Def Leppard Claims Music Piracy Is Bringing Younger Audiences To Its Concerts
The last time we checked in with 80's rock band Def Leppard, the band was busy "forging" its own songs as a way to release its own back catalog without having its label cash in off of it. So bad was the relationship with Universal Music, apparently, that re-recording all of that music was the better option compared with having to deal with the label. So, one might wonder how the band views illicit music downloads then, amidst its anger at its label for not paying them properly.
Well, it turns out that Def Leppard thinks music piracy is making them a killing in concert revenue.
In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell has been describing why he believes piracy has its upsides, particularly for enduring bands that are still trying to broaden their horizons.
“The way the band works is quite extraordinary. In recent years, we’ve been really fortunate that we’ve seen this new surge in our popularity. For the most part, that’s fueled by younger people coming to the shows,” Campbell said. “We’ve been seeing it for the last 10, 12 or 15 years, you’d notice younger kids in the audience, but especially in the last couple of years, it’s grown exponentially. I really do believe that this is the upside of music piracy.”
What's useful about Def Leppard's stance on this is that the band cuts around all of the usual pushback from copyright defenders. The band is not "just a startup with nothing to lose from piracy"; they're a household name. The band is also not "simply a bunch of has-beens trying to eek out a few more years of meager revenue"; their popularity is surging. Campbell's stance is also not simply one-sided in the belief that younger fans getting free music brings in the concert revenue. He also believes these new, young fans make the bands music better.
“There’s a whole new energy around Leppard, in fact. I think we’re playing better than we ever have. Which you’d like to think anyway. They always say that musicians, unlike athletes, you’re supposed to get better. I’m not sure that anyone other than the band really notices, but I notice it and I know that the other guys do too. When I play ‘Rock of Ages’ for the 3,000,000 time, it’s not the song that excites me, it’s the energy from the audience. That’s what really lifts our performance. When you’ve got a more youthful audience coming to your shows, it only goes in one direction,” he concludes.
This is the part of music obtained freely that never gets mentioned: the multiplier effect it has on a bands relevance and longevity. This isn't to say that such a model works for every band in every instance, but it's refreshing to see an artist step back and try to get the full picture of what's really going on here. It would be quite easy for someone like Campbell to see the young faces in his audience and never give a second thought to how those younger fans got to a Def Leppard concert. By taking an intelligent look at that question, however, Campbell has reached a place where he's found a friend where he might have seen an enemy.
The band is also very active on YouTube, even as the site has recently become a chief target of the music industry as a source of evil, evil piracy.
One only has to visit Def Leppard’s official YouTube channel to see that despite being born in the late fifties and early sixties, the band are still regularly posting new content to keep fans up to date. So, given the consumption habits of young people these days, YouTube seems a more likely driver of new fans than torrents, for example.
The band's embrace of the internet as a tool for generating interest and revenue isn't merely passive, in other words. The band that made its name decades ago is using today's tools to actively cultivate a new audience, which then shows up at the concerts, bringing in ticket revenue and revenue from merchandise. All, again, as the band is re-energized for its own on-stage performances. It's difficult to find the downside for the band in any of this, perhaps because one does not exist.
In any case, I wouldn't have thrown tons of money towards many artists/movies/content if it wasn't for piracy. And it's the same for a good portion of the people I know, specially the younger ones. This isn't about evidence that file sharing also generates revenue even if not via digital sales, it's an established fact.
Re:
Let's look at things. Def Leppard has been stuck on the "rock oldies" type tours are pretty much in a rut. They changed that by (shock) actually releasing a new album in 2016. Previous to that, all of the touring had been on tours with other classic rock acts, and their short Vegas residency did nothing to take them away from that.
The new album didn't do amazing well, but since classic rock acts generally don't release a lot of new music, it got good airplay on classic rock and modern rock stations, and got the band a lot more exposure than doing another mouldy oldies tour would.
With a new album, they generally get access to the "current" market rather than those who remember their 0s heyday only. So they are exposed to a wider audience through radio airplay and such, as boom, a bigger, wider, and somewhat younger audience.
Piracy is an "effect", not a cause. People are buying and / or downloading the album because they are first exposed to it somewhere else. The download or the purchase isn't step 1.
Re: Re:
Claims this band doesn't count, check.
Re: Re:
A pretty profitable "rut".
Re:
I think so. While record companies try to sell bands on the idea of touring (often at their own expense) to "promote the record", the Grateful Dead figured out that it should be the other way around. The records should promote the tours. Of course, touring is a lot more work than a lot performers are interested in.
Re:
His point is that there's a difference between performance art (captured in a single recording) and songs/music, which survive across multiple performances.
They both have their place, but it's the music that draws a lasting crowd -- music people can play/sing themselves and which will change from concert to concert.
We used to call this folk music, but in the digital age, it seems to have come back again in a different form. People are appropriating music to fit a narrative, and there's such a large selection of pre-recorded performance art out there, that context is used as a means of expression.
Re:
It's different thing that what DL has done which is using the power the internet and the 'free' to drive fans to their shows.
Both are significant.
Re: Re:
They totes had it figured out.
Re: Re: Re:
The sad part
But, when it comes to copyright, it's pathetic bands like Metallica that continues to spew all kinds of racism toward torrent downloaders that really defy all logic.
The entertainment industry doesn't realize that it's because of piracy that draws more fans to their movies, television and music. For me, I download all kinds of movies, television shows and music and if the content I'm downloading is good, then I'll go out and buy it.
This is the kind of logic that the MPAA and the RIAA continue to ignore. Either that, or its because they love beating the old "copyright piracy" war drums in an attempt to shout above the crowd.
Nice Prepublication Research
Re: Nice Prepublication Research
What research are you looking for? This is commentary and relation to longstanding ideas and discussions.
Re: Re: Nice Prepublication Research
If they are still finding success, that's great in this day and age, but personally I believe the best Leppard music was with the original 2 guitarists - Pete Willis and Steve Clark. Since Willis left they became a pop band with guitars.
Re:
Embrace the fans
DL embraces their fans, Metallica does not.
When I think Metallica, the first thought in my head is the parody Internet Sandman. They will forever be associated with there negative attitude towards fans.
https://youtu.be/iNLw6XFOwCE
