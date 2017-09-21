What Netflix's Congenial Trademark 'Threat Letter' Says About Everyone's Tolerance For Trademark Bullying

Readers of this site will be well-versed in trademark threat letters. With the sorts of trademark stories we cover here, our discussion about threat letters typically take the form of trademark holders going out of their way either to overstate their rights or to act as aggressive and threatening as possible. Or, of course, both of those things at the same time. But not every company goes full bully when sending out trademark cease and desist notices, as exemplified by Netflix this week, when it sent out a notice to a Chicago popup bar called The Upside Down, an obvious reference to Netflix's hit show Stranger Things.

Writing to request an end to the use of its trademark, Netflix did not address the bar's owners in threatening terms or legalistic language. Instead, it appealed to the owners' appreciation of creativity and engaged with their shared appreciation of the Stranger Things brand, inserting references to characters and phrases from the show throughout the letter. "Look, I don't want you to think I'm a total wastoid, and I love how much you guys love the show", the letter opens, "but unless I'm living in the Upside Down, I don't think we did a deal with you for this pop-up". It continues: "You're obviously creative types, so I'm sure you can appreciate that it's important to us to have a say in how our fans encounter the worlds we build";. Making its point firmly and clearly, but humorously and politely, the letter states: "We're not going to go full Dr Brenner on you, but we ask that you please 1) not extend the pop-up beyond its 6 week run ending September, and 2) reach out to us for permission if you plan to do something like this again."

The letter checked all the right boxes to not come off as bullying. The letter was both humorous as well as transparent in its effort to incorporate the fandom of the show into its language. It didn't promise punishment for any past acts, instead simply asking that the bar not extend its run even further and asking that it seek permission for its name for any future endeavors. Netflix didn't treat its fans as the enemy, but managed to act human while at the same time asserting its trademark rights.

For this, the company not only got the bar to agree to its request, but the letter received praise both in the media and on social media.

Netflix elicited a torrent of internet praise for its handling of the situation. Local news website DNAinfo reported on the "super classy letter", describing it as "adorably nerdy", and emphasizing Saul's lack of hard feelings towards the corporation. There was also positive coverage in the Sydney Morning Heraldand Fox News, while one blog lauded it as "the best cease-and-desist letter you've ever seen". On social media, where reaction can often be the most negative, the responses similarly lauded Netflix for its enforcement approach. On Reddit, one user commented that the move was "totally reasonable and nice of them", with another calling the move "brilliant", adding: "In the age of Twitter, you don't want to anything to be used against you. Now it makes the pop-up look like bad guys for not reaching out to them."

What is most interesting to me about this story isn't Netflix's letter itself, although it was certainly nice to see a company get this so right. More interesting was both the media's and public's reactions to the letter, which seems to indicate that on some level the media and general public are waking up to trademark bullying and the fact that there are other ways to handle trademark issues beyond being a jerk. While I cover trademark issues all the time, I don't expect the everyman to have an understanding of ways to protect trademarks that goes beyond, "Company X has a trademark, so of course their lawyers sent out a threat." The reaction to this story seems to indicate that the public is beginning to understand that enforcing trademark law doesn't have to equal acting like a jerk. And that's a good thing.

If lawyers finally understand that being an overaggressive jerk can backire, it will make them think twice about using that approach. It will also convince lawyers that being congenial can go viral in ways that a company does want. These are good things that will be propelled by a public starting to understand that not every C&D has to be all threat and nothing but.