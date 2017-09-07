Bill Introduced That Would Make Arrested... >>
Thu, Sep 7th 2017 10:37am


Daily Deal: 16GB USB 2.0 AES 256-Bit Encrypted Flash Drive

What's better than 16GB of storage in your pocket? 16GB of AES 256-bit encrypted storage in your pocket! Transfer files with ease, organize yourself better, and extend your computer's storage capacity all with an extra measure of security. It's on sale in the Techdirt Deals Store for $59.99.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

    Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 10:42am

    I am curious just how strong the password would be if it only has 10 digits and no alphabet characters as this picture above suggests?

      Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 10:53am

      Re:

      More importantly, does it "wipe" the contents (throw away the passphrased key) after a certain number of unsuccessful attempts?

      If it doesn't, then it can probably be bruteforced pretty easily.

        Anonymous Coward, 7 Sep 2017 @ 12:58pm

        Re: Re:

        Without a lot more information, there is no way to know if this thing is any good, or just security theater. Does it work like an iphone and have a large key in a chip that will erase it after a few bad pass codes, or does it just use the input as a key and give you as many tries as you want?

      Anonymous Coward, 8 Sep 2017 @ 1:08am

      Re:

      Who cares, as this would make a nice decoy, while you real data reside on an easily hidden micro SD card. Just fill it with data you do not mind revealing, and give them the password if they are persistent enough.

    Duane, 7 Sep 2017 @ 4:04pm

    USB drive

    I purchased several 32GB USB flash drives for less. Comes with optional encryption software and can be used on PC and Mac.

