Olive Garden Asks Olive Garden Reviewer Not To Refer To Olive Garden Due To Trademarks
At some point, even the dimmest of lawyers will understand that parody and fair use are not infringement. There may be all sorts of reasons why big companies send dubious cease-and-desist letters over protected speech. Sometimes it's because lawyers are misinformed. Sometimes it's to silence criticism.
But in an odd and all around hilarious exchange between the company that owns the Olive Garden chain of restaurants and the owner of a website that reviews Olive Garden dishes, I can't think of a single reason why a sane lawyer would want to fire off the following letter to allofgarden.com.
To Whom It May Concern:
As you are likely aware, Darden is a full-service restaurant company, and owns and operates over 1,500 restaurants through subsidiaries under the Olive Garden®, LongHorn Steakhouse®, The Capital Grille®, Yard House®, Seasons 52®, Bahama Breeze®, and Eddie V's Prime Seafood® brands and has a portfolio of over 650 trademarks in over 70 countries related to the same (collectively "Trademarks”.)
In connection with Darden Corporation’s proprietary rights over its famous trademark(s) we are notifying you of the following:
Darden Corporation has recently learned that the trademark Olive Garden appears as a metatag, keyword, visible or hidden text on the web site(s) located at the below listed URL(s) without having obtained prior written authorization from Darden Corporation. This practice infringes upon the exclusive intellectual property rights of Darden Corporation.
http://allofgarden.com/
As a trademark owner, Darden Corporation is obligated to enforce its rights by taking action to ensure that others do not use its trademarks without permission. Unauthorized use of the trademark(s) could create a likelihood of confusion with Darden Corporation’s trademark as to the source, sponsorship, affiliation, or endorsement of your web site(s), online location(s), products or services.
In light of the above, we request that you respond to this e-mail within ten (10) days, informing us that you have removed all metatags, keywords, visible or hidden texts including trademark(s) presently appearing on the above-cited website(s) and any other website(s), or draw this issue to the attention of the appropriate person(s).
Thank you in advance for your anticipated cooperation in this matter.
Sincerely,
Darden Corporation
brandenforcements@mm-darden.com
There's much to unpack there. First, claiming trademark infringement for use of marks in metatags and simple text within a website is a highly dubious practice. But when even the most cursory glance at allofgarden.com makes it clear that it's a site dedicated to reviewing Olive Garden, it should be immediately obvious that even the most direct reference to the chain would be squarely covered by fair use. Even the name of the site, something of a homophone of the Olive Garden name, would be covered as parody, if not as part of the site's status as a review site. Even more strangely, it's not as though this is one of those so-called "sucks sites" dedicated to simply slamming Olive Garden at every turn. Some reviews, such as this one, are purely positive, devoid of snark at all.
But if Malone is a talented reviewer of chain-based "Italian" food, he's a savant in responding to frivolous legal threats, as he has happily posted his response on his website for all to see.
Mr. Forcements -- may I call you Branden? Since this an asynchronous mode of communication, I'm going to assume you are magnanimously acquiescing, and I will refer to you as Branden forthwith -- I received your email yesterday.
I am not aware of any law against reviewing food and describing it using the name of the company from which it was procured. Some might even call it Nominative Fair Use. I have helpfully included a link to Wikipedia™, The Free Encyclopedia™, for more information on this concept, in case you are new. Just click on the blue words to access the HyperLink™, and you will be transported there in great haste.
With that in mind, can you be more specific about what you would like me to do? If you want me to remove references to the Olive Garden from my blog, which, I remind you, solely consists of references to Olive Garden, I'm afraid I must decline.
If you are asking me to simply add TradeMark® Symbols™ I must also decline, as I do not know the alt keycode for writing them.
Perhaps you are asking me to take down my blog entirely. In doing so, Darden Corporation would commit its largest crime against humanity since they started charging extra for toppings. Seriously, $2.99 for two lousy meatballs? And you're saying I ripped you off?
Please respond within nine (9) days, in limerick form.
Wishing the whole Forcements family a pleasant day,
Vincent "Vino" Malone
Olive Garden Connoisseur
Age 29 and a Half
Every part of this response is pure gold, from the intentional misreading of the emailer's name to the refusal to comply with every request and link with the reasons why. Malone is being a pleasant pain in the ass in this response, yes, but it's funny. It's also now public, thanks to Malone's posting of it. And, most importantly, the request from Olive Garden is a silly one when viewed with an eye towards the law.
Still, I have to admit I'm slightly hoping that Branden Forcements replies in limerick form as requested, just to see what they come up with. If Olive Garden wants to get on the right side of this thing quickly, that limerick will be in the form of an apology.
Limericks!
I wrote with such haste I just couldn't see
That to eat at our joint
Is kind of the point
Of your whole blog and your joie de vivre
This is just the best.
Re:
That's gold! I'd love to share a glass of wine and some endless breadsticks with this guy.
More Limericks!
who confused some reviews for endorsements
His threats that came after
caused so much laughter
that perhaps he should seek new employments
Re: More Limericks!
lordy, sometimes i need a laugh.
Olaf Guardin'
Re: Olaf Guardin'
Huh, sounds like the White House Press Corps briefings these days.
Re: Re: Olaf Guardin'
Mybe not by a literal robot, but at least a figurative one.
Request Satisfied
The entire Interwebz is now attentive to your lol-worthy stupidity, brandenforcements@mm-darden.com of Darden Corporation. Haz you yet more Entertainment™ to offer?
Yours Truly,
The Internet
Close, so very close
Who set forth seeking a pardon
But Olive cried out in vain
to the knave who took her name
'cos olive was a fuckwit called brandon.
Got it
Who set forth seeking a pardon
But Olive cried out in vain
to the knave who took her name
'cos olive was a fuckwit called Darden
What the corporate lawyer is missing in this case is something even more basic, that everyone is allowed to use trademarks freely when *referring to what the trademark identifies*.
The principle here is more like, trademarking a term does not entitle the owner to prevent anyone from using it unless they're identifying some other product or service (in same or similar category).
Re:
Here's some information on fair use in trademark law....
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fair_use_(U.S._trademark_law)
Re:
No Mike
I didn't write this.
it's not fair use! Fair use is a defence in copyright infringement. It has no applicability with trademarks.
Nominitive fair use is a concept in trademark law. You should look it up.
What the corporate lawyer is missing in this case is something even more basic, that everyone is allowed to use trademarks freely when referring to what the trademark identifies.
You know what the legal term is for "everyone is allowed to use trademarks freely when referring to what the trademark idenetifies"? It's... (drumroll)... "nominitive fair use."
Which technically means "this is allowed because I'm just naming the thing" -- which is the same thing you were saying.
It's shorter than your version too.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nominative_use
Trademark Fair Use [was Re: ]
International Trademark Association (INTA) Fact Sheet—
Fair Use of Trademarks (Intended for a non-legal audience) (updated January, 2016):
Re:
It was actually IN THE LETTER!
I am starting to think making commentators answer questions to prove they have read the article before posting is a super good idea.
If you're desperate for more Olive Garden-related limericks than what's already here, there's some good ones buried in the comments of Ars's article
Streisand Streisand Streisand,
Streisand, Streisand,
Streisand, Streisand,
Streisand Streisand Streisand!
Re:
Needs more cowbell.
Re: Re: more cowbell
I Streisanded an Olive Garden.
Moo
You see that "mm" in the email address? That means MarkMonitor. Yes, the same MarkMonitor that sent a cease and desist to a thousand year old village for daring to use a name before a hotel chain that MM represents (https://www.techdirt.com/articles/20150504/07402630883/1000-year-old-village-told-to-stop-using-nam e-because-trademark-claim-hotel-chain-founded-there.shtml)
But hey, it's not like MM has to worry about any repercussions for sending bogus takedown notices...
Re:
Re:
Just the ridicule that comes from doing something utterly stupid.
Re: Re:
Ridicule only works as a deterrent if it affects profits and/or the recipient of it is capable of feeling shame. The latter is clearly not the case, and the former likewise doesn't seem to be true.
Re: Re:
I had no idea why all these restaurants were mediocre
I had no clue all these other restaurants were associated. Why would they want to tarnish their image by listing them in the same place as Olive Garden?
