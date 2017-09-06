 
Techdirt

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Sep 6th 2017 2:30pm


Filed Under:
anti-slapp, defamation, email, first amendment, shiva ayyadurai

Companies:
floor64, techdirt



Case Dismissed: Judge Throws Out Shiva Ayyadurai's Defamation Lawsuit Against Techdirt

from the the-first-amendment-means-something dept

As you likely know, for most of the past nine months, we've been dealing with a defamation lawsuit from Shiva Ayyadurai, who claims to have invented email. This is a claim that we have disputed at great length and in great detail, showing how email existed long before Ayyadurai wrote his program. We pointed to the well documented public history of email, and how basically all of the components that Ayyadurai now claims credit for preceded his own work. We discussed how his arguments were, at best, misleading, such as arguing that the copyright on his program proved that he was the "inventor of email" -- since patents and copyrights are very different, and just because Microsoft has a copyright on "Windows" it does not mean it "invented" the concept of a windowed graphical user interface (because it did not). As I have said, a case like this is extremely draining -- especially on an emotional level -- and can create massive chilling effects on free speech.

A few hours ago, the judge ruled and we prevailed. The case has been dismissed and the judge rejected Ayyadurai's request to file an amended complaint. We are certainly pleased with the decision and his analysis, which notes over and over again that everything that we stated was clearly protected speech, and the defamation (and other claims) had no merit. This is, clearly, a big win for the First Amendment and free speech -- especially the right to call out and criticize a public figure such as Shiva Ayyadurai, who is now running for the US Senate in Massachusetts. We're further happy to see the judge affirm that CDA Section 230 protects us from being sued over comments made on the blog, which cannot be attributed to us under the law. We talk a lot about the importance of CDA 230, in part because it protects sites like our own from these kinds of lawsuits. This is just one more reason we're so concerned about the latest attempt in Congress to undermine CDA 230. While those supporting the bill may claim that it only targets sites like Backpage, such changes to CDA 230 could have a much bigger impact on smaller sites like our own.

We are disappointed, however, that the judge denied our separate motion to strike under California's anti-SLAPP law. For years, we've discussed the importance of strong anti-SLAPP laws that protect individuals and sites from going through costly legal battles. Good anti-SLAPP laws do two things: they stop lawsuits early and they make those who bring SLAPP suits -- that is, lawsuits clearly designed to silence protected speech -- pay the legal fees. The question in this case was whether or not California's anti-SLAPP law should apply to a case brought in Massachusetts. While other courts have said that the state of the speaker should determine which anti-SLAPP laws are applied (even in other states' courts), it was an issue that had not yet been ruled upon in the First Circuit where this case was heard. While we're happy with the overall dismissal and the strong language used to support our free speech rights, we're nevertheless disappointed that the judge chose not to apply California's anti-SLAPP law here.

However, that just reinforces the argument we've been making for years: we need stronger anti-SLAPP laws in many states (including Massachusetts) and, even more importantly, we need a strong federal anti-SLAPP law to protect against frivolous lawsuits designed to silence protected speech. The results of this case have only strengthened our resolve to do everything possible to continue to fight hard for protecting freedom of expression and to push for stronger anti-SLAPP laws that make free speech possible, and not burdensome and expensive.

You have not heard the last from us on the issue of the First Amendment, free speech and anti-SLAPP laws -- or how some try to use the court system to silence and bully critics. Step one of this is our new Free Speech edition, which we announced just a few weeks ago, where we are focusing more of our reporting efforts on issues related to free speech and anti-SLAPP. We intend to do a lot more as well. For years, we've talked about these issues from the position of an observer, and now we can talk about them from the perspective of someone who has gone through this process as well.

Of course, if you have to face something like this, it helps to have great lawyers--and we're immensely grateful for the incredible hard-work of Rob Bertsche, Jeff Pyle and Thomas Sutcliffe along with the rest of the team at their firm, Prince Lobel Tye LLP.

Finally, I can't even begin to thank everyone who has supported us over the past nine months -- whether by kind words (you don't know how much that helped!) or through our survival fund at ISupportJournalism.com or by becoming a Techdirt Insider. We just passed Techdirt's 20th anniversary and while it's one thing to think that people like and support you, it's another thing altogether to see how people come out to support you when it matters most. And we were overwhelmed by the support we received over the past nine months, and the kind words and help that many, many people offered. It was beyond heartening, and, once again, it reinforces our resolve to continue to speak up for free speech and to do what we can to protect others' ability to speak out as well.

129 Comments

Reader Comments

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:33pm

    Congratulations!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:36pm

    Qapla'

    If only this decision had arrived a couple weeks earlier, it would have made a fine 20th birthday present for Techdirt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Binsky (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:40pm

    Woohoo, congratulations! Very happy to learn that the case was dismissed. Hope you guys now get to move on to happier things, and that this really means the last of this chapter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    FM Hilton, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:43pm

    To the victors!

    Congratulations on a hard-won case! Hopefully this is deter others from trying the same type of scam. "I invented the internet!"
    But don't hold your breath..have a glass of bubbly and kick off your shoes. It's been a long fight.
    Time to just enjoy the victory.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Eric FJ, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:43pm

    Dumb question - how did he get the copyrights?

    This may be a dumb question, but when I worked for a University in the 1980s, they claimed copyright for all my work (work made for hire, etc.).

    In addition, as a comp sci student at the time, they claimed copyright for anything created that used their computers. I remember arguing over this (they did not claim ownership for paintings made by art students, etc. even though the art students used university facilities).

    Anyway, if this case is appealed, a check on the policy of the University at the time may make difficulties for the the copyright registration.

    Sorry if I am repeating things, and congratulations!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:32pm

      Re: Dumb question - how did he get the copyrights?

      He was a student at the time.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      David (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:51pm

      Re: Dumb question - how did he get the copyrights?

      He copyrighted his EMAIL code. Which is completely legit thing to do. However, he conflates getting the copyright with proof that his code is the first.

      We can each write an email program today and they are all copyrighted. Thus his claim is BS and clearly from someone of a lower caste (snort).

      He doesn't understand how copyright works, much like he doesn't understand that the RFC were the basis of the internet and email protocols came from them. In fact, if you wanted to be funny, you could write anything down labeling them all as EMAIL and be perfectly valid even if they are pictures of dicks. Or Shiva.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    RS, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:43pm

    This is great news and must be a huge relief. Congratulations on the win and thanks for standing up for freedom of the press and First Amendment rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:44pm

    MATTER OF LAW!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:45pm

    Who could have predicted that weaving a defamation case entirely out of blatantly misrepresenting both fact and law would could possibly fail? It boggles some minds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    trystero (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:46pm

    Excellent news!

    Really happy to hear of this outcome. I'm still looking forward to voting against defamation-guy in the next Senate race.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      JoeCool (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:32pm

      Re: Excellent news!

      That's the scary part - this lying egomaniac is running for office, and stands a good chance of winning! You KNOW what his campaign rhetoric will be - "I invented email, and anyone who claims differently is a racist!"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Thad, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:41pm

        Re: Re: Excellent news!

        That's the scary part - this lying egomaniac is running for office, and stands a good chance of winning!

        I don't know that I'd call polling at second-place in a primary for a nomination against an incumbent polling at 60% "a good chance of winning."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          JoeCool (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:55pm

          Re: Re: Re: Excellent news!

          It's still early, and he's shown he's not just willing to lie in court, but to play the race card at every turn. Most elections turn dirty in the end, and he's very willing to get as dirty as you can. Remember the general rule of thumb - he who slings the most mud, wins.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Thad, 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:59pm

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Excellent news!

            Remember the general rule of thumb - he who slings the most mud, wins.

            Might I suggest another rule of thumb: Republicans don't win Senate seats in Massachusetts. The last time one did, it was because a long-serving senator died of a brain tumor, the Democratic nominee to replace him ran a truly terrible campaign, and it was at the outset of a year that would prove to be massively Republican-leaning -- and even then, the Republican victor in question won by less than five points and was voted out in less than two years. (The last time before that that a Republican won one of Massachusetts' Senate seats was 1972.)

            Even assuming Ayyadurai wins the primary, he'll be going up against one of the most popular Democratic senators in the country, in one of the most Democratic states in the country, in a midterm election where the President is an extremely unpopular Republican.

            There is a chance he'll win -- never say never, 2016 proved that -- but I'm not going to call it a good chance.

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:47pm

        Re: Re: Excellent news!

        A very good chance? Realistically, this doofus is running as an R, is endorsed by Curt Schilling in a state that, despite its governor, is still very much blue against a highly popular incumbent. He makes about as much noise in the election as a mouse's fart.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:20pm

        Re: Re: Excellent news!

        We need to make sure he doesn't win.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Alphonse Tomato (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:48pm

        Re: Re: Excellent news!

        A good chance of winning?

        Nah, the pool of people who would be his supporters against Elizabeth Warren is not going to be favorable to candidates who (if they aren't white) complain about racism. Nor does Shiva sound like somebody anyone would want to have a beer with, he sounds like a spoiled brat with a sense of entitlement. And the saner ones are going to be saying "what does that have to do with cutting taxes and getting the government off my back?", unless Boston gets clobbered by a Force 5 hurricane (in which case, they'll be standing in line for govt aid).

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Karl (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:06pm

      Re: Excellent news!

      Here's a fun little fact: He was an invited speaker at the so-called "Free Speech Rally" here in Boston.
      https://www.bostonglobe.com/metro/2017/08/14/senate-candidate-plans-address-free-speech-rally -common/CzFnJ4c4u1wOjojtdeLUzM/story.html

      You may wonder, "why would the organizers of a free speech rally invite someone who is so clearly anti-free speech?" Well, because it was pretty transparently using "free speech" as a cover for another alt-right rally, and Ayyadurai is quickly becoming the alt-right's token minority representative.
      http://www.bostonmagazine.com/news/article/2017/07/09/shiva-ayyadurai/

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:51pm

        Re: Re: Excellent news!

        A banner beaming “Shiva 4 Senate: Be the Light,” complete with a torch, is plastered on the side of his vehicle. Neatly dressed in a white shirt with French cuffs and a gold-colored tie, Ayyadurai presses play, flings open the doors, and—to an audience consisting of myself and his three assistants—pumps his fist to the music in the otherwise quiet lot.

        Oh yeah, that is exactly the sort of person who should be in government... I'm not sure if I should be laughing or feeling sad that he was apparently so eager to give a good 'first impression' that he went through that song and (almost literal) dance for four people.

        At the front of the room, the de facto emcee asks Ayyadurai how to pronounce his last name. “Like, ‘I adore you,’” he replies. Then the former MIT lecturer begins his stump speech like a classroom lecture. “I want to start off by asking everyone, how many of us really want to beat Elizabeth Warren?” Every hand in the room shoots up. “Can we use weapons?” shouts the woman sitting next to me, both arms high above her head. “You said beat her.

        Ayyadurai doesn’t flinch—probably because his candidacy is rooted in the same right-wing bluster that’s made Breitbart News a household name and catapulted Donald Trump to the White House.

        And that is just all sorts of disturbing. If that's the kind of person he's trying to garner support from I dearly hope they are in the minority in that state.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:49pm

    Congrats!

    Awesome news!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Cdaragorn (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:51pm

    Congratulations!

    Best news of the month! So nice to see both this liar shut down in court and hopefully a huge relief for you. Thank you for fighting to set this needed precedent on his ridiculous claims!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    stderric (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:51pm

    Cool! I can send email again. (My contribution to the cause was more of an empty symbolic gesture than financial.)

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Roger Strong (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:55pm

    Congratulations!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 2:57pm

    Victory Haiku - True Confession

    I fist-pumped and grinned

    Hey! Something worked as it should!

    This is a good day.

    ***

    Congrats!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Shmerl, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:02pm

    Congratulations! I'm really glad this was resolved.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Max, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:02pm

    Awesome!

    I definitely had better days than the last few, but none of that matters now - this is definitely a good day after all. No, an awesome day! Congrats, Techdirt!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:04pm

    Break out the champagne!




    Also vaguely surprised the Shiva trolls haven't already posted here.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Canuck, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:15pm

    G'day, eh?

    Salutations from the great frozen north. We polar bears are warmed by this good news. Keep fighting the good fight, Mike!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:18pm

    I was having a bad day till I read this ..

    Now my day has been completely turned around.

    Fuck you Shiva.

    Can't wait till I can say a legit "Fuck you Bob Murray".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      DOlz, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:51pm

      Re: I was having a bad day till I read this ..

      Bob Murray is above the age of consent, so its always legit to say “Fuck you Bob Murray”.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Mason Wheeler, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:21pm

    This is awesome news!

    Any chance of him appealing, though? I know some things can be appealed and some can't, but I'm not too clear on the specifics...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:50pm

      Re:

      From the Ars article:

      UPDATE 6:15pm ET: Charles Harder, Ayyadurai's attorney, e-mailed Ars a statement on behalf of his client, saying that Ayyadurai would be appealing the ruling.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:18pm

        Re: Re:

        So ego wins and he doubles down after all. I'd say I was surprised, but that would be a total lie.

        Yeah, just read the entire ruling, and he's going to have a fun time with that appeal given how totally the judge dismantled him here.

        As noted in the ruling, 'On a motion to dismiss, the Court “must assume the truth of all well-plead[ed] facts and give plaintiff the benefit of all reasonable inferences therefrom.”

        That even under that standard it was still tossed at this stage says a lot, with the ruling basically going through all the claims and dismissing them as based upon protected speech or merely defamation claims under another name(with regards to claims two and three).

        As for why the judge refused to allow him to amend the complaint, I imagine that might impact any appeal he might make, as it doesn't look very good for him and/or his lawyer.

        A request for leave to amend requires a plaintiff to “set forth the factual and legal predicate for the remedy sought.” Silverstrand Investments, 707 F.3d at 107. Here, however, plaintiff’s opposition fails to set forth a single additional fact that would be included in the amended complaint. Accordingly, plaintiff has failed to “do[] the necessary leg work,” id., and the request to amend will be denied.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          trollificus (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:25pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          "...it doesn't look very good for him and/or his lawyer."

          Well, it looks like billable hours to his legal firm, so, no problem there.

          Anyway, congrats on the win. Just wondering how this never got to the part where it became relevant to the case that he IS delusional, IS a liar and IS a race-baiting reprobate. That should all be put on public record somewhere, I think.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          kallethen, 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:52pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          I would have been surprised if he didn't appeal.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:18pm

        Re: Re:

        Statement reads as follows:

        "False speech is not protected by the Constitution, and TechDirt’s false and malicious speech about Dr. Ayyadurai should receive no legal protection," Ayyadurai said in the statement. "False speech does harm to readers, who are misled by it; it does harm to journalism, which is weakened by it; and it does harm to the subjects of the speech, whose reputations and careers are damaged by it."

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:40pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          So says Ayyadurai's lawyer, which he is paid to do. Nothing says he believes what his case said.

          If lawyers needed to believe what their clients tell them, no one would ever get a defense lawyer, guilty or not.

          This being a civil case, the lawyer only needs to know that he won't be instantly laughed out of court (which is close to what happened here) because there might be something there, and can the client pay. The lawyer does not need to believe in the case.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:42pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          A argument that is nicely undercut by the judge not buying any of it, and when assertions of 'false speech'(is that the new 'fake news'?) and malice doesn't even survive a motion to dismiss, where the plaintiff has all the advantages, you know it's laughably weak at best.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Ryunosuke (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:28pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Let's let him go ahead with that.

          We can then apply that to politicians in general, but more specifically the current POTUS administration! :)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:25pm

        Re: Re:

        UPDATE 6:15pm ET: Charles Harder, Ayyadurai's attorney, e-mailed Ars a statement on behalf of his client, saying that Ayyadurai would be appealing the ruling.

        It takes mere dishonesty to claim other peoples' inventions as your own. But it takes a special blend of stupidity, self-denial, dishonesty and arrogance to do it for an invention whose real development is well documented, AND to keep doing it for years after your lies are publicly shot down.

        That special blend makes for lucrative clients for dishonest attorneys to loot.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
    identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:22pm

    Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

    So what was with all the drama for last months? -- And other sour-grapes-ing.

    With your promises last week to allow free speech here, we're all set for some exercise, huh?

    And yes, this is ME, the person who's had thousand of comments here "hidden", not to stint you on the win. Enjoy!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:24pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      And yes, this is ME

      I do not believe that you are you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • This comment has been flagged by the community. Click here to show it
        identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:39pm

        Re: Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

        >>> "I do not believe that you are you."

        Well, I'd try to convince you, but I'm certain that you are not YOU.

        What do you want of me beyond RATS? -- I'm devastated. I'm over-wrought. I'm a wreck. I am drenched with, er, anti-schadenfreude. -- Actually I didn't invest much hope, such cases rarely go far and I've no actual stake, just enjoyed while could.

        I do bet that Masnick will be more careful in future with his insulting, though, eh? It's even likely this bit of adversity will actually improve him! -- Yes, that's the line I'll take: Hey, Masnick, remember how you felt when looked like would be silenced? -- Thanks, AC, for prompting me to work through this to a useful tack.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:50pm

          Re: Re: Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

          You're up to bargaining. I suspect we can have you up to acceptence by close of business Friday.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:32pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      lol

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:19pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      What? All the legal things still happened behind the scenes, the ruling didn't make those things like... not happen.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:22pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      Hey my user name is anonymous coward. I therefore invented it and I'm now going to sue you for making me look like an idiot in all my posts.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:41pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      So where's that apology for being demonstrably wrong? And an apology for all the Pretoria gloating. Come on be the big man you say you are and do your mea culpa.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:05pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      Eat all of the shit, Shiva.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:35pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      Sucks to be you, doesn't it? You'll just have to keep visiting a site... which you hate...

      How does your brain operate after so many logic bombs?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      trollificus (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:45pm

      Re: Oh, rats! -- Er, I mean, congRATSulation!

      You comments are available, and considering they have about as much value as the "Click here to see how I earn $3487.32 per week!" posts that are so ubiquitous on the internet, I appreciate the option to pass over them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:26pm

    Great news!!
    I have been reading and commenting on techdirt articles for almost 10 years now (under one name or another). I am also looking forward to you continuing for the foreseeable future.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:32pm

    Better late than never

    While it certainly would have been nice to see this article a couple months back it's still a welcome sight to see now, easily the best news this week.

    Now the only question is whether Shiva will have the good sense to slink away after being slapped down, or if his ego will cause him to double-down and try to appeal. Hopefully it'll be the first.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    wshuff (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:39pm

    I've been waiting for this good news. Happy for you Mike and for Techdirt!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    JMT (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:39pm

    Awesome news, and I genuinely hope it receives enough publicity to scuttle Shiva's Senate run. He's exactly the sort of politician nobody needs!

    I wonder what all those who claimed so confidently and gleefully that he would win have to say now...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:23pm

      Re:

      I wonder what all those who claimed so confidently and gleefully that he would win have to say now...

      I know exactly what they're going to say: "He'll win on appeal!"

      And then when he loses on appeal, they'll change the subject.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Dale, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:43pm

    Delighted to hear this - congratulations!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:44pm

    Congratulations!

    It's a well-deserved victory. The exhaustion must be overwhelming!! Best celebratory wishes to you all!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    roebling (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:48pm

    Woo hoo!

    Great news!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DocGerbil100 (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:49pm

    That's immensely pleasing news!
    Very well done to Prince Lobel Tye LLP - and my congratulations to everyone at Techdirt.
    :D:D:D:D:D

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 7:09pm

      Re:

      The lawyers were awesome... but their firm name sounds like the name of either a book-only Star Wars character, or a shounen anime character ;)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:59pm

    Congrats! Wonderful to see that this great site won't be going anywhere. I have learned so many things here that I didn't even know I didn't know!

    Keep up the good work

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 3:59pm

    CONGRATS!!!

    I guess Ayyadurai needs to go find something new to claim invention of, then. Good riddance to bad rubbish!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Coffee, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:00pm

    That's so awesome

    I'm literally sitting here similing and being thankful for Techdirt. Woohoo!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    JLofty, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:12pm

    Awesome!!!

    Well congratulations. What a tremendous waste of time and resources.
    Good for you Mike etal.....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    McGyver (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:13pm

    Congratulations!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    J.R., 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:13pm

    Victory

    Yaaaaaaay!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    metalliqaz (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:14pm

    The only thing Ayyadurai ever invented was new ways to be an asshole.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:20pm

      Re:

      Don't give him so much credit. People were assholes long before Ayyadurai was born. Not that he isn't creative in his perspective of his own image.

      I suspect he spends a lot of time looking in mirrors and other reflective surfaces, with a big grin on his face. In my opinion, of course.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Mononymous Tim (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:22pm

    Whew...

    Nice work everyone. Congrats!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    usul_of_arakis (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:23pm

    Congratulations Mike and all the legal team.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Wendy Cockcroft, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:35pm

    Shiva Will Appeal

    Uh, guys? I'm glad the case has been dismissed but per Ars Technica, TD isn't out of the woods yet: Shiva plans to appeal. https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2017/09/judge-dismisses-libel-lawsuit-filed-by-self-proclaimed-e -mail-inventor/

    It's a win for the First Amendment now but this is not the last we've heard of it. Good luck, Techdirt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:44pm

      Re: Shiva Will Appeal

      "I'll get you next time Masnick... next time!"

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:44pm

      Re: Shiva Will Appeal

      Unfortunate but expected.

      I don't think the case is any likelier to succeed on appeal, but winning in court was never the goal; this was always a nuisance suit to retaliate against a critic. Sorry, but not surprised, to hear that Techdirt will have to spend more time and money dealing with this.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:51pm

      Re: Shiva Will Appeal

      He can appeal; that doesn’t mean he stands a chance in hell of winning, though. The judge in this case seems to have dismantled both his original suit and the attempt to amend it, so an appeal at this point seems like an attempt to further drain Techdirt of resources and win by attrition.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:53pm

        Re: Re: Shiva Will Appeal

        Maybe one of the lawyers here will know: Is there any chance an appeals court could uphold the dismissal yet also reverse the trial court judges denial of the California SLAPP issue?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:00pm

        Re: Re: Shiva Will Appeal

        The judge in this case seems to have dismantled both his original suit and the attempt to amend it, so an appeal at this point seems like an attempt to further drain Techdirt of resources and win by attrition.

        He was never winning on the merits, so it's hardly a surprise that he would continue with the attrition tactic. One would hope that any judge that might be presented with his appeal will take a good look at this current ruling and see his attempt to silence/punish TD as just that, and act accordingly.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        trollificus (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:51pm

        Re: Re: Shiva Will Appeal

        Well, if this is also draining Shivas' resources that might otherwise go towards his political ambitions, it cuts both ways.

        Also, fingers crossed that he ends up paying the TD legal fees. That would be a wonderful reward for his persistence, aight?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:49pm

    "The case has been dismissed and the judge rejected Ayyadurai's request to file an amended complaint."

    Does that mean it was dismissed with prejudice?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:04pm

      Re:

      Don't believe so, I think all that means is that the judge ruled on the current case presented and dismissed it, rather than allowing Shiva's team to amend the complaint and requiring the judge to decide whether or not the amended complaint was also justified in being dismissed.

      Funny thing though, reading the ruling it sounds like the 'amended' complaint was completely lacking in substance, making it basically the same filing, just slightly changed, such that dismissing this one is dismissing both.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:59pm

        Re: Re:

        Any amended complaint would have to provide facts that could counter the assertions made by the Techdirt articles. Since Shiva and Harder could not do that, the judge did not allow them to amend the claim.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toom1275 (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 4:59pm

    Pages 19-21 seem to contain, in my not-a-lawyer opinion, the most important part of the judge's reasoning:

    "The articles at issue provide all of the relevant fact on which defendants rely in reaching the conclusion that plaintiff's claim is false."

    [...]

    "Not every article at issue fully explains the factual basis for the conclusion that plaintiff's claim is false. However, the articles that do not provide a full explanation refer to, and often provide hyperlinks to, the articles that do. Furthermore, as plaintiff has recognized, the articles should be viewed together and are each relevant context for the others."

    [...]

    "By providing the full factual basis for his opinion, the articles cannot reasonably be interpreted to suggest that the author had information about plaintiff's claim that was not accessible to others."

    [...]

    "Furthermore, and significantly, it appears that the core underlying facts are not disputed."

    [...]

    "In addition, plaintiff has not challenged the accuracy of the factual statements relied upon in reaching the conclusion that his claim is false.

    [...]

    "Thus, while the complaint challenges the conclusions drawn from the available facts, it does not challenge the underlying facts themselves."

    [...]

    "In short, the articles disclose the non-defamatory facts on which they rely; make clear that the conclusions drawn from those facts are simply an interpretation of them; and do not rely on other, undisclosed and potentially defamatory facts that are not available to others."

    [...]

    "Furthermore, by providing hyperlinks to the relevant information, the articles enable readers to review the underlying information for themselves and reach their own conclusions. See Riley, 292 F.3d at 289. Accordingly, the statements are not actionable. [bold added]

    [end of quotations]

    That part, I think, establishes that nothing published on Techdirt was defamatory in the first place.

    And even if Ayyadurai were to try to prop up his proposed appeal by shoveling in lies about the factual sources Mike's articles were based on, it would do nothing to change the situation. This ruling clearly reiterates that merely providing one's conclusions based off of disclosed facts regardless of how much hyperbolic language is used to do so, is not defamation. Ayyadurai would have to attempt to argue that not only are a few decades of factual record from multiple independent and unbiased sources false, but he would also have to prove that Mike knew his sources were false when he wrote the articles and decided to use them anyway. While Ayyadurai may believe any history of email he hasn't wormed his way into is false, a reasonable and knowledgeable person would not, and I don't see one scintilla of evidence that Mike was thinking "well these guys are total liars but I'll quote them in my articles because fuck Shiva." And no, Shiva, your hallucinations about Mike's motivations don't count as evidence.

    On a final note, the judge's statement that "a settlement is not a direct reflection of the merits of a claim" is something that bears repeating often, not just in this case, or even just for defamation cases, but also in copyright/patent/porn trolling cases as well.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 7:08pm

      Re:

      He would have to prove an entire alternate reality at this point to not be legally found to be full of shit.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:36pm

        Re: Re:

        Cannot confirm. I got my Oculus Rift on Thursday. And set up a virtual desktop with a web browser on Friday.

        Turns out he's full of shit in alternate/virtual reality too.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TripMN, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:12pm

    Just heard the news

    I was on a transatlantic flight today and just landed. Saw this on my news feed before I had a chance to come to TD and was so happy this thing was shot down. Hopefully this is the end of this ordeal.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Monkey (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:15pm

    WooT!

    Congratulations!!!!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Zem, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:16pm

    Inc New T-Shirt

    so like can you now make a "I didn't invent email" t-shirt and put it up in the store?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    dormito, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:18pm

    Congratulations. If you'll pardon my ignorance: Does he still have a right to appeal this decision, or is this issue over for you?

    Also I hope that the cost(not just monetary) of this litigation will not have a lasting negative impact on Techdirt's ability to operate (and provide another small corner of sanity :p ).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    ryuugami, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:26pm

    Congratulations! This was a wonderful news to start my day with!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    bobmorning (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:28pm

    Congrats, best investment I ever made

    I donated to your fund and I'm so glad to hear of your win.

    I pray I never have to come to you for help....

    Bless you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:44pm

    Two things.

    One: Congratu-fucking-lations on winning this.

    Two: SUCK IT, SHIVA.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Pixelation, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:45pm

    Congratulations! Woot!

    Glad to see it!

    Other new T-shirt:
    "I invented Shiva Ayyadurai, someone please shoot me"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:52pm

    I hope you bought your lawyers a nice congratulatory dinner...

    Congrats to Techdirt and to the lawyers for arguing the case successfully!

    Keep up the good work, both in the courtroom and on the website!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Johan (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 5:59pm

    Congratulations on the solid win! May the inevitable appeal be stricken even quicker!


    Happy day for free speech!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:11pm

    Obligatory response below:

    Hey Hamilton - did Melania Trump tell you this would happen in a dream?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    gpp, 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:14pm

    Congratulations! Money well spent.

    I didn't know this guys was running for senate, so I go to his campaign page and find this: "Defeat #FakeIndian Elizabeth Warren." Unbelievable. He'll fit right in with the rest of the nut cases.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:39pm

    wonderful news. very, very pleased. the fight must go on to stop this sort of abuse of the system.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 6:49pm

    Well yee-freakin-haw folks! I'm so happy that this is over for you guys.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 7:43pm

    Congratulations on the victory! Since it was dismissed at an early stage meant you didn't have to go through a full trial. Is there a chance of an appeal or is this the end of it?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:27pm

      Re:

      Ayyadurai’s lawyer said they will appeal the ruling. I imagine that if the appeal fails, said failure will be the end of the matter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        That One Guy (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:58pm

        Re: Re:

        You'd like to think so, but I'm honestly not sure if his ego and the self-image he seems to have built up would allow him to drop it.

        I imagine the 'best case scenario' will have him drop the legal angle as not getting him anywhere and moving back to 'just' whining about that pesky 'history' and how clearly anyone who disagrees with him is doing so because they're racists who just can't stand the idea of a 'darkie' having 'invented' email.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Discuss It (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:20pm

    I'll bet...

    I'll bet that since they didn't post anything after this that they all went out for a pint. Big heads tomorrow!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 8:24pm

      Re: I'll bet...

      I was just thinking the same thing. Anyone live close enough to drop off a case of aspirin at Floor 64 early tomorrow?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dave Cortright (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:05pm

    Please write another article about how Shiva didn't invent email

    In fact, you should write one every week. Just like Bruce Schneier has his Friday squid blog post, you should have a weekly "Shiva STILL didn't invent email" post. You could crowdfund some of the writing. I'd pay $20 to get a particularly purple descriptor published:

    Shiva—who even narcissists refer to as a completely delusional, self-absorbed waste of his constituent atomic elements…

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    FM Hilton, 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:24pm

    Appeals

    He can appeal all he wants-the rule of thumb is that the next judge to see it will have the ruling of the previous court and all the paperwork from that.

    He has to come up with another set of lies to set it up with. I'm sure he'll be creative.

    Judges don't usually like to go against one another, and if he keeps this kind of thing up, he can get cited for wasting the court's time with a 'frivolous and unmerited' appeal based on a case that the previous judge had patiently and carefully explained was a total waste of his time, too.

    The only people getting anything out of this will be the lawyers. Their fees will depend on churning out the paperwork.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Sep 2017 @ 9:31pm

    Congratulations!

    It is excellent news. I would have been very sad if Techdirt had lost this fight. Most of us had no doubt that you all deserved to win, but you never know anymore.
    You are probably and understandably out to celebrate, but it is still kind of sad that you are. It means that this great burden has been lifted that threatened to destroy your life and work, but in a case like this, it never should have become such a burden in the first place.
    It should have been something for you to tell your pals to have a laugh - "You know what this guy tried to do?" and not feel like "Holy cow... we just dodged a bullet here".

    Despite the negativity in this post, my day got better as well from this news. So may you celebrate into the morning and suffer no hangovers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    the ghost of Raymond Tomlinson, 6 Sep 2017 @ 10:12pm

    shiva

    gosh darn it, I got some Siva on my shoes going through the rye...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    timlash (profile), 6 Sep 2017 @ 11:02pm

    Great News!

    Congrats to Mike and the entire Techdirt team!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Indian IT PTSD Survivor, 6 Sep 2017 @ 11:35pm

    Good show old Techdirt chaps.

    Been rooting for you guys. Congrats, and thanks for taking a stand for free speech. May you be blessed with a relative drought of libel-induced stress for as long as possible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 12:09am

    And on seventh day they rested.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    GristleMissile (profile), 7 Sep 2017 @ 12:14am

    HOORAY!

    CONGRATULATIONS!

    Now to shit on that fraud's senate run...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


