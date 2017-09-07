Federal Court Says Utah Theater Can Serve Up... >>
<< Russia Piracy Blocking: Four Thousand...
 tdicon 
 
<< Bill Introduced That Would Make Arrested...
 

Free Speech

by Tim Cushing

Thu, Sep 7th 2017 3:41pm


Filed Under:
chris domagalski, free speech, journalism, police, sheboygan, wisconsin



Police Chief Says He'll Decide Who Is Or Isn't A Real Journalist

from the anyone-disagreeing-will-be-put-on-the-'isn't'-list dept

Good news, citizens. The police are here to tell you who the real journalists are.

Sheboygan's Police Chief, Chris Domagalski, corrects errors in a story circulating on social media this week, accusing his department of withholding information from the community. The story involved the arrest of a Sheboygan man facing several felony drug charges, resisting arrest, and biting an officer at Erie and North 14th Street.

[...]

Domagalski, armed with facts, and the law, spoke out about the accusations, encouraging the community to be very careful about where they get their news - saying "Because you have a website and a facebook page, does not make you a journalist. When you engage in repeated unethical conduct, your character is revealed, and people should weigh that in their decision about whether they rely on you for news."

This is true… partly. A website and a Facebook page does not automatically make someone a journalist. But having only a website and a Facebook page does not disqualify someone from being a journalist. There are plenty of journalists out there who've never written anything on a printed page. There are plenty of people committing journalism without ever intending to, and a lot of that revolves around requesting public records.

The journalist, who Chief Domagalski says isn't one, wrote an article about this arrest, suggesting the refusal to turn over recordings of the arrest was a sign of more widespread misconduct within the force.

There's not enough information out there to state definitively which side of the story is more credible. It must be noted there's no love shown for the unnamed "non-journalist" in this article's comment thread, suggesting someone who has aimed for muckraker but settled for constant annoyance.

Unfortunately, the writer for WHBL Radio seems inclined to consider only those who show tons of deference to police officials to be real journalists. Those that question the actions and motives of government entities are nothing more than non-journalist interlopers.

Some of that sentiment can be picked up in the first sentence of the second quoted paragraph:

Domagalski, armed with facts, and the law…

That's some credible stenography right there. Then again, someone without even a Facebook page or a website could have transcribed Domagalski's statement without pausing to infer the chief was wholly in the right.

There's more, though.

The Sheboygan Police Department has a number of different ways to communicate factual, verified information to the public, including services like Nixle, which will push information out as text messages or email, AND a service powered by LexisNexis, which provides real-time mapping of police calls within the city.   

They also maintain a social media presence on facebook and twitter, and communicate regularly with credible journalists in Sheboygan, who can accurately communicate important information about the community with the public.

Apparently, people employed by WHBL will also be determining who is or isn't a "credible journalist." Defined in these surrounding terms, it will be those who publish whatever the PD provides, even if it appears to contradict what has been captured on video or gleaned from public records.

I prefer my journalists to show distance, rather than deference, when covering controversial incidents involving public servants. And I don't give a damn if the journalists I read have nothing more than a Wordpress blog and a Muckrock account. What I find less than credible is coverage of police press conferences that read like low-key fan fiction -- especially ones that idolize authority figures while trotting out self-congratulatory prose. The police chief is implying he prefers deference in his journalists, and WHBL is only too happy to comply.

22 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 7 Sep 2017 @ 3:49pm

    So Sorry..

    ... but the days of "journalists" who only printed what they were told to print is over. You no longer control the media, therefore you no longer control the message.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 4:35pm

      Re: So Sorry..

      So sorry, but you must be living under a rock. That's exactly how most news media work. Most news services uncritically report what a single side of the story writes or says regardless of factual or contextual accuracy. Usually it's the side the journalist or news organization has overt sympathies, advertising, or their boss telling them what to report (eg Rupert Murdock telling Fox News he wouldn't answer questions on the phone tapping scandal in Britain. Sudden diversionary stories when someone in political power is pushing through unpopular legislation. Mainstream news sources duped by false news reports thanks to not checking facts. Republished press releases without bothering to editorialize the spin.)

      The powers that be very much do control the media, and that's why they're scared to death about "rogue journalists" and "citizen activists" that circumvent their mouth pieces.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 7:04am

      Re: So Sorry..

      The media controls the media, and they will tell you what happened and what you should think about it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 3:56pm

    Chris Domagalski is not a real police chief.

    After all, a real one would listen to his critics. Therefore, I decide he's not real.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 3:58pm

    Here is hoping

    I honestly hope Karma bites this police chief right in the pocket book and he is held partially liable for all of the violations of his department. Lets shine a giant light onto the police brutality that he is allowing to occur by covering up the beatings that they apparently regularly serve out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Sep 2017 @ 5:17pm

    What Law?

    U.S. Constitution - Amendment 1

    Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.

    I have read that several times, and I am still in a quandary as to the definition stated there of what the press is. I realize that when the Amendment was written, the only form was print, but since then technology has come along and radio and TV and yet other mediums have come to pass, and been credited with 'press' credentials, including bloggers. Today, yet more mediums have come to pass, and in the future there will be others.

    Where is it written in law that anyone can determine what the 'press' is without violating this Amendment. Why do people think (talking about Law Enforcement and Legislators and other elected officials here) who may or may not be journalists (aka the 'press').

    Believe what is written (or spoken) or not, argue against what is written (or spoken) if one wishes to, but back it up with credible (not everything one writes or says is credible) evidence and let MORE speech and presentation of evidence be the deciding factor.

    Just because someone with some 'authoritay', be it law enforcement or legislator or other elected official, says something is so, does not make it so. The same as the stenographic 'press' responding to those entities, say it is so, does not make it so.

    Lay out the facts, back them up with credible evidence, then the populace will decide whether to believe or not. Or, go into court and present your evidence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 6:39pm

      Re: What Law?

      afaik, one does not (yet) need a license to practice journalism. In a sense, we are all journalists if we so desire. Who is it that thinks they can tell others what they should be doing or not doing ... a megalomaniac that's who.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 11:27pm

      Re: What Law?

      When the constitution was written, the press quite literally meant the printing press, so freedom of the press meant freedom to publish. (The only limitations on that freedom being the ability to pay, or convince the press owner there was a profit to be made in printing your work).

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 7 Sep 2017 @ 6:04pm

    Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage

    Compare this:

    Domagalski, armed with facts, and the law...

    to this:

    Domagalski, armed, with facts, and the law...

    Next Lesson: Effective Use of Bullet Points.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 7 Sep 2017 @ 6:23pm

      Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage

      I'm sorry, do you mean that Domagalski knows or cares about the difference, or does?

      • Or are you suggesting that the author might make a different point (or understands that there is a different point to be made, or for that matter care) using your methodology?

      • Or are you pointing to the fact that Phillip Bock, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin, the author of the quote, is not actually part of the press?

      • Or maybe that Phillip Bock, USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin is actually a stenographer, and that he has no interest in uncovering facts and doing a reasonable job of analysis?

      A) I'm confused, (but only sort of).

      B) Does that acquiesce to your bullet point follow up?

      :)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 9:15pm

        Re: Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage

        You didn't kill anyone with your bullet points, but you might have wounded one person. You sure you don't write for the NYPD?

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        TechDescartes (profile), 7 Sep 2017 @ 10:31pm

        Re: Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage

        AAC, when practicing, use blanks:

        And tighter grouping.

        Next Lesson: How to Bury the Lead

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 6:46pm

      Re: Today's Lesson: The Importance of Proper Comma Usage

      Domagalski, armed with farts, and the law..

      There corrected your vocabulary and grammar.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    John Snape, 7 Sep 2017 @ 8:18pm

    As soon as the government decides who is a journalist or not, the free press is no more.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 7:06am

      Re:

      No, of course the government shouldn't get to decide who is a journalist or not. That should be left up to college professors and Antifa. They are the only ones that get to decide who are journalists, who should be allowed to write and speak.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 7:58am

        Re: Re:

        I love the smell of totally unbiased comments in the morning.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anion, 8 Sep 2017 @ 9:21am

        Re: Re:

        And on the points you've made in this discussion, I agree wholeheartedly. I support a free press; I do not support the openly biased press we have now, who are more interested in pushing a narrative and becoming famous than they are in actually reporting factual news.

        It still absolutely stuns me that we saw written proof that today's "journalists" are nothing more than mouthpieces for one political party, and over and over again they report stories proven to be hoaxes, and yet people still defend them as some sort of crusaders for freedom and truth.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Deb, 8 Sep 2017 @ 8:03am

    Sheboygan Police Chief Domagalski

    If you take the time to listen to the ENTIRE interview here (http://whbl.com/news/articles/2017/sep/01/sheboygan-police-chief-having-a-website-and-facebook-page -doesnt-make-you-a-journalist) you will know that the Sheboygan PD has a history of dealing with this particular "wanna be" journalist who is known to make up what he doesn't know all with the goal of getting website hits. He also has a history of interfering in emergency situations in his attempt to get a sensational photo of a dead person or critically injured person to post on his site--sometimes before family has had a chance of being notified. I have to admire Chief Domagalski's restraint in not naming this individual. Once the citizens of Sheboygan County realize who said "journalist" is, they will be behind the chief 100%.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 9:17am

    Stupid TD you only harm yourself

    "A website and a Facebook page does not automatically make someone a journalist."

    The problem is that the distinction is being made at all, even by you TD.

    Anyone, anywhere, as per the first can become the press or a part of the press at any moment of their choosing. It does not matter if they are just offering verbal, visual, audio, or video recorded testimony, information, or evidence.

    This is a sign of how ignorant TD any many others have become on this subject.

    The 1st is so clear that the US government cannot constitutionally charge any citizen of the US with criminal charges for anything they give to the press no matter how super duper fucking super state security secret it is classified to be!

    All they can "constitutionally do" is fire people for breach of contract and civilly sue them for damages in court.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 9:26am

      Re: Stupid TD you only harm yourself

      Also, language has shifted since the constitution was written, an press, meant the printing press, and so freedom of the press meant the freedom to print, or have printed your work, and distribute it however you want. Using the modern meaning allows debate over who is or is not a journalist, and therefore who can publish stories.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Federal Court Says Utah Theater Can Serve Up... >>
<< Russia Piracy Blocking: Four Thousand...
 tdicon 
 
<< Bill Introduced That Would Make Arrested...
 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Techdirt Logo Gear
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

09:16 Charles Harder Sues Yet Again: Files Highly Questionable Lawsuit Against Jezebel (3)
06:19 Senators Blast The FCC For Weakening The Definition Of Broadband To Try And Hide The Industry's Lack Of Real Competition (14)
03:17 Ugandan Government Obtains Mysterious, South Korean-Built Anti-Porn Machine (18)

Thursday

19:28 Federal Court Says Utah Theater Can Serve Up Beer And R-Rated Movies Simultaneously (22)
15:41 Police Chief Says He'll Decide Who Is Or Isn't A Real Journalist (22)
13:33 Russia Piracy Blocking: Four Thousand 'Pirate' Sites Blocked... Along With Forty Thousand Sites Worth Of Collateral Damage (25)
11:57 The $3.5 Million Check Comes Due for Lenovo And Its Security-Compromising Superfish Adware (18)
10:42 Bill Introduced That Would Make Arrested Protesters Pay Police Overtime, Gov't Expenses (48)
10:37 Daily Deal: 16GB USB 2.0 AES 256-Bit Encrypted Flash Drive (5)
09:26 Patent Trolls' Favorite Judge Comes Up With Test To Keep Patent Cases In East Texas, No Matter What SCOTUS Said (25)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.