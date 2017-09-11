It Doesn't Matter How Much Of An Asshole You Think Someone Is, That's No Excuse To DMCA
We've pointed out time and time again that one of the problems with setting up any rules that allow for content to be taken down online is just how widely they will be abused. This is one of the reasons why we think that CDA 230's immunity is much better than the DMCA 512 safe harbors. Under CDA 230, if a platform receives a takedown over content that is, say, defamatory, they get to decide how best to act, without a change in their own legal liability. They can take it down, or they can leave it up, but there's no greater legal risk in either decision. With the DMCA, it's different. If you, as a platform, refuse to take down the content, you then risk much greater legal liability. And, because of this, we regularly see the DMCA abused by anyone who wants to make certain content disappear -- even if it has nothing to do with copyright.
Take this latest example of game developer Sean Vanaman, who has promised to issue DMCA takedown notices for YouTube star PewDiePie's (Felix Kjellberg) videos featuring Vanaman's video game, Firewatch:
We're filing a DMCA takedown of PewDiePie's Firewatch content and any future Campo Santo games.
— Sean Vanaman (@vanaman) September 10, 2017
The issue is, more or less, that PewDiePie is, well, kind of a jackass and possibly a bigot (there's some dispute over whether he's really a bigot or just "proving a point," but I'm going with Popehat's famous Goatfucker Rule on this one). And PewDiePie did one of his awful, insensitive PewDiePie things, which has reasonably pissed off some people.
One of those people is Vanaman, who is pointing directly to this episode as the reason why he's going to issue DMCA takedowns and is urging other game developers to do the same:
And, look, it's completely reasonable to dislike PewDiePie. And it's completely reasonable to be upset that someone you dislike and believe is toxic has done videos showing your games. But what's not reasonable and also not allowed under the law is to abuse the DMCA to take down content, just because you don't like how someone's using it. PewDiePie's videos are almost certainly fair use. While we've seen some debate over "Let's Play" videos like PewDiePie's over the years, in general most copyright experts who've discussed the matter seem to feel that the standard Let's Play video is very likely to be protected by fair use.
Having seen some of PewDiePie's Firewatch let's play video, it definitely would appear to be protected by fair use. The fact that Vanaman directly and publicly admits that he's not taking the video down for any valid copyright reason, but rather because he thinks PewDiePie is "a propagator of despicable garbage" doesn't help Vanaman's case at all. Rather, it gives PewDiePie a lot more leverage to claim that any such takedown would be abusive, and possibly even a violation of the DMCA's 512(f) against misrepresentations.
But the larger point remains: no matter what you think of PewDiePie or Vanaman, the issue here is that when we create laws that give people the power to take down content, it will be abused for a variety of reasons. Often -- as is the case here -- those reasons will have absolutely nothing to do with copyright. Vanaman spouting off about his non-copyright reasons for wanting to issue a takedown only makes that so much clearer in this case.
Discuss
Interestingly, they came to the opposite conclusion that his use of DMCA was perfectly legal and legit in this instance based on the fact that they have a legal right to revoke the use of their games at any time and that PewDiePie's use didn't constitute fair use.
I don't think I necessarily agree with Ars Technica in this case as it seems like his Firewatch video is pretty clearly fair use and the offensive remark he made wasn't even in a video of Firewatch, it was in a video of PUBG. I'm curious to know Techdirt's take on that as well as the rest of this community.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Discuss
I'm sure they could try to take the TOS violation to court and prevent any further videos from being produced, but that doesn't give you the same publicity and isn't as immediate as their use of the DMCA system.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Discuss
They do discuss about the transformative nature (or not) of playtrough videos and it seems to be somewhat of a gray zone but it would have wide implications on an entire group of videos that do the exact same and I don't think we want to go down that hole.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Discuss
If Ars is right, then you could get content taken down for anything, just because you don't "agree" with a person. For instance, say Youtuber29 is a Democrat and does a video of GameXYZ that was made by a Republican. Under what seems to be Ars' view, then the Republican game dev could DMCA Youtuber29's video of GamXYZ solely on the basis that he doesn't like the fact that he's a Democrat and doesn't want his work to be associated with it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Your rage comes off as being in support of PewDiePie rather than in opposition to Sean Vanaman.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Each to their own I suppose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If he is using racial slurs then he is a 'goatfucker' even if he says the contrary. I used to use profanities that are clearly racist, homophobic but that I had no conscious clue that they were. When I was made aware of it I did my best to stop using them. So I do make use of profanities regularly but now I avoid the ones charged with prejudice. Calling somebody a piece of shit may have the same intention of calling him/her a ni***r for PewDiePie but the first doesn't carry the implicit racism but it's still profanity.
I wouldn't say I steer clear of such bigotry but I'm doing my best to get rid of what I inherited from our inherently bigoted society.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Relying on bigoted views of the world is most of what shock humor is as a genre.
I have to wonder what you consider Dave Chapelle then.
Words are not magic spells that have consequences outside of peoples reactions to them. PewDiePie does not have a history of being hateful or racist. What he does have a history of, however, is being an edgelord. One that is apparently extremely stupid for using a racial slur in a political environment where news outlets have a history of making up claims of bigotry about him. Edgyness is not an excuse for this level of stupidity.
I'm curious what you think of Avenue Q's "Everyone's A Little Bit Racist".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RovF1zsDoeM
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
What's the difference of a can of shit and a black person? The can.
This is awful, despicable but I remember people laughing when I heard that as a kid. It's a whole lot different from South Park making Cartman a complete bigoted asshole for instance. It's not the ideas he spew that are funny, it's the absurd in them, the idiocy of his bigotry that make him funny (or at least I hope that's the idea from the creators).
I hope I clarified my point. That "joke" I heard when I was a kid is not a joke, it's not funny. Shouldn't have been funny in the past as well. So if some comedian relies on that type of humor, well...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Precedent maybe?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Sick And Tired
I am sick and tired of people who get angry when value is added on top of their platforms by other players in the economy. That's how business works.
You don't hear steel workers angry when carmakers make a car from their steal then, "make money off what we make."
You don't hear carmakers getting angry when taxi companies buy their cars, then "make money off what we make."
The fact is, your products, my products, ANY product ain't worth shit to the market if we don't offer the buyers the opportunity to extract Economic Surplus from it. Whether that's in the form of Consumer Surplus, or Value-Added revenues from a business - people should be able to use your products to serve their needs.
And it doesn't matter if you like or don't like what they do with it. It is literally none of your business.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_surplus
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sick And Tired
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Sick And Tired
I think the point is that PDP is being more and more seen as a toxic brand, and that his continued "support" is likely to bring value removed, rather than value added.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I would laugh if Vanaman loses rights over this
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
In the half-century that video games have been around, has there ever been a legal precedent that public performance of them is a violation of copyright? Has anyone ever argued that an arcade needs permission from the creators to operate a machine? How about unofficial esports tournaments? I wonder if game shows like Starcade had or needed permission to use the games they used. My Google searches only seem to turn up a case saying playing a board game for/in the public is not a performance.
Also, any precedents that consider streaming a game the same as reproducing that game? Copying a game and showing someone playing the game seem very different to me but I can see a large grey area as games have moved more towards the cinematic side of the spectrum.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
But you never weigh the abuse against the good.
Because you don't regard content as worthy of any protection.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: But you never weigh the abuse against the good.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
