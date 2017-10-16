Utah Senator Wants To Revive The State's 'Porn Czar' Office To Combat The Threat Of Women's Magazines
Todd Weiler, a state Senator in Utah, has appeared on our pages before. When last we checked in with the good senator, he was quite oddly attempting to purge his notoriously prudish state from the dire threat of pornography. His plan was more than a bit heavy-handed in that it centered on mandating porn-filtering software on all smartphones under his stated theory that "A cell phone is basically a vending machine for pornography." This tragic misunderstanding by a sitting state senator of what a phone is and exactly what its primary functions are aside, government mandates that infringe on free and legal expression are kind of a no-no in these here secular United States. Even setting constitutional questions aside, attempts like these are immediately confronted by the obstreperous demands from the public for a definition of exactly what constitutes "pornography."
Well, for Senator Weiler, it appears we may have something of an answer. See, Weiler has more recently decided to try to revive Utah's long-defunct Obscenity and Pornography Complaints Ombudsman position, or "porn czar", that Utah once filled but has left vacant for the better part of two decades.
For the past 14 years, Utah has made do without a "porn czar." The position—officially known as the "Obscenity and Pornography Complaints Ombudsman"—has been vacant since 2003, though it was never officially eliminated. Now state Sen. Todd Weiler (R–Woods Cross) may revive it, even as the Utah attorney general suggests legislators strike it from the books. Weiler suggests that an obscenity ombudsman could focus on things like providing guidance to retailers. But the position also has the power to monitor and punish business owners for daring to display magazines that mention sex.
If all of that seems so broad a mandate that non-pornographic magazines might accidentally be caught up in the fray, you're wrong. Those innocent magazines aren't collateral damage at all, in fact, but rather the primary targets apparently of Weiler's ire.
Weiler's definition of porn is apparently broad enough to encompass mainstream women's magazines. Weiler "says he became convinced that the obscenity and pornography complaints office may be needed because of an ad campaign attacking Cosmopolitan magazine as illegal porn," The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
"I've received some complaints...that stores are selling Cosmo at eye level to a child," he told the Tribune. "There's no blinder rack on it, even though we have some blinder rack language in the state code."
Cosmo is and has been the butt of many a joke, but pornography it most certainly is not. And, jokes aside, the magazine is a source and platform for women to discuss and learn about both women's general and sexual health. Painting a porn target on a magazine such as that says everything about why these sorts of efforts must be defeated. No matter how uncomfortable it might make a Utah state senator for women to be real live human beings with body functions about which they need to learn, and no matter how distasteful that senator might find women discussing their health and sex lives in print, it should be plainly obvious that Cosmo is not remotely pornographic by any traditional understanding.
The bible contains the song of songs, so will he also have put on the top shelf because of its pornographic content?
Re:
Because Jesus stated that he hasn't come to dissolve the laws and the prophets but to render them complete.
And if St Jerome saw fit to translate this into Latin, it must have been in concord with what Catholics preach.
So no, it cannot be smut. Even if it quacks like it and waddles like it.
Distinction
Re: Distinction
Not to a male legislator, it isn’t.
Re: Re: Distinction
*points to the ankle*
Perhaps its time to stop pretending no one in Utah looks are porn.... here are the numbers from when the Gov. declared it to be a public health crisis.
https://www.pornhub.com/insights/utahs-porn-viewers
Yeah tell your boss you went for the articles.
They like porn, but are unwilling to be judged by their neighbors... ignoring their neighbors are looking for Mormon Yoga porn to watch.
Its a pity that the pious holier than thou mask so many people wear is fake, but they lack the moral character to admit they enjoy porn & Cosmo for the sex tips that can land you in the ER if you try them.
Porn exists.
Forbidding to look at it, makes them seek it out faster.
While your wasting money on a pointless porn battle, have they solved the problem of all of them young men forced out of those polygamist compounds by the older men who just want 25 young wives?
If they need things to look at...
How about a law to protect nurses from cops arresting them for getting in the way of them trying to blame the victim of their actions.
How about making sure the home of vulnerable children isn't still a hunting ground for pervs?
https://www.propublica.org/article/yet-another-scandal-rocks-utah-home-for-vulnerable-children
Maybe get someone into Congress who isn't about using his position to take out rivals and settle scores?
http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/04/jason-chaffetz-oversight-chairman-retiring-congre ss-trump/
Maybe find an AG who isn't on the take?
http://www.wpxi.com/news/national-news/ap-top-news/key-figure-in-utah-political-scandal-appeals -conviction/616028684
But porn... porn is bad...
Re:
The nations that have the most vile porn also have the fewest sex offenders. That makes porn good.
Re: Re:
Whoosh
The big blind spot.
They are arguably more harmful as they pass themselves off as feminist magazines pretending to be something friendly and harmless.
At least everyone knows to be wary of and distrust the more blatant stuff.
An "objective standard" is really something nobody wants to acknowledge.
Re: The big blind spot.
Re:
Would you just look at the November cover of the Food Network Magazine!!!! BREASTS!!! Uncovered and on full display!
http://www.foodnetwork.com/magazine
(yes you know its gonna be turkey breasts)
American dream
Porn czar....
Re: Porn czar....
They can take my pr0n when they pry it from my warm sticky fingers.
Re:
Re: Re:
There is Google Cardboard.
It might be best to not put something like this on your head while driving. Stick to the small screen of a cell phone. A safe following distance is calculated as two seconds plus the average time interval between when you look up from your phone to glance at the road.
Re:
With a live feed on the internet?
There they go again
/s
Censorship is a tool for the feeble and the power hungry. Or both.
Re: There they go again
Don't tell that to the orange twitterer.
Can't states selectively override parts of the constitution, such as the 1st amendment, that they don't like? /s
Women's Magazines ???
Of course, too bad for the men who happen to like Women's Magazines.
Re: Women's Magazines ???
It's bad enough if women learn how to look like harlots. If the men start putting on eye shadow and lipstick, in no time will a Utah town hall be indistinguishable from D.C. Congress.
Re:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q76H7tP7Ig
Oh crap
Re: Oh crap
When is censorship due to religion good?
Oh, wait, it's Mormon law that's being forced on everyone? Never mind. There's nothing to see here since this is a "good" religion.
