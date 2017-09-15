This Week In Techdirt History: September 10th... >>
<< Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube...
 tdicon 

Too Much Free Time

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Sep 15th 2017 7:39pm


Filed Under:
godwin's law, mike godwin, streisand effect



When Godwin's Law Met The Streisand Effect

from the take-it-down,-you-nazi dept

Okay, here's a fun post for a Friday evening: Earlier this week, I was at World Hosting Days, where I gave a keynote speech about the importance of CDA 230 and things like intermediary liability protections -- and why they are so important to protecting free speech online. The emcee of the event was Mike Godwin, who (among his many, many accomplishments over the years as an internet lawyer and philosopher) coined Godwin's Law. The organizers of the event, realizing that they had the guy who coined Godwin's Law and the guy (me!) who coined the Streisand Effect in the same place at the same time, thought it might be fun to have the two of us talk about these two memes.

And, voila. Here's the video of the two of us discussing it. We're also planning to release this as a podcast soon, so if you already listen to the Techdirt podcast and want to wait for that, feel free... But, if you want to skip ahead and watch/listen now, go for it.

14 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Michael Barclay (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 8:38pm

    For some odd reason, this reminds me of the Erdős–Bacon number

    There is a thing called the "Erdős–Bacon number."
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erd%C5%91s%E2%80%93Bacon_number
    For some odd reason, this post reminds me of that number.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 8:46pm

    So if Godwin's law meets the Streisand Effect...

    ...does that mean Mike literally is Hitler? I'm so confused.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 9:15pm

      Re: So if Godwin's law meets the Streisand Effect...

      No, it means Mike is trying to hide Hitler’s remains from public view by abusing the DMCA.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      peter, 16 Sep 2017 @ 10:41am

      Re: So if Godwin's law meets the Streisand Effect...

      Um.

      Hitler is suing websites to prevent all those nasty things being said about him?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 8:48pm

    I have to admit, Mike; for the longest time, I didn't trust you. But then I read that the EFF thought well enough of you to give you an award.

    I may have not been so sure about you, but the EFF seems to be. And that's good enough for me.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Discuss It (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 10:29pm

      Re:

      Mike's an OK guy. He can be a bit brusque, but that simply reflects he's got a lot on his plate and no time. Richard Stallman, on the other hand, is a complete - ahem -. But I guess he should be allowed to be, considering his contributions. When my CV can match his, then I guess I can be allowed to criticize.

      I remember this maxim from my childhood: "Always be polite. Being polite is a stock you never run out of, allows people to want to work with you, costs you nothing, and can enrich you through the good will of others."

      In my life, I've never had good luck in money, investments, jobs. The only area I consider I've been blessed with great fortune is other people. And I am very grateful for that. Some are rich in monetary terms, and I guess that's OK. But I am rich with my friends and acquaintances, and I consider that a treasure beyond price.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 10:36pm

        Re: Re:

        My father had taught me to be nice first, because you can always be mean later, but once you’ve been mean to someone, they won’t believe the nice anymore. So be nice, be nice, until it’s time to stop being nice, then destroy them.

        ~ from A Stroke of Midnight by Laurell K. Hamilton

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 15 Sep 2017 @ 11:43pm

        Re: Richard Stallman, on the other hand, is a complete - ahem

        He is a control freak. And a prophet.

        I am grateful to him for creating the GNU project and the GPL, and I listen to what he says, but I’m not sure I’d like to talk to him.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous, 16 Sep 2017 @ 5:22am

        Re: Re:

        "When my CV can match his, then I guess I can be allowed to criticize."

        Nah, you're always allowed to criticize if they are shitbags.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    streetlight (profile), 16 Sep 2017 @ 7:15am

    Why not just jump to the end?

    Instead of having a long, multi input discussion ending up bringing up Hitler, just do it in the first couple of posts. Cut to the chase, as it were.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DONT BE STUPID BE EDUCATED, 16 Sep 2017 @ 8:38am

    this thing i see often

    the thing i see often is godwins law being used ot stop all discussions of nazi past kinda like churchill said those that forget there past are doomed to relive it ....one must not forget this....there can be valid paralells of behavior seen in actions of ....so drawing to that you need to know how those that had those behaviors faired in the end...

    we the people of earth united and ended it....and hung those involved

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 16 Sep 2017 @ 9:10am

      Re: this thing i see often

      Godwin’s Law is not an actual law, you know. People who invoke it without knowing what it actually means other than “stop comparing people to Nazis” do so out of ignorance. It is more or less an informal guideline meant to keep arguments from devolving into petty namecalling and rhetorical low-blows—and to end an argument when it does go there.

      You can compare groups and people to Nazis; doing so without a strong argument for the comparison invokes Godwin‘s Law. If you want to make the comparison, be sure you can back it up.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        OA (profile), 16 Sep 2017 @ 1:17pm

        Re: Re: this thing i see often

        People who invoke it without knowing what it actually means other than “stop comparing people to Nazis” do so out of ignorance.

        I never liked Godwin's law, but the reason was, as you wrote, because of the people who use it poorly. Also, the "law" part is too often interpreted as an absolute, encouraging some to overestimate their understanding of the world. However, my dislike for Godwin's law, itself, may have been unfair.

        ...keep arguments from devolving into petty namecalling and rhetorical low-blows...

        When words gain social power, they'll be used to attack others, even when inapplicable. IMO, 'arguments' are already a devolvement, but that may just be semantics.

        You can compare groups and people to Nazis;... If you want to make the comparison, be sure you can back it up.

        It is not enough to dislike nazis or think they are bad. Even the most righteous of dislikes mean little if you don't understand the hows and whys of an evil. The triggers and causes don't go away just because a significant manifestation of an evil collapses. - Just look at current events: we are apparently still fighting The Civil War; we have a President that defended actual nazis, with a disturbing number of people plainly agreeing; Police who have little problem beating up mostly peaceful protestors, did virtually nothing to white supremacists and nazis that clearly engaged in premeditated violence.

        Many (perhaps all) of the constituent components that made up 'nazism' is still present in society and day-to-day life. Since nazism was supposed to be a near universally recognized evil, it was useful to compare today's components to the components that helped create the reviled events of nazi Germany. Instead, I feel, the use or misuse of Godwin's Law helped suppress this vital discussion. Progress was presumed not demonstrated.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          R.H. (profile), 16 Sep 2017 @ 5:24pm

          Re: Re: Re: this thing i see often

          Your final paragraph is the reason why Mr. Godwin himself stated in the aftermath of those events that if you're referring to actual Nazi's, you aren't invoking Godwin's law. I'd say that a Neo-Nazi is close enough to be covered by that statement.

          I don't understand how many of us in America seem to have become such poor students of history. Can't we understand that this level of divisiveness is bad for everyone? If the far-right gets the Civil War Part 2 that they seem to be pushing for, don't they understand that they won't be in the majority? Some of us liberals do enjoy firearms enough to own some of them after all.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
This Week In Techdirt History: September 10th... >>
<< Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Takedown
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: September 10th - 16th (3)

Friday

19:39 When Godwin's Law Met The Streisand Effect (14)
13:29 Music Industry Is Painting A Target On YouTube Ripping Sites, Despite Their Many Non-Infringing Uses (54)
12:05 Unlimited Data Customers Report Fewer Network Problems Than Capped Users (5)
10:44 Moral Muppets At Harvard Cave In To The CIA; Rescind Chelsea Manning's Fellowship (65)
10:39 Daily Deal: uTalk Language Education (0)
09:35 Trump Administration Says It's Classified If They Can Let The NSA Spy On Americans (24)
06:29 FCC's New 'Diversity Chair' Has Long History Of Undermining Minority Consumers At Comcast's Behest (6)
03:23 Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show (50)

Thursday

19:20 Vermont State Police Rewrite Press Rules To Withhold As Much Information As Possible (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.