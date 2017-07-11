People Would Pay A Hell Of A Lot More If DRM Were Gone
An argument that we've made for years is that for all the whining about how the legacy entertainment industry insists it needs DRM, adding DRM takes away value. It limits the content/games/software/etc. that people purchase a license to and therefore limits the value. You don't need an economics degree to recognize that providing less value decreases how much people are willing to pay (and how many people are willing to pay). Thus, there's at least some economic force when using DRM that decreases the potential market for DRM'd offerings. Supporters of DRM will likely counter with some version of the argument that this decrease in value/addressable market is okay, because it's less than the expected decrease in the potential market that happens when "OMG I CAN GET A PIRATED VERSION FOR FREE!?!?!?!??" enters the market. I'm not entirely convinced that's true -- as time and time again, we've seen that people are more than happy to pay for (1) official versions in order to support creators they know, appreciate and trust and (2) especially when it comes with other benefits beyond just the content.
But, one thing that hasn't really ever been made clear is just how much DRM depresses markets. Until now. Some researchers at the University of Glasgow have just released some preliminary research (found via Cory Doctorow and EFF) specifically looking at the market for DVD players -- and how things work when they come with built in DRM and without it. The findings are pretty spectacular. People are much more willing to spend more money to be able to avoid DRM.
Overall we find that interoperability has a significant positive effect on the price that consumers are willing to pay for DVD players. The average price that they are willing to pay increases by $19 USD for players with any interoperability features present. The average price increases by $30 USD for players with the specific ability to play content in open file formats like Xvid. This feature has the strongest impact on price in our study. The lack of region locks also has a moderately significant effect on price. Backwards compatibility with legacy formats live VCD had no significant impact on price in any of our models, likely because VCD is a very legacy format, indeed, having been popular in the late 1990s. Backwards compatibility might have a bigger impact for products that are released at closer time intervals.
These are -- again -- preliminary findings, and specific to DVD hardware. It's possible that there are confounding factors here as well, but as a starting point, it's quite interesting to see that people seem willing to spend much more for greater interoperability and less DRM. And, once again, it goes against the claims of Hollywood that people are always just looking for the cheapest overall option.
Re:
Re:
GOG
Me: It took 90 minutes, but I finally got the book from your Kindle to mine.
Wife: You could have just read it on my Kindle.
Me: That's not the point. It shouldn't be this freaking hard to borrow a book from my wife.
(Yes, I know about family accounts. Daughter is other adult on my account so that she can buy e-textbooks at college on my account)
The real problem was that it had been a couple of years since I messed with Calibre, and didn't realize that Amazon had a new file format that was incompatible.
Re: DRM
We have to specially make all of these versions of the same thing for each region. Then sometimes they make something a little different & people want to see they different part.
Overlooked on BluRay players is somehow the standard managed to include must playback specific formats that you don't find on the discs.
Years ago as a gift I got a copy of a game in a series I really enjoyed playing.
I still haven't even opened the box it's in to this day, because all the fan forums I went to were flooded with complaints about problems with the DRM making the game not work.
Worse of all, it seemed that the server necessary to validate the DRM went down on a semi-frequent basis for maintenance, meaning legitimate customers couldn't play the game during that time.
The company that made that game was Ubisoft by the way.
Re:
Re: Re:
You could conversely look at the price of the dvd players that only support DRM free formats (if such a thing is even worth selling) and the price of those with both DRM free and DRMed formats supported and say that people are willing to pay a lot more for DRM.
Re:
Such as?
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
The problem with this article for me is that they are talking about grey market players that are hard to get.
I found about 15 of them on Amazon with a ten second search. And yes, they were a mixture of third party, fulfilled by, and directly sold by Amazon. At least as far as not region locked are concerned. Open file format compatibility was more difficult to recognize (usually didn't see it on Amazon's description). At least one of them could play Xvid based on user comments online, but I didn't bother checking the others.
Pretty good for "illegal, hard to get" items.
Re: Re:
Re:
There's no contradiction there. People see the ability to play the movies they want to play as a value-add. But they see the removal of DRM -- ie the ability to rip their movies, play other regions' movies, etc. -- as a value-add too.
Though that doesn't necessarily mean what the headline says it does, "people would pay a hell of a lot more if DRM were gone". The truth is, we don't know what people would pay if DRM were gone. People are willing to pay a premium for region-free DVD players as an alternative to region-locked ones, yes -- but if every DVD player were region-free, then it wouldn't be a value-add, it would be the default option, and I suspect prices would settle around what DVD players sell for now. (This is without even getting into added complications like the overall decline in physical media sales in favor of streaming video.)
That said, there's definitely something to be learned from the premise that a DRM-free version of a device is considered more valuable than a DRM-infected equivalent.
Nice to see I'm not alone in this.
It's like an article I read years ago that "recent studies" showed that caffeine was just as addictive as cocaine (even if the drug itself isn't as harmful). Really? Maybe they should've just talk to the people at Coca Cola, which would explain why they put the caffeine in their product when they had to remove the cocaine in 1927.
But this just highlights the inherent dishonesty of an industry that's pushed IP from a safety net for creators into a perpetual revenue generator (mostly for large corporations). This is why over the last 20 years I've gone from something of an IP Maximalist to an IP Abolitionist. Since their attitude for years has been either all or nothing, that's all I'm willing to concede, NOTHING. People who have work every day (and even some that don't) don't really care if some does or doesn't get paid for work they did (much less work someone ELSE did) 30 years ago.
I have only ever seen two groups of people defend DRM as a good thing: DRM developers and “big media” companies.
Ambiguous blog title...
I wasn't 100% sure at first glance whether “People Would Pay A Hell Of A Lot More…” meant “People Would Have To Pay A Hell Of A Lot More…” or “People Would Be Willing To Pay A Hell Of A Lot More…”. I know Techdirt has long promulgated the latter, but in today's world ambiguity tends to feed trolls.
Re:
Re:
Re:
DRM
I needed a solution where I could watch on my PC.
So, I bought an HDHomerun($100), renting a CableCard monthly, had a spare PC but had to buy a legit copy of Windows 7($199).. I get everything up and find that my monitor isn't DHCP compliant! I spend $200 more on a new monitor.
After all this, I still wound up with driver issues and DRM software update issues.. took me weeks of frustration to get it all working.. right in time to see them lose their last game from my PC.
Remove the stress caused by idiots and let the barriers drop and watch the money makers make.
I am befuddled by the almost total resistance. It's sort of like the masses that continue to vote against their best interests just to stick it to the 'other' guys. Yeah, good one, idiots.
Re:
It's basically only against the best interest of the newcomers who want to bring honest competition into the market. Those that vote against it are not they.
Re: Re:
My Game Buying rules
No on any game that requires a 3rd party service like uPlay, that adds ON a launcher with similar "register to play" requirements like Enix/Square, Stardock. If a company does this shit retroactively, they get fucking banned from me and my cash period!
O yea, FUCK YOU STEAM for letting them pull this fucking shit and not ALLOWING A FUCKING REFUND! I have now lost access to a few games FF7 for PC being one of them because of this fucking shit!
Gog, there I will buy a game full price, and if a game is available on GOG I ALWAYS buy there first, and I check every time before I buy a game!
I tolerate steam but I sure would love to kick it to the curb, and will do so if given the chance!
When my Sony CD player conked out (Sony, as old folks may remember, was sort of like the Samsung of the 1980's), I bought a Samsung CD player. But mostly I just played the CD in two or more of a succession of (1) automobile CD players; (2) home computer CD drives; (3) work computer CD drives, at a succession of two or more employers. The employers periodically upgraded computers, without my permission (and often without much advance notice).
But that was never a problem for me, because whenever I got a new CD player, or automobile, or work computer, I could just track down the original CD manufacturer, re-register the CD, and pay a special upgrade fee to take my old player/car/computer off my account, and add the new player/car/computer.
And this was no problem for me. I've bought hundreds of CDs over the years, and I knew when I bought them that I'd need to keep track of the manufacturers very carefully. And since I don't bother with the dead-drunk dopeheads with guitars and Sony contracts, there are a lot of little publishers out there--many of them out of business before my latest computer's hard disk finishes defragging. And, again, since I don't bother with music that's out-of-date before your MS-Windows version goes out-of-support, I want to upgrade all my music licenses every time I get a new computer.
What I love about buying music in electronic form is ... it's just like CDs.
Multi-region Bluray Players
I bought a multi-region/format blu ray player a number of years ago because there were movies that were available for sale that were only available in in non-USA compatible regions/formats. At the time, the multi-region player went for twice the price of a regular player. While I wasn't happy with the steep price difference, I paid because it enabled me to get past the regional DRM. My alternative choice was to not be able to watch those movies since they were otherwise not available.
To this day, I find it ridiculous that movies are printed and available for some regions, but not for others. If the movie company REALLY wants the sales, shouldn't they make that movie available to all viewers who want it? If they have a reason to restrict access to physical disks, why can't they make it available by some other legally available viewing outlet (such as Netflix or Amazon Prime)? A sale is a sale. It should not matter where the viewer is located in the world. If that person is willing to buy a legitimate copy from the company, that person should be able to play it on their machine without further hassle.
If they want to see evidence of people willing to pay more for DRM-free content, examining the sales figures for multi-region disk players might be a good place to begin looking for it.
Steve Jobs understood customers.
However, apple finally caved and bumped the price up to $1.29.
I have yet to buy one.
DRM is the same pain point. Origin, Hulu, major networks, UbiSoft Play. Better things to do with my time.
Add Your Comment