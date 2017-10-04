Shouldn't Federal Judges Understand That Congress Did Not Pass SOPA?
We've discussed in the past the completely ridiculous attacks on Sci-Hub, a site that should be celebrated as an incredible repository of all the world's academic knowledge. It's an incredible and astounding achievement... and, instead of celebrating it, we have big publishers attacking it. Because copyright. And even though the purpose of copyright was supposedly to advance "learning" and Sci-Hub serves that purpose amazingly well, so many people have bought into the myth of copyrights must "exclude" usage, that we're in a time where one of the most amazing libraries in the world is being attacked. Sci-Hub lost its big case earlier this year, and almost immediately others piled on. Specifically, back in June, the American Chemical Society (ACS) jumped in with a similar "us too!" lawsuit, knowing full well that Sci-Hub would likely ignore it.
ACS has moved for a default judgment against Sci-Hub (what you tend to get when the defendant ignores the lawsuit), which it would likely get. However, in an extremely troubling move, the magistrate judge reviewing the case for the Article III judge who will make the final ruling has recommended forcing ISPs and search engines to block access to Sci-Hub. After recommending the standard (and expected) injunction against Sci-Hub, the recommendation then says:
In addition, the undersigned recommends that it be ordered that any person or entity in privity with Sci-Hub and with notice of the injunction, including any Internet search engines, web hosting and Internet service providers, domain name registrars, and domain name registries, cease facilitating access to any or all domain names and websites through which Sci-Hub engages in unlawful access to, use, reproduction, and distribution of ACS's trademarks or copyrighted works. Finally, the undersigned recommends that it be ordered that the domain name registries and/or registrars for Sci-Hub's domain names and websites, or their technical administrators, shall place the domain names on registryHold/serverHold or such other status to render the names/sites non-resolving.
So, this is kind of incredible. Because, as you might remember, there was a big fight a little over five years ago about a pair of bills in Congress called SOPA and PIPA that proposed allowing for such an order being issued to third parties like search engines, ISPs, domain registrars and the like, demanding they block all access to certain websites. And, following quite a public outcry (which also explained why this approach would do serious harm to certain security standards and other technical aspects of how the internet works), Congress backed down and decided it did not want to enable courts to issue such orders.
So why the hell is Magistrate Judge John F. Anderson recommending such an order?
At the very least, it seems problematic. Even if you ignore the Sci-Hub part of the equation (since it ignored the lawsuit, a default judgment was basically inevitable), you should be concerned about this. Here's a court order binding a very large number of non-parties to the lawsuit to completely block access to a variety of websites, without any sort of due process. One hopes that ISPs, domain registrars and search engines will push back on such an overbroad order -- one that even Congress realized was a step too far and never authorized.
SOPA Box
Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 65(d)(2) states:
On page 12, the magistrate uses that exact language. However, everything after the phrase "in addition" is outside the scope of the Court's authority to grant an injunction and should be rejected by the District Court.
Magent links
Here's an idea: Why not discuss the actual authority invoked by the court to support the recommended order? There is zero reason to cite SOPA since, as you well know, SOPA is not the law. Why not discuss the actual law? And, really, you just throw out "due process"? I guess you don't have an actual argument there either.
Your "analysis" is a total joke, Mike. You are all hot air. How is it possible that you have nothing of substance to say after two decades of doing this. Total. Joke.
Re:
Re:
Projecting much?
Re:
That said, I do agree that the article would benefit from trying to answer your question "Why not discuss the actual authority invoked by the court to support the recommended order?" Bringing up the non-passing of laws that would clearly support the judge's choice is not irrelevant, but going into a bit more detail on what the choice IS based on would be helpful to me.
It does come off a bit like off the cuff reporting and moralizing without digging in, and I'd love to see a bit more meat to the article as well. I agree it came off as a bit shallow and almost more of a retweet than a post by an analyst (and Mike: let me be clear, I do like a good amount of the work you put forth on this site! I don't want my silence on your good pieces to give the wrong impression that I'm only negative towards you! Hopefully you take my words in the spirit with which they were meant)
Re:
Re:
Re:
Formalities
Re: SOPA Box
The problem is and always will be default judgements. They basically end up complying with everything the plaintiff seems to want, whether it's legal or not. In fact, from what I can tell, this is the entire reason for some lawsuits, to defraud the court system into issuing injunctions via suing non-existent or purposely wrong parties to get otherwise protected speech removed from the Internet.
On the very same day as the SOPA blackout...
...Kim Dotcom was arrested in a big dramatic home raid (despite as he noted his travels to work and back were extremely routine) but at that point we all learned that the United States Department of Justice give zero fucks about actual law.
Re: On the very same day as the SOPA blackout...
How much POWER does the USA gov have in other nations..
NONE!!..
And what happened was the USA gov. was NOT GIVEN PERMISSION..
AND the property was REMOVED OUT OF THAT NATION..
???????????
I cant find it..not easily..
"However, many things can not be copyrighted including names, facts and ideas. While those, in some cases, can be protected by other types of intellectual property, including trademark and patent, they can not be protected under copyright."
"You can license others to use a copyrighted work and even sell it or give it away. This is why, when publishing a work, it’s important to understand what you are granting the journal. Is it a copyright transfer or a license? If it it’s the latter, what are the terms of that license?"
Now, are the Creators GIVING away their OWN CR??
And DID was Sci-hub given permission from the Arthur..
When defendant doesn't bother to show up...
You left out highly interesting point of because it'd be FUTILE. This case is truly open and shut. Sci-Hub is guilty of copyright infringement. 4.8 million, but won't matter after the prior $15 million judgment...
2nd: evidently you've already forgotten that a mere district court in the wilds of British Columbia among the lumberjacks ORDERED third-party mighty globalist Google to take down all mention of whatever copied product it was that we're not supposed to mention. Google pushed that all the way to CSC only to find that, yes, courts CAN order third-parties to comply.
---
PS: entered LATE because getting so don't care. Techdirt now makes a scarce product, but it's not more valuable. You're apparently out from under, but what are you doing with your free speech that's worth MY while?
Re: When defendant doesn't bother to show up...
Re: When defendant doesn't bother to show up...
Except that Elsevier is funded by corporations. I thought you hated corporations? Oh, right. Corporations only qualify for your hate if it's Google. You'd deep-throat other corporations any other time.
And if Techdirt isn't making speech worth your while then what the fuck are you doing here, instead of looking for speech that's worth your while? Bloody hell, you're an idiot and a masochist.
Option A) try to convince a couple hundred of Congressmen, 45-60min plus Senators and the President to pass SOPA/PIPA type laws and have to deal with the public backlash or;
Option B) convince a judge to do it by judicial order, establishing a precedent and rendering the public backlash moot. This option comes with the added bonus that you can keep retrying it till you get the results you want as long as you don't establish a negative precedent.
Are we really surprised?
Re:
Option C) Slip the law/language you want into a 'trade' agreement, then put pressure on congresscritters to 'equalize' the laws between countries, harping on about 'meeting our international obligations'.
Book thrown
I think what is key here is the phrase "with notice of the injunction". It means that other parties are not required to follow the judgement until notified. After that point, they can ignore it and risk further legal implications.
Remember that each and every one of them could be served with DMCA notification and be liable if they didn't take appropriate action where possible to either remove the content in question or render it "unavailable". With the judgement in hand, it's very hard for them to argue otherwise.
Now, they are free to ignore it, at their peril. It may not be binding, but between the judgement and DMCA, they would have a very hard time not taking some sort of action, even if that action is to file lawsuit to try to avoid responsibility.
Yes, the judge's words are not binding - but the judgement does not suddenly render all the other existing laws null either.
