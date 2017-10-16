DOJ Continues Its Push For Encryption... >>
Timothy Geigner

Mon, Oct 16th 2017 3:09am


Filed Under:
porn, porn czar, todd weiler, utah, women's magazines



Utah Senator Wants To Revive The State's 'Porn Czar' Office To Combat The Threat Of Women's Magazines

from the mortified dept

Todd Weiler, a state Senator in Utah, has appeared on our pages before. When last we checked in with the good senator, he was quite oddly attempting to purge his notoriously prudish state from the dire threat of pornography. His plan was more than a bit heavy-handed in that it centered on mandating porn-filtering software on all smartphones under his stated theory that "A cell phone is basically a vending machine for pornography." This tragic misunderstanding by a sitting state senator of what a phone is and exactly what its primary functions are aside, government mandates that infringe on free and legal expression are kind of a no-no in these here secular United States. Even setting constitutional questions aside, attempts like these are immediately confronted by the obstreperous demands from the public for a definition of exactly what constitutes "pornography."

Well, for Senator Weiler, it appears we may have something of an answer. See, Weiler has more recently decided to try to revive Utah's long-defunct Obscenity and Pornography Complaints Ombudsman position, or "porn czar", that Utah once filled but has left vacant for the better part of two decades.

For the past 14 years, Utah has made do without a "porn czar." The position—officially known as the "Obscenity and Pornography Complaints Ombudsman"—has been vacant since 2003, though it was never officially eliminated. Now state Sen. Todd Weiler (R–Woods Cross) may revive it, even as the Utah attorney general suggests legislators strike it from the books. Weiler suggests that an obscenity ombudsman could focus on things like providing guidance to retailers. But the position also has the power to monitor and punish business owners for daring to display magazines that mention sex.

If all of that seems so broad a mandate that non-pornographic magazines might accidentally be caught up in the fray, you're wrong. Those innocent magazines aren't collateral damage at all, in fact, but rather the primary targets apparently of Weiler's ire.

Weiler's definition of porn is apparently broad enough to encompass mainstream women's magazines. Weiler "says he became convinced that the obscenity and pornography complaints office may be needed because of an ad campaign attacking Cosmopolitan magazine as illegal porn," The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

"I've received some complaints...that stores are selling Cosmo at eye level to a child," he told the Tribune. "There's no blinder rack on it, even though we have some blinder rack language in the state code."

Cosmo is and has been the butt of many a joke, but pornography it most certainly is not. And, jokes aside, the magazine is a source and platform for women to discuss and learn about both women's general and sexual health. Painting a porn target on a magazine such as that says everything about why these sorts of efforts must be defeated. No matter how uncomfortable it might make a Utah state senator for women to be real live human beings with body functions about which they need to learn, and no matter how distasteful that senator might find women discussing their health and sex lives in print, it should be plainly obvious that Cosmo is not remotely pornographic by any traditional understanding.

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Oct 2017 @ 3:25am

    The bible contains the song of songs, so will he also have put on the top shelf because of its pornographic content?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 16 Oct 2017 @ 5:58am

      Re:

      Well, if you are devout, this is basically an allegory for the longing of the pious for the embrace of the church. Something like that: I forgot the details.

      Because Jesus stated that he hasn't come to dissolve the laws and the prophets but to render them complete.

      And if St Jerome saw fit to translate this into Latin, it must have been in concord with what Catholics preach.

      So no, it cannot be smut. Even if it quacks like it and waddles like it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Hasan Codek, 16 Oct 2017 @ 3:25am

    Distinction

    it is necessary to distinguish between pronography and women's health.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 3:44am

    Ahh to live in Utah where the biggest problem is a child might see a Cosmo cover that says '100 Ways to Drive him wild!'.

    Perhaps its time to stop pretending no one in Utah looks are porn.... here are the numbers from when the Gov. declared it to be a public health crisis.

    https://www.pornhub.com/insights/utahs-porn-viewers

    Yeah tell your boss you went for the articles.

    They like porn, but are unwilling to be judged by their neighbors... ignoring their neighbors are looking for Mormon Yoga porn to watch.

    Its a pity that the pious holier than thou mask so many people wear is fake, but they lack the moral character to admit they enjoy porn & Cosmo for the sex tips that can land you in the ER if you try them.

    Porn exists.
    Forbidding to look at it, makes them seek it out faster.

    While your wasting money on a pointless porn battle, have they solved the problem of all of them young men forced out of those polygamist compounds by the older men who just want 25 young wives?

    If they need things to look at...
    How about a law to protect nurses from cops arresting them for getting in the way of them trying to blame the victim of their actions.

    How about making sure the home of vulnerable children isn't still a hunting ground for pervs?
    https://www.propublica.org/article/yet-another-scandal-rocks-utah-home-for-vulnerable-children

    Maybe get someone into Congress who isn't about using his position to take out rivals and settle scores?
    http://www.motherjones.com/politics/2017/04/jason-chaffetz-oversight-chairman-retiring-congre ss-trump/

    Maybe find an AG who isn't on the take?
    http://www.wpxi.com/news/national-news/ap-top-news/key-figure-in-utah-political-scandal-appeals -conviction/616028684

    But porn... porn is bad...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Groaker (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:41am

      Re:

      Why is porn bad? At one time porn was a ladies ankle encased in a boot. Bloomers were considered outre when they were first introduced.

      The nations that have the most vile porn also have the fewest sex offenders. That makes porn good.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      JEDIDIAH, 16 Oct 2017 @ 7:41am

      The big blind spot.

      You want to laugh but some of those Cosmo covers are more interesting then some of what's inside of actual porn mags. Publications like that have always gotten a free pass for objectifying women and encouraging the notion that a woman should be judged by her looks.

      They are arguably more harmful as they pass themselves off as feminist magazines pretending to be something friendly and harmless.

      At least everyone knows to be wary of and distrust the more blatant stuff.

      An "objective standard" is really something nobody wants to acknowledge.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That Anonymous Coward (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 9:12am

      Re:

      I was out running an errand and I saw a magazine display... it was low to the ground where children could see it!!!!!!!!!

      Would you just look at the November cover of the Food Network Magazine!!!! BREASTS!!! Uncovered and on full display!

      http://www.foodnetwork.com/magazine

      (yes you know its gonna be turkey breasts)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 16 Oct 2017 @ 4:40am

    American dream

    Wait. You mean I can get a job watching filthy porn that people find and then rate it all while working a job that offers benefits and a retirement check after 20 years. Sign me up. "Kids we are moving to Utah!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kasparovski, 16 Oct 2017 @ 4:54am

    Porn czar....

    is that like a porn tsar?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Oct 2017 @ 4:59am

    That senator should be punished

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:13am

      Re:

      By having to watch porn on a smartphone? I can't help but think that it would be sort-of eye straining. What are we talking about here? Insect porn?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        DannyB (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:30am

        Re: Re:

        There is Google Cardboard.

        It might be best to not put something like this on your head while driving. Stick to the small screen of a cell phone. A safe following distance is calculated as two seconds plus the average time interval between when you look up from your phone to glance at the road.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Pixelation, 16 Oct 2017 @ 7:54am

      Re:

      "That senator should be punished"

      With a live feed on the internet?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gary (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:25am

    There they go again

    I can't believe Tim is once again crusading against States Rights.
    /s
    Censorship is a tool for the feeble and the power hungry. Or both.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DannyB (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:34am

      Re: There they go again

      Censorship is a tool for the feeble and the power hungry. Or both.

      Don't tell that to the orange twitterer.

      Can't states selectively override parts of the constitution, such as the 1st amendment, that they don't like? /s

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DannyB (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:26am

    Women's Magazines ???

    So I guess Men's Magazines that men look at to stare at women are still okay?

    Of course, too bad for the men who happen to like Women's Magazines.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      David, 16 Oct 2017 @ 8:49am

      Re: Women's Magazines ???

      Of course, too bad for the men who happen to like Women's Magazines.

      It's bad enough if women learn how to look like harlots. If the men start putting on eye shadow and lipstick, in no time will a Utah town hall be indistinguishable from D.C. Congress.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 16 Oct 2017 @ 6:34am

    cant he and other politicians ever think of something worthwhile to go against instead of some useless item like this? does he really think it will get him anywhere? think about the money the USA makes from the making and sale of porn! mans a friggin idiot!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dale and Brennan, 16 Oct 2017 @ 7:06am

    1..2..3.. Good Housekeeping
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Q76H7tP7Ig

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Capt ICE Enforcer, 16 Oct 2017 @ 7:12am

    Oh crap

    If porn becomes illegal. How will I pay for my drug habit?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Jeffrey Nonken (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 8:16am

    I know it when I see it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John85851 (profile), 16 Oct 2017 @ 9:10am

    When is censorship due to religion good?

    Are they trying to block adult sites and magazines because of Sharia law? This is the United States! How dare they try to force their religion on us! The nerve of these people! It's called "separation of church and state"! I'm going to protest and maybe get violent!

    Oh, wait, it's Mormon law that's being forced on everyone? Never mind. There's nothing to see here since this is a "good" religion.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


