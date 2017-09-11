Daily Deal: Roqos Core Firewall Router Plus Free Month of VPN Service

The $119 Roqos Core is the first home internet security service that provides cybersecurity, parental controls, a VPN service, Dynamic DNS, and a home network. It provides protection for any IoT device on your network and has an open source platform that allows new security features to be developed often. The router features simultaneous dual WiFi 3x3 802.11 AC and 2x2 802.11, 5-port Gigabit switch, 4 2GHz cores, 2GB RAM, and 8 GB local storage. You can get real-time notifications on suspicious activities or network problems via phone or email Today's deal includes first month of cybersecurity, parental controls, dynamic DNS, and VPN services free ($17/month thereafter).

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.