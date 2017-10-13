DreamHost Wins Challenge Against DOJ's... >>
Defamation

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Oct 13th 2017 12:00pm


Filed Under:
defamation, donald trump, marc kasowitz, new york, statute of limitations

Companies:
ny times



Statute Of Limitations Has Run Out On Trump's Bogus Promise To Sue The NY Times

from the fake-news dept

A year ago, we wrote in great detail about just how ridiculous it was that then Presidential candidate Donald Trump's lawyers had threatened to sue the NY Times over a story about two women who claimed that Trump had groped them inappropriately. Trump insisted to the NY Times that none of it happened, and one of his favorite lawyers, Marc Kasowitz sent a letter calling the story "reckless, defamatory, and constitutes libel per se." It also demanded the article be removed from the Times' website and that a "full and immediate retraction and apology" be posted instead. The letter insisted that "failure to do so will leave my client with no option but to pursue all available actions and remedies."

Of course, as we noted at the time, there was basically no chance that Trump would actually sue. The NY Times hit back hard with its response, and it's not a paper easily intimidated by bogus legal threats. Still, it is noteworthy that this week the one year statute of limitations on defamation claims (in New York) passed... and no lawsuit has been filed (though, amusingly, as the Hollywood Reporter points out, the Kasowitz letter demanding a retraction is still posted to Trump's website).

As we said last year about this story, it was even more evidence for why we need a strong federal anti-SLAPP law (or, at the very least, stronger state anti-SLAPP laws). New York's anti-SLAPP law remains painfully weak. And while that might not matter directly, since Trump didn't sue, the rise in these kinds of lawsuits and similar threats of lawsuits would be helped tremendously with stronger laws protecting those who the powerful seek to censor and scare. Obviously, Trump might not be too keen on signing such a law right now, but Congress should be working on this. SLAPP suits are becoming an entire industry, helping the rich and powerful silence critics. Congress has the power to stop this abuse of judicial process, and it should follow through.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Oct 2017 @ 12:04pm

    But... that might reduce their campaign contributions?!?!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Oct 2017 @ 12:11pm

    OMG!!

    Trump wasn't being serious, his comments were actually hyperbole!!! Well, I never....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Oct 2017 @ 12:21pm

      Re: OMG!!

      I know right? But he sure does have them eating out of the palm of his hands for all the hate they have for the guy.

      Like someone said... it is a fool that is insulted by something not intended to insult them, and it is an even greater fool insulted by something intended to insult them for they have played into the hands of their enemy.

      Reminds me of all the folks that approve of physical violence against the Nazi... you have only played into the hands of your enemies. If I can move you to violence with only words, then you are less than your aggressor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Oct 2017 @ 1:01pm

        Re: Re: OMG!!

        What dimensional chess are we on now? I can't keep track.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 13 Oct 2017 @ 1:11pm

          Re: Re: Re: OMG!!

          It's the same chess board from since before we were born.

          The political issues you agree with are justification for trampling other peoples rights.

          The person that makes the first physically violent move is more wrong than the other, not really an idea that requires chess like maneuvering to understand I would say.

          No matter what another person says, you should do nothing to them until they make a physical move of violence. Then you can thrash them. If you can be moved to violence over words, then you willingly stoop lower than your enemy in petty revenge. This is why you are fool, goading your enemy with words to encourage them to make bad decisions is a classic ploy. Suckers fall for it every time!

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Toom1275 (profile), 13 Oct 2017 @ 5:27pm

          Re: Re: Re: OMG!!

          It's hard to tell when he keeps shouting "King me!"

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Matthew Cline (profile), 14 Oct 2017 @ 5:17am

      Re: OMG!!

      So Trump's lawyer sending a letter to the NYT was also hyperbole?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Oct 2017 @ 7:16am

      Re: OMG!!

      Nothing he says can be taken seriously as it is all trumpshit, however, the effect of his babbling is real and is a huge problem. He needs to stfu.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Oct 2017 @ 12:17pm

    Is it too late for the NY Times to sue Trump for libel?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

