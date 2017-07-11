Techdirt Podcast Episode 129: Rob Reid On... >>
Economics

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Jul 11th 2017 11:54am


Filed Under:
drm, paying, studies, value



People Would Pay A Hell Of A Lot More If DRM Were Gone

from the paying-for-value dept

An argument that we've made for years is that for all the whining about how the legacy entertainment industry insists it needs DRM, adding DRM takes away value. It limits the content/games/software/etc. that people purchase a license to and therefore limits the value. You don't need an economics degree to recognize that providing less value decreases how much people are willing to pay (and how many people are willing to pay). Thus, there's at least some economic force when using DRM that decreases the potential market for DRM'd offerings. Supporters of DRM will likely counter with some version of the argument that this decrease in value/addressable market is okay, because it's less than the expected decrease in the potential market that happens when "OMG I CAN GET A PIRATED VERSION FOR FREE!?!?!?!??" enters the market. I'm not entirely convinced that's true -- as time and time again, we've seen that people are more than happy to pay for (1) official versions in order to support creators they know, appreciate and trust and (2) especially when it comes with other benefits beyond just the content.

But, one thing that hasn't really ever been made clear is just how much DRM depresses markets. Until now. Some researchers at the University of Glasgow have just released some preliminary research (found via Cory Doctorow and EFF) specifically looking at the market for DVD players -- and how things work when they come with built in DRM and without it. The findings are pretty spectacular. People are much more willing to spend more money to be able to avoid DRM.

Overall we find that interoperability has a significant positive effect on the price that consumers are willing to pay for DVD players. The average price that they are willing to pay increases by $19 USD for players with any interoperability features present. The average price increases by $30 USD for players with the specific ability to play content in open file formats like Xvid. This feature has the strongest impact on price in our study. The lack of region locks also has a moderately significant effect on price. Backwards compatibility with legacy formats live VCD had no significant impact on price in any of our models, likely because VCD is a very legacy format, indeed, having been popular in the late 1990s. Backwards compatibility might have a bigger impact for products that are released at closer time intervals.

These are -- again -- preliminary findings, and specific to DVD hardware. It's possible that there are confounding factors here as well, but as a starting point, it's quite interesting to see that people seem willing to spend much more for greater interoperability and less DRM. And, once again, it goes against the claims of Hollywood that people are always just looking for the cheapest overall option.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 11:58am

    It definitely has an impact on what I'm willing to pay for a game. Currently, EA would have to pay me to install one of their games because of Origin.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:03pm

      Re:

      EA would have to pay me because of Origin and assign 1 employee to fan me when it's hot and another to carry me wherever I want for all the rest before I start considering if I'm pirating their games.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Toom1275 (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 2:01pm

      Re:

      Als related to the earlier article about Steam refunds, my first refund from Steam was because the game I had bought during the Summer sale would not let itself be installed without UbiSoft's UPlay.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:00pm

    GOG

    No need to search further.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Chris ODonnell (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:04pm

    Last night...

    Me: It took 90 minutes, but I finally got the book from your Kindle to mine.

    Wife: You could have just read it on my Kindle.

    Me: That's not the point. It shouldn't be this freaking hard to borrow a book from my wife.

    (Yes, I know about family accounts. Daughter is other adult on my account so that she can buy e-textbooks at college on my account)

    The real problem was that it had been a couple of years since I messed with Calibre, and didn't realize that Amazon had a new file format that was incompatible.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      freakanatcha, 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:31pm

      Re: DRM

      Amazon burned me on videos when they changed players. All my Amazon videos were worthless. I now just buy used DVDs for less.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:08pm

    Not to mention the DRM gives them a reason to raise prices.
    We have to specially make all of these versions of the same thing for each region. Then sometimes they make something a little different & people want to see they different part.

    Overlooked on BluRay players is somehow the standard managed to include must playback specific formats that you don't find on the discs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:11pm

    It also makes you much less likely to play the game when you have it.

    Years ago as a gift I got a copy of a game in a series I really enjoyed playing.

    I still haven't even opened the box it's in to this day, because all the fan forums I went to were flooded with complaints about problems with the DRM making the game not work.

    Worse of all, it seemed that the server necessary to validate the DRM went down on a semi-frequent basis for maintenance, meaning legitimate customers couldn't play the game during that time.

    The company that made that game was Ubisoft by the way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      bob, 11 Jul 2017 @ 4:32pm

      Re:

      DRM is the reason I never have and never will buy and/or play the game Spore.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Dan Audy (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 6:43pm

        Re: Re:

        Honestly you should consider yourself having been unwittingly saved a good chunk of change. Spore is 5 mediocre minigames stuck together with an interesting creature builder that is more fun when used outside the restrictions of the game.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    crade (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:31pm

    I'm not quite following the logic.

    You could conversely look at the price of the dvd players that only support DRM free formats (if such a thing is even worth selling) and the price of those with both DRM free and DRMed formats supported and say that people are willing to pay a lot more for DRM.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:42pm

      Re:

      You could conversely look at the price of the dvd players that only support DRM free formats...

      Such as?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 2:54pm

      Re:

      The problem with this article for me is that they are talking about grey market players that are hard to get. Illegal, hard to get items to be expensive.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 3:03pm

        Re: Re:

        The problem with this article for me is that they are talking about grey market players that are hard to get.

        I found about 15 of them on Amazon with a ten second search. And yes, they were a mixture of third party, fulfilled by, and directly sold by Amazon. At least as far as not region locked are concerned. Open file format compatibility was more difficult to recognize (usually didn't see it on Amazon's description). At least one of them could play Xvid based on user comments online, but I didn't bother checking the others.

        Pretty good for "illegal, hard to get" items.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        techflaws (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 9:41pm

        Re: Re:

        Really? Pretty much any non-brand standalones available supported xvid. These players could be bought at the big retailer chains like MediaMarkt.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Thad, 11 Jul 2017 @ 5:47pm

      Re:

      You could conversely look at the price of the dvd players that only support DRM free formats (if such a thing is even worth selling) and the price of those with both DRM free and DRMed formats supported and say that people are willing to pay a lot more for DRM.

      There's no contradiction there. People see the ability to play the movies they want to play as a value-add. But they see the removal of DRM -- ie the ability to rip their movies, play other regions' movies, etc. -- as a value-add too.

      Though that doesn't necessarily mean what the headline says it does, "people would pay a hell of a lot more if DRM were gone". The truth is, we don't know what people would pay if DRM were gone. People are willing to pay a premium for region-free DVD players as an alternative to region-locked ones, yes -- but if every DVD player were region-free, then it wouldn't be a value-add, it would be the default option, and I suspect prices would settle around what DVD players sell for now. (This is without even getting into added complications like the overall decline in physical media sales in favor of streaming video.)

      That said, there's definitely something to be learned from the premise that a DRM-free version of a device is considered more valuable than a DRM-infected equivalent.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:43pm

    I've been known to buy a game at GOG instead of Steam although it cost a bit more. Why? Because it's worth it to me.

    Nice to see I'm not alone in this.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Loki, 11 Jul 2017 @ 12:49pm

    Not sure how this is in any way groundbreaking. Sony, in particular, has been well aware of this for years (despite their lies and obfuscations to the contrary), which is why a product like the PS3 had features like backwards compatibility and OtherOS which they slowly removed as the market stopped paying a premium for their devices.

    It's like an article I read years ago that "recent studies" showed that caffeine was just as addictive as cocaine (even if the drug itself isn't as harmful). Really? Maybe they should've just talk to the people at Coca Cola, which would explain why they put the caffeine in their product when they had to remove the cocaine in 1927.

    But this just highlights the inherent dishonesty of an industry that's pushed IP from a safety net for creators into a perpetual revenue generator (mostly for large corporations). This is why over the last 20 years I've gone from something of an IP Maximalist to an IP Abolitionist. Since their attitude for years has been either all or nothing, that's all I'm willing to concede, NOTHING. People who have work every day (and even some that don't) don't really care if some does or doesn't get paid for work they did (much less work someone ELSE did) 30 years ago.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Stephen T. Stone (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:07pm

    I have only ever seen two groups of people defend DRM as a good thing: DRM developers and “big media” companies.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    AJ (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:12pm

    Ambiguous blog title...

    I wasn't 100% sure at first glance whether “People Would Pay A Hell Of A Lot More…” meant “People Would Have To Pay A Hell Of A Lot More…” or “People Would Be Willing To Pay A Hell Of A Lot More…”. I know Techdirt has long promulgated the latter, but in today's world ambiguity tends to feed trolls.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:40pm

    Amazon has a goofy kids show that I liked called Level Up. It's not available on DVD, you can only get it on Amazon streaming. I would pay for both seasons if I could download and save the episodes permanently. I've even tried searching for methods to download or "rip" such videos, but to no avail. The only advice I got was to use screen recording software. Sure, and get the buffering messages, glitches and stutters when Windows decides it needs to write something to disk.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 2:59pm

      Re:

      search playon. Used it to keep al ocal copy of shows my kids watched over and over and over and .... god I think I'm having flash backs.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:55pm

    Are these the same academics just revealed to be getting bought off by Google?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 4:07pm

      Re:

      You got a citation for that hoss? Because I know you wouldent just wander into this here forum and try rustle up a batch of trouble, before slinking away like a no-good yellow-bellied coward.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 6:28pm

      Re:

      They're not the ones getting bought off by the RIAA, that's for sure.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    robster, 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:56pm

    DRM

    About 5 years ago, I wound up spending $500 just to watch the Spurs in the playoffs.

    I needed a solution where I could watch on my PC.

    So, I bought an HDHomerun($100), renting a CableCard monthly, had a spare PC but had to buy a legit copy of Windows 7($199).. I get everything up and find that my monitor isn't DHCP compliant! I spend $200 more on a new monitor.

    After all this, I still wound up with driver issues and DRM software update issues.. took me weeks of frustration to get it all working.. right in time to see them lose their last game from my PC.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Rapnel (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 1:58pm

    "People Would Pay A Hell Of A Lot More If DRM Were Gone" - Exactly this.

    Remove the stress caused by idiots and let the barriers drop and watch the money makers make.

    I am befuddled by the almost total resistance. It's sort of like the masses that continue to vote against their best interests just to stick it to the 'other' guys. Yeah, good one, idiots.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      crade (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 2:35pm

      Re:

      DRM is about control and about preventing competition. It's about locking phones to carriers and about forcing people to use your app store if they want to sell apps that work on your hardware, it's about preventing third parties from being able to make games that are compatible with your game system without paying you. It's about preventing competitors from making printer cartridges that are compatible with your printers, coffee cups that are compatible with your coffee machine.

      It's basically only against the best interest of the newcomers who want to bring honest competition into the market. Those that vote against it are not they.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        crade (profile), 11 Jul 2017 @ 2:43pm

        Re: Re:

        Well, of course it's also against the best interest of all consumers, researchers and basically everyone else, but not the industry monoliths who push DRM. They just lie about why they want it

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 2:04pm

    My Game Buying rules

    Any game with DRM absolutely MUST be 50% off before I will buy it. These include all games on Steam since steam is a form of DRM.

    No on any game that requires a 3rd party service like uPlay, that adds ON a launcher with similar "register to play" requirements like Enix/Square, Stardock. If a company does this shit retroactively, they get fucking banned from me and my cash period!

    O yea, FUCK YOU STEAM for letting them pull this fucking shit and not ALLOWING A FUCKING REFUND! I have now lost access to a few games FF7 for PC being one of them because of this fucking shit!

    Gog, there I will buy a game full price, and if a game is available on GOG I ALWAYS buy there first, and I check every time before I buy a game!

    I tolerate steam but I sure would love to kick it to the curb, and will do so if given the chance!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 4:54pm

    So, like 30 years ago I bought this music CD--Geminiani, Brahms, details don't matter, just some dead dude who didn't play a guitar even in private, even when he was alive.

    When my Sony CD player conked out (Sony, as old folks may remember, was sort of like the Samsung of the 1980's), I bought a Samsung CD player. But mostly I just played the CD in two or more of a succession of (1) automobile CD players; (2) home computer CD drives; (3) work computer CD drives, at a succession of two or more employers. The employers periodically upgraded computers, without my permission (and often without much advance notice).

    But that was never a problem for me, because whenever I got a new CD player, or automobile, or work computer, I could just track down the original CD manufacturer, re-register the CD, and pay a special upgrade fee to take my old player/car/computer off my account, and add the new player/car/computer.

    And this was no problem for me. I've bought hundreds of CDs over the years, and I knew when I bought them that I'd need to keep track of the manufacturers very carefully. And since I don't bother with the dead-drunk dopeheads with guitars and Sony contracts, there are a lot of little publishers out there--many of them out of business before my latest computer's hard disk finishes defragging. And, again, since I don't bother with music that's out-of-date before your MS-Windows version goes out-of-support, I want to upgrade all my music licenses every time I get a new computer.

    What I love about buying music in electronic form is ... it's just like CDs.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 4:59pm

    Multi-region Bluray Players

    I am a personal example of this principle at work since I already paid extra for DRM free content.


    I bought a multi-region/format blu ray player a number of years ago because there were movies that were available for sale that were only available in in non-USA compatible regions/formats. At the time, the multi-region player went for twice the price of a regular player. While I wasn't happy with the steep price difference, I paid because it enabled me to get past the regional DRM. My alternative choice was to not be able to watch those movies since they were otherwise not available.


    To this day, I find it ridiculous that movies are printed and available for some regions, but not for others. If the movie company REALLY wants the sales, shouldn't they make that movie available to all viewers who want it? If they have a reason to restrict access to physical disks, why can't they make it available by some other legally available viewing outlet (such as Netflix or Amazon Prime)? A sale is a sale. It should not matter where the viewer is located in the world. If that person is willing to buy a legitimate copy from the company, that person should be able to play it on their machine without further hassle.

    If they want to see evidence of people willing to pay more for DRM-free content, examining the sales figures for multi-region disk players might be a good place to begin looking for it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 11 Jul 2017 @ 5:52pm

    Steve Jobs understood customers.

    When the iTunes store was announced it didn't really impact me. But over the years if I found a song that was intriguing I would spend the dollar. I have an eclectic collection of singles; In addition to my more extensive CD collection.

    However, apple finally caved and bumped the price up to $1.29.

    I have yet to buy one.

    DRM is the same pain point. Origin, Hulu, major networks, UbiSoft Play. Better things to do with my time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


