Court Says 'Possible' Just As Good As... >>
<< Lawyers Overcome First Challenge In Showing...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Sep 11th 2017 1:33pm


Filed Under:
batteries, electric cars, hurricane irma, over the air updates, ownership, range, software

Companies:
tesla



Tesla Remotely Extended The Range Of Drivers In Florida For Free... And That's NOT A Good Thing

from the think-about-the-implications dept

In the lead up to Hurricane Irma hitting Florida over the weekend, Tesla did something kind of interesting: it gave a "free" upgrade to a bunch of Tesla drivers in Florida, extending the range of those vehicles, to make it easier for them to evacuate the state. Now, as an initial response, this may seem praiseworthy. The company did something (at no cost to car-owners) to help them evacuate from a serious danger zone. In a complete vacuum, that sounds like a good idea. But there are a variety of problems with it when put back into context.

The first thing you need to understand is that while Tesla sells different version of its Model S, with different ranges, the range is actually entirely software-dependent. That is, it uses the same batteries in different cars -- it just limits how much they'll charge via software. Thus, spend more on a "nicer" model and more of the battery is used. So all that happened here was that Tesla "upgraded" these cars with an over the air update. In some ways, this feels kind of neat -- it means that a Tesla owner could "purchase" an upgrade to extend the range of the car. But it should also be somewhat terrifying.

In some areas, this has lead to discussions about the possibility of hacking the software on the cheaper version to unlock the greater battery power -- and I, for one, can't wait to see the CFAA lawsuit that eventually comes out of that should it ever happen (at least some people are hacking into the Tesla's battery management system, but just to determine how much capacity is really available).

But this brings us back to the same old discussion of whether or not you really own what you've bought. When a company can automagically update the physical product you bought from them, it at least raises some serious questions. Yes, in this case, it's being used for a good purpose: to hopefully make it easier for Tesla owners to get the hell out of Florida. But it works the other way too, as law professor Elizabeth Jo points out:

And, of course, there's the possibility that one of these over-the-air updates goes wrong in disastrous ways:

So, yes, without any context, merely upgrading the cars' range sure sounds like a good thing. But when you begin to think about it in the context of who actually owns the car you bought, it gets a lot scarier.

55 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 11:55am

    I was wondering why Tesla would limit battery capacity via software. I thought it was for security reasons or to ensure the driver could squeeze some extra juice when in a pinch but this is downright terrifying just as the article said. Tesla lost a bunch of goodwill from me with this one.

    I'm also terrified of over-the-air updates. What prevents anybody from performing a MITM attack and screwing your car? No seriously, firmware updates should be wired for any device.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rocky, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:25pm

      Re: Limiting battery capacity

      I would say that all electric cars that uses modern batteries limits the capacity and there is a very good reason for limiting the battery capacity you can use.

      The reason is that the batteries aging is affected by how deep you discharge the battery - and the battery is supposed to work throughout the cars life without being replaced.

      If you for example repeatedly discharge Lithium batteries 100% you get about ~300 cycles, if you only discharge 40% got get ~1400 cycles - which translates to almost 3x longer battery-life.

      And I'm a bit flabbergasted that everyone has their panties in a twist that Tesla does OtA updates, they have been doing that since day 1.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Rekrul, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:26pm

        Re: Re: Limiting battery capacity

        **The reason is that the batteries aging is affected by how deep you discharge the battery - and the battery is supposed to work throughout the cars life without being replaced.

        If you for example repeatedly discharge Lithium batteries 100% you get about ~300 cycles, if you only discharge 40% got get ~1400 cycles - which translates to almost 3x longer battery-life.**

        So the battery lasts longer, but you're forced to use it less over that time period?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Paul Brinker, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:31pm

          Re: Re: Re: Limiting battery capacity

          You have it correct for the most part, Li Batteries will take small amounts of damage if you draw the battery to low and small shorts if you fill the battery to much.

          If you keep the battery in the range of 20% and 80% you will give it much longer total health.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JMT (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:29pm

        Re: Re: Limiting battery capacity

        "I would say that all electric cars that uses modern batteries limits the capacity and there is a very good reason for limiting the battery capacity you can use."

        That's not the issue here though, as these are exactly the same batteries used in more expensive models that give you more capacity. This is a marketing issue, not an engineering one.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Mason Wheeler, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:31pm

      Re:

      I'm also terrified of over-the-air updates. What prevents anybody from performing a MITM attack and screwing your car?

      Cryptographic signatures. The same thing that's kept Windows Update secure for the better part of two decades.

      There are good reasons to be worried about this technology, but that's not one of them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 12:03pm

    Welcome to the future

    Just like everything, this is about trade-offs.

    Microsoft has had the ability to 'sabotage' your computer since XP with software updates. Apple could cut you off from your iCloud backup any time you want. The phone in your pocket relays location-based information to you every second of the day.

    Hardware is becoming software. I think CFAA is broken, not that hardware can be updated OTA. Perfect example is Jeep got hacked a couple years back. Only 'fix' was taking it into a dealership! If something is internet-connected, it should be able to be OTA updated. If that scares you, it should scare you more that anything reaching 'outside' to the internet is way more scary when it cannot be patched.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 12:04pm

    Missed Opportunities

    It seems to me that Tesla, and others, are missing an opportunity by sending over the air updates. If they required the owners to bring the cars into an approved maintenance facility to get the updates there would be some money spent, as well as better security for the computer system. How is it that they didn't figure this out for themselves?

    If the issue is that they want data from the cars in real time, make the system outgoing only.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:21pm

      Re: Missed Opportunities

      And give up that awesome power?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        OGquaker, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:23pm

        Re: History is a repeat of opportunities

        The only way to compete in the foam cup biz is to burn your cup factory down and spend your insurance settlement on a newer factory: Musk is always building a better factory to keep up..Thus the world has 40% more car factory than product!
        In the 1980's every Japanese VCR was new factory with a limited run, every VCR was identical, the remote has the 'upgrade'.
        When i built a electric limousine factory in 1995-6, a Buick engineer said the police were begging that GM could brick your car safely, and lock you inside.
        Future Shock? Just dig out your father's and greatgrandfather's Scientific Americas.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:39pm

    Free Credit Monitoring

    I love the idea of "free credit monitoring" as a consolation prize for when something horrible happens.

    "We understand that you just fell off a skyscraper while being mauled by a bear, please accept this year of free credit monitoring."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:01pm

      Re: Free Credit Monitoring

      Yeah, but I haven't figured out where this free credit is coming from that I'm supposed to be monitoring.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:41pm

    Stallman is evergreen

    There ought to be a market for a "dumb" electric car.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:46pm

    Do we know for sure they didn't just uncap a software capacity designed to ensure battery lifetime because they figured might as well let 'em burn to 0% as long as they get the hell out of there?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:51pm

      Re:

      Right there in the article

      The first thing you need to understand is that while Tesla sells different version of its Model S, with different ranges, the range is actually entirely software-dependent.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        David (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:13pm

        Re: Software capacity?

        Yes, however, we don't have internal memos or directives.

        In the computer chip business functionality can be disabled because it didn't completely meet specs, e.g. if a FPU drew too much power but otherwise functioned perfectly it was disabled. Because it didn't meet specs.

        For Tesla the battery might well support 80+% of the pack's rated goal. Thus sell it for a lower price. Updating the allowable usage might mean nothing more than bumping it up X%. As stated, better to get the vehicle and user out of harm's way.

        Time will tell on this one, armchair generals are missing crucial data. Doesn't mean they won't waste a ton of bandwidth second guessing everyone, it's what they do.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:20pm

          Re: Re: Software capacity?

          >the battery might well support 80+% of the pack's rated goal.

          In which case upgrading the battery rating to allow people to evacuate would be dangerous, as they would overestimate their ranges, and run out of power on the road.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      OGquaker, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:41pm

      Re: Rather fight another day

      Army electronics had a 'battle' switch back when;
      rather be farther away with a blue-screen-of-death then let me and my car float away... blissing out on the car's sound system

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Phil, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:48pm

    Were 60D owners aware?

    In electric cars, weight matters.

    Were purchasers of smaller models aware that their cars would have to carry the extra weight of the larger battery and that it would negatively impact range? Or are they given slightly more than 60D to compensate. If so, that still makes the 60D less energy efficient by weight.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:44pm

      Re: Were 60D owners aware?

      Why does that even matter? They were sold a car that would be X number of miles on a charge. If it was lighter, Tesla would still have it programed to go the same miles per charge.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:31pm

      Re: Were 60D owners aware?

      Yes they were aware, and knew they could pay to 'upgrade' their battery later.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:48pm

    well, DUH

    all you idiots prejaculating over the prospect of "Autonomous Electric Cars" don't realize
    1. you're no longer a driver, but a rider
    2. if you're not driving, then someone/something (software) else is, and that something can redirect "your car" or prevent "your car" from even starting
    3. hacking: not if, but when
    4. Revelation 13:16-18, self driving car about control
    5. man is not perfect, and thus, nothing man builds is perfect (even software)

    I'll drive myself, thank you
    (see hating, tin foil, conspiracy theorist comments below)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:55pm

      Re: well, DUH

      >4. Revelation 13:16-18, self driving car about control

      >(see hating, tin foil, conspiracy theorist comments below)

      speechlessnathanfillion.gif

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:32pm

      Re: well, DUH

      The first step is admitting you have a problem. Congratulations.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:51pm

    Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.

    It's not an arbitrary with-holding of goodies, but a spreadsheeted cost to Tesla. Besides the risk of explosion with more wear.

    The real interesting point will be when masses of batteries begin to wear out. Then Tesla collapses.

    There's only one reason GM got out of electric cars, and that is batteries still aren't cost-effective.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:59pm

      Re: Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.

      That is what i was going to point out. Granted, the more expensive models with the same batteries already have this range. So tesla obviously considers it to be safe, and pushing the customers for more cash. It would be interesting to see tesla's data on their batteries for wear & tear.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:03pm

      Re: Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.

      Would that be the GM that makes the Chevrolet Bolt electric car?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      OldMugwump (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:39pm

      Re: Batteries wear proportional to depth of discharge.

      Actually, for Li+ cells, it's both extremes of charge that are wearing (not just discharge).

      But if the charge management system avoids those extremes, modern cells can last a long, long time.

      There are Tesla Model S cars on the road with over 500,000 km on them - still on the original battery pack and with > 80% of the original charge capacity.

      That's more miles that most cars (ICE cars, anyway) get before going to the junkyard.

      (Will all-aluminium electrics last longer? Hard to say, but if they last long enough to wear out the battery pack, they'll be LONG out of warranty by then.)

      I don't think Tesla is going to have a financial problem re battery wear.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ben (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:51pm

    The upside has a downside

    The first thought I had was "cool".

    Then I thought: that means they can now downsize the range of all those cars (and others) whenever they want to; that scares me. The fact that a "surprise upgrade" is possible means that a "surprise downgrade" is also possible; they shouldn't be touching my car unless I consent.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Paul Brinker, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:23pm

      Re: The upside has a downside

      Being the owner of a Tesla I can tell you that you have final say on any updates that the car runs. They can push an update to your car, but you have to actully select "Yes" for the car to run the update. This is not something that happens when your driving down the road as it can take a few hours depending on the update.

      In addition as I said below, this is a software controlled contract term (the extra battery), if for some reason the update went the other way and bricked your car then you would have full rights to bring a lawsuit to Tesla, if for your car was bricked while evacuating from a storm then you could even hit them for far more damages as they are now endangering your life.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:33pm

        Re: Re: The upside has a downside

        This is what I was wondering, but according to this article I found:

        https://electrek.co/2017/09/09/tesla-extends-range-vehicles-for-free-in-florida-escape-hurrica ne-irma/

        "While he didn’t ask for it nor knew why it changed, Tesla had temporarily unlocked the remaining 15 kWh of the car’s software-limited battery pack option to facilitate the owner’s evacuation."

        It sounds like the prompt can be bypassed?

        If you need to assent to the upgrade then I really don't see how it's supposed to be a problem.. In that case it's just easier than taking it to the dealer to upgrade

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:33pm

        Re: Re: The upside has a downside

        This is what I was wondering, but according to this article I found:

        https://electrek.co/2017/09/09/tesla-extends-range-vehicles-for-free-in-florida-escape-hurrica ne-irma/

        "While he didn’t ask for it nor knew why it changed, Tesla had temporarily unlocked the remaining 15 kWh of the car’s software-limited battery pack option to facilitate the owner’s evacuation."

        It sounds like the prompt can be bypassed?

        If you need to assent to the upgrade then I really don't see how it's supposed to be a problem.. In that case it's just easier than taking it to the dealer to upgrade

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JMT (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:37pm

        Re: Re: The upside has a downside

        "Being the owner of a Tesla I can tell you that you have final say on any updates that the car runs. They can push an update to your car, but you have to actully select "Yes" for the car to run the update."

        And all you can do is trust that that's actually true, because you have no way of knowing/proving otherwise. It's not like other companies haven't been caught out doing something they said they weren't.

        *"This is not something that happens when your driving down the road as it can take a few hours depending on the update."

        They know when you're not driving down the road...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 1:58pm

    Tesla (Re)Coil

    The first thing you need to understand is that while Tesla sells different version of its Model S, with different ranges, the range is actually entirely software-dependent. That is, it uses the same batteries in different cars -- it just limits how much they'll charge via software.

    So one's a Model S and one's a Model-less?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:07pm

    And now for something completely different.

    Last year I finally found the "tlp" utility for my Thinkpad laptop that allows me to stop the battery charging when it reaches 79% of a full charge.

    Since then it has retained its overall capacity of 43%. A year prior to that, it had 100%.

    Charging lithium cells to 100% of capacity is not doing them a favor. Yes, it's nice in an emergency. But if you don't need it, you are much better off not using them fully.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Paul Brinker, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:17pm

    This is not as bad as it sounds

    First off this is a contract as part of the purchase of the car, as part of your price your agreeing to the lower price now for the ability to buy the additional battery as an upgrade. In fact for most of the time its not even a stupid idea because the car will charge faster and 100% charge is actully only 80% of the battery's full charge.

    This trade off allows the battery to last longer and is not a bad deal given you get diminishing returns on charge speed over 80% full anyway.

    Could you hack the car? Sure! But then Tesla does not have to provide you with OTA updates as you totally messed with the computer control system.

    Point is, you can buy things with software limited features as an element of the contract. On top of this Tesla makes it very clear what is happening as well as clear results if you "go Around" and hack the computer.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:00pm

      Re: This is not as bad as it sounds

      Could you hack the car? Sure!

      And could someone else hack the car? You bet!

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:09pm

      Re: This is not as bad as it sounds

      as part of your price your agreeing to the lower price now for the ability to buy the additional battery as an upgrade

      You buy the entire battery now, you can buy new software for an upgrade. That's not the same thing.

      because the car will charge faster

      Car charges at the exact same speed, it just says full when it's at a lower charge.

      Could you hack the car? Sure!

      Considering that you previously stated in your post that this limitation is part of the contract, the fact that you claim it's legal is astounding. That's a very clear contract violation. Even absent that though, it's breaking several laws. A fair use defense may get around those (though not the contract angle), depending on if the courts/ Library of Congress consider it to be more like jailbreaking an iphone, or more like attempting third party repairs to a Deere tractor.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Rocky, 11 Sep 2017 @ 4:06pm

        Re: Re: This is not as bad as it sounds

        It's amazing how many 'Anonymous' lawyers there are on the internet that specializes in every conceivable niche-aspect of the law.

        The car already has all the functionality it needs, what you as a customer are paying for with the longer range is the convenience of fewer stops to charge the car.

        The price-hike for the longer range has a very real reason, the increased wear-and-tear on the battery increases the likelyhood of a failure and Tesla needing to replace the pack inside the warranty-period and the cost of that must come from somewhere.

        You probably could hack the car to use the full capacity of the battery but don't expect any warranties to be valid afterwards.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 9:57pm

      Re: This is not as bad as it sounds

      "...the car will charge faster..."

      Mostly agree with you, but this barely deserves to be called a benefit. That's like ordering a smaller drink so you'll get it faster.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Paul Brinker, 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:16pm

        Re: Re: This is not as bad as it sounds

        This is a bigger deal then you might think,

        Charging a Tesla from 20% to 60% takes less then 30 min at a supercharger. 60% to 80% takes about 15 more min. 80% to 100% can easily take an additional hr as the battery simply wont charge as fast anymore. This is why most drivers stop at 80%.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jordan Chandler, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:19pm

    Hmm

    All this tells me is that the cars were either crippled before or not operating at peak performance, before, because, reasons.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:27pm

    Artificial Scarcity

    I'm kind of surprised nobody has used the term "Artificial Scarcity" yet. The **AA use DRM in an attempt to create artificial scarcity of music/video. Here we have Tesla using software to temporarily reduce an artificial scarcity of battery capacity.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:28pm

    The only problem I see with this is that there should be a setting and / or prompt the user opt out of updates.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:26pm

      Re:

      You mean like the prompt that says "Load Software Update" and in the Release Notes it says "this update will kill your engine/car since the cops are chasing you right now"?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    OldMugwump (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:31pm

    Simple workarounds

    If this is scary, it was scary before Tesla unlocked the full battery capacity for the hurricane - doing that was a good thing regardless.

    The scary thing of course is the potential for the manufacturer (or the police, or a hacker...) to brick a car remotely.

    There are 2 simple workarounds to deal with that, which are routinely use in other industries:

    1 - The car owner should be able to prevent/reject an over-the-air firmware update or commands.

    2 - Even if the firmware is installed, the owner should always be able to force a 'factory reset' to an older, stable version of firmware. It may not have all the bells and whistles of the latest version, but the car will move.

    Do those two (simple and common) things, and 99% of the problems go away.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 2:37pm

      Re: Simple workarounds

      You just made me think of a Model S sized Faraday car cover, one that you can drive around in.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rekrul, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:36pm

      Re: Simple workarounds

      1 - The car owner should be able to prevent/reject an over-the-air firmware update or commands.

      Any such control is usually an illusion and can be bypassed by the company.

      I use an older version of Firefox because I don't like the newer versions and they have the nasty habit of blue-screening my system. I have set Firefox to never check for updates, but yet it has repeatedly downloaded and tried to install an update without my permission.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:06pm

    People in 2007: new technology is terrifying!

    Techdirt in 2007: no it's not, just imagine all the opportunities for new products, services, and business models!

    Techdirt in 2017: new technology is terrifying!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Rekrul, 11 Sep 2017 @ 7:39pm

      Re:

      Come back and post this again after a hacker shuts down your car (or the car of someone you care about) while they're doing 50-60MPH on the highway.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JMT (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 10:00pm

      Re:

      Woosh...

      The point here is that new technology does provide opportunities for new products, services, and business model, but it can also be terrifying. That's always been true, and both sides should always be discussed.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Sep 2017 @ 3:59pm

    IIRC wasn't Intel selling chips where you could buy a code later to enable to other cores?

    To the MBAs this sounds great, because they only worry about the bottom line. Customers exist merely to pay and accept whatever the corporation benevolently allows them, & the corp giveth and the corp taketh and in the end you get 1.45 class action settlement when Sony takes away features you bought the damn thing for because piracy.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Court Says 'Possible' Just As Good As... >>
<< Lawyers Overcome First Challenge In Showing...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

19:42 Prelude To Disaster: Craft Beer Trademark Applications Have Doubled In Ten Years (1)
15:40 Court Says 'Possible' Just As Good As 'Probable;' Lets DEA To Keep Evidence From Warrantless Search (28)
13:33 Tesla Remotely Extended The Range Of Drivers In Florida For Free... And That's NOT A Good Thing (55)
11:58 Lawyers Overcome First Challenge In Showing 'We Shall Overcome' Is In The Public Domain (18)
10:43 Cop Cleans Out Wallet Of Unlicensed Hot Dog Vendor Just Because He Can (62)
10:38 Daily Deal: Roqos Core Firewall Router Plus Free Month of VPN Service (0)
09:40 It Doesn't Matter How Much Of An Asshole You Think Someone Is, That's No Excuse To DMCA (40)
06:38 Comcast Sues Vermont, Insists Having To Expand Broadband Violates Its First Amendment Rights (67)
03:33 Thanks To The DEA And Drug War, Your Prescription Records Have Zero Expectation Of Privacy (42)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.