Stupid Patent Of The Month: JP Morgan Patents... >>
<< Al Jazeera Gives A 'Voice To The...
 tdicon 

Legal Issues

by Tim Cushing

Fri, Sep 1st 2017 3:42pm


Filed Under:
accountability, body cameras, la, los angeles county, personal body cameras, police, public records



Officers With Personal Body Cams Taking The 'Public' Out Of 'Public Accountability'

from the purchase-the-new-Axon-CYA! dept

America's largest sheriff's department is rolling towards an accountability train wreck. Despite years of discussing the issue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department still has no cohesive policy on body cameras, nor has it taken steps to outfit its officers with the devices.

This less-than-ideal situation is being made worse by deputies purchasing their own body cameras with personal funds.

An estimated 20 percent of Los Angeles County's 10,000 deputies have bought cameras for themselves, according to the county's inspector general. Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes some deputies have their own cameras but disputes that as many as 2,000 wear them on duty.

Whatever the number, not a single frame of any video from these cameras has ever made it into the public domain.

And therein lies the problem. Body cameras owned by law enforcement officers serve zero public purpose. Any recordings remain the personal property of the officers, who can delete and edit footage as they see fit. The only footage likely to make its way into the hands of the sheriff's department are recordings clearing officers of wrongdoing.

While it may be possible to subpoena this footage for civil suits and criminal prosecutions, there's no guarantee the footage will arrive unaltered, or even arrive at all. Personal body cams are unlikely to be bundled with unlimited storage. Footage will be overwritten often (depending on how heavily the camera is used while on duty) and remains in the control of officers, rather than the department and its oversight.

As is pointed out in the AP article, the use of privately-owned body cameras contradicts DOJ guidance on the matter. A 2014 DOJ report noted private cameras on public employees is an all-around bad idea.

"Because the agency would not own the recorded data, there would be little or no protection against the officer tampering with the videos or releasing them to the public or online," the report said. "Agencies should not permit personnel to use privately owned body-worn cameras while on duty."

The LA sheriff's department makes this worse by allowing the practice to continue without official policies on body camera use. Even the barest minimum of discipline for deleting footage is impossible, as the department is powerless to take action against deputies who vanish away footage containing alleged misconduct.

The head of the local law enforcement union pretty much says the only people benefiting from personal body cameras are the officers that own them.

"It's really a personal preference," [union president Ron] Hernandez said. "The guys we have spoken to have said they thought it would be beneficial for them. They see the value in covering themselves."

Sorry, but that's not what body cameras are for. They may provide evidence clearing officers of misconduct, but body cameras aren't there to create law enforcement highlight reels. While it's great some officers may find the cameras useful for clearing themselves of charges, they are public employees, not private entities engaging in personal enforcement of laws. The footage should be as public as their positions. But this will never happen if their employer is unwilling to craft a solid body cam policy that addresses private ownership of cameras.

As it stands now, the department is allowing its existing policies on evidence handling to act as a stand-in for its non-existent body camera policy. According to these rules, all evidence must be held for two years and turned over on request to the sheriff's department. Supposedly, this will encompass privately-held body camera footage. But it would be much better for body cam evidence to be stored on site where it's immediately accessible and less prone to tampering.

Body cameras are already problematic. They have the potential to be great tools of accountability, but this has been continually stunted by legislators and law enforcement agencies, many of which have done all they can to keep this footage out of the public's hands. In this case, the LASD's lack of forward momentum on the camera front has turned a portion of its workforce into sole proprietors with badges, guns, and a collection of home movies starring residents of L.A. County.

35 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 1 Sep 2017 @ 4:05pm

    "It's really a personal preference," [union president Ron] Hernandez said. "The guys we have spoken to have said they thought it would be beneficial for them. They see the value in covering themselves."

    After an excuse like that I really hope that the union and it's members they are fine with non-cops recording interactions with police, though I can't say I'd be too surprised were that not the case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 1 Sep 2017 @ 4:06pm

    Not Admissable

    Well if the video is open to editing, or being able to be refused to the defense because it is privately owned, then it has no evidence value. Because it has no evidence value it should not be admitted for anything, including departmental proceedings, especially when it has been 'adjusted' to clear potential wrongdoings.

    But, CYA is strong inside that thin blue line.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      TRX302, 3 Sep 2017 @ 10:59am

      Re: Not Admissable

      As untrustworthy as some PDs have shown themselves to be,
      I wouldn't automatically assume they haven't edited the video themselves.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 4:20pm

    "Because the agency would not own the recorded data, there would be little or no protection against the officer tampering with the videos"


    But average joe citizen would. Evidence is "mother fucking evidence", people have gone to jail for fucking less!

    Nice to see that citizens are still 2nd class.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 4:24pm

    404 Error

    This less-than-ideal situation is being made worse by deputies purchasing their own body cameras with personal funds.

    Following the link, the Ledger-Enquirer webpage sez 404:

    Oops...

    Unfortunately, we are unable to locate the page you requested. Please check the web address you entered and try again.

    Check the hyperlink in the article above.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 11:02am

      Re: 404 Error

      This morning I'm still getting a 404 error(*) from the Ledger-Enquirer url linked in Cushing's article above.

      Here's a (hopefully!) working link to the story from the AP website…

      LA deputies’ private body cams raise transparency questions”, by Michael Balsamo, Associated Press, Aug 12, 2017

      An estimated 20 percent of Los Angeles County’s 10,000 deputies have bought cameras for themselves, according to the county’s inspector general. Sheriff Jim McDonnell concedes some deputies have their own cameras but disputes that as many as 2,000 wear them on duty.

      Whatever the number, not a single frame of any video from these cameras has ever made it into the public domain.

      Note, though, that the Ledger-Enquirer may have run a different version of this story. I have no way of knowing.

      ( *404 error: Yesterday, I additionally saw some 502 and 503 errors from that link. Further, at one point, I got a page from the Ledger-Enquirer website that said something like, ‘We're experiencing technical difficulties’.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 11:27am

        Re: Re: 404 Error

        Note, though, that the Ledger-Enquirer may have run a different version of this story. I have no way of knowing.

        Wayback Machine.

        Let me re-phrase “no way of knowing” to “really didn't care that much.” If someone's interested, they can run a diff betweened the archived version and the version now on the AP website. I'm not going to bother.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    stine, 1 Sep 2017 @ 4:25pm

    really?

    Do you mean like this one?
    http://www.cnn.com/2017/08/11/us/south-carolina-officer-shooting-tape-amazon/index.html

    i don't have any other info on that officer, but he did get gas-chamber evidence of the shooting.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Stephen T. Stone (profile), 1 Sep 2017 @ 6:21pm

      Re: really?

      The whole point of department-owned body cams is that their footage cannot be fudged with by the cop wearing the cam. A personally-owned body cam does not offer the same guarantee. Take that case a few weeks ago where the officer was caught planting drugs and “re-creating” a bust: If the camera that caught the footage was instead owned by the cop himself, the incriminating footage could have been edited out by the cop without anyone else ever knowing it existed.

      Cops love body cameras when the footage exonerates them of a crime or provides them with irrefutable evidence of one. Cops hate body cameras when the footage shows them planting evidence, killing someone without justifiable cause, or generally doing something that would get them fired if police unions gave a shit about firing bad cops.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 5:02pm

    An estimated 20 percent of Los Angeles County's 10,000 deputies have bought cameras for themselves, according to the county's inspector general.

    Wow, that 20% of the cops in Los Angeles are making even a minor effort to be "good cops" is, frankly, amazing. There's some kind of warm feeling in my chest, almost like my faith in humanity is being restored...

    Whatever the number, not a single frame of any video from these cameras has ever made it into the public domain.

    ...and it's gone again.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 5:58pm

    LA County Government

    ¦ "The LA sheriff's department makes this worse by allowing the practice to continue without official policies on body camera use."


    Corrupt leadership is the base problem. LASD has a terrible performance record for decades across the board -- and poorly serves the citizens. Concentrated power corrupts -- LASD is the largest sheriff's department and the fourth largest local police agency in the US.

    Even worse is the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in charge of LASD.

    Los Angeles County followed the usual California practice in NOT subdividing into separate counties ... or increasing the number of elected supervisors as its local population soared after 1920. This resulted in extreme concentration of local government political power in the mere five (5) LA County supervisors-- each one now represents more than 2 million people. And despite the County's diverse population, the districts are heavily gerrymandered by race, with little regard for geography.

    LA County Supervisors are known as the "five little kings".
    Unseating an incumbent Supervisor is extraordinarily difficult, due to the many incumbent protections the supervisors have created for themselves.
    LA citizens certainly are shortchanged by their entrenched local politicians (and cops).

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 6:22pm

    Body mounted Dash Cam

    If I were a cop and my department didn't issue body-cams, I too would purchase one for myself. I have dash cams installed in every can I drive. Footage may someday help provide evidence of an accident and possibly prove my or my wife's innocence or possibly provide details for a hit and run. I've seen amazing things in my years of driving and wish I had had a dash-cam to record them all. If I were an officer interacting with the public, I would assume another method of corroborating my side of the story is only going to help.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 6:26pm

    One question - if body camera footage is "public" when generated by police officers, does that mean that we, the public, should have full unfettered access to it? Aren't there privacy concerns?

    I mean, yeah, you could stream it live and beat the pants off "Cops" for entertainment value, but is that really a good idea?

    People recording cops doing their job is not public domain, so in the absence of an official policy, cops doing it themselves isn't either. If they destroy any evidence, it's the same result as if they didn't record it in the first place. Altering it would be trivial to unmask. All told, 20% of cops recording is better than nothing, so I don't see the problem in this case.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      tin-foil-hat, 1 Sep 2017 @ 8:31pm

      Response to: Anonymous Coward on Sep 1st, 2017 @ 6:26pm

      It's worse than not recording at all. A video can be creatively edited to be incriminating.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Stephen T. Stone (profile), 1 Sep 2017 @ 8:48pm

        Or to remove incriminating evidence.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 8:54pm

          Re:

          Again, totally obvious. Altered video can be pretty easily detected unless it is done by an intelligence service or other professional. If a cop could do such high quality work, well then they are in the wrong profession.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 1 Sep 2017 @ 10:10pm

      Re:

      If they destroy any evidence, it's the same result as if they didn't record it in the first place.

      If they were going to destroy any evidence than they wouldn't bother buying body cameras. No, they're just going to destroy any evidence which incriminates them.

      That's the problem. That individual police officers are even in a position to do this. That the police as a whole are able to do this. That they're trying to do this. It's about trust, and the police standing up as a group and saying, "No, we aren't perfect. We'll make mistakes. We'll do bad things. But when we do there will be just as much evidence of our wrongdoing as there is of yours."

      Altering it would be trivial to unmask.

      It depends. The larger edits are very easy to spot, but they aren't that useful either. It's the framing that's important. When you start the video, when you stop it. Blur the audio a little more than it already is. Zoom and pan slightly so that thing on the edge of the screen isn't on the screen anymore. Speed parts up slightly so everything seems more hectic. All simple to do, all difficult to prove, but combined they can significantly alter the perception of those watching it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Tanner Andrews (profile), 2 Sep 2017 @ 3:05am

    Spoliation Instruction

    If the officer has a personal video camera, and that footage is not available to the defendant, he is likely going to request a spoliation instruction.

    The judge instructs the jury, in effect, that because the evidence was in the sole custody and control of Officer McSnarfley, and has disappeared without good explanation in light of the officer's knowledge of impending litigation [prosecution], the jury should presume that the missing video would have refuted the cop's story.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 10:20am

      Re: Spoliation Instruction

      … in light of the officer's knowledge of impending litigation…

      By now, everyone's probably seen the police body cam video that Utah nurse Alex Wubbels released at a news conference at her attorneys office last Thursday. According to multiple news accounts, Ms Wubbels does not currently anticipate litigation.

      “ ‘This is crazy,’ sobs Utah hospital nurse as cop roughs her up, arrests her for doing her job”, by Derek Hawkins, Washington Post, Sep 2, 2016 (updated)

      For now, Wubbels is not taking any legal action against police.

      Of further relevance here, this police body cam video was reputedly obtained through a public records request under Utah law. (Note, though, that I haven't been able to confirm this detail from a reliable source—at this point, that's just a believable “rumor”.)

      Also note that Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says that she didn't see the video until after it had been released publicly.

      Like many of you, I watched the video of police officers interacting with University of Utah Medical Center nurse Alex Wubbles [sic] for the first time through the media late yesterday [Aug 31, 2017].

      It seems unlikely that the arresting officer would have been put on paid administrative leave without the public release of the video and subsequent media attention.

      Two S.L. police officers placed on leave as video of nurse arrest spreads”, by McKenzie Romero, KSL, Sep 1, 2017 (updated)

      The Salt Lake Police Department announced Friday afternoon that the officer involved in the startling video had been placed on paid administrative leave — hours after Chief Mike Brown announced that the officer had still been working on duty but in a limited role since the incident occurred more than a month ago.

      Yet again, “For now, Wubbels is not taking any legal action against police.”

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 1:28pm

        Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

        Also note that Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski says that she didn't see the video until after it had been released publicly.

        Further, in yesterday's news conference, Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown says he also first saw the complete body cam video two days ago.

        At about 7:35 –:40 in this video of the Sep 1, 2017 press conference with Salt Lake City Mayor Biskupski and Police Chief Brown:

        Q: Chief, when did you first see the video?

        Chief Brown: I saw it first yesterday, in its entirety.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 4:12pm

          Re: Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

          (             … Sep 1, 2017 press conference with Salt Lake City Mayor Biskupski and Police Chief Brown…

          Parenthetically, a more complete video of the Sep 1, 2017 press conference with Mayor Biskupski and Chief Brown contains an additional 3:45 or so at the beginning. The q&a that I referenced above occurs around the 11:15 timemark in this more complete video.   )

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 2:14pm

        Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

        “For now, Wubbels is not taking any legal action against police.”

        In Nurse Alex Wubbels' interview with KUTV 2News yesterday (Sep 1, 2017), she perhaps clarified her current position on impending or anticipated litigation.

        Beginning slightly before the 5:30 timemark in the interview video:

        Q: Has any of this changed your mind about a lawsuit?

        Wubbels: The lawsuit again has never been off the table. Nothing's off the table — nothing's been decided. On anything. . . .

        With Ms Wubbels' publicly-expressed indecision here, it's not certain whether the officers who were wearing the body cams which captured video of the incident — it's not certain they should anticipate a lawsuit from her.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 5:48pm

        Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

        It seems unlikely that the arresting officer would have been put on paid administrative leave without the public release of the video and subsequent media attention.

        The current criminal investigation of the officers' conduct also appears to have been triggered by the public release of the video.

        SLC mayor, police chief apologize for officer who arrested nurse; criminal investigation to follow”, by Luke Ramseth, Salt Lake Tribune, Sep 1, 2017

        Hours after Salt Lake City’s mayor and police chief apologized [...], Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced Friday [Sep 1, 2017] he wanted a criminal investigation into the [July 26, 2017] episode.

        [...]

        Gill said he discussed the situation with Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Chief Mike Brown on Friday morning, and they agreed it would be appropriate to conduct an investigation in the name of ”transparency and institutional accountability.”

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 2 Sep 2017 @ 9:25pm

          Re: Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

          The current criminal investigation of the officers' conduct also appears to have been triggered by the public release of the video.

          Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill's post on Facebook yesterday (Sep 1, 2017)—

          I have received multiple contacts raising alarm and concerns involving the arrest of the nurse at the university of Utah. After watching the video I both understand and share those concerns. My office and I contacted the SLC and Chief Mike Brown late this morning [Sep 1, 2017]. In fairness to all those involved I have requested a criminal investigation into the incident so that the District Attorneys office could screen the matter after gathering all the facts. Our office had not received any materials on the matter thus far and in the interest of justice and given the prima facie evidence a criminal investigation is warranted. . . .

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 3 Sep 2017 @ 12:05am

          Re: Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

                      … paid administrative leave…

          … current criminal investigation…

          Working out the causal chain here, it now appears to me that the current criminal investigation was the direct triggering event for the change in the officers' status.

          Salt Lake City police endure growing wave of public criticism — including rally against cop brutality — after nurse’s arrest”, by Luke Ramseth and Jessica Miller, Salt Lake Tribune, Sep 2, 2017

          [Salt Lake City Police Department spokeswoman Christina Judd] said there is no department requirement to place an officer on leave during an internal affairs investigation. ”It’s a case-by-case basis.” . . .

          When an investigation into an employee by an outside police agency begins, however, ”staff is put on administrative leave immediately to facilitate that process,” Judd said. She said the Unified police probe began Friday, so Payne and the other officer were placed on leave.

          This particular direct causal link was not quite crystal clear to me from earlier coverage.

          Putting it together, though, the public release of the body cam video led to Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill's request for a criminal investigation. That, in turn, caused the officers to be placed on paid administrative leave.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

          • identicon
            Anonymous Coward, 3 Sep 2017 @ 1:32am

            Re: Re: Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

            … the current criminal investigation was the direct triggering event for the change in the officers' status.

            Salt Lake City Police Department (@slcpd) Sep 1, 2017 tweet

            As a result of this criminal investigation, the Salt Lake City Police Department officer involved will be placed on full administrative leave.

            “As a result&hellip”

            reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

            • identicon
              Anonymous Coward, 3 Sep 2017 @ 11:01am

              Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

              > full administrative leave

              translation: paid vacation

              "Oh, don't throw me in that briar patch, Mister Wolf..."

              reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

              • identicon
                Anonymous Coward, 3 Sep 2017 @ 1:13pm

                Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

                translation: paid vacation

                Look at the incident dispassionately. Here are some of the factors that I've seen in the reports—

                • Alex Wubbels was assaulted and forcibly removed from her work building.
                • Ms Wubbels was confined in Det Payne's car for about 20 minutes.
                • Ms Wubbels was not transported away from the hospital grounds.
                • The assault caused a substantial disruption to the health care facility's normal functioning.
                • The assault on Ms Wubbels occurred while she was performing her duty as a nurse.
                • The assault on Ms Wubbels occurred while she was performing her duty to prevent an intended assault on a helpless, vulnerable, severely-injured patient.
                • Forseeably, an already severely-injured burn patient might suffer further grave injury or die from an otherwise minor assault.
                • While Detective Jeff Payne, his watch commander Lieutenant James Tracy, and other officers carried sidearms, no one drew or brandished their weapons.
                • The assault was carried out under color of law.
                • Ms Wubbels did not suffer any severe or long-lasting physical harm.

                Summing up these, and any other relevant factors, in the totality, does it really amount to more than —as you put it— a “paid vacation” ?

                 

                ( Incidentally, if dialogue in this thread drifts too much, then maybe we should change the subject line. Or not. I'm still implicitly making a point in response to the OP. ;-).

                reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 3 Sep 2017 @ 3:53am

        Re: Re: Spoliation Instruction

        (             By now, everyone's probably seen the police body cam video…

        Parenthetically again, Good4Utah.com has pages containing both a 30:31 body cam video from arresting officer Detective Jeff Payne, as well as the 19:22 body cam video from another officer. That second webpage actually contains both of these videos on one page, but perhaps seems to feature the 19:22 video — which is also available at the YouTube link I provided above. At present, I've been unable to find the 30:31 video on YouTube.   )

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Tim Adamec (profile), 2 Sep 2017 @ 7:51am

    Meh.

    Let them wear their own self-purchased body cameras. They can put it on the uniform opposite the publicly provided camera.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Manok, 2 Sep 2017 @ 2:27pm

    Just as more and more cars get dash cams, why aren't there more and more bodycams for EVERYBODY, not just cops? If cops with personal bodycams are a problem, this could fairly easily be negated by far more private citizens having these.

    Biggest problem are prices... dash cams can be as low as $10, whereas bodycams are crazy expensive.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 3 Sep 2017 @ 4:05am

      Re:

      If cops with personal bodycams are a problem, this could fairly easily be negated by far more private citizens having these.

      Not as much as you might think, just consider the various and numerous stories about police going nuts over people recording them with phones, up to and including grabbing the phones in question(to 'preserve evidence' of course) to prevent people from recording them.

      If they are already that hostile to the cameras people can already record them with I don't see that changing by a transition to/addition of bodycams.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Kirby Todd, 2 Sep 2017 @ 9:51pm

    What If

    What if someone filed a FOIA req for all personal body cam footage?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TRX302, 3 Sep 2017 @ 10:54am

    Yeah, but the police aren't the only ones wearing bodycams now. You can get a cheap one under $100 and a better one for under $200. If you work in retail, or have a CDL, or work in emergency services, they can save your job if you're maliciously accused.

    My little MP3 player, which is clipped to my shirt as part of my clothing, has a record mode. It's audio only, but it has proven useful in various disputes.

    I'm mostly waiting for the size of the video recorders to come down, not so much the price; I'm carrying quite a lot of equipment already in my daily load-out, and I don't want a big bodycam too.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Stupid Patent Of The Month: JP Morgan Patents... >>
<< Al Jazeera Gives A 'Voice To The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Special Affiliate Offer
Anonymous number for texting and calling from Hushed. $25 lifetime membership, use code TECHDIRT25
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Sunday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: August 27th - September 2nd (0)

Saturday

12:00 Last Chance To Get Your Techdirt Anniversary Gear! (0)

Friday

19:39 Stupid Patent Of The Month: JP Morgan Patents Interapp Permissions (30)
15:42 Officers With Personal Body Cams Taking The 'Public' Out Of 'Public Accountability' (35)
13:34 Al Jazeera Gives A 'Voice To The Voiceless' By Killing News Comments (99)
11:58 Pakistani School Drops Lennon's 'Imagine' From Concert Amid Protest By Vocal Minority (29)
10:48 Lawsuit Over Bogus DMCA Complaint Actually Moves Forward (5)
10:43 Daily Deal: KOBRA Universal 2-in-1 Fish-Eye Lens Kit (0)
09:37 Twitter Suspends Reporter's Account... After He Gets Targeted By Russian Twitter Bots (11)
06:34 AT&T Blatantly Lies, Claims Most Consumers Want Net Neutrality Killed (53)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.