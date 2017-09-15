Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show
First, let's all just take a moment to drink in that headline above. 2017, people: it's a weird time to be alive. In any case, you likely have heard of Netflix's hit original show, Narcos. The show follows the exploits of Pablo Escobar's drug organization and was once the subject of Escobar's brother demanding a billion dollars from Netflix over the portrayal. Netflix, of course, was the disruptive new streaming service for movies and television that has since decided to go the route of copyright protectionist now that it is producing its own original content. It's a strange look for a company that exploded on a model of convenience over piracy, raking in tons of legit dollars by simply being an option better than or comparable to pirating films and television. Rather than continuing to compete in that arena, the company has begun to go the way of Big Content, firing off all kinds of DMCA notices.
And now threatening to shoot people and their families for pirating Netflix content? Well, not really, of course. I'm sure the folks at Netflix thought it would be funny to have actors from Narcos do so in character in France. But watch the video Netflix put out for yourself.
If you cannot see the video, the TorrentFreak link above has a nice summary of it.
“Hey you, yes you, do you think you’re smart? Do you think we didn’t see you Googling ‘Narcos season 3 download’? Don’t be a fool. Narcos is a business,” Pepe begins.
“If you want your entertainment. If you want your show. You’re gonna pay the Cali Cartel, ‘hijo de puta’,” Pacho adds, using the strong language one expects from a cartel leader.
“Do you think we’re like Hadopi? Do you think we’re going to send you a nice and polite letter first? Please, sir / madam, could you please not illegally download Narcos? We don’t do courtesy letters.”
“There is no please, no por favor, no s’il vous plait,” Pepe adds.
“There’s bullets for you, your family, and all the people you send to watch Narcos on all those shitty websites full of questionable pop-ups,” Gilberto says.
“You know where to find us. Don’t mess around ‘hijo de puta’,” his brother adds.
It's just uncomfortable. Nobody is mistaking Netflix actors for actual hitmen, but it's worth putting this sort of thing in the context of the past decade, in which people really have had their lives ruined in retribution for copyright infringement. The threat letters from copyright trolls really do go out across Europe, looking for all the world like the legal arm of some extortion ring or mob organization. Threats to out people for their pornography of choice really have happened. Within that landscape, to joke around about shooting those who pirate a television show misses the mark on humor entirely, and coming from a company like Netflix it's downright creepy.
Power causes a form of brain damage.
Who ever green-lighted this is an idiot.
The insanity of the copyright wars in Europe are not helped with this we'll kill your family thing.
Imagine if they had the actors saying, we know you like Narcos and Netflix is only X Euros a month... and thats cheaper than getting your computer fixed from sketchy websites.
Don't make us be like those other assholes sending you threats via the mail, we'd rather focus on making our shows even better. We want to treat you like customers should be treated, not like those other companies who want to turn you over and shake to make sure they got every penny.
If you respect us, we'll respect you with the best shows.
But then that makes to much sense so GEMA would claim it sounds like a song & they need to get paid...
Re:
No. All power does is remove the normal social inhibitions that keep people in line. It insulates the powerful from consequences.
Power does not corrupt, it reveals.
Well
If no one follows the rules for one thing, why should anyone follow the rules for anything....
Re: Well
Re: Re: Well
So as long as a law isn't addressing "the worst transgression", it's okay to ignore it?
Re: Re: Re: Well
The problem is with all the triggered people who think being an illegal immigrant is a crime on par with robbery, rape or murder.
Re: Well
Re: Re: Well
> fool, immigrants are not your enemy.
Agreed. But he's not talking about immigrants. He's talking about illegal aliens. And he's not claiming they're an enemy. He's talking about how it's just an unspoken assumption these days that we're supposed to completely ignore our own border control laws. And if we can ignore those laws, why can't we ignore other laws that are inconvenient for us?
Re: Well
> laws go completely unenforced all over the land. So I'll
> just consider copyright law optional.
You're just watching undocumented TV shows.
Just like some people have undocumented firearms.
Re:
So the MAFIAA is dropping the pretense that they're not like any other cartel?
Usually I agree with your analysis....
Re: Usually I agree with your analysis....
This is a much better approach than the 'You wouldn't steal a car... copyright theft is a crime' crap that we were inundated with 5+ years ago.
Re: Usually I agree with your analysis....
facepalm
fuck hollywood
Maybe, just maybe, if the French Netflix catalogue was not 1/3 the size of the American one for the same price, the value proposition would be strong enough that people would not look to alternative to watch their content.
This is clearly one of those "borderline stupid, but not threatening/offending, learn to take a joke" case. (Coming from a European)
funny except for one thing
Not so funny now, is it?
Re: funny except for one thing
Common Sense Fail
If you are a subscriber, yes they have your address.
However, if you are a subscriber, you are not pirating it because you are watching it on Netflix, so even if this were a real threat, which it isn't, they wouldn't know where you are.
facepalm
Re: Re: funny except for one thing
Re: funny except for one thing
Re: funny except for one thing
Much ado about nothing
Heck, for Hardcore Henry, they made a profanity laced PSA that included physically assaulting a rude customer and dislocating his arm. I didn't take it as an actual threat, I took it as humor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVCkI5C_qNI&index=18&list=PLpX5OvrhWl9I59CYEx_ZtXnSmpBQEDbWe
Kind of like making bomb "jokes" in an airport?
Re: Kind of like making bomb "jokes" in an airport?
Connecting with Fans?
Well, murder is one way to connect with your fans ^_^
Netflix to Pablo Escobar's Brother
Re: Netflix to Pablo Escobar's Brother
Seriously, what is your damage?
Re:
Look in a mirror
Re:
Re:
oh wait...
Re:
Oh, right. You've been thinking that copyright infringement is worse than rape and murder for years. No wonder the instinctual reaction is, unsurprisingly, _not_ to think of this as a parody.
Paul Hansmeier's motions just got rejected again. What a glorious development for copyright. I hope you've got an Indiegogo fund running for him...
If you threaten to kill somebody to prove a larger point, you still threatened to kill somebody.
..... over copyright infringement.....
Re:
> you still threatened to kill somebody.
But threats require intent for them to actually *be* threats, and since there was no intent to kill anyone here, no one actually threatened to kill anyone.
Intent is hard to prove or disprove.
I think a lot of threats are made with the full intention to carry them out, if in a moment of outrage.
The person may think better of it in a moment later, but it's still a threat made with intent.
Regardless, when it happens here on line, it's considered poor form. And the police will use it to justify locking you up if they dislike you enough.
For our sake, we just want consistency. If kids get locked up for quoting threatening rap lyrics on social media, then we should also take actors threatening to shoot pirates seriously, as we should take Trump's fire and fury comments.
There shouldn't be privilege for politicians and media companies.
Re: Re:
I bet if you were to go around talking about planning to assassinate the president the secret service would want to have a talk with you, even if you didn't "intend" to actually do it.
I guess the copyright cartel has never heard of uBlock Origin and NoScript...
"Nobody is mistaking Netflix actors for actual hitmen"
Maybe somebody intentionally should.
Regardless there's the old argument: I'd have never gotten into Game of Thrones (the most recent season of which I purchased) without first pirating the crap out of it. And HBO knows that it is only through piracy that GoT is the cultural phenomenon it is.
As for Narcos, I'm more than happy to not just ignore their show but actively avoid it on account of bad taste.
Re: "Nobody is mistaking Netflix actors for actual hitmen"
On a side note, this is the first I've heard of Narcos. My first impression of it now is that it's a bad show that nobody bothers to buy, and the company producing it are psychopaths who ring up random people to threaten them.
The free alternatives to are superior to Netflix in many ways. Stop with the empty threats and offer a better service and I might listen.
