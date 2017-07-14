Charter Spectrum 'Competes' With New $20 Streaming TV Service Featuring $6 In Entirely Bogus Fees
You may have noticed that things aren't going particularly well for the traditional cable TV industry. Ratings for many channels are in free fall, the rate at which customers are cutting the traditional TV cord is accelerating, and the number and quality of competing streaming services is only growing. Cumulatively, this has forced many previously myopic cable and broadcast executives to stop denying the obvious and to candidly admit there's an actual market (r)evolution afoot, even if most of them still aren't quite exactly sure how to adapt to it.
And while the headlines are often filled with dire warnings about traditional cable TV being "doomed," that's not really true. Cable operators still lay claim to somewhere around 98 million paying customers. And keeping these users from fleeing to competing streaming services really isn't that complicated. These companies just don't want to do what's necessary. Namely, listen to their customers, offer more flexible and convenient services, shore up their atrocious customer service, and finally begin seriously competing on price.
Many traditional cable providers have responded by offering a new suite of so-called "skinny bundles" that profess to offer lower costs and to offer greater channel flexibility. But more often than not old habits die hard, and the industry often saddles these offerings with numerous murky restrictions, or layers of misleading fees. The end result is that these offers either aren't really competitive, or wind up costing nearly as much as traditional cable.
Case in point: Charter (Spectrum) is currently hyping a new $20 bundle of a few dozen channels they're testing in a handful of markets. Usually these trials exist to give the impression the cable company is being innovative, but are never launched nationwide for fear of mass-cannibalization of traditional customers downgrading from more expensive plans. But most news outlets were quick to lavish praise on Charter's new offering, many posting the ad for the $20 price point alongside their reports on the new service:
Except that "$20" isn't really $20, since the cable industry just can't let go of some bad habits.
Trial participants who actually have tried the service say it not only doesn't work all that well, but Charter has chosen to hide a number of obnoxious fees that dramatically jack up the price of the service. Of particular note is the fact that Charter saddles the offering with a $6 per month "broadcast TV fee." As we've noted previously, this increasingly-utilized fee simply takes some of the cost of programming and buries it below the line. Why? It lets the cable provider falsely advertise a lower price. And despite being false advertising, regulators from both parties traditionally haven't given much of a damn.
Some companies, like Comcast, have gone so far as to try and claim the broadcast TV fee is just their way of being transparent with consumers, since nothing quite says transparency like customers having no idea what a service they're buying will actually cost. But as the market floods with alternatives from the likes of Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV and more increases, cable and broadcast executives are eventually going to have to realize that the threshold for tolerating this kind of bullshit -- in the face of real competition -- isn't going to be quite at high as they're accustomed to.
Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
If the government was willing to crack down on false advertising like this it would be trivial to do so, and require a whopping one question:
Is the service/product available in the state listed, and at the price listed, with no additional mandatory fees that are not listed and are required to be able to get the service/product?
If 'Yes', then it's not false advertising, carry on.
If 'No' then it is false advertising. Hit the company with a fine large enough that they lose any profits from it and any incentive to do it again.
If a company advertises a product/service at a certain price, unless you're talking about taxes which are a given any additional mandatory costs involved should be required to be listed in the main price as well. If you can't buy it at the listed price then the listed price isn't accurate and needs to be changed such that it does reflect the actual price.
Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
Re: Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
Wouldn't food be tax-free?
Also other places where they don't want to make change: food trucks, onboard purchases on trains/planes, the few payphones that still exist.... And yes, it should be included in the advertised prices everywhere.
Re: Re: Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
Some food is tax-free, some isn't. And not all Walmarts sell groceries.
Re: Re: Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
Only in some states is food not taxed. I know that I've paid sales tax for food in Illinois and Indiana but not my home state of Michigan for example.
Re: Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
Which is why I included this bit:
... unless you're talking about taxes which are a given
Taxes are different in that there's no surprise there unless someone is very confused. No one gets to the counter of a store and is surprised that the price is slightly higher due to taxes, and in fact if you know the state's tax rate you can even calculate a rough estimate on the fly.
If physical stores worked like Charter is acting here you'd get to the counter with an item listed at $10 only to find out that there was also a 'Shelf Stocking Fee' of $4, a 'Keeping The Lights On Fee' of $2, a 'Because Fee' of $4...
Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
I suspect "no contracts" is a lie too. Every service I've subscribed to wanted me to agree to some kind of (one-sided) contract.
Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
I wish that the states that required the collection of a sales tax would also require it to be included in the "sticker" price of items.
Re: Re: Lies, Damn Lies, and Cable TV pricing
That would be good, but it would require government that was a little less "bought and paid for" by business interests.
This kind of deception should be punished by the FTC.
Re:
ha ha ha haaaa haaaa!!!
Here is the sad thing! IT ALREADY CAN! But it won't. Why? Because you will ask for more regulation, which in turn gives them MORE power. They want more power, why should they help you? It's not like you are going to hold your congress critters responsible for the FTC NOT DOING ITS JOB are you?
Next election, you like just about everyone else here will go back to the polls, and then you will vote in the same or another corrupt politician candidate taking their marching orders from a party that has a vested and critical interest in keep big business ALIVE!
toodles!
Re: Re:
I don't understand what this has to do with the cable industry at all. When there is a difference between advertised and charged prices, this is a violation of basic consumer protections. The FTC not feeling responsible for this because they don't have regulations in place for cable industry advertising makes as much sense as the fire brigade not feeling responsible for a burning house with mobile antennas on top.
They are obviously unsuited for their job then because they are missing the matching job ethics.
Sure, if we put similar requirements on our country's leaders we would not make it past the primaries. But one would hope that someone wants to be doing his job as it was supposed to be done.
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
toot-a-loo!
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
That's entirely due to management. The people answering the phones can be immediately fired if they do otherwise, no matter how idiotic it may be.
FWIW/FYI
Anyway, where I lived in Massachusetts finally got Verizon FiOS about 6 or 7 years ago so I went with them Nice & fast etc, until the 'discounts' disappear, and then they started adding all those phoney fees (broadcast fees, that they all use? No collusion there). It was getting expensive.
But I decided it was a good time to retire (since I got laid off) and moved to Florida, where my only option (other than AT&T DSL) is Sputum or is it Scrotum, wait, no, Spectrum!
Wow,I thought Comcrap what shitty!
Below the Line For a Reason
Advertising a lower price is also key, naturally. They want to be able to put the lowest possible price in their ads. It is however probably not the best thing to do, as consumers who do take on the product remember not how much was in the ad, but how much they actually had to pay.
It's really a problem of consumer protection laws. Advertised prices should be the full amount the consumer must pay each month, and not just a highlight number from the middle of the discussion. But if the states involved have weak consumer laws, you get this.
Rather than blame the cable companies, why not push the states to improve their consumer protection laws?
Re: Below the Line For a Reason
Rather than blame the cable companies, why not push the states to improve their consumer protection laws?
Because the cable companies are to blame, regardless of the laws or lack thereof. They are the ones choosing to list a price that doesn't reflect what the customer actually ends up paying, something they could choose not to do, so they deserve all the blame for it.
