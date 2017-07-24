Surveillance Used To Give Poor Students Extra... >>
Timothy Geigner

Mon, Jul 24th 2017 3:41pm


alex mauer, censorship, contract dispute, copyright, death threats, dmca

conatus creative



Alex Mauer Gets Another Game Taken Down From Steam Via DMCA As She Sends Imagos' Lawyer Death Threats

from the whoo-boy dept

Last month, we discussed a strange spate of DMCA notices going out from Alex Mauer, a video game music composer. Through her DMCA blitz, she managed to get a game removed from Steam, as well as getting several DMCA strikes against several YouTubers that had covered that game, all apparently as a result of a contract dispute she had with Imagos Softworks and her general inability to understand contractual language and copyright law. The tone of that post was justifiably critical, but some are now concerned that there is a well-being issue at hand. For starters, Mauer has now targeted a second game via DMCA takedown and has managed to get Steam to remove the game from its listings.

A copyright claim by a composer with a tendency to attract legal drama has led Steam to remove the game River City Ransom: Underground. The developers are disputing the claim and say they expect the game to be back on Steam at some point in the future.

On Friday, July 14th, Steam removed River City Ransom: Underground due to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claim filed by composer Alex Mauer. In the claim, Mauer said that music she produced for the game was being used without her permission.

Mauer goes on to note that she doesn't have any documentation of her arrangement with Conatus Creative, developers of the game, but that this actually strengthens her claim, reasoning that if her music appears in the game and there is no written permission, it's copyright infringement. That seemingly sensical stance is rebutted, however, by Conatus, who does claim to have documentation proving its side of the argument.

Let me make it absolutely clear – Alex Mauer’s claim that the game violates her copyright is false. She is a co-creator of the music, with Dino Lionetti and Rich Vreeland. Our written license agreement is with Rich, who subcontracted Alex and Dino. When Rich offered to pay Alex an equal share of the music fee for her contribution to the game soundtrack, she emailed back: “oh that's awesome man i'm all for it thanks!” Rich has shown us the documentation that Alex was paid in full.

Our lawyers advise us that there is no legal basis for Alex’s DMCA take-down claims. That’s undeniable by anyone except Alex. But being legally right is only half the story – as a practical matter, the costs of legal action would put console development plans on hold, perhaps indefinitely. We don’t have any interest in spending our time and our energy dealing with this matter further.

So, we’re swapping out the soundtrack. When it’s completed, we hope that it will delight you, and we hope that you keep taking a chance on independent games, on Kickstarter projects, and on all labors of love. They’re worth it.

If all of that is true, and only one side of this fight is claiming to have documented evidence of their position, you can once again see how reckless abuse of the DMCA system can be undertaken by a party that is blatantly in the wrong as a matter of copyright law, while at the same time forcing their targets into unwanted actions due to the costs of the legal action. This, it goes without saying, cannot be what copyright is supposed to be for. If someone can falsely file DMCA notices with this kind of ignorant alacrity, where the most charitable reading of the situation is that Mauer is flatly confused about copyright and contract law, and where the more realistic reading is that she is running a DMCA extortion program, and there are no serious consequences for that abuse, then the DMCA system is plainly broken.

But there are also more serious accusations flying around as part of this, including the legal staff for Imagos, Mauer's initial DMCA target, being on the receiving end of death threats from her.

After the publication of this story, several people pointed us to a message from Imagos Softworks’ lawyer, Leonard French, claiming that Mauer had sent him death threats. We reached out to Mauer about this and she confirmed that it was true. She said that she had been receiving her own set of threats in the wake of claims by French and other YouTubers, which she reported to the police. “The police told me it was ok for these people to make death threats to me because of freedom of speech,” she said in a private Twitter message. “So my immediate response was to issue death threats to the people who started the defamation crusade against me.”

First, making death threats is a crime, if they are truly serious death threats. I doubt a law enforcement officer told her they are simply "ok because of freedom of speech." And to then take that as a reason to send more death threats in reply is petulant at best.

Regardless, it should go without saying that through punishment or otherwise, Mauer's DMCA abuse needs to stop.

Reader Comments

  • icon
    True (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 3:46pm

    Welcome to teh party techdirt )

    I read headline and i though she had hit a 3th game and violated the TRO your just a few weeks behind on news.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 24 Jul 2017 @ 4:17pm

      Re: Welcome to teh party techdirt )

      If Techdirt is taking too long to report on a story you're interest in, please note the "Submit a Story" link up in the navbar.

      And then keep in mind that this is not a news site, it only has a few people writing for it, and they report stories when they get around to it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:44pm

      Re: Welcome to teh party techdirt )

      Don't forget that TechDirt has an ongoing legal fight for it's life that saps time and energy from getting to all the stories that they'd like.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Dave Cortright (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 3:56pm

    I'm not sure another soundtrack will help…

    If Alex has shown such blatant disregard in false DMCA takedowns, then I'd bet even odds that she'll also DMCA the new soundtrack, just because that's the kind of scorched earth tactic people like her tend to do. She'll rationalize it saying the new soundtrack was derivative of her work or some other such BS. Conatus had better be prepared to go to court.

    That said, if Steam doesn't have its own system for appealing a takedown and filing evidence to reverse it, then they are equally complicit in this problem. At least with YouTube, whenever I've had claims on videos I've uploaded, I can send supporting documentation and in all cases I've had them reversed.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 4:33pm

      Re: I'm not sure another soundtrack will help…

      My memory for fine details can be a little spotty, so take this with a grain of salt, but a day or so ago I listened to a video by Leonard French, Imagos Softworks’ lawyer talking about the actions against his client and lo and behold, that was pretty much exactly what she did to them.

      She claimed the music was infringing(on her non-existent rights), so they took it out and swapped something else in. Then she issued a claim on the sound-effects, and apparently made it clear that if they tried to swap that out too she would still make a claim against the game(for the life of me I can't recall on what though).

      After dealing with that Leonard asked the judge for a TRO against her and had it granted by the judge such that if she tries that stunt again she's now in contempt of court(amusingly her lawyer-for-literally-one-hearing tried to argue that the TRO wasn't necessary because she'd already 'promised' not to continue her actions against them, with Leonard arguing successfully that he wanted the TRO in place 'just in case' essentially).

      Steam has likewise caught on that she'd abusing the system as in the same video it was noted that she can no longer make claims against the game regarding music, so hopefully they realize that it's not an isolated incident against one game and block her from lashing out against others as well.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 3:58pm

    Sometimes I wish the homo sapiens gene included an automatic "out of the gene pool with you" switch when people are too dumb to justify their oxygen consumption.

    Who am I kidding? I wish that all the time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 4:08pm

    For those of you who long for that John Steele entertainment, this is the case to watch.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Bruce C., 24 Jul 2017 @ 4:30pm

    "Petulant" seems to describe the entire charade...She didn't hesitate to harm 3rd parties in her crusade against the game company. I hope she has a new career lined up, because regardless of the facts of the case, what game company would contract with her at this point? They don't have to deal with this kind of risk and drama.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Bergman (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:31pm

      Re:

      At this point, I'd be amazed if she could get hired to flip burgers at McDonalds, for fear that she'd try to claim copyright over Ronald McDonald.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:19pm

      Re:

      The way she's basically getting everyone to remove her work from their products should also work wonders for future employment.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 4:43pm

    Hey YoNombreAqui I think we have just found you the perfect mate!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:00pm

    Alex Mauer is crazy

    Crazy and stupid. Sadly both are incurable. At least the rest of us will be able to enjoy the rest of our life free from the shackles of stupidity and insanity.

    Hey Alex, if you're reading this, my site is http://www.myehud.com. Why don't you try filing a DMCA claim against me you crazy stupid loon?

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:25pm

      Re: Alex Mauer is crazy

      I think it's very probable, given her actions, that she is mentally ill. To that end, I kind of feel bad for her, and hope that she gets the help she needs.

      It's possible to condemn her actions while recognizing that this is probably a sick person.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Ehud Gavron (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:34pm

        Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy

        Sure, there are lots of crazies on the net like Alex Mauer or Randi Ellen Ziff, but the problem is they don't think they're crazy. They think everyone else is out to get them, or use them for free music, or whatever.

        It doesn't matter whether you pity them for being crazy. They are causing real harm, and in this case costing money for software developers.

        I have no sympathies for crazies doing stupid stuff that costs other people time and money.

        E

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          stderric (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:11pm

          Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy

          I have no sympathies for crazies doing stupid stuff that costs other people time and money.

          Tell me about it. Why did they choose the 'stupidly troublesome' brand of mental illness instead of the 'harmlessly amusing' one when they were asked which they'd prefer? If someone makes a poor lifestyle choice, they deserve to be punished for it. Self-centered jackasses.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:42pm

          Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy

          Our favorite form of treatment for mental illness in the US is time in prison. (unless you've got money)

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JMT (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 9:07pm

        Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy

        "I think it's very probable, given her actions, that she is mentally ill."

        Current Twitter background: holding a knife to her own throat. So, yeah...

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:15pm

    Is it just me or does she have the "Problematic" glasses every drama queen seems to sport these days? You know: black big thick frames, unnecessarily large lenses, often (but not always) cat's-eye oval?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 5:57pm

    Oh there will be consequences for filing false DMCA claims. Just not instantaneous results.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:10pm

      Re:

      The problem with results and consequences that are not instantaneous is that once people notice the lack of being instantaneous, it's often taken as a licence to not have them at all.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:10pm

      Re:

      Oh there will be consequences for filing false DMCA claims.

      That would certainly be a refreshing change of pace, though if any case is practically perfectly crafting to demonstrate whether or not the penalties ever apply it would be this one.

      Making multiple copyright claims falsely claiming ownership over something the one making the claims does not own. Assuming her targets go after her on those grounds if she gets a pass then it will have been demonstrated that nothing can trigger the penalty, and for all intents and purposes it simply does not exist.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        JoeCool (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 8:28pm

        Re: Re:

        I think he means consequences in the form of no future jobs for fear she'll pull the same stunt again. She's basically killed her options in the market.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          That One Guy (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 9:30pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          That has nothing to do with abusing the DMCA and having the (theoretical) penalties of that come into play though, rather the backlash is likely to be entirely due to her making her reputation so incredible toxic, and it being so risky for anyone to ever hire her again that will sink her career.

          The DMCA and it's 'shoot first, ask question later' slant certainly made it easier for her to screw over everyone she could, but the penalties for doing so will almost certainly have nothing to do with the law itself.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous, 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:07pm

    Perhaps it is time to fix the DMCA? Oh wait, maybe she's being paid to do this by RIAA, et. al., and force the issue to weaken the DMCA? Who knows.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:27pm

      Re:

      For this case, and others like it, the only real problem is that you need to have the capital to go after the claimant. In itself, it's not so much a problem of the DMCA, as filing a false report is perfectly punishable (Leonard French's Livestream went into that on a recent separate case).
      But when you're one person, say on Youtube, against some corporation, it's hard to see the worth in pursuing the matter, even if you're absolutely in the right.
      That's Alex's mistake, here. She's within reasonable reach of litigation and as undermined any strengths she might have held at every turn.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 6:46pm

    Abolish Copyright

    Stop the craziness.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 7:22pm

    She's destroyed herself professionally. Not a single person or company in any industry will work with her now. By getting the innocent involved, she's destroyed herself personally too. Collateral damage and false accusations have that effect. And when a case inevitably goes to court, she'll be destroyed financially. (Hopefully the case(s) set some good precedent.)

    There's still hope yet. A bit of right to be forgotten magic will wipe the slate clean.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 24 Jul 2017 @ 8:27pm

    I hear metallica is looking for a new songwriter.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    LanceJZ (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 8:49pm

    Blacklist Alex

    I sure hope this gets Alex blacklisted. I sure hope no one will contract her her in any fashion in the future.
    I can not trust someone who does this kind of thing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    techflaws (profile), 24 Jul 2017 @ 9:44pm

    Stay classy, Alex!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


