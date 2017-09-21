Daily Deal: Ultimate Microsoft SQL Certification Bundle

The Ultimate Microsoft SQL Certification Bundle is designed to help you prepare for 7 Microsoft certification exams. The courses cover administering and querying databases, managing, configuring and deploying SQL Server Integration Services (SSIS) packages, learning maintenance strategies for database servers, exploring Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) cube design, and much more. It's a great bundle for those looking to learn more about SQL Server Databases or for those looking to brush up their skills. It's on sale for $44.

