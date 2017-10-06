Sheriff, Deputies Indicted After Subjecting Entire High School To Invasive Pat Downs
Earlier this year, the Worth County (GA) Sheriff's Department enraged an entire nation by subjecting the entire student body of a local high school to invasive pat downs. The reason for these searches? Sheriff Jeff Hobby believed drugs would be found on campus.
Invasive searches of students at Worth County High School in Sylvester are being investigated by the Atlanta-based Southern Center for Human Rights.
The Southern Center said Tuesday that hundreds of students at the South Georgia high school were subjected to a search conducted without a warrant. Some of the searches were “highly intrusive” and involved officers touching students’ genitals and breasts.
The Southern Center is raising questions about the legality of the search.
“The Sheriff’s search of Worth County High School students went far beyond what the law permits,” said SCHR attorney Crystal Redd. “The Sheriff had no authority to subject the entire student population to physical searches of their persons, and certainly none to search students in such an aggressive and inappropriate manner.”
The sheriff brought in drug-sniffing dogs and had his deputies frisk every single attending student. The sheriff claimed the searches were legal. And not just legal, but "necessary." The end result of the multiple invasions of personal privacy? Zero drugs, zero arrests.
No drugs were found in a search of Worth County High School Friday.
Perhaps Sheriff Hobby should have taken the results of a search performed a month earlier as indicative of future results.
The Sylvester Police Department did a search on March 17, and found no drugs.
Despite two negative search results, Sheriff Hobby still expressed a desire to search the school again.
When asked about that previous search that came up dry, Hobby said he didn't think that search was thorough, so he decided to do his own.
He said he believes there are drugs at the high school and the middle school, but also said that he will not do another search, due to response from community.
According to school policies, students may be searched if there's reasonable suspicion the student is in possession of an illegal item. The same rules apply to law enforcement, but they were ignored here. Sheriff Hobby claimed he could search any student he wanted to (in this case, all of them) simply because he was accompanied by a school administrator.
Hobby was wrong and is now facing some serious legal problems. First off, Hobby has been sued by several of the students frisked by his officers.
A federal civil rights lawsuit filed last week against a south Georgia sheriff offers new details of the bizarre school-wide search of hundreds of students where deputies allegedly touched girls’ breasts, vaginal areas and groped boys in their groins.
One of the nine Worth County High School students who filed the lawsuit, identified as K.P., told the AJC that the April 14 search was “very, very scary.” She said the incident was stuck in her memory and it colored the rest of her senior year.
The lawsuit also details how much time the Sheriff's Department wasted violating rights and failing to discover contraband.
[T]he sheriff and his deputies locked the high school down for more than four hours and conducted body searches of close to 800 students present in school that day...
This lawsuit is a problem for Sheriff Hobby, especially as it will be much more difficult for the sheriff and his deputies to avail themselves of immunity. Indictments have that sort of effect on immunity claims. [via Greg Doucette]
A south Georgia grand jury indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby on Tuesday for sexual battery, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office after he ordered a school-wide search of hundreds of high school students. Deputies allegedly touched girls vaginas and breasts and groped boys in their groin area during the search at the Worth County High School April 14.
Two of Hobby’s deputies were also indicted Tuesday in connection with the case.
Somewhat ironically, the indicted sheriff's attorney is bemoaning the same grand jury system law enforcement loves when it's indicting civilians.
Under Georgia law, a police officer or sheriff accused of a crime related to their official duties can appear before a grand jury to give a statement. Private citizens facing criminal charges do not get this privilege. But the sheriff and his deputies chose not to invoke that privilege. All stayed out of the grand jury room. That’s at least in part due to a new law that curbed some of the unique privileges officers previously had to sway grand jurors.
Under a new law that took effect last year, officers would have been subject to cross examination and wouldn’t have been able to rebut statements made by prosecutors during that cross-examination.
“It’s not a balanced proceeding,” said Norman Crowe Jr., the sheriff’s attorney.
Well, of course it isn't. That's been obvious for years. But no one on the prosecutorial side has anything bad to say about it until they end up as grist for the grand jury mill.
Apparently, Sheriff Hobby is going to claim he's innocent because he didn't personally pat down any of the students. That may save him from the sexual battery charge, but it's not going to help him much with the other two: violation of oath of office and false imprisonment. Without the sheriff giving the orders, it's unlikely his deputies would have locked down a school and patted down 800 students.
Hobby's statements made in defense of the search -- all made pre-lawsuit and pre-indictment -- aren't going to help much either. He feels he's completely justified in performing en masse suspicionless searches of US citizens. They may have limited rights as minors and school attendees, but their rights do not vanish entirely once they walk on campus.
The whole debacle was an ugly abuse of Hobby's power. Preventing future abuses depends greatly on the judicial system's ability to hold the sheriff accountable for his actions. With Hobby in charge, the Worth County Sheriff's Department is unqualified to police itself. Whether or not he's convicted, he should be removed from office. His post-search comments show he's willing to violate rights of hundreds of people simultaneously to find contraband he swears exists, but has yet to actually discover.
Bullshit!!!
If they can do it to just one, they can do it to ALL.
Where is this bullshit logic coming from?
We already teach kids that they have zero rights and to obey authority, why is it all of a sudden bad just because it is happening to most of them now?
I smell some hypocrisy from the "southern center" here.
Re: Bullshit!!!
Re: Bullshit!!!
Just because they can does not mean they should. They have the legal privilege to search someone, but the law limits that privilege to protect the civil rights of the people. Searching a handful of students on a reasonable suspicion, backed by documented evidence, that those students are handling drugs? Not really an issue. Searching the entire student body for drugs based on an unreasonable suspicion and no real evidence? Un-fucking-acceptable.
Re: Bullshit!!!
This should land the leos on the sexual predator list, but I doubt that will happen. Sickos.
Re: Bullshit!!!
Re: Bullshit!!!
Re: Re: Bullshit!!!
Re: Re: Bullshit!!!
Re: Re: Bullshit!!!
And wrong again - leos can not search your home without a warrant. Apparently, reasonable suspicion allows them to "secure the premises" while awaiting said warrant but they still need w warrant ... at least the courts keep telling them that.
That's the problem right there.
The way it's supposed to work is that law enforcement officers get a warrant under reasonable grounds for suspicion, or they have probable cause (because they saw something and preferably caught it on camera). With warrant in hand that specifies what they're searching for they search your home.
And if they came in with a drug warrant and found your stockpile of guns, they're SOL. It's inadmissible until they leave, go back, get another warrant for your stockpile and then come back.
But the way it works is they search your home. At gunpoint, or over a dead body sometimes. Sometimes they get a retroactive warrant later, and in plenty of times a judge will declare evidence admissible anyway because tough on crime = no rights for you.
Recently the United States Supreme Court ruled that evidence discovered illegally is admissible if the crime is serious enough. (Serious enough in this case was something like possession of paraphernalia. It was maddeningly slight.)
Re: That's the problem right there.
Re: Re: Bullshit!!!
Police may only search someone if they have a reasonable and articulable reason that the person is armed. In that case, they may pat down the outside of the person's clothing. They still need a warrant to search inside pockets except as part of an arrest.
Unless you are being charged with a crime, police may not search your vehicle. They may look in the windows and doors but still need permission from the owner, a warrant, or an arrest to enter the car. If asked, you may deny them permission. Only if something is in plain site may they enter the car without a warrant or permission.
Re: Bullshit!!!
Re: Bullshit!!!
As a result we have officers of the law who do things like this and believe they are justified.
My fantasy is to turn it into a critical thinking lesson.
Remember, kids, we trust the people with basic rights, and occasionally they'll use those rights in hurtful ways. But if you give up those rights for safety and security, it looks a lot like this.
Re: Bullshit!!!
This is insane ZOMG DRUGS!!! mentality.
That all children do them in school & we need to lock them down and teach them to accept strangers feeling them up so they can be safe.
Re:
Re:
He had no authority even for a single search
And: "Hypocrisy. You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means." I'm pretty sure the SCHR has never said "It's okay if officers perform intrusive searches on a single student for no legit reason."
Re: He had no authority even for a single search
Did the school
Re: Did the school
Re: Did the school
Also, they apparently did a really poor job of actually searching for drugs (but apparently a great job of groping). How can you search every single high school student and not find any drugs? That entire place was clean? No way
Re:
Re:
The law said no no no, but their rapey erections said yes yes yes.
Re:
/s
Same problem as NYC
Re: Same problem as NYC
Community Defense
They may have limited rights as minors and school attendees
We are all born with the same inherent set of Unalienable Rights at birth. Our Rights do not grow more encompassing as we age.
When parents send their children off to school they are willingly ceding some parental authority (ie in loco parentis) to the school district; parents are not however ceding authority to the state (eg police, courts) to arbitrarily treat their children as criminals.
Re:
Re: Re:
I don't think it's insanity so much as obsession(though to be fair that might count), and a complete and utter inability to admit that he was wrong. He knows that there are drugs there, the fact that he failed twice to find any just means he need to be even more intrusive the next time he searches.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
About Grand Juries
Uh, a Grand Jury is not intended to be balanced. It is part of the prosecutional workflow. It's a prefilter supposed to throw out some things before a balanced proceeding.
That's not really a problem. A problem is that once a balanced proceeding starts, the defendant will rack up awfully large legal costs even if his defense is, after all, a slam dunk. And that makes a Grand Jury verdict account for a whole lot more consequences than it should, given its premise.
Grand Juries are supposed to be one-sided. They aren't supposed to provide justice. The problem is that once they decide you should appear in a court, you are being punished financially, and heavily so.
And when being accused already implies a large financial punishment, the system really does not work well with regard to providing justice.
Re: About Grand Juries
Re: Re: About Grand Juries
I'm not sure there's a real point in making the grand jury process adversarial. If it just shifts the everything from the "normal" courtroom earlier, it really doesn't solve anything, and you just have a trial-lite before trial.
Re: About Grand Juries
So the Sheriff ...
Sex Offender
Re: Sex Offender
The nightmare that they so luckily evaded...
... is what if they had found drugs?
Then the whole mass search would be getting justified right now. They'd be making some flimsy excuse for probable cause or authority, and the courts are currently predisposed to buy it.
And frankly, yeah, it's a good gamble that on a thorough enough search of an entire high school, that at least one user should have been caught for possession (which could have led to bigger searches to find the dealers).
It's only because the sherriff lost his wager that this news broke as about police overreach, rather than drug trafficking in high schools.
Re: The nightmare that they so luckily evaded...
The police would probably have a major success if they just went out into a busy street with full force and started to pat down everyone. But even if they caught 10000 criminals in a single day, this wouldn't justify violating the rest.
The only reason they ever thought they could get away with it, is because kids are vulnerable and people are so generation biased and so sure that they are the only ones who can raise their kids right.
I have no doubt that you are right in your observation, but using a criminal act to justify another criminal act should never be possible and never lauded. Human "nature" really makes me sick sometimes.
Re: Re: The nightmare that they so luckily evaded...
Re: Re: Re: The nightmare that they so luckily evaded...
Doesn't anybody call bullshit on this tidbit?
The officers in the school did the search on the Sheriffs authority, by his will and under his supervision. That basically makes them extensions of his own body and while his underlings should very much be punished, so should he. It doesn't matter that he didn't get to personally violate anyone, he is guilty of sexual battery more than anyone else there. If he gets to slide here, then criminals can just do any crime by proxy even though they ordered the exact deed? I am not talking about when officers do things without the superior knowing, but when he specifically orders and authorizes it. To me this is a clear case and if the law cannot hold the sheriff responsible, then the law is wrong.
Re: Doesn't anybody call bullshit on this tidbit?
I don't presume to understand U.S. law, but that seems like sort of the standard applied to normal people.
Re: Doesn't anybody call bullshit on this tidbit?
Re:
where do we apply?
Re:
Evidence Planting
