaction to his crimes.
Re: Re: He's right, but only because everyone else is wrong.
IIRC, with only one exception, the police arrest rate was within 1 person per 100,000 of the general public rate in every category except sexual assault, where it was a hair under three times the general public rate.
Given the reluctance of police to violate the thin blue omerta, there are two possibilities to those numbers. Either police just consider sexual assault to be beyond the pale and don't look the other way on it -- meaning police are more criminal in general than the general public across the board -- or they are only slightly less crooked than the general public is, but have an ENORMOUS number of rapists in uniform.
Either possibility is horrifying, and I'm honestly not sure which is worse.
Re: Re: Re: He's right, but only because everyone else is wrong.
didn't help the nurse was white
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: didn't help the nurse was white
I'll readily admit that this is a totally silly criterion (though not more silly than looking at the skin color). But I don't think one without effect.
Re: didn't help the nurse was white
Some cops are bad, that is agreed. Some cops need to be fired, that is agreed.
Can we also agree that cops don't go out of their way to discriminate against blacks? Some cops are just assholes and are bad and act bad. Doesn't matter if you are black or white, a bad cop is just a bad cop.
Cops shoot white people (actually more than they shoot blacks, which is a fact.) Cops shoot black people.
It isn't a race thing, it is a bad cop thing, agreed?
Re: Re: didn't help the nurse was white
But *bad* cops may have a different statistical ratio than the aggregate.
Re: Re: Re: didn't help the nurse was white
What job next?
The chiefs can't stop him from returning to duty.
I'm pretty sure that he can still get a job as a police officer, even if the public recognizes him as the nurse-attacker. Many districts have laws against considering the past actions of an officer when considering rehiring him, and he can sue in those cases if he suspects he was turned away from an assignment on those grounds.
Seriously. The benevolent police unions control the precincts like Capone controlled Chicago.
Re: The chiefs can't stop him from returning to duty.
Re: Re: The chiefs can't stop him from returning to duty.
Re: Re: The chiefs can't stop him from returning to duty.
Yes. That is exactly how much sense it makes.
This is according to Jon Oliver's recent deep dive on police brutality. I've not looked up where he got the data, but it is in character with the unions.
New T-shirt
Get A Fucking Warrant!
All Privacy Matters.
This makes me think about the common reverse situation.
A lot of criminals are caught because the police use tracking technology (e.g. cell-tower spoofers) that the criminal isn't aware of. And many of those technologies have not been reviewed by the courts to assure they are safe, reliable (don't produce false positives) and they don't violate the rights of the public.
It doesn't fly suspects argue they didn't know about the new tech and wouldn't have been caught if it wasn't used (and thus it wasn't fair play.) Judges consistently would rather get the bad guy than protect the public from encroachments by the state.
And the Department of Justice will has even lied to the courts in order to keep new field tech from review. This is how we know the DoJ is not a service to the public but an organized crime syndicate interested in its own profits and ends.
Re: This makes me think about the common reverse situation.
Re: Re: This makes me think about the common reverse situation.
The law enforcement exemptions to laws like wiretapping and electronic eavesdropping laws, as well as the computer fraud and abuse act, all rely on law enforcement having a warrant.
If, as law enforcement keeps arguing, the use of those devices does NOT require a warrant, then use of one, even on a police department or other public officials, cannot be wiretapping, eavesdropping or unauthorized access of a computer.
Just imagine the outrage the first time someone blogs about police conspiring to commit crimes, and has the spoofed cellphone tower call records to prove it.
Re:
But that's no excuse to not hold him accountable now, just because there *is* a video.
How will they keep believing we are the good guys when they can see for themselves how we really act!!
Perhaps if he had considered how would this look to an average citizen before adding to the long list of stupid steps he took before putting the cherry on top of the cake.
But then people often like to overlook bad cop behavior.
I wonder if this would have had same outcome if the nursed had been a minority.
I wonder if the public understands the reason they had a hardon to get an innocent victims blood work was so they could blame him for getting hit by their high speed chase target.
Given how much these officers expected the nurse to just draw the blood, I wonder how many other cases of them violating the law are out there. Seems like it was a fairly standard demand & refusal resulted in an over the top response. Perhaps they broke the law starting a high speed chase that killed an innocent person....
Payne is a dirty cop
Re: Payne is a dirty cop
That's the U.S. approach. The European approach considers leaving someone bankrupt, homeless, and starving who has been trained in using lethal force and weapons may look like a good idea on paper but does not, in practice, reduce crime rates.
Re: Re: Payne is a dirty cop -- What DOES he deserve?
But, per David, that's almost provably not the approach that minimizes crime.
How would you suggest getting this loose cannon under control?
Re: Re: Re: Payne is a dirty cop -- What DOES he deserve?
If Salt Lake District Attorney Sim Gill believes a Utah jury will convict, then put Jeff Payne on trial.
Sentencing is still a long ways down the road.
He did more than deprive someoneone of their liberty falsely
He manhandled a medical worker in a medical facility and assaulted her in the process.
He put her patients in a burn unit at risk by removing the nurse on duty.
He injured LEO/EMS trust at a minimum
He should be facing maximal criminal charges.
Re: He did more than deprive someoneone of their liberty falsely
Realistically speaking, a police office getting fired for their conduct is about as "Maximal" as it gets when there's no loss of life involved.
Police need to be not only held accountable, but also be held to a higher standard. This is because they are the <b>arbiters who enforce the laws</b>. Any breaches should, by necessity, be more harshly punished - simply becaise it is <i>an officer of the law</i> who is in breach.
So why wasn't Lt. James Tracy fired too?
Thinking back to that old Jim Carrey movie..
[During a trial, where Jim Carrey plays a lawyer forced to tell the truth]
JC: I object!
Judge: On what grounds?
JC: Because it's completely devastating to my case!
Surprising lack of action
Re: Surprising lack of action
Re: Surprising lack of action
The 19:22 video embedded in Cushing's article up top was posted to YouTube by the Deseret News on Aug 31, 2017, and embedded in Pat Reavy's story, “'Stop! I’ve done nothing wrong': Nurse shares police video of 'crazy' arrest by S.L. officer” (updated Sep 1, 2017).
As that Deseret News story explains, the video is police body camera footage.
The Salt Lake City Police officer whose body camera captured this footage has subsequently been identified as Salt Lake City Police Officer Denton Harper.
See “District attorney asks FBI to also investigate controversial U. nurse arrest”, by Pat Reavy, Deseret News, Sep 7, 2017
