Las Vegas Police Union Fire Off Whining, Flag-Dripping Request To The NFL To 'Investigate' Michael Bennett For Saying Things
If you have even a passing interest in American sports, you will likely already be aware that Seattle Seahawks player Michael Bennett has been in the news of late due to an incident that occurred in Las Vegas during the Mayweather v. McGregor fight. Police responded to reports of shots being fired in a casino where Bennett also happened to be and, in the chaos that ensued afterwards, officers put Bennett on the ground and cuffed him as he ran away from the shooting. For his part, Bennett claims the officer pointed his gun at him and threatened to "blow his fucking head off" and that the entire detainment was done without any reason other than his being a large black man. He was quite vocal about the incident on Twitter and during press interviews.
The Las Vegas police, not surprisingly, aren't loving how Bennett is characterizing what occurred. During a press conference of their own, LVPD representatives couldn't answer as to why Bennett was detained at all during the incident, nor could they explain why the detaining officer's body camera was off during the incident. Despite these shrugs at fairly apropos questions, the union representing the police officers, the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Metro, did manage to fire off one of the whiniest letters to the NFL asking them to "investigate" Bennett for... saying things?
There's a great deal there to unpack. The first thing that struck me was how badly the letter attempts to wrap Las Vegas police officers in the American flag. The NFL is currently going through a series of kneeling protests during the national anthem, an expression of rights that has some people quite upset. I'll leave that debate to the side for this post, but by calling the league out for that in the letter before saying it hopes the league won't ignore Bennett's comments about the LVPD, it sure sounds like Las Vegas police seem to think it deserves more respect than the American flag. Which is sort of a weird argument to make.
But the crux of the silliness here is that this is a letter from a police union asking a person's employer to investigate an employee for speech it claims is "false and defamatory." It should be obvious that there are legal relief avenues for the police if they feel they have been defamed. It rings as strange for the same police that detained Bennett to be whining to his employer, begging it to then investigate Bennett's conduct, which consists entirely of speech. The NFL has built a name for itself for its heavy-handed, top-down, overtly political approach to investigating its players. It seems pretty clear that this was a petty attempt by the police to then harass Bennett through his employer as a result of his choosing to speak out about his perspective on the incident for which the LVPD itself could not provide the relevant answers to pointed questions.
To be clear, I am making no judgment on the nature of the incident itself. Whether racism was a factor or not is an open question. That said, harassing a citizen for his speech on Twitter and in interviews by appealing to the authority of his employer is both weak and underhanded.
Update: This post has been updated to clarify that it was the police union that sent the letter, rather than the police department itself. We apologize for the original error.
Policing the Details
The letter was written on letterhead for the Las Vegas Police Protective Association Metro, Inc. (the union for LVMPD police officers), not the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Re: Policing the Details
Re: Policing the Details
Re: Re: Policing the Details
Open to question?
Whether racism was a factor or not is an open question.
So - how may large white men have been running from gunshots, tackled, thrown to the ground, and told "I'll blow your F-ing brains out!"? And how does that compare to the percentage of each race in the population?
I don't have any question at all that many police actions normally have an element of racism.
Re: Open to question?
Casinos face all sorts of bullshit and video is often their saving grace.
It is nice to see the union rushing to defend the officers before any actual investigation starting with how do you roll on an active shooter call with no cameras running.
But the toddler stamping the feet & I'll tell your boss is the latest and greatest efforts to silence people they disagree with. Sadly it works because corporations would rather fire someone than deal with 100 unhinged wingnuts sending hundreds of messages demanding something be done.
Soon we will be back to My Dad can beat up your Dad with a corporate spin... fucking children.
Re:
Did those officers plan to scapegoat someone and then stopped when they noticed that person is somewhat famous? Or maybe were they so incompetent that they couldn't keep the body cam working and they'll release a well known athlete over fear of public backlash?
Re: ... and then stopped when they noticed that person is somewhat famous?
In other words, do only Black Famous Lives Matter?
Re: Re: ... and then stopped when they noticed that person is somewhat famous?
Re:
(or "can't be retrieved") since it more so supported Mr Bennett's story?
Cpps are racists
The new Nazi...
Some perspective and background
There are some pre-existing elements that this applies to.
Rich black male athletes have traditionally been subject to "enthused scrutiny and punishment", powered by disguised racist sentiment.
Recently, black male athletes have been making effective political statements related to the killing of unarmed black males. Police reacted as if the speech condemning the killing was worse than the actual killing.
These political statements are only effective because of sports fame. That fame comes from a single source, the NFL. Unfortunately, the NFL's hierarchy doesn't resemble the players much at all. And besides punishment, often appear insensitive to their athletes' concerns.
The police are aware of their racistly derived political power in this case. Despite being outsiders to the NFL, communal and institutional aspects of racism allow them to have influence over the livelihood of athletes like Kaepernick.
Re:
Re:
