Free Speech

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Sep 13th 2017 9:45am


dan heyman, free speech, pat toomey, questions, reporters, simon radecki, tom price, ty cobb



Dear Government Employees: Asking Questions - Even Dumb Ones - Is Not A Criminal Offense

from the a-story-in-three-acts dept

What is it with federal government officials and their weird belief that being questioned by the public -- even with dumb questions -- is a criminal offense? Does it take three stories to make a trend? Perhaps. Let's do these one at a time.


Scene One: Guy faces criminal charges for asking Senator if his daughter was kidnapped

I'm sure that in some recesses of Simon Radecki's mind, the following stunt was a good idea. I'm sure, when he came up with it, it seemed like a clever way to create a feeling of panic within a Senator's mind that might -- just maybe -- make him reconsider the panic his policies might be causing millions of people. And yet, still... this seems like a really dumb stunt:

After thanking Mr. Toomey for appearing, Mr. Radecki said, “We’ve been here for a while. You probably haven’t seen the news. Can you confirm whether or not your daughter Bridget has been kidnapped?”

The ensuing four-second pause was punctuated by Mr. Toomey uttering “uhhhh,” before Mr. Radecki added, “The reason I ask is because that’s the reality of families that suffer deportation …”

See? You can totally see the thought process that would lead to such questioning, even if most of us would also quickly realize what a dumb line of questioning it was and would never let it out of our heads. But dumb questions aren't illegal. But... that hasn't stopped the police from going after Radecki and charging him with "disorderly conduct." Toomey's staffers didn't help matters by saying that the question was "inherently threatening." Except, that's not even remotely true under the law. And there's a fair bit of First Amendment law on what counts as a "true threat." And a hypothetical to make a point is not considered a true threat.

Scene 2: Charges dropped against reporter for asking Health Secretary questions too loudly

The questioning in this case happened back in May and got some attention. West Virginia reporter Dan Heyman, a reporter for the Public News Service, was arrested and charged with "willful disruption of governmental process" for the truly audacious act of yelling questions at Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price. Of course, that's kind of his job as a reporter. For the past four months Heyman has been dealing with a set of completely bogus charges because he was doing his job, asking questions of public officials.

Thankfully, now, common sense has prevailed, as prosecutors have dropped all charges and admitted that Heyman was just doing "aggressive journalism" that "was not unlawful and did not violate the law with which he was charged." It's just unfortunate that he still had to be arrested and have criminal charges hanging over his head for four months.

Scene 3: White House lawyer promises to send the Secret Service after aggressive questioner

Sensing a pattern yet? The recently hired lawyer in the White House, Ty Cobb (note: not the dead baseball player) appeared to threaten a questioner with a Secret Service visit for asking pointed questions. Here's the exchange, as posted over at Business Insider:

"How are you sleeping at night? You’re a monster," Jetton wrote to Cobb's White House email account on Tuesday night.

"Like a baby ... " wrote Cobb, who was brought in to the White House to oversee Trump's legal and media response to the ongoing Russia investigation.

The conversation escalated quickly, with Jetton attacking "the havoc" Cobb and his "ilk are causing."

"I, like many others, lay awake, restless, my mind dissecting countless scenarios of how bad this could get, what new thing you have dreamt up to pull us down a pathway to hell," Jetton wrote. "You remind me less of a grumpy baseball player and more of that horrid clown from the Stephen King novel."

Cobb replied: "Enjoy talking to the Secret Service. Hope you are you less than nine years old as you seem to be ... "

As an aside: Cobb appears to have difficulty not responding to any random email that comes his way -- having also been completely and totally fooled by a guy who literally used the domain emailprankster.co.uk to send emails pretending to be other White House officials, eventually leading Cobb to threaten the prankster with possible felony charges.

Either way, absolutely nothing in the exchange above deserves (or is likely to get) a Secret Service visit.

Look, this isn't that hard. Being a government official -- whether elected or appointed -- is not a fun gig. You have lots of people questioning you and second guessing you all the time. And some of those people are mean. Possibly really mean. But, that's kinda part of the territory when you live and work in a mostly open democracy, rather than an authoritarian dictatorship. People get to ask questions -- even stupid, annoying or scary ones. And we don't arrest them and throw them in jail.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 13 Sep 2017 @ 8:14am

    Is one of these things not like the other?

    Neither party looks good in Scene 3, but it doesn't seem to follow Scenes 1 and 2. Scene 3 would fit the pattern only if the Secret Service actually called Jetton and then later decided to drop the investigation.

    • icon
      Mike Masnick (profile), 13 Sep 2017 @ 8:48am

      Re: Is one of these things not like the other?

      The issue is still that a government official responds to aggressive questioning with the belief that law enforcement will go after the questioner.

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:49am

        Re: Re: Is one of these things not like the other?

        It's worth noting that he's also threatening to send the Secret Service after someone he believes to be "less than nine years old".

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 13 Sep 2017 @ 8:18am

    "that hasn't stopped the police from going after Radecki and charging him with "disorderly conduct.""

    "was arrested and charged with "willful disruption of governmental process" for the truly audacious act"

    Gotta love those subjective things govt has at their disposal to charge people they don't like with.

    • identicon
      Machin Shin, 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:32am

      Re:

      Really got to love how those in government seem immune from being arrested for "willful disruption of governmental process"

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Sep 2017 @ 9:05am

    Like things flock together

    Isn't it axiomatic that tyrants have thin skins? Government seems to be collecting tyrants via various methodologies including elections (via the corrupt voting system that includes buying votes and political parties directing mindlessly loyal members) and appointments.

  • identicon
    AricTheRed, 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:28am

    FTFY

    "...when you live and work in a mostly open democracy, rather than an authoritarian dictatorship. People get to ask questions -- even stupid, annoying or scary ones. And we don't arrest them and throw them in jail..."

    Get over it!

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:29am

    Radecki's question might have been asked in the most poignant way possible, but he makes a significant point that can't be dismissed simply because it was uncouth. If the Senator was alarmed by the thought that the question conjured, then he should be alarmed by the experience of families who deal with deportation. ICE actually poses a threat to families. I doubt the prosecution will be able to prove that Radecki actually poses a threat to the Senator's family.

    • identicon
      Machin Shin, 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:38am

      Re:

      While I guess it is true ICE deportation is a threat to families. It is about the same as saying DEA is a threat to families because they might come and throw a family member in prison.

  • icon
    McGyver (profile), 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:39am

    I like the 1700-1800s when the politicians may have been equally thin skinned, but they would at least actually grant you the courtesy of engaging them in fisticuffs to clear their dubious honor... This modern crop of fragile losers use law enforcement to rough up reporters and protesters, twist the law to quell the voice of dissent and hide behind the privileges of office to weasel away from any uncomfortable situation.
    The use of "willful disruption of government process" has of late become disgustingly twisted to appease officials trying to hide from questions they don't have the guts or answers to face.
    Disruption of what process? Was he made late for a bribe?
    Yeah, it may be a difficult job, but if they can't handle the stress they should do everyone a favor and pack up their cartoon loot bags with the dollar signs on them, and just get the hell out of politics.

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:39am

    It isn't just government. How many progressive groups want Climate Deniers jailed?

    “Climate change denial should be a crime,” declared the Sept. 1 headline in the Outline.

    Mark Hertsgaard argued in a Sept. 7 article in the Nation, titled “Climate Denialism Is Literally Killing Us,” that “murder is murder” and “we should punish it as such.”

    The suggestion that those who run afoul of the climate change consensus, in particular government officials, should face charges comes with temperatures flaring over the link between hurricanes and greenhouse gas emissions.

    “In the wake of Harvey, it’s time to treat science denial as gross negligence — and hold those who do the denying accountable,” said the subhead in the Outline article, written by Brian Merchant.

    Brad Johnson, executive director of Climate Hawks Vote, posted last week on Twitter a set of “climate disaster response rules,” the third of which was to “put officials who reject science in jail.”

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 13 Sep 2017 @ 10:42am

    it isn't the questions themselves that they think is illegal, it's the lack of absolute obedience. Submit, obey and consume citizen.

