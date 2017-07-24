Alex Mauer Gets Another Game Taken Down From Steam Via DMCA As She Sends Imagos' Lawyer Death Threats
from the whoo-boy dept
Last month, we discussed a strange spate of DMCA notices going out from Alex Mauer, a video game music composer. Through her DMCA blitz, she managed to get a game removed from Steam, as well as getting several DMCA strikes against several YouTubers that had covered that game, all apparently as a result of a contract dispute she had with Imagos Softworks and her general inability to understand contractual language and copyright law. The tone of that post was justifiably critical, but some are now concerned that there is a well-being issue at hand. For starters, Mauer has now targeted a second game via DMCA takedown and has managed to get Steam to remove the game from its listings.
A copyright claim by a composer with a tendency to attract legal drama has led Steam to remove the game River City Ransom: Underground. The developers are disputing the claim and say they expect the game to be back on Steam at some point in the future.
On Friday, July 14th, Steam removed River City Ransom: Underground due to a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) claim filed by composer Alex Mauer. In the claim, Mauer said that music she produced for the game was being used without her permission.
Mauer goes on to note that she doesn't have any documentation of her arrangement with Conatus Creative, developers of the game, but that this actually strengthens her claim, reasoning that if her music appears in the game and there is no written permission, it's copyright infringement. That seemingly sensical stance is rebutted, however, by Conatus, who does claim to have documentation proving its side of the argument.
Let me make it absolutely clear – Alex Mauer’s claim that the game violates her copyright is false. She is a co-creator of the music, with Dino Lionetti and Rich Vreeland. Our written license agreement is with Rich, who subcontracted Alex and Dino. When Rich offered to pay Alex an equal share of the music fee for her contribution to the game soundtrack, she emailed back: “oh that's awesome man i'm all for it thanks!” Rich has shown us the documentation that Alex was paid in full.
Our lawyers advise us that there is no legal basis for Alex’s DMCA take-down claims. That’s undeniable by anyone except Alex. But being legally right is only half the story – as a practical matter, the costs of legal action would put console development plans on hold, perhaps indefinitely. We don’t have any interest in spending our time and our energy dealing with this matter further.
So, we’re swapping out the soundtrack. When it’s completed, we hope that it will delight you, and we hope that you keep taking a chance on independent games, on Kickstarter projects, and on all labors of love. They’re worth it.
If all of that is true, and only one side of this fight is claiming to have documented evidence of their position, you can once again see how reckless abuse of the DMCA system can be undertaken by a party that is blatantly in the wrong as a matter of copyright law, while at the same time forcing their targets into unwanted actions due to the costs of the legal action. This, it goes without saying, cannot be what copyright is supposed to be for. If someone can falsely file DMCA notices with this kind of ignorant alacrity, where the most charitable reading of the situation is that Mauer is flatly confused about copyright and contract law, and where the more realistic reading is that she is running a DMCA extortion program, and there are no serious consequences for that abuse, then the DMCA system is plainly broken.
But there are also more serious accusations flying around as part of this, including the legal staff for Imagos, Mauer's initial DMCA target, being on the receiving end of death threats from her.
After the publication of this story, several people pointed us to a message from Imagos Softworks’ lawyer, Leonard French, claiming that Mauer had sent him death threats. We reached out to Mauer about this and she confirmed that it was true. She said that she had been receiving her own set of threats in the wake of claims by French and other YouTubers, which she reported to the police. “The police told me it was ok for these people to make death threats to me because of freedom of speech,” she said in a private Twitter message. “So my immediate response was to issue death threats to the people who started the defamation crusade against me.”
First, making death threats is a crime, if they are truly serious death threats. I doubt a law enforcement officer told her they are simply "ok because of freedom of speech." And to then take that as a reason to send more death threats in reply is petulant at best.
Regardless, it should go without saying that through punishment or otherwise, Mauer's DMCA abuse needs to stop.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
Welcome to teh party techdirt )
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Welcome to teh party techdirt )
And then keep in mind that this is not a news site, it only has a few people writing for it, and they report stories when they get around to it.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Welcome to teh party techdirt )
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Welcome to teh party techdirt )
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'm not sure another soundtrack will help…
That said, if Steam doesn't have its own system for appealing a takedown and filing evidence to reverse it, then they are equally complicit in this problem. At least with YouTube, whenever I've had claims on videos I've uploaded, I can send supporting documentation and in all cases I've had them reversed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: I'm not sure another soundtrack will help…
My memory for fine details can be a little spotty, so take this with a grain of salt, but a day or so ago I listened to a video by Leonard French, Imagos Softworks’ lawyer talking about the actions against his client and lo and behold, that was pretty much exactly what she did to them.
She claimed the music was infringing(on her non-existent rights), so they took it out and swapped something else in. Then she issued a claim on the sound-effects, and apparently made it clear that if they tried to swap that out too she would still make a claim against the game(for the life of me I can't recall on what though).
After dealing with that Leonard asked the judge for a TRO against her and had it granted by the judge such that if she tries that stunt again she's now in contempt of court(amusingly her lawyer-for-literally-one-hearing tried to argue that the TRO wasn't necessary because she'd already 'promised' not to continue her actions against them, with Leonard arguing successfully that he wanted the TRO in place 'just in case' essentially).
Steam has likewise caught on that she'd abusing the system as in the same video it was noted that she can no longer make claims against the game regarding music, so hopefully they realize that it's not an isolated incident against one game and block her from lashing out against others as well.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Who am I kidding? I wish that all the time.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Alex Mauer is crazy
Hey Alex, if you're reading this, my site is http://www.myehud.com. Why don't you try filing a DMCA claim against me you crazy stupid loon?
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
I think it's very probable, given her actions, that she is mentally ill. To that end, I kind of feel bad for her, and hope that she gets the help she needs.
It's possible to condemn her actions while recognizing that this is probably a sick person.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
It doesn't matter whether you pity them for being crazy. They are causing real harm, and in this case costing money for software developers.
I have no sympathies for crazies doing stupid stuff that costs other people time and money.
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
I have no sympathies for crazies doing stupid stuff that costs other people time and money.
Tell me about it. Why did they choose the 'stupidly troublesome' brand of mental illness instead of the 'harmlessly amusing' one when they were asked which they'd prefer? If someone makes a poor lifestyle choice, they deserve to be punished for it. Self-centered jackasses.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
E
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Alex Mauer is crazy
"I think it's very probable, given her actions, that she is mentally ill."
Current Twitter background: holding a knife to her own throat. So, yeah...
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Oh there will be consequences for filing false DMCA claims.
That would certainly be a refreshing change of pace, though if any case is practically perfectly crafting to demonstrate whether or not the penalties ever apply it would be this one.
Making multiple copyright claims falsely claiming ownership over something the one making the claims does not own. Assuming her targets go after her on those grounds if she gets a pass then it will have been demonstrated that nothing can trigger the penalty, and for all intents and purposes it simply does not exist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
That has nothing to do with abusing the DMCA and having the (theoretical) penalties of that come into play though, rather the backlash is likely to be entirely due to her making her reputation so incredible toxic, and it being so risky for anyone to ever hire her again that will sink her career.
The DMCA and it's 'shoot first, ask question later' slant certainly made it easier for her to screw over everyone she could, but the penalties for doing so will almost certainly have nothing to do with the law itself.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
But when you're one person, say on Youtube, against some corporation, it's hard to see the worth in pursuing the matter, even if you're absolutely in the right.
That's Alex's mistake, here. She's within reasonable reach of litigation and as undermined any strengths she might have held at every turn.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Abolish Copyright
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
There's still hope yet. A bit of right to be forgotten magic will wipe the slate clean.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Blacklist Alex
I can not trust someone who does this kind of thing.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment