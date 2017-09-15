FCC's New 'Diversity Chair' Has... >>
Say That Again

by Timothy Geigner

Fri, Sep 15th 2017 3:23am


Netflix Has Narcos Actors Threaten To Shoot The Families Of French People For Pirating The Show

from the bullets-for-you dept

First, let's all just take a moment to drink in that headline above. 2017, people: it's a weird time to be alive. In any case, you likely have heard of Netflix's hit original show, Narcos. The show follows the exploits of Pablo Escobar's drug organization and was once the subject of Escobar's brother demanding a billion dollars from Netflix over the portrayal. Netflix, of course, was the disruptive new streaming service for movies and television that has since decided to go the route of copyright protectionist now that it is producing its own original content. It's a strange look for a company that exploded on a model of convenience over piracy, raking in tons of legit dollars by simply being an option better than or comparable to pirating films and television. Rather than continuing to compete in that arena, the company has begun to go the way of Big Content, firing off all kinds of DMCA notices.

And now threatening to shoot people and their families for pirating Netflix content? Well, not really, of course. I'm sure the folks at Netflix thought it would be funny to have actors from Narcos do so in character in France. But watch the video Netflix put out for yourself.

If you cannot see the video, the TorrentFreak link above has a nice summary of it.

“Hey you, yes you, do you think you’re smart? Do you think we didn’t see you Googling ‘Narcos season 3 download’? Don’t be a fool. Narcos is a business,” Pepe begins.

“If you want your entertainment. If you want your show. You’re gonna pay the Cali Cartel, ‘hijo de puta’,” Pacho adds, using the strong language one expects from a cartel leader.

“Do you think we’re like Hadopi? Do you think we’re going to send you a nice and polite letter first? Please, sir / madam, could you please not illegally download Narcos? We don’t do courtesy letters.”

“There is no please, no por favor, no s’il vous plait,” Pepe adds.

“There’s bullets for you, your family, and all the people you send to watch Narcos on all those shitty websites full of questionable pop-ups,” Gilberto says.

“You know where to find us. Don’t mess around ‘hijo de puta’,” his brother adds.

It's just uncomfortable. Nobody is mistaking Netflix actors for actual hitmen, but it's worth putting this sort of thing in the context of the past decade, in which people really have had their lives ruined in retribution for copyright infringement. The threat letters from copyright trolls really do go out across Europe, looking for all the world like the legal arm of some extortion ring or mob organization. Threats to out people for their pornography of choice really have happened. Within that landscape, to joke around about shooting those who pirate a television show misses the mark on humor entirely, and coming from a company like Netflix it's downright creepy.

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:16am

    Say it with me class...

    Power causes a form of brain damage.

    Who ever green-lighted this is an idiot.
    The insanity of the copyright wars in Europe are not helped with this we'll kill your family thing.

    Imagine if they had the actors saying, we know you like Narcos and Netflix is only X Euros a month... and thats cheaper than getting your computer fixed from sketchy websites.
    Don't make us be like those other assholes sending you threats via the mail, we'd rather focus on making our shows even better. We want to treat you like customers should be treated, not like those other companies who want to turn you over and shake to make sure they got every penny.

    If you respect us, we'll respect you with the best shows.

    But then that makes to much sense so GEMA would claim it sounds like a song & they need to get paid...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:34am

    Well

    In America these days, laws are optional. Immigration laws go completely unenforced all over the land. So I'll just consider copyright law optional.

    If no one follows the rules for one thing, why should anyone follow the rules for anything....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 4:39am

    I'm glad there is an authority on what is and isn't considered humorous.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 5:13am

    That was a bit harsh. I don't think anyone took this as anything but parody.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 5:15am

    So the MAFIAA is dropping the pretense that they're not like any other cartel?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TimK (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 6:00am

    Usually I agree with your analysis....

    But not this time. I thought it was a clever and humorous approach to addressing people illegally downloading a show on Netflix. I think you are overreacting to this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      aerinai (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 6:09am

      Re: Usually I agree with your analysis....

      While maybe slightly tone deaf, I'd expect people to take it as light hearted advertisement for the show. Reading between the lines I heard 'we aren't going to send you threatening letters, so please watch it on Netflix'

      This is a much better approach than the 'You wouldn't steal a car... copyright theft is a crime' crap that we were inundated with 5+ years ago.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DONT BE STUPID BE EDUCATED, 15 Sep 2017 @ 6:01am

    well back to my games

    fuck hollywood

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 6:15am

    Just a though but...

    Maybe, just maybe, if the French Netflix catalogue was not 1/3 the size of the American one for the same price, the value proposition would be strong enough that people would not look to alternative to watch their content.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 6:58am

    Comme on Timothy, apply the usual techdirt rule of thumb on what people should feel threatened/offended about.

    This is clearly one of those "borderline stupid, but not threatening/offending, learn to take a joke" case. (Coming from a European)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 15 Sep 2017 @ 7:03am

    funny except for one thing

    As a Netflix subscriber, they really do know where you live....
    Not so funny now, is it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      MDT (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 7:21am

      Re: funny except for one thing

      Common Sense Fail

      If you are a subscriber, yes they have your address.

      However, if you are a subscriber, you are not pirating it because you are watching it on Netflix, so even if this were a real threat, which it isn't, they wouldn't know where you are.

      facepalm

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    MDT (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 7:19am

    Much ado about nothing

    This is really stretching. I'm no fan of the studios, but seriously? I sit through stuff like this at Alamo Drafthouse all the time.

    Heck, for Hardcore Henry, they made a profanity laced PSA that included physically assaulting a rude customer and dislocating his arm. I didn't take it as an actual threat, I took it as humor.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVCkI5C_qNI&index=18&list=PLpX5OvrhWl9I59CYEx_ZtXnSmpBQEDbWe

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 15 Sep 2017 @ 8:03am

    So we went from "You wouldn't download a car" to "You WILL download a bullet".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


