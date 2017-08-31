Attorney General Jeff Sessions: Hurricane Harvey Is Proof We Need To Militarize Our Police Forces
Earlier this week, we wrote about Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions bringing back the Defense Department's 1033 program, which helped militarize local police forces with surplus military equipment. We've been covering all sorts of problems with the 1033 program over the years, and people like Radley Balko have written entire books on the problem. And the previous ban on the 1033 only put a fairly narrow limit on the practice of militarizing police -- but now even those modest limits are gone.
What's truly incredible, however, is the complete nonsense being used to justify this. Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a speech about this on Monday, in which he trotted out his standard misleading and out-of-context stats, falsely claiming that there's some massive new crimewave across the country, when there's really just been a tiny bump after decades of decline in crime rates (the use of percentages by Sessions shows the he likely knows the absolute numbers are so meaningless that he has to mislead with percentages working off a small base).
But, even with the usual misleading claims about violence and violence directed towards police, I still never expected him to... point to Houston and the impact of Hurricane Harvey as a reason for increased police militarization. But that's exactly what he did:
Those restrictions went too far. We will not put superficial concerns above public safety. All you need to do is turn on a tv right now to see that for Houstonians this isn’t about appearances, its about getting the job done and getting everyone to safety.
Wait. Law enforcement in Houston needs surplus military equipment to rescue people? Last I've seen it's been tons of good hearted people using boats of all kinds going around and rescuing people. I don't see much need for military equipment.
Once again, this looks like law enforcement using "any means necessary" to justify getting their military surplus toys, despite tremendous evidence of how this process is abused, how it harms community relations and how it leads to civil rights of the public being violated. To point to the disaster in Houston as a reason for restarting the program is not just frivolous, it's dangerous.
Military Equipment for Houston
No, they don't.
What about...
There is a massive need for military equipment in Houston. Operated by the military. Not by law enforcement.
Re: Military Equipment for Houston
Giving some Military gear (Vests, small arms, etc) is ok.
Why do the cops need grenade launcher, 50Cal guns, Tanks, etc? This stuff needs to stay with the Military, and controlled by the Military.
Re: Re: Military Equipment for Houston
Re: Re: Military Equipment for Houston
Re: Military Equipment for Houston
Re: Re: Military Equipment for Houston
Re: Military Equipment for Houston
We could give street cops Apache helicopters to "help", but they're kind of useless without *trained pilots*.
Giving them grenade launchers and tanks isn't any different.
Re: Military Equipment for Houston
There is a need for equipment. But it doesn't have to be military. There really are such things as non-military vehicles, aircraft and ships.
Re: Re: Military Equipment for Houston
I can just imagine drownings averted, only to be replaced by shooting and beatings because someone was too anxious or looked too... whatever. Also, you are going to have to let go of that baby so i can frisk and cuff you before pulling you out of the water, as my perceived personal safety overrides anything else.
Re: Military Equipment for Houston
Who Knew?
Re:
Re: Re:
President Reagan - Mastermind (SNL)
http://www.rollingstone.com/tv/lists/20-best-saturday-night-live-political-sketches-w481607/pr esident-reagan-mastermind-12686-w481639
What about the fire ants?
Re: What about the fire ants?
Re: Re: What about the fire ants?
consider soap a foreign chemical to open water.
Re: Re: Re: What about the fire ants?
Re: Re: What about the fire ants?
Palm Olive will do the same and be soft on their tiny little hands.
Re: Re: Re: What about the fire ants?
Re: What about the fire ants?
I was wrong, they need all that equipment! ANT'S ARE TAKING OVER TEXAS!!
Re: What about the fire ants?
We don't want the military enforcing any ordinance and we don't want the police touching any ordnance.
We don't build levees to combat 100 year storms, but we need equipment for them?
Re:
Law enforcement doesn't need military equipment. They want it, to compensate for other things, but they don't need it and it does nothing but generate the very "us vs. them" atmosphere they use to justify acquisition of the equipment.
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Uh, it's the cars that serve and protect the police, dummy. It's spelled out so that the policemen don't catch a cold when they forget and stand unprotected in the rain.
It's like the "I can be hot" signs on their coffee machines.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Hurricane Harvey was a surprise attack by nature
Re: Hurricane Harvey was a surprise attack by nature
Re: Hurricane Harvey was a surprise attack by nature
Oh. Maybe they did use HAARP... Need to fill those FEMA concentration camps somehow.
Re:
Re:
Re:
They already have plenty of submersed vessels. Pity none of them were designed for it.
Re: Re:
Re:
There were joking right?
Why cast it as partisan? There's not even opposition.
You could argue whether military help in emergencies is good -- well, no, "let 'em drown" is untenable.
Let's stick to military equipment for police in daily use, then. ... Uh, why not? The actual use is all that matters, and while I agree that the trend of violent police is alarming, THAT is a separate problem. I'd also go along with the "have it will use" line, but that's still mostly separate problem. -- Of declining morals and unity under common law.
Anyway, there's NO need for the headline to bring in the phony R/D division in "politics", because fact is that the Ds are not actually resisting the tyranny, either.
Yet I do fully expect that some here will immediately start arguing fictional distinctions between the "two parties" of The Establishment.
Re: Why cast it as partisan? There's not even opposition.
The headline:
So who exactly brought up the R/D thing now?
I'm pretty sure most of those people are responding to a request from the authorities for people with boats, not people doing it of their own initiative. That said, those boats aren't military equipment, so militarizing the police would not have kept them from needing to make the same request.
Re:
I think you are wrong, but then what do I know?
Are you there? Have eye witness accounts? Have you watched the news - where they ask the people with boats about what they are doing?
Re:
That's a slap in the face to all those volunteers, suggesting that the only reason they are doing so is because they were somehow coerced or ordered to do so by "the authorities". F U!
Speaking as a first responder/first responder trainer...
What's needed instead are exactly the kinds of resources that this administration wants to strip out of FEMA: simple, basic essentials that are relatively inexpensive and save lots of lives.
Let me give you a timely example. The Cajun Navy, bless their hearts, showed up in force in Houston to do whatever they could to supplement the hopelessly-overwhelmed local, state, and federal personnel. And now some of them are dead, because they didn't have lifejackets (PFDs). A minimal PFD for this kind of work costs about $100, a good one is about $250, a bulk order for several thousand would no doubt drive the price down.
No, it's not very cool and sexy and oh-gosh-look-at-the-pretend-soldiers, but it's a basic tool that keeps people alive in situations where they'd otherwise die. A quarter-million dollars worth of PFDs is chump change in comparison with the overall expense -- flying helicopters is REALLY expensive -- but it would yield value far beyond its price.
That's just one example. There are a lot of others, including swiftwater rescue training -- something that almost none of the Houston city personnel have had because there's no money for it. But SWR is essential for anyone trying to perform rescues in fast water, particularly in urban areas where there are all kinds of hazards under the surface. Two days of quality SWR instruction costs $250/student and is probably enough to keep them from dying while trying to keep other people from dying.
Harvey. Sandy. Katrina. This is the new normal. There will be another one. Soon. And money needs to be spent on basic gear and basic training before one of these turns into a multi-thousand person casualty event. So don't buy the cops AR-15's: buy them PFDs and SWR training. Those are FAR more likely to keep them alive.
Re: Speaking as a first responder/first responder trainer...
Looks like you didn't get the memo. Climate change is a Chinese conspiracy hoax and preparing against its consequences is prohibited to state and federal actors by decree.
You get the science you voted for. You thought science is not up for a vote? Think again. While it is not yet outlawed.
Re: Re: Speaking as a first responder/first responder trainer...
Weather satellite funding [was Re: Re: Re: Speaking as a first responder...]
“NOAA cuts target future polar weather satellites”, by Jeff Foust, Space News, May 8, 2017
Re: Weather satellite funding [was Re: Re: Re: Speaking as a first responder...]
“Senate Appropriators Reject Trump’s Cut to Weather Satellite Budget”, Doug Messier, Parabolic Arc, Aug 7, 2017
Re: Re: Weather satellite funding [was Re: Re: Re: Speaking as a first responder...]
Quickly glancing through news just for the past week, Google's first result is a Newsweek article by Matthew Cooper, “Hurricane Harvey Looms, and So Do Trump Cuts to Weather Research” (Aug 24, 2017). While that article seems to provide an ok overview, be aware that some of the hyperlinks within it go to news from as long ago as last March.
Re: Re: Re: Weather satellite funding [was Re: Re: Re: Speaking as a first responder...]
Re: Re: Re: Weather satellite funding [was Re: Re: Re: Speaking as a first responder...]
Yeah, we need more bombs but no more data about how we are fucking up the planet.
Thank god the police still have a few mortar rounds left from their last military hardware distribution, because that hurricane certainly is asking for it ... time to break out the military shit and exact revenge on that hurricane - you know ... to send a message to all hurricanes.
Re:
Re: Re:
Gallup: Confidence In Police
The article above links AG Session's Aug 28 speech:
Gallup: “Confidence in Police Back at Historical Average” (July 10, 2017)
Further according to Gallup's “Confidence In Institutions” survey, in 2017, for “the police”:
About 1 in 7 out of the surveyed group have “very little” confidence in the police. Another 2 out of that 7 lack stellar confidence in the police.
Four out of seven people might be characterized, in AG Session's words, as a “vast majority”.
Re: Gallup: Confidence In Police
Re: Re: Gallup: Confidence In Police
Think that's probably the 1% in 2017 who — when asked, “a great deal, quite a lot, some or very little?” — they volunteered the response, “none”.
That column's unchanged from 2016, but down from the 2% recorded in 2015.
Re: Re: Gallup: Confidence In Police
What I'm 100% on is if the cop *does* feel like hurting me, he won't be held accountable.
Re: Re: Re: Gallup: Confidence In Police
BREAKING NEWS: “Cobb officer who said ‘we only shoot black people’ will be fired”, by Ernie Suggs and Rosalind Bentley, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Aug. 31, 2017 (“updated 3:58 p.m.”)
Earlier today from the AJC, “Cobb leaders address public over ‘we only shoot black people’ remark”, by Ben Brasch and Rosalind Bentley, Aug 31, 2017 (“updated 12:57 p.m.”)
Stepping back from the breaking news, and responding to your comment, police officers do occasionally get placed on administrative duty, and even fired.
Re: Re: Re: Re: Gallup: Confidence In Police
Re: Gallup: Confidence In Police
ever since Trump got the top job, his priorities seem to be to ensure that all his cronies in industry continue to keep their various enterprises going, even when people are dying because of them and to stomp on, not just the rights, the freedom and privacy of the people but on the people themselves!
Re:
As in
senior politicians?
or
senior voters?
or
Senior from Mexico?
Typical say one thing while believing something else
What he says: militarize police because of crime after a hurricane!
What he thinks: militarize police in order to stop hurricanes from making landfall!
Went in "Moderation" about 10:10 Pacific... And I waited over an hour, no show. Is the "Free Speech Edition" of Techdirt off already? The notice is down. -- This comes from a session which used "Resend" to get through on 2nd try.
Re: Why cast it as partisan? There's not even opposition.
"cast it", and not found.
Re: Re: Why cast it as partisan? There's not even opposition.
Sometimes it takes awhile. Just enjoy some classic Monty Python while you're waiting…
‘HELP! I'm being repressed !’
Re: Why cast it as partisan? There's not even opposition.
Why they need military gear.
Dead people don't need disaster help.
Dont assist..
Dont do anything except..
HOLD a gun, sit in a tank, and POINT to the nearest exit..
Define Surplus
Either way, Sessions is a dangerous person to have in this position.
Re: Define Surplus
It's a [nearly] perfect scam on the American taxpayer.
Re: Re: Define Surplus
The sharknados will continue and we will need protection. Think of others for a change rather than what music you are going to steal next.
/s ... jic
The Ds want to disarm the citizens.
You just gotta love being stuck between a rock and a hard place.
Re:
For all the endless claims Republican made about Obama taking away everyone's guns, he never made any such attempt. Instead he signed an order that allows the carrying of firearms in national parks, reversing an order by Ronald Reagan that guns had to be kept in locked glove compartments. He signed an order allowing guns to be carried in checked luggage on Amtrak, reversing a ban that went into effect after 9/11. The Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence has given Obama an “F” on every issue on which it graded him.
The few vague noises and gestures he made about background checks and keeping guns away from felons and the mentally ill merely duplicated what even the head of the NRA - and Bush II, McCain and Reagan - had called for in the past.
It was the same for Clinton. Constant screaming that he was going to take everyone's guns away Any Second Now. The closest that came to reality was the assault weapons ban, but even former Republican presidents Ford and Reagan called for it. Future President Trump too. And those who already had them could keep them.
It makes no difference who the next Democratic candidate is or what their policies are. Republicans will keep conning gullible inbreds with the same claims.
Re: Re:
I don't know, but licenses and background checks, one would think, might keep guns out of the wrong people's hands - you know, the one's we supposedly need guns to defend ourselves against. The ones who largely get guns from shady sellers* and stealing them from houses where they are unsecured.
*This was one of the things that the abused (and purposely implemented awfully by the private sector) Chokepoint was for, also, besides things like banks processing payments from outfits who illegally charged people's CCs and such.
Too bad Dems suck at their own (putative) thing as much as they suck at what their antagonists make up about them.
Re: Re:
I guarantee that the higher-ups in the NRA hate how Clinton lost. The usual “gubmint gon’ take yer guns” rhetoric that drives up gun sales never works under a Republican president.
Re: Re: Re:
Re:
Obama also sent that hurricane into Texas, we all know that Obama controls the weather - I read it on the internet so it must be true.
Equipment needs training
Hurricane tactics
