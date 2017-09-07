Daily Deal: 16GB USB 2.0 AES 256-Bit Encrypted Flash Drive

What's better than 16GB of storage in your pocket? 16GB of AES 256-bit encrypted storage in your pocket! Transfer files with ease, organize yourself better, and extend your computer's storage capacity all with an extra measure of security. It's on sale in the Techdirt Deals Store for $59.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.