by Tim Cushing

Thu, Sep 14th 2017 2:13pm


asset forfeiture, civil asset forfeiture, congress, house, jeff sessions



House Passes Amendment Rolling Back Jeff Sessions' Civil Asset Forfeiture Expansion

from the LOAD-LAST-SAVE? dept

Trump's pick for attorney general unsurprisingly holds the same ideals as his boss. He also holds the same misconceptions and misplaced nostalgia for tough-on-crime policing that went out of vogue as soon as it became apparent it wasn't doing anything but filling up prisons.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been going hot and heavy on a 1980s-esque law enforcement policy revival. He booted the DOJ off the civil rights beat, telling states and cities to solve their own police misconduct problems -- something they were clearly unwilling to do on their own, hence the DOJ's intercession. He told cops they're getting back their access to war gear, rolling back the Obama administration's minimal 1033 program reforms.

He's been touting tougher policing and tougher sentencing, using a false narrative of a country under siege by drug dealers and criminal border-jumpers. In a time of historic lows -- both in violent criminal activity and violence towards police officers -- AG Sessions is acting like a street corner preacher, promising an impending apocalypse to anyone who will listen.

Sessions is also peeling away federal reforms to asset forfeiture. He's opened the federal safety valve for civil forfeitures, allowing local PDs to dodge state laws limiting the amount of property they can take from uncharged citizens.

Given the makeup of Congress, one would assume Sessions' ongoing effort to raise US law enforcement to "a law unto itself" level would ride on rails, at least up until midterm elections. Instead, Sessions is facing a literal House divided -- not against itself exactly -- but against him.

In a stunning move, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Make America Secure and Prosperous Appropriations Act that will roll back Attorney General Jeff Sessions’s expansion of asset forfeiture.

Amendment number 126 was sponsored by a bipartisan group of nine members, led by Michigan Republican Rep. Justin Amash. He was joined by Democratic Reps. Ro Khanna of California; Washington state’s Pramila Jayapal, a rising progressive star; and Hawaii’s Tulsi Gabbard.

If this passes the Senate untouched, the amendment will roll things back to 2015 -- once again prohibiting federal adoption of local forfeitures. It would make state and local agencies play by the rules set for them by their legislatures, rather than allow them to bypass protections put in place to discourage abuse of programs loaded with the most perverted of incentives.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 14 Sep 2017 @ 1:16pm

    Bye, partisan!

    Amendment number 126 was sponsored by a bipartisan group of nine members...

    It's amazing what can happen when you look beyond the labels "Democrat" and "Republican".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • identicon
      David, 14 Sep 2017 @ 2:25pm

      Re: Bye, partisan!

      Well, to be fair they can still be partisan. Trump stands for neither Republican nor Democrat values.

      Obama tried unsuccessfully to get bipartisan approvement. Trump is considerably more successful at garnering bipartisan disapprovement.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 2:30pm

    Link?

    HR what the what now?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 2:46pm

      Re: Link?

      From the article above:

      Amendment number 126 was sponsored

      Following that link, it's amendment 126 in the second set of amendments to H.R. 3354, made in order under H.Res. 504. Adopted by voice vote, so no roll call.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 3:08pm

        Re: Re: Link?

        H.Amdt. 391

        An amendment numbered 126 printed in House Report 115-297 to restrict the federal government's use of adoptive forfeiture.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 3:23pm

          Full text [was Re: Re: Re: Link?]

          The amendment is short enough that here's the full text from 163 CR H7272

          At the end of division C (before the short title), insert the following:

          Sec. ____. None of the funds made available by this Act may be used for activities prohibited by the order issued by the Attorney General entitled Prohibition on Certain Federal Adoptions of Seizures by State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies'' (Order No. 3488-2015, dated January 16, 2015) or the order entitledProhibition on Certain Federal Adoptions of Seizures by State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies'' (Order No. 3485-2015, dated January 12, 2015).

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • identicon
    Anonyhatter, 14 Sep 2017 @ 2:48pm

    Maybe I missed something but... A lot of the things Trump has done i.e. policies he reversed, and this is where maybe I missed something on this particular issue, but... Last I checked C.A.F. was a law enacted by congress, the Obama admin circumvented the legislative process in enacting many of its policies and executive orders... Last I checked this like many issues (re: so called "Dreamers") is restoring the division of the branches envisioned by our forefathers...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 3:03pm

      Re:

      Right, like Trumps EO banning Muslims.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

      • identicon
        John Snape, 14 Sep 2017 @ 4:53pm

        Re: Re:

        Which executive order banned Muslims?

        If you're talking about the one that restricted refugees from certain countries: if it was "banning Muslims" it would have included Saudi Arabia, at the least.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 3:20pm

      Re:

      Party lines are bad. Think for yourself.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • identicon
      James Burkhardt, 14 Sep 2017 @ 4:09pm

      Response to: Anonyhatter on Sep 14th, 2017 @ 2:48pm

      Well, in this case, congress approved a shared forfiture program. Obama directed agents of the executive branch, namely law enforcement agencies, to not utilize the program. It's entirely how it's supposed to work. Congress crafts the laws, the executive branch chooses how to enforce the law. Dreamers, Forfiture, Wall street, et. al, it's all the same prosecutorial desgression.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 2:58pm

    Better, but not the best.

    Glad to see Session get the bitching little smack down he deserves. But... it is still sad to see no mention by the house asking how can this unconstitutional shit pass muster or to even be requested to begin with?

    I guess I will take what I can get.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 3:57pm

    Blockquote link

    In a stunning move, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved…

    I don't see a link in Cushing's article above for the two blockquoted paras. Maybe I'm just blind today. But via Google

    In Surprise Vote, House Passes Amendment to Restrict Asset Forfeiture”, by Zaid Jilani, The Intercept, Sep 12, 2017

    In a stunning move, the House of Representatives on Tuesday approved…

    Amendment No. 126 was sponsored by a bipartisan group of nine members…

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 4:57pm

    "He's been touting tougher policing and tougher sentencing, using a false narrative of a country under siege by drug dealers and criminal border-jumpers. In a time of historic lows -- both in violent criminal activity and violence towards police officers -- AG Sessions is acting like a street corner preacher, promising an impending apocalypse to anyone who will listen."

    This is a joke right?

    1. Heroine use and other opiate abuses is at an all-time high.
    2. 11 million+ are working illegally as indentured servants, prostitutes, day laborours at less than minimum wage rates that boarders penal labour conditions in mostly far left so-called sanctuary cities.
    3. Anyone that bashes the character of another person using such exaggerations such as: "street corner preacher, promising an impending apocalypse" is the spitting definition of projection.

    I don't support Jeff Sessions but when people say stupid things, you can't help but defend the one's you don't support.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 14 Sep 2017 @ 5:04pm

      Re:

      BTW, I'm a legal immigrant from France who choose Boston as my home which apparently is now a sanctuary city. Not only has crime risen by 13% over the past year, but you can't get a job anywhere that has been taken over by illegal immigrants who will only hire their own and since they charge much lower rates for their services, they're destroying those who follow the law.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology


