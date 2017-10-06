The Latest On Shiva Ayyadurai's Failed Libel Suit Against Techdirt
from the round-two dept
We have a quick update today on the defamation lawsuit that Shiva Ayyadurai filed against us earlier this year. Last month, Judge Dennis Saylor dismissed the lawsuit, pointing out that everything we said concerning Ayyadurai's claim to have invented email (specifically us presenting lots and lots of evidence of email predating Shiva's own work) was clearly protected speech under the First Amendment. Unfortunately, despite us being a California corporation, Judge Saylor did not grant our separate motion to strike under California's anti-SLAPP law -- which would have required Ayyadurai to pay our legal fees.
Two weeks ago, Ayyadurai notified the court that he was appealing the dismissal, which we will defend against in court, and we are confident that we will prevail once again. On top of that, today, we've notified the court that we are cross-appealing the decision to reject our motions to strike under California's anti-SLAPP law. We have argued in court that this is an obvious SLAPP lawsuit -- an attempt by the plaintiff, a self-proclaimed public figure, to try to silence detailed, evidence-based criticism of his claims. We believe that the court improperly applied choice of law principles on which state's anti-SLAPP law should apply, and we look forward to making our case before the 1st Circuit appeals court on why California's anti-SLAPP law is the proper law to apply. We'll provide more updates as the appeals progress.
Reader Comments
May justice prevail again.
Re:
"Justice" would see TD's legal fees paid, plus time, and emotional suffering. It would have a punitive element to prevent further SLAPP suits.
We may be satisfied with the results, but I won't see it as justice.
Its a pity he hasn't given up, but hey at least he is burning through his share $750K settlement to prove to the world hes thin skinned & plays fast an loose with facts.
Re:
Nah; that's a ridiculous case too.
Re:
...he is burning through his share $750K settlement...
If this suit against Techdirt costs him the entirety of his previous ill-gotten gains, it will be poetic justice, indeed!
Re: Re:
This case will be running as far as Harder can keep it running unless he feels threatened by severe sanctions. If the appeals court doesn't slaps him down into a hole of no appeals, expect the suit to run for as long as possible to economically deter others from taking him on in court.
Harder is an extreme litigant (which is a very fast growing crop in all kinds of law!). If he can drain the opposing party of as much money as possible (while doing as little work as possible to keep the case going!), it is more valuable than a win for his reputation...
Re: Re: Re:
This isn't a winnable case, the Judge painfully went into detail about why it wouldn't fly. Harder might want to cement his position of being the goto guy to shut up people who bad mouth you, but he has a horrible client who is making things worse.
At some point he'll cut his losses on this one, sometimes you back the wrong "dark-skinned low caste" horse in the race.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Stick to the topic. You wanna talk about Harvey go to a forum that discusses him.
https://rationalwiki.org/wiki/Not_as_bad_as
E
Re: Stick to the topic. You wanna talk about Harvey go to a forum that discusses him.
Re: Re: Stick to the topic. You wanna talk about Harvey go to a forum that discusses him.
E
Re: Re: Re: Stick to the topic. You wanna talk about Harvey go to a forum that discusses him.
"Gee won't Harder be to busy to focus on this ridiculous case now that he's going to sue the NYT?"
You are the confused one.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Shiva is a self centered narcissist, who demands all attention be on him. Interacting with him would wear on the most polite people.
My comment was that Harder might be more focused on the NYT case, rather than the low caste dark skinned sad sack. Nothing about merits or whats happening, just commenting on seeing how Shiva behaves & lashes out.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
However...it should be blindingly obvious to everyone by now -- if it wasn't already -- that delusional, egotistical, narcissistic, greedy people are usually not one-dimensional in their display of those attributes. For example: mass shooters quite often have a history of domestic violence. For example: the president is a misogynist, a pedophile, and a racist.
So whatever things we know about either of these men today are very likely only a subset of the things that there are to know. In other words, they're likely more evil in more ways than we know. Not certainly: not definitely. But likely....because that's the pattern that such people nearly always follow.
This raises the question "Why is Harder going out of his way to represent such vile people?" These are hardly the first two, and it's not because he was a court-appointed public defender who didn't have much of a choice. He CHOSE to represent them.
Why?
Re: Re: Re:
I for one will try to keep helping as much as I can even if it's just a little.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
For this case. Once he's done with Techdirt, he can move on to suing the next website he thinks he can bully into silence.
If the First Circuit (or, hypothetically, the SCOTUS, though I really can't imagine the case making it that far) reverses the anti-SLAPP ruling and applies California's anti-SLAPP law, then at least that'll make Shiva think long and hard about suing anybody else based in California, or anywhere else with strong anti-SLAPP statutes.
But I'm afraid Ayyadurai's vendetta could keep on going well after the Techdirt suit is put to rest.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
I hope the appellate court rules in favor of the anti-SLAPP motion. Both because that would be a healthy precedent, and because I would greatly appreciate seeing Shiva make his defeat even worse on appeal than it would have been if he'd just slunk away.
Greedy
Delusional people don't give up easily
Part of his delusional maniacal desire that the world recognize his genius for inventing EMAIL is because he is an ugly little boy born in a society that values caste, and he was of the lowest. His efforts since that, his lying under the guise of self-promotion (but is it lying if you believe it?) and his unwillingness to accept anything but his own made-up story... those are the signs of a sick mind.
I hope this ugly little boy gets the help he needs before all these losses in the courts make him realize just how little he has contributed, and how worthless he is, and what a fool he makes of himself, the Indian people, and the know-nothings (of tech) who support him.
It's very sad. I pity him.
Ehud
Re: Delusional people don't give up easily
"But I got smarter, I got harder in the nick of time"
Except choosing Harder is mutually exclusive with being smarter.
Re:
Money back?
Re: Money back?
Re:
I thought I knew where that one was going, but your punchline was so much better than the one I was expecting.
Sunk cost fallacy in effect?
Re: Sunk cost fallacy in effect?
Re: Re: Sunk cost fallacy in effect?
Re:
Or, i would hope that is still the context...
Re:
On the flip side, Ayyadurai has gone full tilt into anti-Semitic conspiracy theorism, so he's also guilty of being a racist.
It's ugly all the way down.
Re: Re:
Ayyadurai has made a big deal of his "low caste" status, as a way to bolster his "little guy against The Man" narrative. Echoing that back at him is crass and, yes, a little racist.
I'm not so sure about that, seems it's more 'returning the favor'. If someone's going to claim that people can only be against them because they can't stand the idea of a non-white having 'invented' something important(basically calling any critics racists), turning that around to rightly mock him with it seems like fair play.
Do I think people should avoid doing so(tempting as it may be to some)? Sure, but that's primarily to avoid giving the little sleaze-bag more 'Woe is me, I'm so oppressed' ammo for his martyrdom complex.
That said I'm not sure how much any of that applies here, because I just went through the comments again (twice) and for the most part even 'vaguely racist' would seem to be stretching it, and that only on two comments, TACs. Given the quotes they used I'm guessing it was merely a case of using Shiva's own words/ideas and turning it back on him, and as I noted above I don't really see that as counting.
Re:
Re:
Shiva and his delusions
Add Your Comment