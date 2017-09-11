Tesla Remotely Extended The Range Of Drivers In Florida For Free... And That's NOT A Good Thing
In the lead up to Hurricane Irma hitting Florida over the weekend, Tesla did something kind of interesting: it gave a "free" upgrade to a bunch of Tesla drivers in Florida, extending the range of those vehicles, to make it easier for them to evacuate the state. Now, as an initial response, this may seem praiseworthy. The company did something (at no cost to car-owners) to help them evacuate from a serious danger zone. In a complete vacuum, that sounds like a good idea. But there are a variety of problems with it when put back into context.
The first thing you need to understand is that while Tesla sells different version of its Model S, with different ranges, the range is actually entirely software-dependent. That is, it uses the same batteries in different cars -- it just limits how much they'll charge via software. Thus, spend more on a "nicer" model and more of the battery is used. So all that happened here was that Tesla "upgraded" these cars with an over the air update. In some ways, this feels kind of neat -- it means that a Tesla owner could "purchase" an upgrade to extend the range of the car. But it should also be somewhat terrifying.
In some areas, this has lead to discussions about the possibility of hacking the software on the cheaper version to unlock the greater battery power -- and I, for one, can't wait to see the CFAA lawsuit that eventually comes out of that should it ever happen (at least some people are hacking into the Tesla's battery management system, but just to determine how much capacity is really available).
But this brings us back to the same old discussion of whether or not you really own what you've bought. When a company can automagically update the physical product you bought from them, it at least raises some serious questions. Yes, in this case, it's being used for a good purpose: to hopefully make it easier for Tesla owners to get the hell out of Florida. But it works the other way too, as law professor Elizabeth Jo points out:
This sounds great until you realize the power to brick a car useful to corporations and the police: https://t.co/rbcfBr1HsF
— Elizabeth Joh (@elizabeth_joh) September 10, 2017
And, of course, there's the possibility that one of these over-the-air updates goes wrong in disastrous ways:
"oops sorry we bricked all the Teslas in the vicinity of the hurricane. Please accept our condolences and a year of free credit monitoring"
— Pwn All The Things (@pwnallthethings) September 10, 2017
So, yes, without any context, merely upgrading the cars' range sure sounds like a good thing. But when you begin to think about it in the context of who actually owns the car you bought, it gets a lot scarier.
Reader Comments
I'm also terrified of over-the-air updates. What prevents anybody from performing a MITM attack and screwing your car? No seriously, firmware updates should be wired for any device.
Re: Limiting battery capacity
The reason is that the batteries aging is affected by how deep you discharge the battery - and the battery is supposed to work throughout the cars life without being replaced.
If you for example repeatedly discharge Lithium batteries 100% you get about ~300 cycles, if you only discharge 40% got get ~1400 cycles - which translates to almost 3x longer battery-life.
And I'm a bit flabbergasted that everyone has their panties in a twist that Tesla does OtA updates, they have been doing that since day 1.
Re: Re: Limiting battery capacity
If you for example repeatedly discharge Lithium batteries 100% you get about ~300 cycles, if you only discharge 40% got get ~1400 cycles - which translates to almost 3x longer battery-life.**
So the battery lasts longer, but you're forced to use it less over that time period?
Re: Re: Re: Limiting battery capacity
If you keep the battery in the range of 20% and 80% you will give it much longer total health.
Re: Re: Limiting battery capacity
"I would say that all electric cars that uses modern batteries limits the capacity and there is a very good reason for limiting the battery capacity you can use."
That's not the issue here though, as these are exactly the same batteries used in more expensive models that give you more capacity. This is a marketing issue, not an engineering one.
Re:
Cryptographic signatures. The same thing that's kept Windows Update secure for the better part of two decades.
There are good reasons to be worried about this technology, but that's not one of them.
Re: Re:
Not exactly.
Welcome to the future
Microsoft has had the ability to 'sabotage' your computer since XP with software updates. Apple could cut you off from your iCloud backup any time you want. The phone in your pocket relays location-based information to you every second of the day.
Hardware is becoming software. I think CFAA is broken, not that hardware can be updated OTA. Perfect example is Jeep got hacked a couple years back. Only 'fix' was taking it into a dealership! If something is internet-connected, it should be able to be OTA updated. If that scares you, it should scare you more that anything reaching 'outside' to the internet is way more scary when it cannot be patched.
Missed Opportunities
If the issue is that they want data from the cars in real time, make the system outgoing only.
Re: Missed Opportunities
Re: History is a repeat of opportunities
In the 1980's every Japanese VCR was new factory with a limited run, every VCR was identical, the remote has the 'upgrade'.
When i built a electric limousine factory in 1995-6, a Buick engineer said the police were begging that GM could brick your car safely, and lock you inside.
Future Shock? Just dig out your father's and greatgrandfather's Scientific Americas.
Free Credit Monitoring
"We understand that you just fell off a skyscraper while being mauled by a bear, please accept this year of free credit monitoring."
Re: Free Credit Monitoring
Stallman is evergreen
Re: Stallman is evergreen
Re:
Right there in the article
Re: Software capacity?
In the computer chip business functionality can be disabled because it didn't completely meet specs, e.g. if a FPU drew too much power but otherwise functioned perfectly it was disabled. Because it didn't meet specs.
For Tesla the battery might well support 80+% of the pack's rated goal. Thus sell it for a lower price. Updating the allowable usage might mean nothing more than bumping it up X%. As stated, better to get the vehicle and user out of harm's way.
Time will tell on this one, armchair generals are missing crucial data. Doesn't mean they won't waste a ton of bandwidth second guessing everyone, it's what they do.
Re: Re: Software capacity?
In which case upgrading the battery rating to allow people to evacuate would be dangerous, as they would overestimate their ranges, and run out of power on the road.
Re: Rather fight another day
rather be farther away with a blue-screen-of-death then let me and my car float away... blissing out on the car's sound system
Re: Re: Rather fight another day
Were 60D owners aware?
Were purchasers of smaller models aware that their cars would have to carry the extra weight of the larger battery and that it would negatively impact range? Or are they given slightly more than 60D to compensate. If so, that still makes the 60D less energy efficient by weight.
Re: Were 60D owners aware?
Re: Were 60D owners aware?
well, DUH
1. you're no longer a driver, but a rider
2. if you're not driving, then someone/something (software) else is, and that something can redirect "your car" or prevent "your car" from even starting
3. hacking: not if, but when
4. Revelation 13:16-18, self driving car about control
5. man is not perfect, and thus, nothing man builds is perfect (even software)
I'll drive myself, thank you
(see hating, tin foil, conspiracy theorist comments below)
Re: well, DUH
>(see hating, tin foil, conspiracy theorist comments below)
speechlessnathanfillion.gif
Re: well, DUH
Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.
The real interesting point will be when masses of batteries begin to wear out. Then Tesla collapses.
There's only one reason GM got out of electric cars, and that is batteries still aren't cost-effective.
Re: Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.
Re: Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.
Would that be the GM that makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric car?
Re: Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.
But if the charge management system avoids those extremes, modern cells can last a long, long time.
There are Tesla Model S cars on the road with over 500,000 km on them - still on the original battery pack and with > 80% of the original charge capacity.
That's more miles that most cars (ICE cars, anyway) get before going to the junkyard.
(Will all-aluminium electrics last longer? Hard to say, but if they last long enough to wear out the battery pack, they'll be LONG out of warranty by then.)
I don't think Tesla is going to have a financial problem re battery wear.
The upside has a downside
Then I thought: that means they can now downsize the range of all those cars (and others) whenever they want to; that scares me. The fact that a "surprise upgrade" is possible means that a "surprise downgrade" is also possible; they shouldn't be touching my car unless I consent.
Re: The upside has a downside
In addition as I said below, this is a software controlled contract term (the extra battery), if for some reason the update went the other way and bricked your car then you would have full rights to bring a lawsuit to Tesla, if for your car was bricked while evacuating from a storm then you could even hit them for far more damages as they are now endangering your life.
Re: Re: The upside has a downside
https://electrek.co/2017/09/09/tesla-extends-range-vehicles-for-free-in-florida-escape-hurrica ne-irma/
"While he didn’t ask for it nor knew why it changed, Tesla had temporarily unlocked the remaining 15 kWh of the car’s software-limited battery pack option to facilitate the owner’s evacuation."
It sounds like the prompt can be bypassed?
If you need to assent to the upgrade then I really don't see how it's supposed to be a problem.. In that case it's just easier than taking it to the dealer to upgrade
Re: Re: The upside has a downside
https://electrek.co/2017/09/09/tesla-extends-range-vehicles-for-free-in-florida-escape-hurrica ne-irma/
"While he didn’t ask for it nor knew why it changed, Tesla had temporarily unlocked the remaining 15 kWh of the car’s software-limited battery pack option to facilitate the owner’s evacuation."
It sounds like the prompt can be bypassed?
If you need to assent to the upgrade then I really don't see how it's supposed to be a problem.. In that case it's just easier than taking it to the dealer to upgrade
Re: Re: The upside has a downside
"Being the owner of a Tesla I can tell you that you have final say on any updates that the car runs. They can push an update to your car, but you have to actully select "Yes" for the car to run the update."
And all you can do is trust that that's actually true, because you have no way of knowing/proving otherwise. It's not like other companies haven't been caught out doing something they said they weren't.
*"This is not something that happens when your driving down the road as it can take a few hours depending on the update."
They know when you're not driving down the road...
Tesla (Re)Coil
So one's a Model S and one's a Model-less?
And now for something completely different.
Last year I finally found the "tlp" utility for my Thinkpad laptop that allows me to stop the battery charging when it reaches 79% of a full charge.
Since then it has retained its overall capacity of 43%. A year prior to that, it had 100%.
Charging lithium cells to 100% of capacity is not doing them a favor. Yes, it's nice in an emergency. But if you don't need it, you are much better off not using them fully.
This is not as bad as it sounds
This trade off allows the battery to last longer and is not a bad deal given you get diminishing returns on charge speed over 80% full anyway.
Could you hack the car? Sure! But then Tesla does not have to provide you with OTA updates as you totally messed with the computer control system.
Point is, you can buy things with software limited features as an element of the contract. On top of this Tesla makes it very clear what is happening as well as clear results if you "go Around" and hack the computer.
Re: This is not as bad as it sounds
And could someone else hack the car? You bet!
Re: This is not as bad as it sounds
as part of your price your agreeing to the lower price now for the ability to buy the additional battery as an upgrade
You buy the entire battery now, you can buy new software for an upgrade. That's not the same thing.
because the car will charge faster
Car charges at the exact same speed, it just says full when it's at a lower charge.
Could you hack the car? Sure!
Considering that you previously stated in your post that this limitation is part of the contract, the fact that you claim it's legal is astounding. That's a very clear contract violation. Even absent that though, it's breaking several laws. A fair use defense may get around those (though not the contract angle), depending on if the courts/ Library of Congress consider it to be more like jailbreaking an iphone, or more like attempting third party repairs to a Deere tractor.
Re: Re: This is not as bad as it sounds
The car already has all the functionality it needs, what you as a customer are paying for with the longer range is the convenience of fewer stops to charge the car.
The price-hike for the longer range has a very real reason, the increased wear-and-tear on the battery increases the likelyhood of a failure and Tesla needing to replace the pack inside the warranty-period and the cost of that must come from somewhere.
You probably could hack the car to use the full capacity of the battery but don't expect any warranties to be valid afterwards.
Re: This is not as bad as it sounds
"...the car will charge faster..."
Mostly agree with you, but this barely deserves to be called a benefit. That's like ordering a smaller drink so you'll get it faster.
Re: Re: This is not as bad as it sounds
Charging a Tesla from 20% to 60% takes less then 30 min at a supercharger. 60% to 80% takes about 15 more min. 80% to 100% can easily take an additional hr as the battery simply wont charge as fast anymore. This is why most drivers stop at 80%.
Hmm
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Simple workarounds
The scary thing of course is the potential for the manufacturer (or the police, or a hacker...) to brick a car remotely.
There are 2 simple workarounds to deal with that, which are routinely use in other industries:
1 - The car owner should be able to prevent/reject an over-the-air firmware update or commands.
2 - Even if the firmware is installed, the owner should always be able to force a 'factory reset' to an older, stable version of firmware. It may not have all the bells and whistles of the latest version, but the car will move.
Do those two (simple and common) things, and 99% of the problems go away.
Re: Simple workarounds
Re: Simple workarounds
Any such control is usually an illusion and can be bypassed by the company.
I use an older version of Firefox because I don't like the newer versions and they have the nasty habit of blue-screening my system. I have set Firefox to never check for updates, but yet it has repeatedly downloaded and tried to install an update without my permission.
Techdirt in 2007: no it's not, just imagine all the opportunities for new products, services, and business models!
Techdirt in 2017: new technology is terrifying!
Re:
Re:
Woosh...
The point here is that new technology does provide opportunities for new products, services, and business model, but it can also be terrifying. That's always been true, and both sides should always be discussed.
To the MBAs this sounds great, because they only worry about the bottom line. Customers exist merely to pay and accept whatever the corporation benevolently allows them, & the corp giveth and the corp taketh and in the end you get 1.45 class action settlement when Sony takes away features you bought the damn thing for because piracy.
