Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Sep 11th 2017 9:40am


Filed Under:
512(f), censorship, copyright, dmca, dmca 512, felix kjellberg, firewatch, pewdiepie, sean vanaman

Companies:
campo santo



It Doesn't Matter How Much Of An Asshole You Think Someone Is, That's No Excuse To DMCA

from the that's-not-how-copyright-law-works dept

We've pointed out time and time again that one of the problems with setting up any rules that allow for content to be taken down online is just how widely they will be abused. This is one of the reasons why we think that CDA 230's immunity is much better than the DMCA 512 safe harbors. Under CDA 230, if a platform receives a takedown over content that is, say, defamatory, they get to decide how best to act, without a change in their own legal liability. They can take it down, or they can leave it up, but there's no greater legal risk in either decision. With the DMCA, it's different. If you, as a platform, refuse to take down the content, you then risk much greater legal liability. And, because of this, we regularly see the DMCA abused by anyone who wants to make certain content disappear -- even if it has nothing to do with copyright.

Take this latest example of game developer Sean Vanaman, who has promised to issue DMCA takedown notices for YouTube star PewDiePie's (Felix Kjellberg) videos featuring Vanaman's video game, Firewatch:

The issue is, more or less, that PewDiePie is, well, kind of a jackass and possibly a bigot (there's some dispute over whether he's really a bigot or just "proving a point," but I'm going with Popehat's famous Goatfucker Rule on this one). And PewDiePie did one of his awful, insensitive PewDiePie things, which has reasonably pissed off some people.

One of those people is Vanaman, who is pointing directly to this episode as the reason why he's going to issue DMCA takedowns and is urging other game developers to do the same:

And, look, it's completely reasonable to dislike PewDiePie. And it's completely reasonable to be upset that someone you dislike and believe is toxic has done videos showing your games. But what's not reasonable and also not allowed under the law is to abuse the DMCA to take down content, just because you don't like how someone's using it. PewDiePie's videos are almost certainly fair use. While we've seen some debate over "Let's Play" videos like PewDiePie's over the years, in general most copyright experts who've discussed the matter seem to feel that the standard Let's Play video is very likely to be protected by fair use.

Having seen some of PewDiePie's Firewatch let's play video, it definitely would appear to be protected by fair use. The fact that Vanaman directly and publicly admits that he's not taking the video down for any valid copyright reason, but rather because he thinks PewDiePie is "a propagator of despicable garbage" doesn't help Vanaman's case at all. Rather, it gives PewDiePie a lot more leverage to claim that any such takedown would be abusive, and possibly even a violation of the DMCA's 512(f) against misrepresentations.

But the larger point remains: no matter what you think of PewDiePie or Vanaman, the issue here is that when we create laws that give people the power to take down content, it will be abused for a variety of reasons. Often -- as is the case here -- those reasons will have absolutely nothing to do with copyright. Vanaman spouting off about his non-copyright reasons for wanting to issue a takedown only makes that so much clearer in this case.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:04am

    And yet this abomination of a law that allows prior restraint and censorship with the blessings and enforcement of the Government still exists. Despite all the obvious and well documented abuses.

    Some would say it's a feature...

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:52am

    Discuss

    Ars Technica did an article on this as well, (link: https://arstechnica.com/gaming/2017/09/firewatch-dev-uses-dmca-against-pewdiepie-after-streamed-raci al-slur/ ).

    Interestingly, they came to the opposite conclusion that his use of DMCA was perfectly legal and legit in this instance based on the fact that they have a legal right to revoke the use of their games at any time and that PewDiePie's use didn't constitute fair use.

    I don't think I necessarily agree with Ars Technica in this case as it seems like his Firewatch video is pretty clearly fair use and the offensive remark he made wasn't even in a video of Firewatch, it was in a video of PUBG. I'm curious to know Techdirt's take on that as well as the rest of this community.

      Sean, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:19am

      Re: Discuss

      Here is the thing, It's still not a valid DMCA complaint. According to that PewDiePie violetated their terms of service, and seeing as I haven't read Firewatch's TOS but given how broad some of them are, I believe they are within their right to revoke his game key/liscence. But that doesn't constitute a DMCA violation of his videos.

      I'm sure they could try to take the TOS violation to court and prevent any further videos from being produced, but that doesn't give you the same publicity and isn't as immediate as their use of the DMCA system.

      Ninja (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:27am

      Re: Discuss

      I read that as well. I disagree with Ars because their article seems to iply that creators are omnipotent concerning their copyrights and this is clearly wrong. Fair use is there to prove the point. As much as the guy may or may not be a bigoted asshole the creator can't do a thing, at least not without abusing the system. Uncomfortable to see your work being used by the guy? Certainly. But he can't do a thing about it.

      They do discuss about the transformative nature (or not) of playtrough videos and it seems to be somewhat of a gray zone but it would have wide implications on an entire group of videos that do the exact same and I don't think we want to go down that hole.

        Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 11:32am

        Re: Re: Discuss

        That was pretty much my thought as well. And I also agree with Sean that they could revoke his license key if they wanted but the video is fair use and shouldn't be taken down.

        If Ars is right, then you could get content taken down for anything, just because you don't "agree" with a person. For instance, say Youtuber29 is a Democrat and does a video of GameXYZ that was made by a Republican. Under what seems to be Ars' view, then the Republican game dev could DMCA Youtuber29's video of GamXYZ solely on the basis that he doesn't like the fact that he's a Democrat and doesn't want his work to be associated with it.

    Machin Shin, 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:55am

    Well, Sean Vanaman, let me just take a moment to say FUCK YOU. I was actually planning on buying a copy of firewatch, but I will spend that money elsewhere now. I will also make a point to avoid anything you put out in the future.

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 12:40pm

      Re:

      His use of the DMCA is to make a counterpoint to PewDiePie's wonderful "point". It doesn't matter if the DMCA is successful. Mr. Vanaman will have made his point very publicly thanks to articles such as this one.

      Your rage comes off as being in support of PewDiePie rather than in opposition to Sean Vanaman.

        Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:49pm

        Re: Re:

        No, the subject of his rage was spelled out rather clearly, I think. The poster you responded to even stated the name of the person to which he was directing his remark. GTFO with that 'if you're not with me you're against me' bullshit. It is possible to be opposed to both positions in an incident, yet still find one of them MORE deplorable. I agree with the OP,Sean can go fuck himself and I will never purchase anything from a studio he is involved with. What's more, I can say that and in no way support (or denounce) PDP and his antics.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:11am

    Not sure how PopeHat's goatfucker rule applies to people who grew up surrounded by a community where the definition of profanity are regularly repurposed. Also not sure how his goatfucker rule applies to comedians or South Park.

    Each to their own I suppose.

      Ninja (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:41am

      Re:

      When your comedy relies on bigoted views of the world maybe it's time you changed your tune.

      If he is using racial slurs then he is a 'goatfucker' even if he says the contrary. I used to use profanities that are clearly racist, homophobic but that I had no conscious clue that they were. When I was made aware of it I did my best to stop using them. So I do make use of profanities regularly but now I avoid the ones charged with prejudice. Calling somebody a piece of shit may have the same intention of calling him/her a ni***r for PewDiePie but the first doesn't carry the implicit racism but it's still profanity.

      I wouldn't say I steer clear of such bigotry but I'm doing my best to get rid of what I inherited from our inherently bigoted society.

        Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:57am

        Re: Re:

        When your comedy relies on bigoted views of the world maybe it's time you changed your tune.

        Relying on bigoted views of the world is most of what shock humor is as a genre.

        If he is using racial slurs then he is a 'goatfucker' even if he says the contrary. I used to use profanities that are clearly racist, homophobic but that I had no conscious clue that they were. When I was made aware of it I did my best to stop using them. So I do make use of profanities regularly but now I avoid the ones charged with prejudice. Calling somebody a piece of shit may have the same intention of calling him/her a ni***r for PewDiePie but the first doesn't carry the implicit racism but it's still profanity.

        I have to wonder what you consider Dave Chapelle then.

        Words are not magic spells that have consequences outside of peoples reactions to them. PewDiePie does not have a history of being hateful or racist. What he does have a history of, however, is being an edgelord. One that is apparently extremely stupid for using a racial slur in a political environment where news outlets have a history of making up claims of bigotry about him. Edgyness is not an excuse for this level of stupidity.

        I wouldn't say I steer clear of such bigotry but I'm doing my best to get rid of what I inherited from our inherently bigoted society.

        I'm curious what you think of Avenue Q's "Everyone's A Little Bit Racist".

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RovF1zsDoeM

          Ninja (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 11:48am

          Re: Re: Re:

          I was meaning to further develop it but got lazy. By all means, making fun of such bigotry is pretty good and standard nowadays yes. I'll give you an example of a joke I heard in the distant past that would fit what I said:

          What's the difference of a can of shit and a black person? The can.

          This is awful, despicable but I remember people laughing when I heard that as a kid. It's a whole lot different from South Park making Cartman a complete bigoted asshole for instance. It's not the ideas he spew that are funny, it's the absurd in them, the idiocy of his bigotry that make him funny (or at least I hope that's the idea from the creators).

          I hope I clarified my point. That "joke" I heard when I was a kid is not a joke, it's not funny. Shouldn't have been funny in the past as well. So if some comedian relies on that type of humor, well...

          Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 12:41pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Dave Chapelle is one of the world's most prolific goatfuckers.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:42am

    Precedent maybe?

    I'd classify let's play videos as fair use, but has that ever been tested in court? I feel like neither side wants to risk setting a precedent that goes against them. Either "unauthorized" let's plays go extinct, or game publishers lose the right to forcibly monetize videos that feature their game footage for purposes of criticism and commentary.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:52am

    The problem with DMCA is currently there isn't any real consequence for being abused. I think until that is brought up, everyone should abuse the hell out of it. Maybe then it will finally come to light that it should be a little more balanced.

    aethercowboy (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:55am

    Someone should remind Mr. Vanaman about Section 512(f) before he takes legal action. I'd imageine Mr. Kjellberg has the resources to follow it through.

    Derek Kerton (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:55am

    Sick And Tired

    ""I am sick of this child getting more and more chances to make money off of what we make," writes Vanaman on Twitter."

    I am sick and tired of people who get angry when value is added on top of their platforms by other players in the economy. That's how business works.

    You don't hear steel workers angry when carmakers make a car from their steal then, "make money off what we make."

    You don't hear carmakers getting angry when taxi companies buy their cars, then "make money off what we make."

    The fact is, your products, my products, ANY product ain't worth shit to the market if we don't offer the buyers the opportunity to extract Economic Surplus from it. Whether that's in the form of Consumer Surplus, or Value-Added revenues from a business - people should be able to use your products to serve their needs.

    And it doesn't matter if you like or don't like what they do with it. It is literally none of your business.

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_surplus

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 12:43pm

      Re: Sick And Tired

      Sean acknowledged exactly that in his Twitter tirade. Wouldn't hurt to give it a read before posting except that we haven't invented that time travel machine yet.

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:23pm

      Re: Sick And Tired

      >I am sick and tired of people who get angry when value is added on top of their platforms by other players in the economy. That's how business works.

      I think the point is that PDP is being more and more seen as a toxic brand, and that his continued "support" is likely to bring value removed, rather than value added.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:59am

    I would laugh if Vanaman loses rights over this

    I believe that anyone who abuses DMCA like this should lose all rights to enforce it once they are caught. This goes for everyone from the lowest linked videos to Disney itself. Their is far too much power taken away from the people to give this supposedly good thing, but the balance of power has never been in our favor and every year the shift away from us is more evident.

    Ryunosuke (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 11:42am

    uhh so here's a question: has ANYONE challenged this under the 1st amendment? You know, Congress shall make no law abridging the freedom of speech? Cause this CLEARLY is abridging the freedom of speech whether intentional or not, and it CLEARLY was passed by Congress.

      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:26pm

      Re:

      That's a rather childishly simplistic view of things that misses the mark entirely. Shall we abolish prisons because the laws that put you there keep you from freely expressing yourself in your chosen venue? Don't be silly.

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:06pm

    I curious to know if there's any legal history of let's plays.

    In the half-century that video games have been around, has there ever been a legal precedent that public performance of them is a violation of copyright? Has anyone ever argued that an arcade needs permission from the creators to operate a machine? How about unofficial esports tournaments? I wonder if game shows like Starcade had or needed permission to use the games they used. My Google searches only seem to turn up a case saying playing a board game for/in the public is not a performance.

    Also, any precedents that consider streaming a game the same as reproducing that game? Copying a game and showing someone playing the game seem very different to me but I can see a large grey area as games have moved more towards the cinematic side of the spectrum.

    Toom1275 (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:34pm

    Digital Millennium Censorship Act

    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:46pm

    But you never weigh the abuse against the good.

    "We've pointed out time and time again that one of the problems with setting up any rules that allow for content to be taken down online is just how widely they will be abused."

    Because you don't regard content as worthy of any protection.

