Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show
from the bullets-for-you dept
First, let's all just take a moment to drink in that headline above. 2017, people: it's a weird time to be alive. In any case, you likely have heard of Netflix's hit original show, Narcos. The show follows the exploits of Pablo Escobar's drug organization and was once the subject of Escobar's brother demanding a billion dollars from Netflix over the portrayal. Netflix, of course, was the disruptive new streaming service for movies and television that has since decided to go the route of copyright protectionist now that it is producing its own original content. It's a strange look for a company that exploded on a model of convenience over piracy, raking in tons of legit dollars by simply being an option better than or comparable to pirating films and television. Rather than continuing to compete in that arena, the company has begun to go the way of Big Content, firing off all kinds of DMCA notices.
And now threatening to shoot people and their families for pirating Netflix content? Well, not really, of course. I'm sure the folks at Netflix thought it would be funny to have actors from Narcos do so in character in France. But watch the video Netflix put out for yourself.
If you cannot see the video, the TorrentFreak link above has a nice summary of it.
“Hey you, yes you, do you think you’re smart? Do you think we didn’t see you Googling ‘Narcos season 3 download’? Don’t be a fool. Narcos is a business,” Pepe begins.
“If you want your entertainment. If you want your show. You’re gonna pay the Cali Cartel, ‘hijo de puta’,” Pacho adds, using the strong language one expects from a cartel leader.
“Do you think we’re like Hadopi? Do you think we’re going to send you a nice and polite letter first? Please, sir / madam, could you please not illegally download Narcos? We don’t do courtesy letters.”
“There is no please, no por favor, no s’il vous plait,” Pepe adds.
“There’s bullets for you, your family, and all the people you send to watch Narcos on all those shitty websites full of questionable pop-ups,” Gilberto says.
“You know where to find us. Don’t mess around ‘hijo de puta’,” his brother adds.
It's just uncomfortable. Nobody is mistaking Netflix actors for actual hitmen, but it's worth putting this sort of thing in the context of the past decade, in which people really have had their lives ruined in retribution for copyright infringement. The threat letters from copyright trolls really do go out across Europe, looking for all the world like the legal arm of some extortion ring or mob organization. Threats to out people for their pornography of choice really have happened. Within that landscape, to joke around about shooting those who pirate a television show misses the mark on humor entirely, and coming from a company like Netflix it's downright creepy.
Power causes a form of brain damage.
Who ever green-lighted this is an idiot.
The insanity of the copyright wars in Europe are not helped with this we'll kill your family thing.
Imagine if they had the actors saying, we know you like Narcos and Netflix is only X Euros a month... and thats cheaper than getting your computer fixed from sketchy websites.
Don't make us be like those other assholes sending you threats via the mail, we'd rather focus on making our shows even better. We want to treat you like customers should be treated, not like those other companies who want to turn you over and shake to make sure they got every penny.
If you respect us, we'll respect you with the best shows.
But then that makes to much sense so GEMA would claim it sounds like a song & they need to get paid...
Well
If no one follows the rules for one thing, why should anyone follow the rules for anything....
So the MAFIAA is dropping the pretense that they're not like any other cartel?
Usually I agree with your analysis....
Re: Usually I agree with your analysis....
This is a much better approach than the 'You wouldn't steal a car... copyright theft is a crime' crap that we were inundated with 5+ years ago.
fuck hollywood
Maybe, just maybe, if the French Netflix catalogue was not 1/3 the size of the American one for the same price, the value proposition would be strong enough that people would not look to alternative to watch their content.
This is clearly one of those "borderline stupid, but not threatening/offending, learn to take a joke" case. (Coming from a European)
funny except for one thing
Not so funny now, is it?
Re: funny except for one thing
Common Sense Fail
If you are a subscriber, yes they have your address.
However, if you are a subscriber, you are not pirating it because you are watching it on Netflix, so even if this were a real threat, which it isn't, they wouldn't know where you are.
facepalm
Much ado about nothing
Heck, for Hardcore Henry, they made a profanity laced PSA that included physically assaulting a rude customer and dislocating his arm. I didn't take it as an actual threat, I took it as humor.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVCkI5C_qNI&index=18&list=PLpX5OvrhWl9I59CYEx_ZtXnSmpBQEDbWe
