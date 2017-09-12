FTC Advice On How To Deal With Equifax Hack: Er... Race The Hackers To Filing Your Taxes Before They Do
from the what-the-actual-fuck dept
So, yes, by now you know all about the whole Equifax hack and how really, really terrible it is. Lots of sites have been posting various stories about what you should do about it, when the truth is you really can't do much. A lot of people are likely going to deal with an awful lot of bad stuff almost entirely because of this leak by Equifax. Not surprisingly, the FTC has weighed in with some suggestions, most of which won't actually help very much. Most of them are the standard suggestions everyone's giving -- including checking your credit reports, putting a credit freeze on your files and basically watching very closely to see if you're fucked over by whoever has access to these files.
But the FTC's very last suggestion is the one I wanted to focus on today. It's basically "um, well, maybe try to file your tax returns early next year, so you beat hackers trying to do the same?"
File your taxes early — as soon as you have the tax information you need, before a scammer can. Tax identity theft happens when someone uses your Social Security number to get a tax refund or a job. Respond right away to letters from the IRS.
As someone who has been a victim of someone filing fake tax returns to try to get your refund, it's a really shitty process to go through. The problem here, though, is the whole setup of our tax system, which makes it pretty damn easy for someone to fake your tax returns -- now made even easier thanks to this breach. If the FTC really wanted to help, it should be pushing for a complete overhaul of how tax filing works, such that merely knowing your Social Security Number and address isn't enough to file tax returns in your name. Among the many problems here, it starts with the idiotic idea that we use SSNs as an identity tool -- but there's also the fact that we continue to have the IRS force every American to play a guessing game with their taxes just to keep tax prep companies like Intuit and H&R Block happy.
I recognize that the FTC isn't directly in a position to fix this, but the fact that it's best suggestion is "race the hackers to filing your tax returns and hope you get there first" should highlight just how totally fucked up our income tax system is in the US.
Social Security Numbers
Equifax and the FTC aren't to blame for this. The IRS and Prosecutors and big businesses are to blame for Social Security Numbers being so vitally important and insecure.
Social Security Numbers were invented by the IRS to track who was who in their system. The IRS never expected them to be used by anyone but themselves, and never made the numbers all that secure because of that.
It's actually ILLEGAL for most businesses to ask you for your social security number, and to use it as a unique identifier for you in their databases. Only businesses that need to report your income to the IRS (like the company you work for, and a bank or investment firm) should have a real reason to know what your social security number is. Anything beyond that is scope creep, and is ILLEGAL under the law.
But, this is where Prosecutors and Big Business screwed things up. Big Businesses thought using Social Security numbers to identify customers in their database was a great idea. And prosecutors didn't enforce the laws against doing that, and so now Social Security numbers have become an insecure national ID in effect.
Re: Social Security Numbers
I find your statement difficult to believe. Are you positive it was the IRS who devised and implemented the SSN?
https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/ssb/v69n2/v69n2p55.html
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
They can try to get your tax return (if you are getting one) before you do. Dunno if they can just make up stuff. There are also some people that owe or that have non-trivial income. Not sure they want to spoof those people.

Fake accounts are probably a bigger problem.
Fake accounts are probably a bigger problem.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
A tax return is what you send to the IRS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Funny how that works.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Forms pertaining to tax withholding (W-2's, Form 1099, K-1, etc.) shall be given an additional number, a random number peculiar to that form, that employer, that taxpayer, and that year, in addition to the existing numbers, and this number shall be reported to the taxpayer and the IRS in the usual way, and the tax-payer shall copy it into his tax return. There will need to be fairly minor modifications of the tax schedules to allow inserting the passwords, but there is plenty of time to do that. It's only September.
The IRS can work with the state Departments of Motor Vehicles. The DMV checks not only paperwork, but also biometrics. It knows things off the birth certificate like the name of the obstetrician. The DMV finally confirms the address of an identity-holder by snail-mailing the card-- with instructions not to forward it.
When you file a change of address with the Post Office, they sensibly send paper notices-- by snail-mail-- to both the old and new address. I think you can file a change of address on the internet. I filed mine by physically going in to the post office. The IRS can always send out refund checks by snail-mail. This will be rather hard on the tax preparation companies, which make money on Refund Anticipation Loans, at more or less usurious interest. No matter, they will find a way to solve their problem.
