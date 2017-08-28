Village Roadshow Promises To Mete Out Its Brand Of Justice As Inequitably As Possible
from the tipping-scales dept
Village Roadshow, an Australian film distributor, has always been something of a strange anomaly. Like many others in the copyright industries, the organization has embraced copyright trolling as a business model, even touting the kind of trolling-automation that has since seen so much backlash over its inherent collateral damage toll. On the other hand, Village Roadshow was also one of the few film distributors I've seen actually come out and state that windowed releases are really, really stupid. On the other, other hand, the distributor subsequently went ahead with windowed releases anyway.
Ambiguity appears to be somewhat in Village Roadshow's DNA. So, perhaps it isn't entirely surprising that upon announcing plans to take Australia back to the early 2000s by suing individuals for piracy, the company also made sure to inform the public that it will do so with almost perfect inequity.
Let's start with Village Roadshow's plan, which is essentially to ape the RIAA from the days of peer to peer filesharing. It was a strategy, it should be noted, that was dropped because it wasn't particularly effective. But that isn't going to stop Village Roadshow from giving it another go.
Many thousands of people were fined and the campaign raised awareness, but it did nothing to stop millions of file-sharers who continue to this day.
That’s something that Village Roadshow co-chief Graham Burke now wants to do something about. He says his company will effectively mimic the RIAA’s campaign of 14 years ago and begin suing Internet pirates Down Under. He told AFR that his company is already setting things up, ready to begin suing later in the year.
This plan will rely on ISPs to give up customer information, which will likely lead to a fight in Australian court. While the outcome of that fight is uncertain, it can be reliably claimed that what Village Roadshow actually wants is for pirates to pay fines to not go to court. This reads like classic copyright trolling, except that village Roadshow is making a great deal of noise about being prepared for actual lawsuits, while most copyright trolls avoid the courtroom at all (literal) costs. That won't win them many fans in the public, if the American experience is anything to go on.
It's perhaps in anticipation of that, however, that Village Roadshow commits its worst sin, although I am sure it thought it was going to win points with the following.
“We will identify people who are stealing our product, we will ask them do they have ill health or dire circumstances, and if they do and undertake to stop, we’ll drop the case,” Burke says.
While being upfront about such a policy has its pros and cons, Burke is also reducing his range of targets, particularly if likes to be seen as a man of his word, whenever those words were delivered. In March 2016, when he restated his intention to begin suing pirates, he also excluded some other groups from legal action.
“We don’t want to sue 16-year-olds or mums and dads,” Burke said. “It takes 18 months to go through the courts and all that does is make lawyers rich and clog the court system. It’s not effective.”
This says everything you need to know about how closely Village Roadshow's plan intersects with actual justice. The concept of real justice rarely makes full exemptions for teenagers and parents, never mind the poor or ill. In criminal cases, sentencing guidelines may take those circumstances into consideration, but Burke is essentially saying that teenagers and the poor or ill get a free pass on copyright infringement. I am sure he thinks he's going to win points of sympathy from the public with this stance, and perhaps he will, but he certainly should not. Either this plan is a valid form of combat against infringement or it isn't, full stop. If your justice can't survive the PR surrounding having it meted out against a poor teenager, then it isn't justice at all.
It's rent-seeking from those that can afford it, based, as always, on the flimsiest of evidence and predicated on the public being scared of actual lawsuits that Village Roadshow may actually want to file. That isn't justice. It's gross.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
CEO: We’ll sue everyone!
ASSISTANT: Don’t that mean we’re gonna sue the poor and the sick?
CEO: …oh hell, you’re right. We’ll sue everyone but the poor and the sick!
ASSISTANT: Don’t that also mean kids what don’t know no better?
CEO: Right, right, we won’t sue the kids, either.
ASSISTANT: And won’t suing everyday people piss off everyone who already thinks we’re a bunch of assholes?
CEO: Oh hell, you’re right. Okay, we’ll only sue people who can afford to go up against us in court! Who does that leave?
ASSISTANT: Us, sir.
CEO: …right, we’ll serve papers to ourselves in the morning.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
Yes.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What about old people?
What about the elderly? Last week the public seemed to think they deserve special treatment.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
http://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=On%20The%20Gripping%20Hand
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Costs?
So I wonder what the attitude is in Australia. Of course, in any country, going to court to fight something when you know you will lose (he "Oscar Wilde defense") is never a good strategy.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Costs?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FIXED
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Economics of a defense
Then, a reasonable estimation of what they might have made via various venues such as public performance of such items, DVD/CD sales, streaming, etc., and vs the defense spending, what is the net result? Next would come some quantification of the impact of these items being available at the library, or the impact of these items being recorded off the air from TV or Radio broadcasts. This last item would have to be somehow show the impact of whatever publicity was 'earned' by such legitimate, non income, use of their products. If lots of people talk about something, then others will get curious, do they buy or wait for the 'item' to appear on radio or TV? If they do record it, do they keep it, or watch/listen and discard? Then a really tough one, if the choice was pay or not watch/listen (it isn't if the item is broadcasted), how many would watch/listen if free vs not free?
How bad do these results have to be in order for them to understand? Except for the, (ahem) 'pirate' solution above, everything is legitimate and legal.
I am not against supporting artists and creators, but the *AA's are neither. I don't see using torrents as something much different than using a library or recording off the air, which is legal. If only there was a way to support artists/creators, but not the *AA's?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Economics of a defense
There is, support those who self publish via whatever means they offer for people to support them.
One of the reason that the AA's make loud noises about piracy is to discourage people from downloading any content, including that from those who self publish, and also try and make them think that supporting self publishers is supporting pirates.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Kind of pointless...
I wouldn't be surprised at all if some of the proxy services start ID'ing masked IP paying clients as Australian Hospitals inside of the next week or so.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Ambiguity appears to be somewhat in Village Roadshow's DNA.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
If at first you don't succeed . . .
. . . use a shorter bungee.
Back in the 1980's "copy protection" was used. (A primitive form or DRM.) Then came an arms race in tools to counter DRM vs better DRM. Being ineffective at stopping piracy, but very effective at stopping paying customers, copy protection was eventually abandoned industry wide as a bad idea.
But come the turn of the century, and DRM is back. DVD copy protection was broken by a 14 year old kid. Other DRM keeps getting broken. Once again, it's just an arms race.
So the RIAA tried suing its way to prosperity -- even though they were already wildly prosperous. The result was a PR disaster. And rightly so.
So then the MPAA decided it was such a disaster that they should definitely get in on the fail and try suing everyone on the planet.
Then copyright trolls. Righthaven. Prenda. Both come to mind, but I know there were more.
So Village Roadshow. Remind me to never, ever again watch anything with their logo in it. Ever. I don't care how good it is. There simply are other forms of entertainment. And more possible choices of material to watch, read or otherwise engage in than there are hours left in the remainder of one's life.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment