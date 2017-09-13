Texas Attorney General Issues Complaint... >>
Wed, Sep 13th 2017 10:41am


Daily Deal: Oomi Home 2.0 Starter Kit

Unlike other smart home platforms or hardware, Oomi is a universal system encompassing sensors, cameras, lights, and more, all while interacting seamlessly with existing Z-Wave systems like Alexa and Philips Hue. The Oomi Home starter kit allows you to see what's happening at home from anywhere in the world, day or night. You can control your entertainment system, lighting, and much more all from the Oomi Touch—no smartphone required. It's on sale for a limited time for $599.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

