Failures

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Jul 25th 2017 6:31pm


Winnipeg Man Has Vanity Plate Referencing Star Trek Recalled Over Complaints Of How Racist It Is

from the resistance-is-futile dept

Here in North America, because 2016 just had to become the most infuriatingly stupid and polarizing year in the history of the multiverse, far too much oxygen was spent on debates over both how much racism was okay on one side and exactly what qualified as racist on the other. It's one of those frustrating contests with nobody to root for, as half of the population proclaimed that racism was dead and everyone was too stuck up about it while the other side managed to find racism everywhere, introducing into the popular lexicon terms like "privilege" that mostly make me want to put my head in a vice and get to rotating that lever.

Still, this isn't a debate that should be totally ignored. After all, at its heart is the matter of free speech, not just as a legal framework but also as an ideal that the West tends to claim to hold in high regard. Strangely, one of the beacons of this debate shall now be on the subject of vanity license plates, with a heavy dash of nerd culture thrown in just to make it extra fun. For this story, we go to Winnipeg, where a Star Trek fan received the following vanity plate for his car.


The plate, owned by the unfortunately named Nick Troller, will be instantly recognizable to Star Trek fans, particularly those of us that go back to The Next Generation. The Borg was an alien race that assimilated other races into its hive-mind whatsit and traveled around in big grey cubes, because, you know, aliens. They often communicated such witticisms as "Resistance is futile" and "You will be assimilated." I imagine to those that are not fans of the series, the vanity plate would probably register as a curiosity. For some in Canada, apparently, it was a racist mantra.

If you've existed at all in the modern day political climate you'll understand how some people who are—rightfully—sensitive to the rise of normalized racism, saw Troller's plate as problematic. Seeing the plate as a problem some people complained and Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) told Troller he had to get rid of it. Troller has since relented to the pressure and gotten rid of the plate for one that says "COLECTV"—the plate still has the bracket sporting the "resistance is futile" saying.

Now, in this hyper-partisan time where everyone is either a racist or an SJW and we all hate each other with the burning passion of eight pissed off suns, it's no wonder that Troller's license plate has become an issue and that people on both sides have seized upon it. The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, which is known for taking people to court for denying anti-abortion activists a voice and other free speech issues, now—after advocating for Troller initially—may be taking the case to court.

Ok, let's just get this out of the way. The license plate isn't remotely racist and anyone apologizing for some people freaking out and complaining of its racism should stop. Stop and never do that again. For those of us that care about combating actual racism, these hypersensitive offense-magnets are getting in our way and impeding progress, acting as an example for some why real racism is dead. It's lame and it isn't to be apologized away.

But it's also worth noting that something like a vanity plate is plainly a form of speech and having a government strip a citizen of that speech simply because other people are wrong about that speech is flatly insane. Particularly when you have to work really, really hard to convince yourself that the license plate above is racist, and when the acceptable alternative -- "COLECTV" -- I could easily argue is racist as well were I so inclined. Collecting? Collecting whom, you racist! See?

We can all certainly have an argument over what the current levels of racism are and how they impact our culture or not, but it should be plain that this was a clear case of a government overstepping its bounds.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:14pm

    Of course it's racist!

    The Borg was an alien race! RACE!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:50pm

      Re: Of course it's racist!

      Correction, multiple species. There were very inclusive of any sentient species. Very, very inclusive.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 12:23am

        Re: Re: Of course it's racist!

        But, they were extremely prejudiced against anyone who wasn't Borg. So, by referencing them you might as well be announcing your love for the Klan.

        /s

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:15pm

    Darleks.

    XTERMN8 says the Dr Who fan.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Atkray (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:22pm

    Oh Timmy.....

    COLECTV clearly is about the Canadian socialist collective, and therefore perfectly acceptable.






    Either that, or Coleco Vision is making a comeback.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:23pm

    So Friendly...

    That we deny you freedom of speech and expression, if the right group of people disagree with you.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:30pm

      Re: So Friendly...

      Hey, "Friendly Manitoba" fits on the plates. "Where the Industrial Despair of the East Meets the Agricultural Despair of the West", doesn't.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    K`Tetch (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:28pm

    Was it on a Nissan Cube?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Túi Lọc Bụi (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:44pm

    everywhere

    tired of 'racist' term, everywhere, even on the galaxy, omg

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      anonymous, 25 Jul 2017 @ 9:27pm

      Re: everywhere

      "tired of 'racist' term, everywhere, even on the galaxy, omg"

      I so agree. I thought, ya know, move to another country, "Do in Rome as Romans do" was how it was done.

      Political Correctness should be buried, asap. This's reverse rascism.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        PaulT (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 12:26am

        Re: Re: everywhere

        "This's reverse rascism."

        I know you're being sarcastic, but that phrase really bugs me. Reverse racism is not being racist. The term racism refers to prejudice against a person because of their race, and it applies to a black man being prejudiced against a white man as accurately as it applies in the reverse.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 7:49pm

    At least with the "1NFOS3C" vanity plate, I can see where you can get "in for sex" instead of "information security". I just can't find a racist angle in this, and I pride myself on my racism!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      K`Tetch (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 9:59pm

      Re:

      As far as I can make out, the understanding is that it's being portrayed as telling immigrants to 'assimilate to the local culture'.

      Which, as a British guy in the state of GA is bollocks. I'm teaching people how to make proper hot tea, how to spell correctly, what actual manners are etc. And I'm aided by other Brits in the area. muahahaha. Someone will assimilate, and if you're going to name a state after a King of England, you'll jolly well behave like an Englishman.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 4:04am

        Re: Re:

        As far as I can make out, the understanding is that it's being portrayed as telling immigrants to 'assimilate to the local culture'.

        Nope. It's about the forced assimilation of the aboriginal population. The residential school system was a big part of it. Created by the Department of Indian Affairs and administered by Christian churches for the purpose of removing children from the influence of their own culture and assimilating them into Canadian culture.

        Being church-run, today those schools are known for their common sexual and physical assault.

        More prison than school, the kids suffered from malnourishment and harsh discipline that would not have been tolerated in any other school system. Parents were often not allowed to visit, or were required to communicate with their children in English, which the parents often didn't know.

        It was all about assimilation - that was the word often used - with physical violence for speaking their own languages or for practicing their own faith or culture.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    klarg (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 8:15pm

    Social Implosion

    We are living in the dawn of the Dim Ages. No critical thinking, heck, no thinking. Just shouted slogans.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jeff Patterson, 25 Jul 2017 @ 8:25pm

    By this logic, anyone with a Darth Vader-related plate (or t-shirt, or lunchbox, or cosplay) is an apologist for the murder of all followers (including children) of one specific creed.

    This court case SHOULD consist of a judge laughing his or her ass off uncontrollably for several days, but it won't, because touchy people cannot be held accountable for their ignorance of decades-old pop culture references.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 8:39pm

    Im glad people find racism everywhere because then eventually it will be so common to complain that it will mean nothing and we can move on.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 8:41pm

    When everyone is a victim, nobody is anymore. What a wonderful world that would be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 8:57pm

    Your vigorous anti-hypersensitivity combined with anti-racism is like drinking fresh cold water for a change. Think independently, stop knuckling under to political correctness.

    Upset about subtle shades of meaning in obscure narratives = NO. Stop police from hair-trigger killing of minorities = YES.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ryunosuke (profile), 25 Jul 2017 @ 9:49pm

    i'm not racist, i hate all stupid people equally.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Assimilate, 25 Jul 2017 @ 10:54pm

    Into

    My gay poof bum you poof.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Jul 2017 @ 11:18pm

    "...Now, in this hyper-partisan time where everyone is either a racist or an SJW and we all hate each other with the burning passion of eight pissed off suns..."

    That's putting it lightly... I'm ready to split the country in two.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 26 Jul 2017 @ 12:10am

    The plate, owned by the unfortunately named Nick Troller, will be instantly recognizable to Star Trek fans, particularly those of us that go back to The Next Generation.

    I go back to The Animated Show in 1973. :)

    Well, technically I go back six years before that, but that's the oldest Star Trek show I can claim to have watched when it was new.

    Anyway, I'm at a loss to see how his plate was in any way racist. Were the people who complained even asked to provide an explanation?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Champion, 26 Jul 2017 @ 12:55am

    trek is dead

    its sjwed to death now and cbs paramount are fuc.wits that wont let fans do shit they want...so middle finger and who cares

    this is the kinda shit storm stupid our govt is up too....

    another example is my doctor actually said the exact phrase in front of another doctor

    "Due to the political climate would YOU mind taking ten less of your pain meds hits month and ten less next month"

    I replied "what? What the hell you mean ....?"
    So its not about what is ok for me what helps me get buy in life its about some political agenda in Ottawa about bullshit.

    welllllll i had enough i went and posted a video showing a cartel farmer thanking the canadian and american govts for doing the above bullshit which, "ten years ago all we sold was weed , there was no money in this ( heroin ) ".

    Which i take a weak form(percacet) which your more apt to die from the aceteminaphine in it cause you need to many( eats away at your stomach) which i have faithfully quit taking for a week of every month for the past 16 years and have had no problems with the law....

    So hte policy of canada atm is to legalize weed and hand the drug dealers all us whom were getting prescription medicine long term to drug dealers WHO btw may or may not spike your drugs with an extremely deadly form a pain medicine known as fentanyl which could kill you....

    FUCK THE AMERICAN AND CANADIAN GOVTS

    This is 100% bullshit and it needs ot get addressed quickly

    YOU ALL ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR EVERYONE ON OF US THAT IS IN SUCH PAIN WE NEED RELIEF....

    Mind you the american system is not same as canada you already dont care about your people enough....who cares if some people in pain die ....

    OH and the drug they want to replace my meds that ive had no issues taking for 16 years...

    one thats first two side effects i read are :

    SUICIDE or EXTREME AGRESSION

    its a nerve pill
    fucking with my brains....

    well what do you think im feeling mikey

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      PaulT (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 1:07am

      Re: trek is dead

      "its sjwed to death now"

      It always amuses me when so-called Trek fans start bitching about this. Yes, the show that *started* with racial and sexual equality in a utopian Earth society where we've overcome all our own petty differences is now problematic because of people fighting for social justice. The show that became infamous for the first interracial kiss on TV is now worthless because they put a non-white female in charge for the new TV series. You tell yourself that.

      If you ever actually watched the show, you missed a lot of the things that made it in the first place.

      "OH and the drug they want to replace my meds that ive had no issues taking for 16 years..."

      Well, the current one clearly isn't working any more. I hope you get the help you need.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Champion, 26 Jul 2017 @ 1:00am

    p.s.

    the equiv of amount a heroin i take is about .65 a gram

    so if i have to go to a dealer in canada

    A) i wont be able to by this in pill form at my 5 mg level
    B) it wont be covered by a drug plan or ohip this costs me cash
    C) you cant by .65 of a gram you need to by at minimum a gram
    D) i dont use needles before so wtf time to learn?
    E) Justin trudeau is a idiot....im not alone they are doing this massively to people as they get ready to legalize pot and shove all these gang guys at selling me and others our new medicine ...heroin from someone whom may just kill you one day buy dropping in a grain a fentanyl on you.

    /end rant

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 26 Jul 2017 @ 1:24am

    Kill the Indian, save the man

    FYI, assimilation was real. You know, like that old chestnut the Dawes Act. It may mean nothing to you, but the history of assimilation policies in North America is not so old yet that everyone has forgotten. There are surely people still alive who had their language beaten out of them at an Indian school.

    So, the thoughtful analysis is that while it is understandable there are people who would be bothered to see such a license plate, the licensee has clearly taken steps to identify the wholly unrelated meaning of the plate. Thus should the response have been.

    Although, despite the Borg having more screen time on Voyager, citing it as the inspiration for the plate is just wrong.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 2:57am

      Re: Kill the Indian, save the man

      There are surely people still alive who had their language beaten out of them at an Indian school.

      Native Americans are a very different case from present day immigrants - remember THEY were the indigenous people WE were the immigrants. The people who should have assimilated were the european immigrants.

      There is always a duty on the incomers to respect the way of life of their hosts and to make concessions to it - not the other way around.

      The fact that the european colonists in the Americas failed utterly completely and abysmally in this still doesn't invalidate the principle when they are the established community.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Discuss It (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 1:32am

    It's about the meme

    These days, it's all about the meme.

    A food and history poster to YouTube posted about a dish called "Orange Fool" from George Washington's time. Many thought it was a critique of President Trump. It wasn't. Yet that didn't keep the "rip and tear" fanatics from disapproving or approving.

    Yet it had nothing to do with politics today. Indeed, it was a desert dish. Nothing more, nothing less. It almost forced the poster to stop posting at all, he was so heart broken over those that had harsh words to say. He may yet still stop posting. That would be a shame.

    I think the cause of politics has become not "What's best for all of us" to "How can I grind your face in the dirt".

    That is not helpful.

    Life is the art of finding what works for all of us. It's not about "winning" or "losing" - it's about how we live together and work together.

    I don't consider it a "win" for me if you are not included. It's not a "win" for you if I'm left without a reasonable voice.

    Realize that Colbert or Alex Jones are not news reporters. They are entertainers. Don't take my word for it, explore the metadata. They'll tell you they don't report the news.

    The most dangerous thing is to stop thinking. The worst outcomes are from not listening.

    Stop. Think. Listen. Think more.

    Thinking is hard work. It's easy to let someone else set the tone and outcomes. But they don't have your interests to heart. They only want ratings to sell ads.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 2:46am

      Re: It's about the meme

      I don't consider it a "win" for me if you are not included. It's not a "win" for you if I'm left without a reasonable voice.

      How does this work if one of the parties is actually the Borg...?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    DarkKnight (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 4:29am

    BS

    Anyone who think this license plate is "Racist", is reaching for into the realm of "I need drugs". It's about the BORG. Nothing else. Actual racism is something else, entirely. All this bloke has to do in court is show one clip from the Star Trek Next Generation TV show of the 90's, to make it clear that this plate is NOT racist. Done. Over. Onto something else to complain about that isn't likely to be racist....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 26 Jul 2017 @ 4:43am

    "The plate, owned by the unfortunately named Nick Troller"

    Quite an elaborate trolling with distinguished success it seems?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


