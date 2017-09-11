Thanks To The DEA And Drug War, Your Prescription Records Have Zero Expectation Of Privacy
How private are your medical records? You'd think they'd be pretty damn private, considering Congress specifically passed a law regulating the disclosure of these sensitive records. Some states feel the same way, extending even greater privacy protections to things like prescription records. Not only are medical entities prevented from passing on sensitive info without patients' consent, local law enforcement agencies aren't allowed to obtain third-party records like prescription data without a warrant.
Seems pretty locked down, but as Leslie Francis and John Francis point out at the Oxford University Press blog, federal law enforcement agencies have undone both Congressional protections and state protections.
Utah’s requirement for a warrant conflicts with the federal Controlled Substances Act (CSA), which permits the DEA to issue administrative subpoenas for information relating to individuals suspected of violations of the CSA. According to a US Department of Justice report, administrative subpoenas may be issued by the agency without judicial oversight and without the showing of probable cause that would be required for a warrant.
When states provide more protections to residents than the federal government's willing to grant, it's often the state laws that lose, especially when controlled substances are involved. Such is the case here, at least so far. The DEA demanded the release of patient info/prescription records without a warrant, something forbidden by Utah law. The state objected to the DEA's records demand. The DEA responded by flexing its considerable federal muscle.
The DEA countered with the Supremacy Clause: valid federal laws are superior to conflicting state laws.
The court ended up agreeing with the DEA: patient info and prescription records aren't afforded additional privacy protections, no matter what HIPAA/state laws have to say about the matter. The court's rationale was that prescription medicine is part of a "closely regulated" industry, which lowers the bar for government access. This lumps pharmacies and hospitals in with pawn shops, gun dealers, and adult filmmakers.
The Francis' point out this reading of close regulation and the DEA's Supremacy assertions is incredibly broad. It proposes nearly no limits to what the government can grab without a warrant. While the court discussed the possibility this should be limited to prescriptions containing controlled substances, it drew no precedential conclusions that may have shortened the government's reach.
And, indeed, there are no court decisions that grant reasonable privacy expectations to records most members of the public feel should be accessed only by them and their healthcare providers. The blog points to the last Supreme Court ruling related to patient privacy -- one that's nearly 40 years old at this point. All the Whalen v. Roe decision did was indicate the Court believed New York state's statutory privacy protections were enough and that there was no need to drag the Fourth Amendment into this. As we can see from the DEA's actions and assertions, statutory privacy protections mean nothing, not if the federal government can step in and override protections put in place by state and local governments.
The US has a terrible problem with opioids. Over prescription of these medications have helped to create a huge problem of addiction. The "high" associated with these drugs also makes them a popular choice for people looking to get high while avoiding the street drug risks.
The problems of diversion of prescriptions, doctor shopping, doctors selling prescriptions, are huge. The government interest to know who is receiving these drugs is pretty significant.
Better control of highly addictive substances is needed. This arguing over state versus federal law is deck chairs on the Titanic material.
Better control of highly addictive substances is needed. This arguing over state versus federal law is deck chairs on the Titanic material.
Maybe if you had a proper national healthcare system - instead of the anrachy that prevails in the US...
Its the same as with your gun laws - give an (apparent) freedom with one hand and take more away (with the law enforcement regime that results) with the other.
When corporate makes more money on the treatment than the cure, guess what happens?
This arguing over state versus federal law is deck chairs on the Titanic material.
To this I would say you're half right, in that 'state vs federal' is focusing on the wrong issue while ignoring the more important underlying one of invasive searches without warrants.
If they have grounds based upon other evidence to believe that a given individual is likely abusing prescription drugs such that they need to check medical records to verify, then they certainly have enough to get a warrant. If they can't manage to meet that basic requirement then they are likely engaged in a fishing expedition, looking for something to back up little more than a hunch and as such do not deserve access to private information like medical records.
You say that there is a 'pretty significant' government interest in being able to track down prescription abuse, and while that may be true I'd say there is an equal public interest in preventing government agents from browsing through what can be highly personal data on little more than a whim.
If they have enough to justify a search of personal records then they can present it to a judge, get a warrant and then take that to a doctor. Otherwise they can get lost.
To this I would say you're half right, in that 'state vs federal' is focusing on the wrong issue while ignoring the more important underlying one of invasive searches without warrants.
Exactly - the point being that it could easily have been the other way around - in which case you would have wanted the federal government to win.
More and more folks are crying and whining over the beast they help created bearing more weight down upon them and crushing some of them.
And yet... what is it that i hear from them?
"Add more weight! We need someone to take care of us better! We are not responsible for this! Add more weight!
The bigger the government, the smaller the citizen.
The more it can give you, the more it will take away.
Every power or tool you give it is a liberty lost.
Safety nets become slave nets!
Did you think you were free? Where the police can take any of your property under the accusation that is part of a crime without any proof or trial? Did you think you were free when the police can shoot you dead with only the justification of "i was scared". did you think you were free when you tried to sell food in the park with a government approved license, did you think you were free when you tried to give food to the homeless but got arrested?
America is proof that massive throngs of people are capable of living in mass delusion together. All you need to do is tell them that are a part of a group and that another group is coming after them. Like Sheep!
